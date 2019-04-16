Fulton Financial : Reports First Quarter Net Income of $56.7 Million, or $0.33 Per Share

“Overall, I am pleased with our first quarter results as we saw
seasonally strong loan growth to start the year with stable credit
conditions and a five basis point increase in our net interest margin,”
said E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to building
off the first quarter momentum by continuing to execute on our corporate
strategies that will allow us to grow earnings and enhance shareholder
value.”
Net income per diluted share was unchanged from the $0.33 reported for
the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased 17.9% from the first quarter of
2018.
Net Interest Income and Balance Sheet
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2019 was $163.3 million,
slightly higher than the fourth quarter of 2018, as the positive impact
of a five basis point increase in the net interest margin, to 3.49%, and
an increase in average loans, was largely offset by two fewer days of
interest accruals during the first quarter of 2019 in comparison to the
fourth quarter of 2018. The improvement in the net interest margin
resulted from a thirteen basis point increase in the average yield on
interest-earning assets which outpaced the nine basis point increase in
the average cost of funds.
Total average assets for the first quarter of 2019 were $20.7 billion,
an increase of $178.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2018. Average
loans, net of unearned income, increased $228.7 million, or 1.4%, in
comparison to the fourth quarter of 2018.
Average loans and yields, by type, for the first quarter of 2019 in
comparison to the fourth quarter of 2018 are summarized in the following
table:
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Growth
Balance
Yield (1)
Balance
Yield (1)
$
%
(dollars in thousands)
Average Loans, net of unearned income, by type:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
$
6,378,145
4.69
%
$
6,343,024
4.57
%
$
35,121
0.6
%
Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural
4,462,609
4.66
%
4,329,937
4.51
%
132,672
3.1
%
Real estate - residential mortgage
2,276,611
4.06
%
2,209,993
4.01
%
66,618
3.0
%
Real estate - home equity
1,433,574
5.33
%
1,459,647
5.19
%
(26,073
)
(1.8
%)
Real estate - construction
930,246
4.83
%
931,724
4.63
%
(1,478
)
(0.2
%)
Consumer
424,480
4.49
%
406,436
4.57
%
18,044
4.4
%
Leasing
276,949
4.40
%
274,134
4.63
%
2,815
1.0
%
Other
11,761
N/A
10,742
N/A
1,019
9.5
%
Total Average Loans, net of unearned income
$
16,194,375
4.65
%
$
15,965,637
4.54
%
$
228,738
1.4
%
(1)
Presented on a fully-taxable equivalent basis using a 21% Federal
tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.
Total average liabilities increased $194.8 million, or 1.1%, from the
fourth quarter of 2018, while average deposits decreased $137.4 million,
or 0.8%. Average deposits and interest rates, by type, for the first
quarter of 2019 in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2018 are
summarized in the following table:
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Growth
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
$
%
(dollars in thousands)
Average Deposits, by type:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
4,222,875
-
%
$
4,321,776
-
%
$
(98,901
)
(2.3
%)
Interest-bearing demand
4,153,984
0.73
%
4,225,157
0.70
%
(71,173
)
(1.7
%)
Savings and money market deposits
4,912,856
0.82
%
4,979,712
0.78
%
(66,856
)
(1.3
%)
Total average demand and savings
13,289,715
0.53
%
13,526,645
0.50
%
(236,930
)
(1.8
%)
Brokered deposits
220,115
2.55
%
164,280
2.34
%
55,835
34.0
%
Time deposits
2,765,803
1.59
%
2,722,141
1.46
%
43,662
1.6
%
Total Average Deposits
$
16,275,633
0.74
%
$
16,413,066
0.68
%
$
(137,433
)
(0.8
%)
Asset Quality
The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2019 was $5.1
million, compared to $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Non-performing assets were $147.7 million, or 0.70% of total assets, at
March 31, 2019, compared to $150.2 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at
December 31, 2018 and $145.4 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at March
31, 2018.
