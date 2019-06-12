Fulton Financial Corporation : Elects Four to Board of Directors

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) has named four new members
to its board of directors: Jennifer Craighead Carey of Lititz, PA;
Steven S. Etter of Harrisburg, PA; Carlos E. Graupera of Lancaster, PA;
and Curtis J. Myers of Strasburg, PA.
Since 2001, Craighead Carey has served as a partner with civil law firm
Barley Snyder LLP, largely practicing labor and employment law, and has
occupied the position of Employment Law chair since 2005. Craighead
Carey holds a juris doctor degree from the Dickinson School of Law.
Since 2012, she has served as a director for Fulton Financial’s flagship
bank, Fulton Bank, N.A., and she is currently a board member of the
Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Etter is president and CEO of Harrisburg News Company, a division of
Hudson News Distributors LLC, which specializes in the wholesale
distribution of regional magazines, books and newspapers for the
Mid-Atlantic region. Etter graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in finance
and marketing from the University of Miami. He has served as a director
of Fulton Bank, N.A. since 2012. Etter also is an emeritus director at
the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts in Harrisburg, PA.
Since 1973, Graupera has served as CEO of the Lancaster PA-based
non-profit Spanish American Civic Association, a local organization that
supports Lancaster’s Latino community. He also serves as president of
the SACA Development Corporation board of directors, and since 1999,
Graupera has served as a director for La Academia Partnership Charter
School. In addition to community involvement, he has been a director for
Fulton Bank, N.A. since 2006.
Myers was named president and COO of Fulton Financial Corporation in
January of 2018, and also serves as chairman, CEO, COO and president of
Fulton Bank, N.A. Myers holds a Bachelor of Science in business
administration from Shippensburg University, as well as a Master of
Business Administration from Saint Joseph’s University. He has been
involved with the Pennsylvania Banker’s Association, United Way of
Lancaster County and is currently the Treasurer of the Fulton Theatre
Company.
About Fulton Financial Corporation:
Fulton Financial Corporation, a $21 billion Lancaster, PA-based
financial holding company, has approximately 3,700 employees and
operates more than 220 offices in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New
Jersey and Virginia through three subsidiary banks.
