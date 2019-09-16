Fulton Financial : Announces Successful Consolidation of Lafayette Ambassador Bank and The Columbia Bank into Fulton Bank

Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) announced today the successful consolidation of two subsidiary banks, Lehigh Valley, PA-based Lafayette Ambassador Bank and Columbia, MD-based The Columbia Bank, into its Lancaster, PA-based flagship bank, Fulton Bank, N.A.

Effective Sept. 14, 2019, all 31 locations of The Columbia Bank, and all 18 locations of Lafayette Ambassador Bank are officially known as Fulton Bank. Staffing will remain the same at all locations and customers will have access to the same products and services. Customers of the banks should see minimal changes, other than the bank name, as a result of the banks being united.

Several years ago, E. Philip Wenger, chairman and CEO of Fulton Financial Corporation, announced the company’s intent to consolidate its six separate subsidiary banks into Fulton Bank, N.A. This latest transaction completes that initiative.

About Fulton Financial Corporation:

Fulton Financial Corporation, a $21 billion Lancaster, PA-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,700 employees and operates more than 220 offices in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through its banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, N.A.

