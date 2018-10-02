Log in
FULTON FINANCIAL CORP (FULT)

FULTON FINANCIAL CORP (FULT)
10/02 08:46:03 pm
16.285 USD   -1.06%
Fulton Financial Corporation : Announces Dates for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Webcast

10/02/2018 | 07:45pm CEST

Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that it will distribute its third quarter earnings news release and accompanying charts on Tuesday, October 16, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Corporation will host its quarterly conference call with analysts who cover the company on Wednesday, October 17, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call. He will be joined by Mark R. McCollom, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The live webcast of this call can be heard/viewed by going to Fulton Financial Corporation's website, www.fult.com, selecting the Investor Relations tab, and clicking on the link to the webcast. The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call. You can also dial in to listen to an audio-only version of the call at 844-264-2102, Conference ID 6975876.

Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial holding company that operates banking offices in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through the following subsidiary banks: Fulton Bank, N.A., Lancaster, PA; Swineford National Bank, Middleburg, PA; Lafayette Ambassador Bank, Easton, PA; FNB Bank, N.A., Danville, PA; Fulton Bank of New Jersey, Mt. Laurel, NJ; and The Columbia Bank, Columbia, MD.

The Corporation's additional financial services providers include Fulton Financial Advisors, Lancaster, PA and Clermont Wealth Strategies, Lancaster, PA. Residential mortgage lending is offered by all banks through Fulton Mortgage Company.

Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation is available at www.fult.com.


© Business Wire 2018