Annualized net charge-offs for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 were
0.10% of total average loans, compared to 0.17% and 0.10% for the
quarters ended December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively. The
allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans was
123% at March 31, 2019, compared to 121% at December 31, 2018 and a 131%
at March 31, 2018.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income in the first quarter of 2019, excluding investment
securities gains, was $46.7 million, a decrease of $2.8 million, or
5.7%, in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2018 and an increase of
$0.8 million, or 1.8%, compared to the first quarter of 2018. Seasonal
decreases occurred in consumer fees, specifically overdraft fees and
card income. In addition, commercial fees showed a decrease in Small
Business Administration lending income and commercial loan interest rate
swap fees.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $137.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, a
decrease of $2.9 million, or 2.0%, compared to the fourth quarter of
2018 and an increase of $1.2 million, or 0.9%, compared to the first
quarter of 2018. The decrease in amortization of tax credit investments
resulted from $4.9 million of amortization of a tax credit investment in
the fourth quarter of 2018 that generated a corresponding credit to
income taxes. Excluding the amortization of this tax credit investment
in the fourth quarter, non-interest expense increased $2.0 million, or
1.5%, in the first quarter of 2019, which was driven by increases in
salaries and employee benefits, specifically a seasonal increase in
payroll taxes, marketing and professional fees. These increases were
partially offset by a decrease in other outside services.
In the first quarter of 2019, the Corporation incurred $1.0 million of
costs related to the consolidation of eight branches, unchanged from the
fourth quarter of 2018. Expenses related to charter consolidation
efforts were $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2019, a $600,000
increase from the fourth quarter of 2018.
Income Tax Expense
The effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2019 was 15.6%,
as compared to 8.6% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact
of the aforementioned tax credit, the effective income tax rate for the
fourth quarter would have been 14.6%.
Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fult.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Corporation uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this
earnings release. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to
the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this release.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
in thousands, except per-share data and percentages
Three Months Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
Ending Balances
Investments
$
2,748,249
$
2,686,973
$
2,635,413
$
2,593,283
$
2,592,823
Loans, net of unearned income
16,262,633
16,165,800
15,925,093
15,792,969
15,696,284
Total assets
20,974,649
20,682,152
20,364,810
20,172,539
19,948,941
Deposits
16,377,978
16,376,159
16,249,014
15,599,799
15,477,103
Shareholders' equity
2,301,019
2,247,573
2,283,014
2,245,785
2,235,493
Average Balances
Investments
$
2,699,130
$
2,646,266
$
2,596,414
$
2,601,705
$
2,556,986
Loans, net of unearned income
16,194,375
15,965,637
15,862,143
15,768,377
15,661,032
Total assets
20,690,365
20,512,130
20,273,232
20,063,375
19,876,093
Deposits
16,275,633
16,413,066
15,967,234
15,517,424
15,420,312
Shareholders' equity
2,265,097
2,281,669
2,269,093
2,246,904
2,224,615
Income Statement
Net interest income
$
163,315
$
162,944
$
160,127
$
156,067
$
151,318
Provision for credit losses
5,100
8,200
1,620
33,117
3,970
Non-interest income
46,751
49,523
51,033
49,094
45,875
Non-interest expense
137,824
140,685
135,413
133,345
136,661
Income before taxes
67,142
63,582
74,127
38,699
56,562
Net income
56,663
58,083
65,633
35,197
49,480
Pre-provision net revenue(1)
73,775
78,320
77,370
73,449
62,150
Per Share
Net income (basic)
$
0.33
$
0.33
$
0.37
$
0.20
$
0.28
Net income (diluted)
0.33
0.33
0.37
0.20
0.28
Cash dividends
0.13
0.16
0.12
0.12
0.12
Tangible common equity(1)
10.39
10.08
9.95
9.75
9.71
Weighted average shares (basic)
169,884
174,571
175,942
175,764
175,303
Weighted average shares (diluted)
170,909
175,473
177,128
176,844
176,568
Asset Quality
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.10%
0.17%
0.08%
1.01%
0.10%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.85%
0.86%
0.75%
0.78%
0.86%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.70%
0.73%
0.64%
0.67%
0.73%
Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding
1.05%
1.05%
1.05%
1.07%
1.12%
Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding
1.00%
0.99%
0.99%
0.99%
1.04%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
123%
121%
140%
137%
131%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
117%
115%
131%
126%
121%
Non-performing assets to tangible shareholders' equity and
allowance for credit losses(1)
7.63%
7.97%
6.81%
7.16%
7.73%
Profitability
Return on average assets
1.11%
1.12%
1.28%
0.70%
1.01%
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.15%
10.10%
11.48%
6.28%
9.02%
Return on average shareholders' equity (tangible)(1)
13.28%
13.17%
14.99%
8.23%
11.85%
Net interest margin
3.49%
3.44%
3.42%
3.39%
3.35%
Efficiency ratio(1)
63.9%
62.2%
62.5%
63.3%
67.5%
Capital Ratios
Tangible common equity ratio(1)
8.64%
8.52%
8.83%
8.73%
8.78%
Tier 1 leverage ratio(2)
9.00%
9.01%
9.34%
9.20%
9.21%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2)
10.30%
10.22%
10.80%
10.60%
10.59%
Tier 1 capital ratio(2)
10.30%
10.22%
10.80%
10.60%
10.59%
Total risk-based capital ratio(2)
12.80%
12.75%
13.34%
13.18%
13.22%
(1)
Please refer to the calculation on the page titled “Reconciliation
of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document.
