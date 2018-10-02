Fulton Financial Corporation : Announces Dates for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Webcast

Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that it will
distribute its third quarter earnings news release and accompanying
charts on Tuesday, October 16, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
The Corporation will host its quarterly conference call with analysts
who cover the company on Wednesday, October 17, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern
Time. E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host
the call. He will be joined by Mark R. McCollom, Senior Executive Vice
President and Chief Financial Officer.
The live webcast of this call can be heard/viewed by going to Fulton
Financial Corporation's website, www.fult.com,
selecting the Investor Relations tab, and clicking on the link to
the webcast. The webcast will be archived on the company's website
following the call. You can also dial in to listen to an audio-only
version of the call at 844-264-2102, Conference ID 6975876.
Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial holding company that
operates banking offices in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey
and Virginia through the following subsidiary banks: Fulton Bank, N.A.,
Lancaster, PA; Swineford National Bank, Middleburg, PA; Lafayette
Ambassador Bank, Easton, PA; FNB Bank, N.A., Danville, PA; Fulton Bank
of New Jersey, Mt. Laurel, NJ; and The Columbia Bank, Columbia, MD.
The Corporation's additional financial services providers include Fulton
Financial Advisors, Lancaster, PA and Clermont Wealth Strategies,
Lancaster, PA. Residential mortgage lending is offered by all banks
through Fulton Mortgage Company.
Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation is available at www.fult.com.
