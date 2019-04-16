Fulton Financial : Reports First Quarter Net Income of $56.7 Million, or $0.33 Per Share 0 04/16/2019 | 04:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) (“Fulton” or the “Corporation”) reported net income of $56.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005962/en/ “Overall, I am pleased with our first quarter results as we saw seasonally strong loan growth to start the year with stable credit conditions and a five basis point increase in our net interest margin,” said E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to building off the first quarter momentum by continuing to execute on our corporate strategies that will allow us to grow earnings and enhance shareholder value.” Net income per diluted share was unchanged from the $0.33 reported for the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased 17.9% from the first quarter of 2018. Net Interest Income and Balance Sheet Net interest income for the first quarter of 2019 was $163.3 million, slightly higher than the fourth quarter of 2018, as the positive impact of a five basis point increase in the net interest margin, to 3.49%, and an increase in average loans, was largely offset by two fewer days of interest accruals during the first quarter of 2019 in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2018. The improvement in the net interest margin resulted from a thirteen basis point increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets which outpaced the nine basis point increase in the average cost of funds. Total average assets for the first quarter of 2019 were $20.7 billion, an increase of $178.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2018. Average loans, net of unearned income, increased $228.7 million, or 1.4%, in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2018. Average loans and yields, by type, for the first quarter of 2019 in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2018 are summarized in the following table: Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Growth Balance Yield (1) Balance Yield (1) $ % (dollars in thousands) Average Loans, net of unearned income, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 6,378,145 4.69 % $ 6,343,024 4.57 % $ 35,121 0.6 % Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural 4,462,609 4.66 % 4,329,937 4.51 % 132,672 3.1 % Real estate - residential mortgage 2,276,611 4.06 % 2,209,993 4.01 % 66,618 3.0 % Real estate - home equity 1,433,574 5.33 % 1,459,647 5.19 % (26,073 ) (1.8 %) Real estate - construction 930,246 4.83 % 931,724 4.63 % (1,478 ) (0.2 %) Consumer 424,480 4.49 % 406,436 4.57 % 18,044 4.4 % Leasing 276,949 4.40 % 274,134 4.63 % 2,815 1.0 % Other 11,761 N/A 10,742 N/A 1,019 9.5 % Total Average Loans, net of unearned income $ 16,194,375 4.65 % $ 15,965,637 4.54 % $ 228,738 1.4 % (1) Presented on a fully-taxable equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. Total average liabilities increased $194.8 million, or 1.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2018, while average deposits decreased $137.4 million, or 0.8%. Average deposits and interest rates, by type, for the first quarter of 2019 in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2018 are summarized in the following table: Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Growth Balance Rate Balance Rate $ % (dollars in thousands) Average Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,222,875 - % $ 4,321,776 - % $ (98,901 ) (2.3 %) Interest-bearing demand 4,153,984 0.73 % 4,225,157 0.70 % (71,173 ) (1.7 %) Savings