(2)
Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2019 are preliminary and
prior periods are actual.
Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural
4,429,538
4,404,548
4,288,823
4,264,602
4,299,072
0.6
%
3.0
%
Real estate - residential mortgage
2,313,908
2,251,044
2,173,548
2,094,530
1,976,524
2.8
%
17.1
%
Real estate - home equity
1,413,500
1,452,137
1,469,152
1,491,395
1,514,241
(2.7
%)
(6.7
%)
Real estate - construction
953,087
916,599
979,857
990,705
976,131
4.0
%
(2.4
%)
Consumer
433,545
419,186
390,708
360,315
326,766
3.4
%
32.7
%
Leasing and other
290,367
288,001
285,021
286,947
271,042
0.8
%
7.1
%
Total Loans, net of unearned income
$
16,262,633
$
16,165,800
$
15,925,093
$
15,792,969
$
15,696,284
0.6
%
3.6
%
Deposits, by type:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
4,255,043
$
4,310,105
$
4,216,064
$
4,324,659
$
4,291,821
(1.3
%)
(0.9
%)
Interest-bearing demand
4,207,442
4,240,974
4,289,181
3,854,680
3,984,423
(0.8
%)
5.6
%
Savings and money market accounts
4,907,346
4,926,937
4,878,982
4,597,510
4,487,277
(0.4
%)
9.4
%
Total demand and savings
13,369,831
13,478,016
13,384,227
12,776,849
12,763,521
(0.8
%)
4.8
%
Brokered deposits
251,395
176,239
164,601
161,447
64,195
42.6
%
N/M
Time deposits
2,756,752
2,721,904
2,700,186
2,661,503
2,649,387
1.3
%
4.1
%
Total Deposits
$
16,377,978
$
16,376,159
$
16,249,014
$
15,599,799
$
15,477,103
0.0
%
5.8
%
Short-term borrowings, by type:
Customer repurchase agreements
$
54,440
$
43,499
$
82,741
$
152,594
$
165,186
25.2
%
(67.0
%)
Customer short-term promissory notes
299,576
326,278
267,824
303,239
342,666
(8.2
%)
(12.6
%)
Federal funds purchased
-
-
50,000
343,000
395,000
0.0
%
(100.0
%)
Short-term FHLB advances
475,000
385,000
85,000
185,000
35,000
23.4
%
N/M
Total Short-term Borrowings
$
829,016
$
754,777
$
485,565
$
983,833
$
937,852
9.8
%
(11.6
%)
N/M - Not meaningful
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
dollars in thousands
Three Months Ended
% Change from
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Mar 31
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018
Interest Income:
Interest income
$
204,700
$
200,609
$
194,048
$
186,170
$
177,687
2.0
%
15.2
%
Interest expense
41,385
37,665
33,921
30,103
26,369
9.9
%
56.9
%
Net Interest Income
163,315
162,944
160,127
156,067
151,318
0.2
%
7.9
%
Provision for credit losses
5,100
8,200
1,620
33,117
3,970
(37.8
%)
28.5
%
Net Interest Income after Provision
158,215
154,744
158,507
122,950
147,348
2.2
%
7.4
%
Non-Interest Income:
Wealth management fees
13,239
13,408
13,066
12,803
12,871
(1.3
%)
2.9
%
Mortgage banking income
4,772
4,774
4,896
5,163
4,193
(0.0
%)
13.8
%
Consumer banking income:
Card income
