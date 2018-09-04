Log in
FULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC (FSTA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/04 04:20:21 pm
940 GBp   -1.47%
04:10pFULLER SMITH & : - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
11:41aFULLER SMITH & : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/03FULLER SMITH & : - Treasury Stock
PR
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review

09/04/2018 | 04:10pm CEST

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 4 September 2018

Name of applicant: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
Name of scheme: Conversion of ‘C’ shares to ‘A’ shares
Period of return: From: 1 March 2018 To: 31 August 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 196,922
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): n/a
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): n/a
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 196,922

   

Name of contact: Séverine Béquin, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 4 September 2018

Name of applicant: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
Name of scheme: Savings Related Share Option Scheme
Period of return: From: 1 March 2018 To: 31 August 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,071,635
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): n/a
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): nil
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,071,635

   

Name of contact: Séverine Béquin, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 4 September 2018

Name of applicant: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
Name of scheme: Executive Share Option Scheme
Period of return: From: 1 March 2018 To: 31 August 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 721,855
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): n/a
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): nil
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 721,855

   

Name of contact: Séverine Béquin, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

© PRNewswire 2018
