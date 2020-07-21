MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > Fulton Financial Corporation FULT FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION (FULT) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 07/21 04:00:00 pm 10.22 USD +4.93% 04:37p FULTON FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 04:31p FULTON FINANCIAL : Announces Second Quarter Earnings BU 07/16 FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Announces Dates for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Webcast BU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Fulton Financial : Announces Second Quarter Earnings 0 07/21/2020 | 04:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) (“Fulton” or the “Corporation”) reported net income of $40 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005932/en/ “COVID-19 continues to have a significant impact on our world and our company,” said E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and CEO, “however, we are pleased with what Fulton was able to achieve in the second quarter during this period of great uncertainty. Our earnings were strong, with lower credit losses and relatively stable fee income and expenses. And our employees have done an outstanding job, continuing to support our customers through this challenging and ever-changing environment." Net Interest Income and Balance Sheet Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $153 million, a decrease of $8 million from the first quarter of 2020, driven by lower yields on loans and other interest-earning assets. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 decreased 40 basis points, to 2.81% from 3.21% in the first quarter of 2020. Total average assets for the second quarter of 2020 were $24.1 billion, an increase of $1.9 billion from the first quarter of 2020. Average loans, net of unearned income, of $18.3 billion increased $1.5 billion from the first quarter of 2020. The increase was principally due to loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), which were $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2020. Average loans and yields, by type, for the second quarter of 2020 in comparison to the first quarter of 2020 are summarized in the following table: Three months ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Growth Balance Yield (1) Balance Yield (1) $ % (dollars in thousands) Average Loans, net of unearned income, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 6,875,872 3.47 % $ 6,746,766 4.20 % $ 129,106 1.9 % Commercial and industrial 5,710,145 3.35 % 4,446,750 4.21 % 1,263,395 28.4 % Real estate - residential mortgage 2,769,682 3.88 % 2,670,019 3.97 % 99,663 3.7 % Real estate - home equity 1,271,190 3.91 % 1,300,132 4.73 % (28,942) (2.2) % Real estate - construction 941,079 3.53 % 929,529 4.13 % 11,550 1.2 % Consumer 465,728 4.17 % 466,415 4.34 % (687) (0.1) % Equipment lease financing 284,658 3.44 % 284,566 4.32 % 92 0.0 % Other 13,443 N/A 15,890 N/A (2,447) (15.4) % Total Average Loans, net of unearned income $ 18,331,797 3.52 % $ 16,860,067 4.23 % $ 1,471,730 8.7 % (1) Presented on a fully-taxable equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. Total average liabilities increased $1.9 billion, from the first quarter of 2020 driven by increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Average deposits and interest rates, by type, for the second quarter of 2020 in comparison to the first quarter of 2020 are summarized in the following table: Three months ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Growth Balance Rate Balance Rate $ % (dollars in thousands) Average Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,789,788 0.00 % $ 4,307,027 0.00 % $ 1,482,761 34.4 % Interest-bearing demand 5,103,419 0.17 % 4,649,905 0.49 % 453,514 9.8 % Savings 5,446,368 0.25 % 5,127,662 0.56 % 318,706 6.2 % Total average demand and savings 16,339,575 0.14 % 14,084,594 0.36 % 2,254,981 16.0 % Brokered 312,121 0.54 % 275,359 1.57 % 36,762 13.4 % Time 2,624,962 1.71 % 2,761,474 1.84 % (136,512) (4.9) % Total Average Deposits $ 19,276,658 0.36 % $ 17,121,427 0.62 % $ 2,155,231 12.6 % Asset Quality The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2020 was $20 million, which reflects current expected credit losses based on forecasted economic and other assumptions, including the estimated impacts of COVID-19, over the remaining expected lives of financial assets and off-balance-sheet credit exposures. Non-performing assets were $145 million, or 0.59% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, a decrease from both March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were 0.09% of total average loans, compared to 0.26% and (0.04)% for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Non-interest Income Non-interest income in the second quarter of 2020, excluding investment securities gains, was $53 million, a decrease of $2 million, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2020, primarily driven by a decline in overdraft and wealth management fees, partially offset by higher mortgage banking income. Mortgage banking income increased $4 million from the first quarter of 2020, reflecting the net result of a $10 million increase in gains on mortgage loan sales due largely to higher refinance activity, partially offset by a $7 million mortgage servicing rights impairment charge recorded in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of rapidly declining interest rates and related increases in current and expected levels of prepayments. A $1 million mortgage servicing rights impairment charge was recorded in the first quarter of 2020. