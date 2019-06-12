Fulton Financial : Drexel University Recognizes Fulton Financial for 2019 Drexel LeBow Analytics 50 Award

Drexel University has recognized Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:
FULT) with its 2019 Drexel LeBow Analytics 50 Award. The national award
is given annually to honor 50 organizations that have used analytics to
solve a business challenge.
“We’re grateful to Drexel for this designation, and we’re proud of the
work we’re doing to use data and analytics to provide personalized
service to our customers,” said E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and CEO of
Fulton Financial.
Fulton earned the award for its project to reimagine and transform its
branch network to meet modern customer preferences. The project involved
extensive customer research into market data, transactional levels, and
sales opportunities using a machine-learning method.
Today, Fulton is evolving branches into a new financial center format,
which operates more efficiently and provides customer service targeted
to the needs of the community. The results of Fulton’s study helped the
bank to determine ideal locations, appropriate staffing and technology
needs, leading to a 17 percent increase in customer satisfaction.
“Strategic business decisions are based on information we learn by
studying customer data and analytics,” said Wenger. “It’s certainly key
to Fulton’s expansion strategy, as we have opened three new financial
centers in Philadelphia in 2019, and are eyeing other urban centers in
the mid-Atlantic region for further growth opportunities.”
More information about Fulton Financial is available at www.fult.com.
Information about Fulton Bank can be found at www.FultonBank.com.
About Fulton Financial Corporation:
Fulton Financial Corporation, a $20.9 billion Lancaster, PA-based
financial holding company, has approximately 3,700 employees and
operates more than 220 offices in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New
Jersey and Virginia through three subsidiary banks.
