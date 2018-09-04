FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 4 September 2018

Name of applicant: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Name of scheme: Conversion of ‘C’ shares to ‘A’ shares Period of return: From: 1 March 2018 To: 31 August 2018 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 196,922 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): n/a Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): n/a Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 196,922

Name of contact: Séverine Béquin, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

Date: 4 September 2018

Name of applicant: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Name of scheme: Savings Related Share Option Scheme Period of return: From: 1 March 2018 To: 31 August 2018 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,071,635 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): n/a Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,071,635

Name of contact: Séverine Béquin, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

Date: 4 September 2018

Name of applicant: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Name of scheme: Executive Share Option Scheme Period of return: From: 1 March 2018 To: 31 August 2018 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 721,855 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): n/a Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 721,855