and money market deposits 4,912,856 0.82 % 4,979,712 0.78 % (66,856 ) (1.3 %) Total average demand and savings 13,289,715 0.53 % 13,526,645 0.50 % (236,930 ) (1.8 %) Brokered deposits 220,115 2.55 % 164,280 2.34 % 55,835 34.0 % Time deposits 2,765,803 1.59 % 2,722,141 1.46 % 43,662 1.6 % Total Average Deposits $ 16,275,633 0.74 % $ 16,413,066 0.68 % $ (137,433 ) (0.8 %) Asset Quality The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2019 was $5.1 million, compared to $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-performing assets were $147.7 million, or 0.70% of total assets, at March 31, 2019, compared to $150.2 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at December 31, 2018 and $145.4 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at March 31, 2018. Annualized net charge-offs for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 were 0.10% of total average loans, compared to 0.17% and 0.10% for the quarters ended December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans was 123% at March 31, 2019, compared to 121% at December 31, 2018 and a 131% at March 31, 2018. Non-interest Income Non-interest income in the first quarter of 2019, excluding investment securities gains, was $46.7 million, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 5.7%, in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2018 and an increase of $0.8 million, or 1.8%, compared to the first quarter of 2018. Seasonal decreases occurred in consumer fees, specifically overdraft fees and card income. In addition, commercial fees showed a decrease in Small Business Administration lending income and commercial loan interest rate swap fees. Non-interest Expense Non-interest expense was $137.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 2.0%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and an increase of $1.2 million, or 0.9%, compared to the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in amortization of tax credit investments resulted from $4.9 million of amortization of a tax credit investment in the fourth quarter of 2018 that generated a corresponding credit to income taxes. Excluding the amortization of this tax credit investment in the fourth quarter, non-interest expense increased $2.0 million, or 1.5%, in the first quarter of 2019, which was driven by increases in salaries and employee benefits, specifically a seasonal increase in payroll taxes, marketing and professional fees. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in other outside services. In the first quarter of 2019, the Corporation incurred $1.0 million of costs related to the consolidation of eight branches, unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2018. Expenses related to charter consolidation efforts were $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2019, a $600,000 increase from the fourth quarter of 2018. Income Tax Expense The effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2019 was 15.6%, as compared to 8.6% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of the aforementioned tax credit, the effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter would have been 14.6%. Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fult.com. Safe Harbor Statement This news release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation’s financial condition, results of operations and business. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," “projects,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation’s future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation’s business or financial results. