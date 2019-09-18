Fulton Financial Corporation : Announces Dates for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Webcast

Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that it will distribute its third quarter earnings news release and accompanying charts on Tuesday, October 22, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Corporation will host its quarterly conference call with analysts who cover the company on Wednesday, October 23, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call. He will be joined by Mark R. McCollom, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The live webcast of this call can be heard/viewed by going to Fulton Financial Corporation's website, www.fult.com, selecting the Investor Relations tab, and clicking on the link to the webcast. The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call. You can also dial in to listen to an audio-only version of the call at 844-264-2102, Conference ID 7287296.

Fulton Financial Corporation, a $21 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,600 employees and operates more than 225 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A. Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation can be found at www.fult.com.

