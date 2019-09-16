Log in
FULTON FINANCIAL CORP

FULTON FINANCIAL CORP

(FULT)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fulton Financial : Announces Successful Consolidation of Lafayette Ambassador Bank and The Columbia Bank into Fulton Bank

0
09/16/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) announced today the successful consolidation of two subsidiary banks, Lehigh Valley, PA-based Lafayette Ambassador Bank and Columbia, MD-based The Columbia Bank, into its Lancaster, PA-based flagship bank, Fulton Bank, N.A.

Effective Sept. 14, 2019, all 31 locations of The Columbia Bank, and all 18 locations of Lafayette Ambassador Bank are officially known as Fulton Bank. Staffing will remain the same at all locations and customers will have access to the same products and services. Customers of the banks should see minimal changes, other than the bank name, as a result of the banks being united.

Several years ago, E. Philip Wenger, chairman and CEO of Fulton Financial Corporation, announced the company’s intent to consolidate its six separate subsidiary banks into Fulton Bank, N.A. This latest transaction completes that initiative.

Learn more at FultonBank.com.

About Fulton Financial Corporation:

Fulton Financial Corporation, a $21 billion Lancaster, PA-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,700 employees and operates more than 220 offices in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through its banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, N.A.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 880 M
EBIT 2019 314 M
Net income 2019 235 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,14%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,20x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,14x
Capitalization 2 822 M
Chart FULTON FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Fulton Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULTON FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 16,58  $
Last Close Price 16,97  $
Spread / Highest target 0,18%
Spread / Average Target -2,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
E. Philip Wenger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Curtis J. Myers President & Chief Operating Officer
Mark R. McCollom Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Angela M. Sargent Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Patrick J. Freer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FULTON FINANCIAL CORP9.63%2 822
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-1.94%171 736
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP13.86%53 938
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%53 226
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK22.45%49 771
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%49 718