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, they are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation’s control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, and some of the factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, can be found in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website (www.fult.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Corporation uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this release. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) in thousands, except per-share data and percentages Three Months Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 Ending Balances Investments $ 2,748,249 $ 2,686,973 $ 2,635,413 $ 2,593,283 $ 2,592,823 Loans, net of unearned income 16,262,633 16,165,800 15,925,093 15,792,969 15,696,284 Total assets 20,974,649 20,682,152 20,364,810 20,172,539 19,948,941 Deposits 16,377,978 16,376,159 16,249,014 15,599,799 15,477,103 Shareholders' equity 2,301,019 2,247,573 2,283,014 2,245,785 2,235,493 Average Balances Investments $ 2,699,130 $ 2,646,266 $ 2,596,414 $ 2,601,705 $ 2,556,986 Loans, net of unearned income 16,194,375 15,965,637 15,862,143 15,768,377 15,661,032 Total assets 20,690,365 20,512,130 20,273,232 20,063,375 19,876,093 Deposits 16,275,633 16,413,066 15,967,234 15,517,424 15,420,312 Shareholders' equity 2,265,097 2,281,669 2,269,093 2,246,904 2,224,615 Income Statement Net interest income $ 163,315 $ 162,944 $ 160,127 $ 156,067 $ 151,318 Provision for credit losses 5,100 8,200 1,620 33,117 3,970 Non-interest income 46,751 49,523 51,033 49,094 45,875 Non-interest expense 137,824 140,685 135,413 133,345 136,661 Income before taxes 67,142 63,582 74,127 38,699 56,562 Net income 56,663 58,083 65,633 35,197 49,480 Pre-provision net revenue(1) 73,775 78,320 77,370 73,449 62,150 Per Share Net income (basic) $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.37 $ 0.20 $ 0.28 Net income (diluted) 0.33 0.33 0.37 0.20 0.28 Cash dividends 0.13 0.16 0.12 0.12 0.12 Tangible common equity(1) 10.39 10.08 9.95 9.75 9.71 Weighted average shares (basic) 169,884 174,571 175,942 175,764 175,303 Weighted average shares (diluted) 170,909 175,473 177,128 176,844 176,568 Asset Quality Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.10% 0.17% 0.08% 1.01% 0.10% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.85% 0.86% 0.75% 0.78% 0.86% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.70% 0.73% 0.64% 0.67% 0.73% Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding 1.05% 1.05% 1.05% 1.07% 1.12% Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding 1.00% 0.99% 0.99% 0.99% 1.04% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 123% 121% 140% 137% 131% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 117% 115% 131% 126% 121% Non-performing assets to tangible shareholders' equity and allowance for credit losses(1) 7.63% 7.97% 6.81% 7.16% 7.73% Profitability Return on average assets 1.11% 1.12% 1.28% 0.70% 1.01% Return on average shareholders' equity 10.15% 10.10% 11.48% 6.28% 9.02% Return on average shareholders' equity (tangible)(1) 13.28% 13.17% 14.99% 8.23% 11.85% Net interest margin 3.49% 3.44% 3.42% 3.39% 3.35% Efficiency ratio(1) 63.9% 62.2% 62.5% 63.3% 67.5% Capital Ratios Tangible common equity ratio(1) 8.64% 8.52% 8.83% 8.73% 8.78% Tier 1 leverage ratio(2) 9.00% 9.01% 9.34% 9.20% 9.21% Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 10.30% 10.22% 10.80% 10.60% 10.59% Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 10.30% 10.22% 10.80% 10.60% 10.59% Total risk-based capital ratio(2) 12.80% 12.75% 13.34% 13.18% 13.22% (1) Please refer to the calculation on the page titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document. (2) Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2019 are preliminary and prior periods are actual. