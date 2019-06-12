Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fulton Financial Corp    FULT

FULTON FINANCIAL CORP

(FULT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fulton Financial : Drexel University Recognizes Fulton Financial for 2019 Drexel LeBow Analytics 50 Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 02:58pm EDT

Drexel University has recognized Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) with its 2019 Drexel LeBow Analytics 50 Award. The national award is given annually to honor 50 organizations that have used analytics to solve a business challenge.

“We’re grateful to Drexel for this designation, and we’re proud of the work we’re doing to use data and analytics to provide personalized service to our customers,” said E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and CEO of Fulton Financial.

Fulton earned the award for its project to reimagine and transform its branch network to meet modern customer preferences. The project involved extensive customer research into market data, transactional levels, and sales opportunities using a machine-learning method.

Today, Fulton is evolving branches into a new financial center format, which operates more efficiently and provides customer service targeted to the needs of the community. The results of Fulton’s study helped the bank to determine ideal locations, appropriate staffing and technology needs, leading to a 17 percent increase in customer satisfaction.

“Strategic business decisions are based on information we learn by studying customer data and analytics,” said Wenger. “It’s certainly key to Fulton’s expansion strategy, as we have opened three new financial centers in Philadelphia in 2019, and are eyeing other urban centers in the mid-Atlantic region for further growth opportunities.”

More information about Fulton Financial is available at www.fult.com. Information about Fulton Bank can be found at www.FultonBank.com.

About Fulton Financial Corporation:

Fulton Financial Corporation, a $20.9 billion Lancaster, PA-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,700 employees and operates more than 220 offices in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through three subsidiary banks.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FULTON FINANCIAL CORP
02:58pFULTON FINANCIAL : Drexel University Recognizes Fulton Financial for 2019 Drexel..
BU
02:57pFULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Elects Four to Board of Directors
BU
05/27FULTON FINANCIAL : completes 5-year upgrade of money-laundering detection system..
AQ
05/23FULTON FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
05/23FULTON FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of..
AQ
05/23FULTON FINANCIAL : Announces Termination of Consent Order for the Corporation an..
BU
05/21FULTON FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
05/08FULTON FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
04/30FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Celebrates Expanded Headquarters
BU
04/23FULTON BANK : N.A. Partners with Tec Centro to Support Job Training and Workforc..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 679 M
EBIT 2019 317 M
Net income 2019 236 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,31%
P/E ratio 2019 11,58
P/E ratio 2020 11,32
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,00x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,92x
Capitalization 2 716 M
Chart FULTON FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Fulton Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULTON FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 17,1 $
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
E. Philip Wenger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Curtis J. Myers President & Chief Operating Officer
Mark R. McCollom Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Angela M. Sargent Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Patrick J. Freer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FULTON FINANCIAL CORP4.78%2 679
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD5.83%185 662
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 794
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP17.13%54 472
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%49 720
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK16.53%47 939
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About