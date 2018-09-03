Log in
FULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC : - Treasury Stock

09/03/2018

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company”)

Treasury Shares

The Company announces that, following the transfer from the Treasury Shares Account of 92,229 ‘A’ Ordinary shares to participants exercising options under the  Save as You Earn Share Option Scheme and 2,391 A’ Ordinary shares to participants exercising options under the Executive Share Option Scheme, the number of ‘A’ ordinary shares of £0.40 each in issue is 33,572,093 of which 1,521,355 (4.53%) are Treasury shares.

Enquiries:

Bethan Flavin

Company Secretarial Assistant

020 8996 2105

3 September 2018


© PRNewswire 2018