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands % Change from Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Mar 31 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 115,884 $ 103,436 $ 90,361 $ 99,742 $ 100,151 12.0 % 15.7 % Other interest-earning assets 411,037 421,534 388,256 364,802 267,806 (2.5 %) 53.5 % Loans held for sale 27,768 27,099 27,525 35,898 23,450 2.5 % 18.4 % Investment securities 2,748,249 2,686,973 2,635,413 2,593,283 2,592,823 2.3 % 6.0 % Loans, net of unearned income 16,262,633 16,165,800 15,925,093 15,792,969 15,696,284 0.6 % 3.6 % Allowance for loan losses (162,109 ) (160,537 ) (157,810 ) (156,050 ) (163,217 ) 1.0 % (0.7 %) Net loans 16,100,524 16,005,263 15,767,283 15,636,919 15,533,067 0.6 % 3.7 % Premises and equipment 239,004 234,529 231,236 230,195 230,313 1.9 % 3.8 % Accrued interest receivable 62,207 58,879 58,584 55,208 53,060 5.7 % 17.2 % Goodwill and intangible assets 535,356 531,556 531,556 531,556 531,556 0.7 % 0.7 % Other assets 734,620 612,883 634,596 624,936 616,715 19.9 % 19.1 % Total Assets $ 20,974,649 $ 20,682,152 $ 20,364,810 $ 20,172,539 $ 19,948,941 1.4 % 5.1 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 16,377,978 $ 16,376,159 $ 16,249,014 $ 15,599,799 $ 15,477,103 0.0 % 5.8 % Short-term borrowings 829,016 754,777 485,565 983,833 937,852 9.8 % (11.6 %) Other liabilities 401,324 311,364 355,102 351,174 359,994 28.9 % 11.5 % FHLB advances and long-term debt 1,065,312 992,279 992,115 991,948 938,499 7.4 % 13.5 % Total Liabilities 18,673,630 18,434,579 18,081,796 17,926,754 17,713,448 1.3 % 5.4 % Shareholders' equity 2,301,019 2,247,573 2,283,014 2,245,785 2,235,493 2.4 % 2.9 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 20,974,649 $ 20,682,152 $ 20,364,810 $ 20,172,539 $ 19,948,941 1.4 % 5.1 % LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL: Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 6,428,688 $ 6,434,285 $ 6,337,984 $ 6,304,475 $ 6,332,508 (0.1 %) 1.5 % Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural 4,429,538 4,404,548 4,288,823 4,264,602 4,299,072 0.6 % 3.0 % Real estate - residential mortgage 2,313,908 2,251,044 2,173,548 2,094,530 1,976,524 2.8 % 17.1 % Real estate - home equity 1,413,500 1,452,137 1,469,152 1,491,395 1,514,241 (2.7 %) (6.7 %) Real estate - construction 953,087 916,599 979,857 990,705 976,131 4.0 % (2.4 %) Consumer 433,545 419,186 390,708 360,315 326,766 3.4 % 32.7 % Leasing and other 290,367 288,001 285,021 286,947 271,042 0.8 % 7.1 % Total Loans, net of unearned income $ 16,262,633 $ 16,165,800 $ 15,925,093 $ 15,792,969 $ 15,696,284 0.6 % 3.6 % Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,255,043 $ 4,310,105 $ 4,216,064 $ 4,324,659 $ 4,291,821 (1.3 %) (0.9 %) Interest-bearing demand 4,207,442 4,240,974 4,289,181 3,854,680 3,984,423 (0.8 %) 5.6 % Savings and money market accounts 4,907,346 4,926,937 4,878,982 4,597,510 4,487,277 (0.4 %) 9.4 % Total demand and savings 13,369,831 13,478,016 13,384,227 12,776,849 12,763,521 (0.8 %) 4.8 % Brokered deposits 251,395 176,239 164,601 161,447 64,195 42.6 % N/M Time deposits 2,756,752 2,721,904 2,700,186 2,661,503 2,649,387 1.3 % 4.1 % Total Deposits $ 16,377,978 $ 16,376,159 $ 16,249,014 $ 15,599,799 $ 15,477,103 0.0 % 5.8 % Short-term borrowings, by type: Customer repurchase agreements $ 54,440 $ 43,499 $ 82,741 $ 152,594 $ 165,186 25.2 % (67.0 %) Customer short-term promissory notes 299,576 326,278 267,824 303,239 342,666 (8.2 %) (12.6 %) Federal funds purchased - - 50,000 343,000 395,000 0.0 % (100.0 %) Short-term