4,686
4,966
5,382
4,708
4,441
(5.6
%)
5.5
%
Overdraft fees
4,104
4,653
4,443
4,268
4,241
(11.8
%)
(3.2
%)
Other consumer banking income
2,587
2,799
2,840
2,955
2,726
(7.6
%)
(5.1
%)
Total consumer banking income
11,377
12,418
12,665
11,931
11,408
(8.4
%)
(0.3
%)
Commercial banking income:
Merchant and card income
5,558
5,656
6,307
6,155
5,308
(1.7
%)
4.7
%
Cash management fees
4,361
4,340
4,472
4,452
4,317
0.5
%
1.0
%
Commercial loan interest rate swap fees
2,028
2,540
3,607
2,393
1,291
(20.2
%)
57.1
%
Other commercial banking income
2,816
3,466
3,154
3,431
3,040
(18.8
%)
(7.4
%)
Total commercial banking income
14,763
16,002
17,540
16,431
13,956
(7.7
%)
5.8
%
Other income
2,535
2,921
2,852
2,762
3,428
(13.2
%)
(26.1
%)
Non-Interest Income before Investment Securities Gains
46,686
49,523
51,019
49,090
45,856
(5.7
%)
1.8
%
Investment securities gains, net
65
-
14
4
19
N/M
N/M
Total Non-Interest Income
46,751
49,523
51,033
49,094
45,875
(5.6
%)
1.9
%
Non-Interest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
77,757
75,745
76,770
74,919
75,768
2.7
%
2.6
%
Net occupancy expense
12,909
12,708
12,578
12,760
13,632
1.6
%
(5.3
%)
Data processing and software
10,353
10,203
10,157
10,453
10,473
1.5
%
(1.1
%)
Other outside services
8,352
8,944
9,122
7,568
8,124
(6.6
%)
2.8
%
Professional fees
3,960
3,546
3,427
2,372
4,816
11.7
%
(17.8
%)
Equipment expense
3,342
3,275
3,000
3,434
3,534
2.0
%
(5.4
%)
FDIC insurance expense
2,609
2,563
2,814
2,663
2,953
1.8
%
(11.6
%)
Marketing
2,160
1,577
2,692
2,335
2,250
37.0
%
(4.0
%)
Amortization of tax credit investments
1,491
6,538
1,637
1,637
1,637
(77.2
%)
(8.9
%)
Intangible amortization
107
-
-
-
-
100.0
%
100.0
%
Other
14,784
15,586
13,216
15,204
13,474
(5.1
%)
9.7
%
Total Non-Interest Expense
137,824
140,685
135,413
133,345
136,661
(2.0
%)
0.9
%
Income before Income Taxes
67,142
63,582
74,127
38,699
56,562
5.6
%
18.7
%
Income tax expense
10,479
5,499
8,494
3,502
7,082
90.6
%
48.0
%
Net Income
$
56,663
$
58,083
$
65,633
$
35,197
$
49,480
(2.4
%)
14.5
%
PER SHARE:
Net income:
Basic
$
0.33
$
0.33
$
0.37
$
0.20
$
0.28
0.0
%
17.9
%
Diluted
0.33
0.33
0.37
0.20
0.28
0.0
%
17.9
%
Cash dividends
0.13
0.16
0.12
0.12
0.12
(18.8
%)
8.3
%
Weighted average shares (basic)
169,884
174,571
175,942
175,764
175,303
(2.7
%)
(3.1
%)
Weighted average shares (diluted)
170,909
175,473
177,128
176,844
176,568
(2.6
%)
(3.2
%)
N/M - not meaningful
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
dollars in thousands
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (1)
Rate
Balance
Interest (1)
Rate
Balance
Interest (1)
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income
$
16,194,375
$
186,122
4.65
%
$
15,965,637
$
