Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fulton Financial Corp    FULT

FULTON FINANCIAL CORP

(FULT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fulton Financial Corporation : Elects Four to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 02:57pm EDT

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) has named four new members to its board of directors: Jennifer Craighead Carey of Lititz, PA; Steven S. Etter of Harrisburg, PA; Carlos E. Graupera of Lancaster, PA; and Curtis J. Myers of Strasburg, PA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005845/en/

Curt Myers (Photo: Business Wire)

Curt Myers (Photo: Business Wire)

Since 2001, Craighead Carey has served as a partner with civil law firm Barley Snyder LLP, largely practicing labor and employment law, and has occupied the position of Employment Law chair since 2005. Craighead Carey holds a juris doctor degree from the Dickinson School of Law. Since 2012, she has served as a director for Fulton Financial’s flagship bank, Fulton Bank, N.A., and she is currently a board member of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Etter is president and CEO of Harrisburg News Company, a division of Hudson News Distributors LLC, which specializes in the wholesale distribution of regional magazines, books and newspapers for the Mid-Atlantic region. Etter graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in finance and marketing from the University of Miami. He has served as a director of Fulton Bank, N.A. since 2012. Etter also is an emeritus director at the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts in Harrisburg, PA.

Since 1973, Graupera has served as CEO of the Lancaster PA-based non-profit Spanish American Civic Association, a local organization that supports Lancaster’s Latino community. He also serves as president of the SACA Development Corporation board of directors, and since 1999, Graupera has served as a director for La Academia Partnership Charter School. In addition to community involvement, he has been a director for Fulton Bank, N.A. since 2006.

Myers was named president and COO of Fulton Financial Corporation in January of 2018, and also serves as chairman, CEO, COO and president of Fulton Bank, N.A. Myers holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Shippensburg University, as well as a Master of Business Administration from Saint Joseph’s University. He has been involved with the Pennsylvania Banker’s Association, United Way of Lancaster County and is currently the Treasurer of the Fulton Theatre Company.

Additional information about Fulton Financial Corporation is available at www.fult.com.

About Fulton Financial Corporation:

Fulton Financial Corporation, a $21 billion Lancaster, PA-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,700 employees and operates more than 220 offices in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through three subsidiary banks.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FULTON FINANCIAL CORP
02:58pFULTON FINANCIAL : Drexel University Recognizes Fulton Financial for 2019 Drexel..
BU
02:57pFULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Elects Four to Board of Directors
BU
05/27FULTON FINANCIAL : completes 5-year upgrade of money-laundering detection system..
AQ
05/23FULTON FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
05/23FULTON FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of..
AQ
05/23FULTON FINANCIAL : Announces Termination of Consent Order for the Corporation an..
BU
05/21FULTON FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
05/08FULTON FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
04/30FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Celebrates Expanded Headquarters
BU
04/23FULTON BANK : N.A. Partners with Tec Centro to Support Job Training and Workforc..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 679 M
EBIT 2019 317 M
Net income 2019 236 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,31%
P/E ratio 2019 11,58
P/E ratio 2020 11,32
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,00x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,92x
Capitalization 2 716 M
Chart FULTON FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Fulton Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULTON FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 17,1 $
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
E. Philip Wenger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Curtis J. Myers President & Chief Operating Officer
Mark R. McCollom Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Angela M. Sargent Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Patrick J. Freer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FULTON FINANCIAL CORP4.78%2 679
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD5.83%185 662
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 794
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP17.13%54 472
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%49 720
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK16.53%47 939
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About