FHLB advances 475,000 385,000 85,000 185,000 35,000 23.4 % N/M Total Short-term Borrowings $ 829,016 $ 754,777 $ 485,565 $ 983,833 $ 937,852 9.8 % (11.6 %) N/M - Not meaningful FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Three Months Ended % Change from Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Mar 31 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 Interest Income: Interest income $ 204,700 $ 200,609 $ 194,048 $ 186,170 $ 177,687 2.0 % 15.2 % Interest expense 41,385 37,665 33,921 30,103 26,369 9.9 % 56.9 % Net Interest Income 163,315 162,944 160,127 156,067 151,318 0.2 % 7.9 % Provision for credit losses 5,100 8,200 1,620 33,117 3,970 (37.8 %) 28.5 % Net Interest Income after Provision 158,215 154,744 158,507 122,950 147,348 2.2 % 7.4 % Non-Interest Income: Wealth management fees 13,239 13,408 13,066 12,803 12,871 (1.3 %) 2.9 % Mortgage banking income 4,772 4,774 4,896 5,163 4,193 (0.0 %) 13.8 % Consumer banking income: Card income 4,686 4,966 5,382 4,708 4,441 (5.6 %) 5.5 % Overdraft fees 4,104 4,653 4,443 4,268 4,241 (11.8 %) (3.2 %) Other consumer banking income 2,587 2,799 2,840 2,955 2,726 (7.6 %) (5.1 %) Total consumer banking income 11,377 12,418 12,665 11,931 11,408 (8.4 %) (0.3 %) Commercial banking income: Merchant and card income 5,558 5,656 6,307 6,155 5,308 (1.7 %) 4.7 % Cash management fees 4,361 4,340 4,472 4,452 4,317 0.5 % 1.0 % Commercial loan interest rate swap fees 2,028 2,540 3,607 2,393 1,291 (20.2 %) 57.1 % Other commercial banking income 2,816 3,466 3,154 3,431 3,040 (18.8 %) (7.4 %) Total commercial banking income 14,763 16,002 17,540 16,431 13,956 (7.7 %) 5.8 % Other income 2,535 2,921 2,852 2,762 3,428 (13.2 %) (26.1 %) Non-Interest Income before Investment Securities Gains 46,686 49,523 51,019 49,090 45,856 (5.7 %) 1.8 % Investment securities gains, net 65 - 14 4 19 N/M N/M Total Non-Interest Income 46,751 49,523 51,033 49,094 45,875 (5.6 %) 1.9 % Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 77,757 75,745 76,770 74,919 75,768 2.7 % 2.6 % Net occupancy expense 12,909 12,708 12,578 12,760 13,632 1.6 % (5.3 %) Data processing and software 10,353 10,203 10,157 10,453 10,473 1.5 % (1.1 %) Other outside services 8,352 8,944 9,122 7,568 8,124 (6.6 %) 2.8 % Professional fees 3,960 3,546 3,427 2,372 4,816 11.7 % (17.8 %) Equipment expense 3,342 3,275 3,000 3,434 3,534 2.0 % (5.4 %) FDIC insurance expense 2,609 2,563 2,814 2,663 2,953 1.8 % (11.6 %) Marketing 2,160 1,577 2,692 2,335 2,250 37.0 % (4.0 %) Amortization of tax credit investments 1,491 6,538 1,637 1,637 1,637 (77.2 %) (8.9 %) Intangible amortization 107 - - - - 100.0 % 100.0 % Other 14,784 15,586 13,216 15,204 13,474 (5.1 %) 9.7 % Total Non-Interest Expense 137,824 140,685 135,413 133,345 136,661 (2.0 %) 0.9 % Income before Income Taxes 67,142 63,582 74,127 38,699 56,562 5.6 % 18.7 % Income tax expense 10,479 5,499 8,494 3,502 7,082 90.6 % 48.0 % Net Income $ 56,663 $ 58,083 $ 65,633 $ 35,197 $ 49,480 (2.4 %) 14.5 % PER SHARE: Net income: Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.37 $ 0.20 $ 0.28 0.0 % 17.9 % Diluted 0.33 0.33 0.37 0.20 0.28 0.0 % 17.9 % Cash dividends 0.13 0.16 0.12 0.12 0.12 (18.8 %) 8.3 % Weighted average shares (basic) 169,884 174,571 175,942 175,764 175,303 (2.7 %) (3.1 %) Weighted average shares (diluted) 170,909 175,473 177,128 176,844 176,568 (2.6 %) (3.2 %) N/M - not meaningful FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest (1) Rate Balance Interest (1) Rate Balance Interest (1) Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income $ 16,194,375 $ 186,122 4.65 % $ 15,965,637 $ 182,358 4.54 % $ 15,661,032 $ 162,262 4.19 % Taxable investment