182,358
4.54
%
$
15,661,032
$
162,262
4.19
%
Taxable investment securities
2,285,724
15,435
2.70
%
2,283,897
15,005
2.63
%
2,198,838
13,193
2.40
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
444,132
4,150
3.71
%
426,872
3,978
3.71
%
412,830
3,753
3.64
%
Equity securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
509
5
3.93
%
Total Investment Securities
2,729,856
19,585
2.87
%
2,710,769
18,983
2.80
%
2,612,177
16,951
2.60
%
Loans held for sale
16,434
240
5.85
%
22,361
271
4.85
%
20,015
216
4.31
%
Other interest-earning assets
366,175
2,002
2.20
%
492,529
2,177
1.76
%
302,783
1,172
1.55
%
Total Interest-earning Assets
19,306,840
207,949
4.35
%
19,191,296
203,789
4.22
%
18,596,007
180,601
3.93
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
110,693
111,252
105,733
Premises and equipment
237,124
233,445
230,247
Other assets
1,197,034
1,131,548
1,113,326
Less: allowance for loan losses
(161,326
)
(155,411
)
(169,220
)
Total Assets
$
20,690,365
$
20,512,130
$
19,876,093
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$
4,153,984
$
7,519
0.73
%
$
4,225,157
$
7,448
0.70
%
$
3,958,894
$
4,004
0.41
%
Savings deposits
4,912,856
9,962
0.82
%
4,979,712
9,745
0.78
%
4,494,445
4,367
0.39
%
Brokered deposits
220,115
1,382
2.55
%
164,280
969
2.34
%
74,026
276
1.51
%
Time deposits
2,765,803
10,826
1.59
%
2,722,141
9,997
1.46
%
2,646,779
7,803
1.20
%
Total Interest-bearing Deposits
12,052,758
29,689
1.00
%
12,091,290
28,159
0.92
%
11,174,144
16,450
0.60
%
Short-term borrowings
820,054
3,582
1.76
%
504,550
1,410
1.11
%
896,839
2,041
0.91
%
FHLB advances and long-term debt
1,002,463
8,114
3.26
%
988,914
8,096
3.26
%
987,315
7,878
3.21
%
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
13,875,275
41,385
1.21
%
13,584,754
37,665
1.10
%
13,058,298
26,369
0.82
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
4,222,875
4,321,776
4,246,168
Other
327,118
323,931
347,012
Total Liabilities
18,425,268
18,230,461
17,651,478
Shareholders' equity
2,265,097
2,281,669
2,224,615
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
20,690,365
$
20,512,130
$
19,876,093
Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
166,564
3.49
%
166,124
3.44
%
154,232
3.35
%
Tax equivalent adjustment
(3,249
)
(3,180
)
(2,914
)
Net interest income
$
163,315
$
162,944
$
151,318
(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21%
federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.
Note: The weighted average interest rate on total average
interest-bearing liabilities and average non-interest bearing demand
deposits (“cost of funds”) was 0.93%, 0.84% and 0.62% for the three
months ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018,
respectively.
AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM
BORROWINGS DETAIL:
Three Months Ended
% Change from
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Mar 31
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018
Loans, by type:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
$
6,378,145
$
6,343,024
$
6,309,663
$
6,298,534
$
6,305,821
0.6
%
1.1
%
Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural
4,462,609
4,329,937
4,304,320
4,335,097
4,288,634
3.1
%
4.1
%
Real estate - residential mortgage
2,276,611
2,209,993
2,142,977
2,026,161
1,958,505
3.0
%
16.2
%
Real estate - home equity
1,433,574
1,459,647
1,474,011
1,502,936
1,538,974
(1.8
%)
(6.8
%)
Real estate - construction
930,246
931,724
969,575
978,327
984,242
(0.2
%)
(5.5
%)
Consumer
424,480
406,436
375,656
345,572
315,927
4.4
%
34.4
%
Leasing and other
288,710
284,876
285,941
281,750
268,930
1.3
%
7.4
%
Total Loans, net of unearned income
$
16,194,375
$
15,965,637
$
15,862,143
$
15,768,377
$
15,661,032
1.4
%
3.4
%
Deposits, by type:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
4,222,875
$
4,321,776
$
4,298,020
$
4,281,574
$
4,246,168
(2.3
%)
(0.5
%)
Interest-bearing demand
4,153,984
4,225,157
4,116,051
3,952,115
3,958,894
(1.7
%)
4.9
%
Savings and money market accounts
4,912,856
4,979,712
4,718,148
4,538,083
4,494,445
(1.3
%)
9.3
%
Total demand and savings
13,289,715
13,526,645
13,132,219
12,771,772
12,699,507
(1.8
%)
4.6
%
Brokered deposits
220,115
164,280
162,467
85,242
74,026
34.0
%
197.3
%
Time deposits
2,765,803
2,722,141
2,672,548
2,660,412
2,646,779
1.6
%
4.5
%
Total Deposits
$
16,275,633
$
16,413,066
$
15,967,234
$
15,517,424
$
15,420,312
(0.8
%)
5.5
%
Short-term borrowings, by type:
Customer repurchase agreements
$
56,707
$
64,102
$
148,660
$
162,276
$
175,292
(11.5
%)
(67.6
%)
Customer short-term promissory notes
312,092
310,296
298,896
316,049
308,725
0.6
%
1.1
%
Federal funds purchased
157,122
43
145,793
398,297
379,822
N/M
(58.6
%)
Short-term FHLB advances and other borrowings
294,133
130,109
130,783
146,538
33,000
126.1
%
N/M
Total Short-term Borrowings
$
820,054
$
504,550
$
724,132
$
1,023,160
$
896,839
62.5
%
(8.6
%)
N/M - Not meaningful
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
dollars in thousands
Three Months Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
Balance at beginning of period
$
169,410
$
167,826
$
169,247
$
176,019
$
176,084
Loans charged off:
Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural
(2,787
)
(6,263
)
(3,541
)
(38,632
)
(4,005
)
Real estate - commercial mortgage
(1,145
)
(762
)
(650
)
(366
)
(267
)
Consumer and home equity
(902
)
(1,884
)
(1,415
)
(1,528
)
(1,300
)
Real estate - residential mortgage
(655
)
(446
)
(483
)
(483
)
(162
)
Real estate - construction
(95
)
(392
)
(212
)
(606
)
(158
)
Leasing and other
(785
)
(889
)
(582
)
(545
)
(505
)
Total loans charged off
(6,369
)
(10,636
)
(6,883
)
(42,160
)
(6,397
)
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural
1,243
2,647
731
541
1,075
Real estate - commercial mortgage
136
94
928
321
279
Consumer and home equity
407
684
607
717
385
Real estate - residential mortgage
132
100
317
96
107
Real estate - construction
84
415
664
444
306
Leasing and other
229
80
595
152
210
Recoveries of loans previously charged off
2,231
4,020
3,842
2,271
2,362
Net loans charged off
(4,138
)
(6,616
)
(3,041
)
(39,889
)
(4,035
)
Provision for credit losses
5,100
8,200
1,620
33,117
3,970
Balance at end of period
$
170,372
$
169,410
$
167,826
$
169,247
$
176,019
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.10
%
0.17
%
0.08
%
1.01
%
0.10
%
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:
Non-accrual loans
$
127,141
$
128,572
$
106,433
$
111,116
$
122,966
Loans 90 days past due and accruing
11,540
11,106
13,663
12,628
11,676
Total non-performing loans
138,681
139,678
120,096
123,744
134,642
Other real estate owned
9,012
10,518
10,684
11,181
10,744
Total non-performing assets
$
147,693
$
150,196
$
130,780
$
134,925
$
145,386
NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE:
Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural
$
50,148
$
51,269
$
43,391
$
44,045
$
54,915
Real estate - commercial mortgage
29,817
32,153
37,393
39,278
36,183
Real estate - residential mortgage
22,299
19,101
19,076
18,888
20,169
Consumer and home equity
10,770
10,178
10,362
12,038
12,272
Real estate - construction
7,039
7,390
9,784
9,319
10,931
Leasing
18,608
19,587
90
176
172
Total non-performing loans
$
138,681
$
139,678
$
120,096
$
123,744
$
134,642
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
in thousands, except per share data and percentages
Explanatory note:
This press release contains supplemental financial information, as
detailed below, which has been derived by methods other than
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The Corporation
has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes
that these measures provide useful and comparative information to
assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations.
Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with
how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these
non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities
analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation
of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management believes that
these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are
also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results.
Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of
these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to
similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP
financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP
basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of
its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.
Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most
directly comparable GAAP measure follow:
Three Months Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
Shareholders' equity (tangible), per share
Shareholders' equity
$
2,301,019
$
2,247,573
$
2,283,014
$
2,245,785
$
2,235,493
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(535,356
)
(531,556
)
(531,556
)
(531,556
)
(531,556
)
Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)
$
1,765,663
$
1,716,017
$
1,751,458
$
1,714,229
$
1,703,937
Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator)
169,923
170,184
176,019
175,847
175,404
Shareholders' equity (tangible), per share
$
10.39
$
10.08
$
9.95
$
9.75
$
9.71
Return on average shareholders' equity
(tangible)
Net income
$
56,663
$
58,083
$
65,633
$
35,197
$
49,480
Plus: Intangible amortization, net of tax
85
-
-
-
-
Net Income (numerator)
$
56,748
$
58,083
$
65,633
$
35,197
$
49,480
Average shareholders' equity
$
2,265,097
$
2,281,669
$
2,269,093
$
2,246,904
$
2,224,615
Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets
(531,767
)
(531,556
)
(531,556
)
(531,556
)
(531,556
)
Average tangible shareholders' equity (denominator)
$
1,733,330
$
1,750,113
$
1,737,537
$
1,715,348
$
1,693,059
Return on average shareholders' equity (tangible), annualized
13.28%
13.17%
14.99%
8.23%
11.85%
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
(TCE Ratio)
Shareholders' equity
$
2,301,019
$
2,247,573
$
2,283,014
$
2,245,785
$
2,235,493
Less: Intangible assets
(535,356
)
(531,556
)
(531,556
)
(531,556
)
(531,556
)
Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)
$
1,765,663
$
1,716,017
$
1,751,458
$
1,714,229
$
1,703,937
Total assets
$
20,974,649
$
20,682,152
$
20,364,810
$
20,172,539
$
19,948,941
Less: Intangible assets
(535,356
)
(531,556
)
(531,556
)
(531,556
)
(531,556
)
Total tangible assets (denominator)
$
20,439,293
$
20,150,596
$
19,833,254
$
19,640,983
$
19,417,385
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
8.64%
8.52%
8.83%
8.73%
8.78%
Efficiency ratio
Non-interest expense
$
137,824
$
140,685
$
135,413
$
133,345
$
136,661
Less: Intangible amortization
(107
)
-
-
-
-
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments
(1,491
)
(6,538
)
(1,637
)
(1,637
)
(1,637
)
Non-interest expense (numerator)
$
136,226
$
134,147
$
133,776
$
131,708
$
135,024
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)
$
166,564
$
166,124
$
163,194
$
159,027
$
154,232
Plus: Total Non-interest income
46,751
49,523
51,033
49,094
45,875
Less: Investment securities gains
(65
)
-
(14
)
(4
)
(19
)
Net interest income (denominator)
$
213,251
$
215,647
$
214,213
$
208,117
$
200,088
Efficiency ratio
63.9%
62.2%
62.5%
63.3%
67.5%
Non-performing assets to tangible
shareholders' equity and allowance for credit losses
Non-performing assets (numerator)
$
147,693
$
150,196
$
130,780
$
134,925
$
145,386
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
1,765,663
$
1,716,017
$
1,751,458
$
1,714,229
$
1,703,937
Plus: Allowance for credit losses
170,372
169,410
167,826
169,247
176,019
Tangible shareholders' equity and allowance for credit losses
(denominator)
$
1,936,035
$
1,885,427
$
1,919,284
$
1,883,476
$
1,879,956
Non-performing assets to tangible shareholders' equity and allowance
for credit losses