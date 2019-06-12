Fulton Financial Corporation : Elects Four to Board of Directors

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) has named four new members to its board of directors: Jennifer Craighead Carey of Lititz, PA; Steven S. Etter of Harrisburg, PA; Carlos E. Graupera of Lancaster, PA; and Curtis J. Myers of Strasburg, PA.

Since 2001, Craighead Carey has served as a partner with civil law firm Barley Snyder LLP, largely practicing labor and employment law, and has occupied the position of Employment Law chair since 2005. Craighead Carey holds a juris doctor degree from the Dickinson School of Law. Since 2012, she has served as a director for Fulton Financial’s flagship bank, Fulton Bank, N.A., and she is currently a board member of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Etter is president and CEO of Harrisburg News Company, a division of Hudson News Distributors LLC, which specializes in the wholesale distribution of regional magazines, books and newspapers for the Mid-Atlantic region. Etter graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in finance and marketing from the University of Miami. He has served as a director of Fulton Bank, N.A. since 2012. Etter also is an emeritus director at the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts in Harrisburg, PA.

Since 1973, Graupera has served as CEO of the Lancaster PA-based non-profit Spanish American Civic Association, a local organization that supports Lancaster’s Latino community. He also serves as president of the SACA Development Corporation board of directors, and since 1999, Graupera has served as a director for La Academia Partnership Charter School. In addition to community involvement, he has been a director for Fulton Bank, N.A. since 2006.

Myers was named president and COO of Fulton Financial Corporation in January of 2018, and also serves as chairman, CEO, COO and president of Fulton Bank, N.A. Myers holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Shippensburg University, as well as a Master of Business Administration from Saint Joseph’s University. He has been involved with the Pennsylvania Banker’s Association, United Way of Lancaster County and is currently the Treasurer of the Fulton Theatre Company.

About Fulton Financial Corporation:

Fulton Financial Corporation, a $21 billion Lancaster, PA-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,700 employees and operates more than 220 offices in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through three subsidiary banks.