securities 2,285,724 15,435 2.70 % 2,283,897 15,005 2.63 % 2,198,838 13,193 2.40 % Tax-exempt investment securities 444,132 4,150 3.71 % 426,872 3,978 3.71 % 412,830 3,753 3.64 % Equity securities - - - - - - 509 5 3.93 % Total Investment Securities 2,729,856 19,585 2.87 % 2,710,769 18,983 2.80 % 2,612,177 16,951 2.60 % Loans held for sale 16,434 240 5.85 % 22,361 271 4.85 % 20,015 216 4.31 % Other interest-earning assets 366,175 2,002 2.20 % 492,529 2,177 1.76 % 302,783 1,172 1.55 % Total Interest-earning Assets 19,306,840 207,949 4.35 % 19,191,296 203,789 4.22 % 18,596,007 180,601 3.93 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 110,693 111,252 105,733 Premises and equipment 237,124 233,445 230,247 Other assets 1,197,034 1,131,548 1,113,326 Less: allowance for loan losses (161,326 ) (155,411 ) (169,220 ) Total Assets $ 20,690,365 $ 20,512,130 $ 19,876,093 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 4,153,984 $ 7,519 0.73 % $ 4,225,157 $ 7,448 0.70 % $ 3,958,894 $ 4,004 0.41 % Savings deposits 4,912,856 9,962 0.82 % 4,979,712 9,745 0.78 % 4,494,445 4,367 0.39 % Brokered deposits 220,115 1,382 2.55 % 164,280 969 2.34 % 74,026 276 1.51 % Time deposits 2,765,803 10,826 1.59 % 2,722,141 9,997 1.46 % 2,646,779 7,803 1.20 % Total Interest-bearing Deposits 12,052,758 29,689 1.00 % 12,091,290 28,159 0.92 % 11,174,144 16,450 0.60 % Short-term borrowings 820,054 3,582 1.76 % 504,550 1,410 1.11 % 896,839 2,041 0.91 % FHLB advances and long-term debt 1,002,463 8,114 3.26 % 988,914 8,096 3.26 % 987,315 7,878 3.21 % Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 13,875,275 41,385 1.21 % 13,584,754 37,665 1.10 % 13,058,298 26,369 0.82 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 4,222,875 4,321,776 4,246,168 Other 327,118 323,931 347,012 Total Liabilities 18,425,268 18,230,461 17,651,478 Shareholders' equity 2,265,097 2,281,669 2,224,615 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 20,690,365 $ 20,512,130 $ 19,876,093 Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 166,564 3.49 % 166,124 3.44 % 154,232 3.35 % Tax equivalent adjustment (3,249 ) (3,180 ) (2,914 ) Net interest income $ 163,315 $ 162,944 $ 151,318 (1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. Note: The weighted average interest rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities and average non-interest bearing demand deposits (“cost of funds”) was 0.93%, 0.84% and 0.62% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively. AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL: Three Months Ended % Change from Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Mar 31 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 6,378,145 $ 6,343,024 $ 6,309,663 $ 6,298,534 $ 6,305,821 0.6 % 1.1 % Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural 4,462,609 4,329,937 4,304,320 4,335,097 4,288,634 3.1 % 4.1 % Real estate - residential mortgage 2,276,611 2,209,993 2,142,977 2,026,161 1,958,505 3.0 % 16.2 % Real estate - home equity 1,433,574 1,459,647 1,474,011 1,502,936 1,538,974 (1.8 %) (6.8 %) Real estate - construction 930,246 931,724 969,575 978,327 984,242 (0.2 %) (5.5 %) Consumer 424,480 406,436 375,656 345,572 315,927 4.4 % 34.4 % Leasing and other 288,710 284,876 285,941 281,750 268,930 1.3 % 7.4 % Total Loans, net of unearned income $ 16,194,375 $ 15,965,637 $ 15,862,143 $ 15,768,377 $ 15,661,032 1.4 % 3.4 % Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,222,875 $ 4,321,776 $ 4,298,020 $ 4,281,574 $ 4,246,168 (2.3 %) (0.5 %) Interest-bearing demand 4,153,984 4,225,157 4,116,051 3,952,115 3,958,894 (1.7 %) 4.9 % Savings and money market accounts 4,912,856 4,979,712 4,718,148 4,538,083 