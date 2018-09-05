Press Release 5 September 2018

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC – Directorate Change

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (“Fuller’s”), the London brewer and premium pub company, today announces that James Douglas has decided to step down from his position as Finance Director and will retire from the Board in December 2018.

James and his family are moving to Germany, where his wife, Dr Anke Hoeffler, has been awarded a prestigious Humboldt Professorship. The search for a replacement is underway and we will keep shareholders updated.

Chairman Michael Turner said: “The Board at Fuller’s would like to thank James for his contribution to Fuller’s success during the last 11 years. James has been a valued and supportive member of the Board. He leaves with our very best wishes and we all wish him every success in his future endeavours in Germany.”

James Douglas added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Fuller’s – it is a truly great business with an exciting future. I wish Michael, Simon, my other Board colleagues and everyone at Fuller’s continued success.”

Notes to Editors:

Fuller, Smith and Turner P.L.C. is an independent traditional family brewer founded in 1845 and is based at the historic Griffin Brewery in Chiswick, London, where brewing has taken place continuously since 1654. As of today [5 September 2018], the Company runs 180 Tenanted pubs and 206 Managed Pubs and Hotels, with a focus on delicious fresh, home-cooked food, outstanding cask and craft ale, great wine and exceptional service. The Company also has 781 boutique bedrooms in its Managed estate. The Fuller’s pub estate stretches from Brighton to Birmingham and from Bristol to the Greenwich Peninsula, including 173 locations within the M25. In June 2018 Fuller’s acquired Bel & The Dragon, comprising six stunning country inns (included in the pub numbers above), and the Company also owns The Stable, a craft cider and gourmet pizza restaurant business, which has 17 sites in England and Wales.

The Fuller’s Beer Company brews a portfolio of premium beers including London Pride, Frontier Premium London Lager and a variety of cask and craft keg beers supported by a changing seasonal range. The Company owns Cornish Orchards – a craft cider maker producing a range of award-winning ciders and premium soft drinks – and Nectar Imports, a wholesale drinks business. In February 2018, Fuller’s also acquired Dark Star Brewing, a craft cask brewer based in Sussex.