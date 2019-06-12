Fulton Financial : Drexel University Recognizes Fulton Financial for 2019 Drexel LeBow Analytics 50 Award

Drexel University has recognized Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) with its 2019 Drexel LeBow Analytics 50 Award. The national award is given annually to honor 50 organizations that have used analytics to solve a business challenge.

“We’re grateful to Drexel for this designation, and we’re proud of the work we’re doing to use data and analytics to provide personalized service to our customers,” said E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and CEO of Fulton Financial.

Fulton earned the award for its project to reimagine and transform its branch network to meet modern customer preferences. The project involved extensive customer research into market data, transactional levels, and sales opportunities using a machine-learning method.

Today, Fulton is evolving branches into a new financial center format, which operates more efficiently and provides customer service targeted to the needs of the community. The results of Fulton’s study helped the bank to determine ideal locations, appropriate staffing and technology needs, leading to a 17 percent increase in customer satisfaction.

“Strategic business decisions are based on information we learn by studying customer data and analytics,” said Wenger. “It’s certainly key to Fulton’s expansion strategy, as we have opened three new financial centers in Philadelphia in 2019, and are eyeing other urban centers in the mid-Atlantic region for further growth opportunities.”

About Fulton Financial Corporation:

Fulton Financial Corporation, a $20.9 billion Lancaster, PA-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,700 employees and operates more than 220 offices in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through three subsidiary banks.