4,494,445 (1.3 %) 9.3 % Total demand and savings 13,289,715 13,526,645 13,132,219 12,771,772 12,699,507 (1.8 %) 4.6 % Brokered deposits 220,115 164,280 162,467 85,242 74,026 34.0 % 197.3 % Time deposits 2,765,803 2,722,141 2,672,548 2,660,412 2,646,779 1.6 % 4.5 % Total Deposits $ 16,275,633 $ 16,413,066 $ 15,967,234 $ 15,517,424 $ 15,420,312 (0.8 %) 5.5 % Short-term borrowings, by type: Customer repurchase agreements $ 56,707 $ 64,102 $ 148,660 $ 162,276 $ 175,292 (11.5 %) (67.6 %) Customer short-term promissory notes 312,092 310,296 298,896 316,049 308,725 0.6 % 1.1 % Federal funds purchased 157,122 43 145,793 398,297 379,822 N/M (58.6 %) Short-term FHLB advances and other borrowings 294,133 130,109 130,783 146,538 33,000 126.1 % N/M Total Short-term Borrowings $ 820,054 $ 504,550 $ 724,132 $ 1,023,160 $ 896,839 62.5 % (8.6 %) N/M - Not meaningful FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Three Months Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: Balance at beginning of period $ 169,410 $ 167,826 $ 169,247 $ 176,019 $ 176,084 Loans charged off: Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural (2,787 ) (6,263 ) (3,541 ) (38,632 ) (4,005 ) Real estate - commercial mortgage (1,145 ) (762 ) (650 ) (366 ) (267 ) Consumer and home equity (902 ) (1,884 ) (1,415 ) (1,528 ) (1,300 ) Real estate - residential mortgage (655 ) (446 ) (483 ) (483 ) (162 ) Real estate - construction (95 ) (392 ) (212 ) (606 ) (158 ) Leasing and other (785 ) (889 ) (582 ) (545 ) (505 ) Total loans charged off (6,369 ) (10,636 ) (6,883 ) (42,160 ) (6,397 ) Recoveries of loans previously charged off: Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural 1,243 2,647 731 541 1,075 Real estate - commercial mortgage 136 94 928 321 279 Consumer and home equity 407 684 607 717 385 Real estate - residential mortgage 132 100 317 96 107 Real estate - construction 84 415 664 444 306 Leasing and other 229 80 595 152 210 Recoveries of loans previously charged off 2,231 4,020 3,842 2,271 2,362 Net loans charged off (4,138 ) (6,616 ) (3,041 ) (39,889 ) (4,035 ) Provision for credit losses 5,100 8,200 1,620 33,117 3,970 Balance at end of period $ 170,372 $ 169,410 $ 167,826 $ 169,247 $ 176,019 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.08 % 1.01 % 0.10 % NON-PERFORMING ASSETS: Non-accrual loans $ 127,141 $ 128,572 $ 106,433 $ 111,116 $ 122,966 Loans 90 days past due and accruing 11,540 11,106 13,663 12,628 11,676 Total non-performing loans 138,681 139,678 120,096 123,744 134,642 Other real estate owned 9,012 10,518 10,684 11,181 10,744 Total non-performing assets $ 147,693 $ 150,196 $ 130,780 $ 134,925 $ 145,386 NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE: Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural $ 50,148 $ 51,269 $ 43,391 $ 44,045 $ 54,915 Real estate - commercial mortgage 29,817 32,153 37,393 39,278 36,183 Real estate - residential mortgage 22,299 19,101 19,076 18,888 20,169 Consumer and home equity 10,770 10,178 10,362 12,038 12,272 Real estate - construction 7,039 7,390 9,784 9,319 10,931 Leasing 18,608 19,587 90 176 172 Total non-performing loans $ 138,681 $ 139,678 $ 120,096 $ 123,744 $ 134,642 FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) in thousands, except per share data and percentages Explanatory note: This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, which has been derived by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow: Three Months Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 Shareholders' equity (tangible), per share Shareholders' equity $ 2,301,019 $ 2,247,573 $ 2,283,014 $ 2,245,785 $ 2,235,493 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (535,356 ) (531,556 ) (531,556 ) (531,556 ) (531,556 ) Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator) $ 1,765,663 $ 1,716,017 $ 1,751,458 $ 1,714,229 $ 1,703,937 Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator) 169,923 170,184 176,019 175,847 175,404 Shareholders' equity (tangible), per share $ 10.39 $ 10.08 $ 9.95 $ 9.75 $ 9.71 Return on average shareholders' equity (tangible) Net income $ 56,663 $ 58,083 $ 65,633 $ 35,197 $ 49,480 Plus: Intangible amortization, net of tax 85 - - - - Net Income (numerator) $ 56,748 $ 58,083 $ 65,633 $ 35,197 $ 49,480 Average shareholders' equity $ 2,265,097 $ 2,281,669 $ 2,269,093 $ 2,246,904 $ 2,224,615 Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets (531,767 ) (531,556 ) (531,556 ) (531,556 ) (531,556 ) Average tangible shareholders' equity (denominator) $ 1,733,330 $ 1,750,113 $ 1,737,537 $ 1,715,348 $ 1,693,059 Return on average shareholders' equity (tangible), annualized 13.28% 13.17% 14.99% 8.23% 11.85% Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (TCE Ratio) Shareholders' equity $ 2,301,019 $ 2,247,573 $ 2,283,014 $ 2,245,785 $ 2,235,493 Less: Intangible assets (535,356 ) (531,556 ) (531,556 ) (531,556 ) (531,556 ) Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator) $ 1,765,663 $ 1,716,017 $ 1,751,458 $ 1,714,229 $ 1,703,937 Total assets $ 20,974,649 $ 20,682,152 $ 20,364,810 $ 20,172,539 $ 19,948,941 Less: Intangible assets (535,356 ) (531,556 ) (531,556 ) (531,556 ) (531,556 ) Total tangible assets (denominator) $ 20,439,293 $ 20,150,596 $ 19,833,254 $ 19,640,983 $ 19,417,385 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 8.64% 8.52% 8.83% 8.73% 8.78% Efficiency ratio Non-interest expense $ 137,824 $ 140,685 $ 135,413 $ 133,345 $ 136,661 Less: Intangible amortization (107 ) - - - - Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (1,491 ) (6,538 ) (1,637 ) (1,637 ) (1,637 ) Non-interest expense (numerator) $ 136,226 $ 134,147 $ 133,776 $ 131,708 $ 135,024 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 166,564 $ 166,124 $ 163,194 $ 159,027 $ 154,232 Plus: Total Non-interest income 46,751 49,523 51,033 49,094 45,875 Less: Investment securities gains (65 ) - (14 ) (4 ) (19 ) Net interest income (denominator) $ 213,251 $ 215,647 $ 214,213 $ 208,117 $ 200,088 Efficiency ratio 63.9% 62.2% 62.5% 63.3% 67.5% Non-performing assets to tangible shareholders' equity and allowance for credit losses Non-performing assets (numerator) $ 147,693 $ 150,196 $ 130,780 $ 134,925 $ 145,386 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,765,663 $ 1,716,017 $ 1,751,458 $ 1,714,229 $ 1,703,937 Plus: Allowance for credit losses 170,372 169,410 167,826 169,247 176,019 Tangible shareholders' equity and allowance for credit losses (denominator) $ 1,936,035 $ 1,885,427 $ 1,919,284 $ 1,883,476 $ 1,879,956 Non-performing assets to tangible shareholders' equity and allowance for credit losses 7.63% 7.97% 6.81% 7.16% 7.73% Pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 163,315 $ 162,944 $ 160,127 $ 156,067 $ 151,318 Non-interest income 46,751 49,523 51,033 49,094 45,875 Less: Investment securities gains (65 ) - (14 ) (4 ) (19 ) Total revenue $ 210,001 $ 212,467 $ 211,146 $ 205,157 $ 197,174 Non-interest expense $ 137,824 $ 140,685 $ 135,413 $ 133,345 $ 136,661 Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (1,491 ) (6,538 ) (1,637 ) (1,637 ) (1,637 ) Less: Intangible amortization (107 ) - - - - Total non-interest expense $ 136,226 $ 134,147 $ 133,776 $ 131,708 $ 135,024 Pre-provision net revenue $ 73,775 $ 78,320 $ 77,370 $ 73,449 $ 62,150 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005962/en/

