Fulton Financial Corporation : Announces Dates for First Quarter Earnings Release and Webcast

0
03/28/2019 | 11:20am EDT

Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that it will distribute its first quarter earnings news release and accompanying charts on Tuesday, April 16, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Corporation will host its quarterly conference call with analysts who cover the company on Wednesday, April 17, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call. He will be joined by Mark R. McCollom, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The live webcast of this call can be heard/viewed by going to Fulton Financial Corporation's website, www.fult.com, selecting the Investor Relations tab, and clicking on the link to the webcast. The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call. You can also dial in to listen to an audio-only version of the call at 844-264-2102, Conference ID 9279785.

Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial holding company that operates banking offices in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through the following subsidiary banks: Fulton Bank, N.A., Lancaster, PA; Lafayette Ambassador Bank, Easton, PA; Fulton Bank of New Jersey, Mt. Laurel, NJ; and The Columbia Bank, Columbia, MD.

The Corporation's additional financial services providers include Fulton Financial Advisors, Lancaster, PA and Clermont Wealth Strategies, Lancaster, PA. Residential mortgage lending is offered by all banks through Fulton Mortgage Company.

Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation is available at www.fult.com.


© Business Wire 2019