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, non-interest income, excluding investment securities gains, decreased $1 million or 2% in the second quarter of 2020 due mainly to declines in overdraft fees, merchant and card income and wealth management fees, partially offset by an increase in mortgage banking and capital markets income. Net investment securities gains of $3 million were realized in the second quarter of 2020, related to a limited balance sheet restructuring that included $3 million of prepayment penalties recorded in non-interest expense for the redemption of FHLB advances. Non-interest Expense Non-interest expense was $143 million in the second quarter of 2020, relatively unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2020. The $3 million prepayment penalty on redemption of FHLB advances as well as an increase in salaries and employee benefits, were offset by decreases in multiple categories. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, non-interest expenses decreased $1 million, or 1% due primarily to decreases in other outside services, occupancy and marketing, partially offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits and the FHLB prepayment penalty. Income Tax Expense The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 14%, as compared to 10% and 14% for the first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019, respectively. The increase in the effective income tax rate compared to the first quarter of 2020 resulted from the increase in income before income taxes. Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fult.com. Safe Harbor Statement This news release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation’s financial condition, results of operations and business. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," “projects,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation’s future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation’s business or financial results. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, they are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation’s control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, and some of the factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, can be found in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and other current and periodic reports, which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are or will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website (www.fult.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Corporation uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this release. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) in thousands, except per-share data and percentages Three months ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Ending Balances Investments $ 2,974,813 $ 3,141,440 $ 2,867,378 $ 2,705,610 $ 2,853,358 Loans, net of unearned income 18,704,722 17,077,403 16,837,526 16,686,866 16,368,458 Total assets 24,617,863 22,929,859 21,886,040 21,703,618 21,308,670 Deposits 19,884,208 17,365,026 17,393,913 17,342,717 16,388,895 Shareholders' equity 2,340,501 2,285,748 2,342,176 2,324,016 2,308,798 Average Balances Investments $ 3,096,632 $ 3,071,828 $ 2,830,999 $ 2,829,672 $ 2,790,392 Loans, net of unearned income 18,331,797 16,860,067 16,768,057 16,436,507 16,316,076 Total assets 24,139,116 22,252,099 21,812,438 21,457,800 21,057,030 Deposits 19,276,658 17,121,428 17,449,565 16,950,667 16,375,457 Shareholders' equity 2,309,133 2,337,016 2,341,397 2,315,585 2,301,258 Income Statement Net interest income $ 152,754 $ 160,746 $ 159,270 $ 161,260 $ 164,544 Provision for credit losses 19,570 44,030 20,530 2,170 5,025 Non-interest income 55,922 54,644 55,281 59,813 54,316 Non-interest expense 143,006 142,552 138,974 146,770 144,168 Income before taxes 46,101 28,808 55,047 72,133 69,667 Net income 39,559 26,047 47,789 62,108 59,780 Pre-provision net revenue(1) 67,126 74,374 77,224 76,741 76,115 Per Share Net income (basic) $ 0.24 $ 0.16 $ 0.29 $ 0.38 $ 0.36 Net income (diluted) $ 0.24 $ 0.16 $ 0.29 $ 0.37 $ 0.35 Cash dividends $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.17 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Shareholders' equity (tangible)(1) $ 11.15 $ 10.84 $ 11.00 $ 10.91 $ 10.63 Weighted average shares (basic) 161,715 163,475 164,135 165,324 168,343 Weighted average shares (diluted) 162,267 164,417 165,039 166,126 169,168 Asset Quality(2) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.09 % 0.26 % 0.65 % 0.15 % (0.04) % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.75 % 0.82 % 0.84 % 0.81 % 0.90 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.59 % 0.64 % 0.68 % 0.66 % 0.73 % ACL - loans(3) to total loans 1.37 % 1.40 % 0.97 % 1.00 % 1.04 % ACL - loans(3) to non-performing loans 183 % 170 % 116 % 122 % 115 % Non-performing assets to shareholders' equity (tangible) and ACL - loans (1)(3) 7.04 % 7.37 % 7.51 % 7.35 % 7.97 % Asset Quality, excluding PPP(1)(4) Non-performing loans to total adjusted loans 0.83 % ACL - loans(3) to adjusted total loans 1.53 % Profitability Return on average assets 0.66 % 0.47 % 0.87 % 1.15 % 1.14 % Return on average shareholders' equity 6.89 % 4.48 % 8.10 % 10.64 % 10.42 % Return on average shareholders' equity (tangible)(1) 8.99 % 5.84 % 10.52 % 14.03 % 13.60 % Net interest margin 2.81 % 3.21 % 3.22 % 3.31 % 3.44 % Efficiency ratio(1) 66.4 % 64.5 % 63.1 % 63.6 % 64.2 % Capital Ratios Tangible common equity ratio(1) 7.5 % 7.8 % 8.5 % 8.5 % 8.5 % Tier 1 leverage ratio(5) 7.4 % 7.9 % 8.4 % 8.5 % 8.7 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(5) 9.5 % 9.4 % 9.7 % 9.6 % 10.0 % Tier 1 capital ratio(5) 9.5 % 9.4 % 9.7 % 9.6 % 10.0 % Total risk-based capital ratio(5) 14.0 % 13.8 % 11.8 % 12.0 % 12.4 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document. (2) Effective January 1, 2020, Fulton adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, “Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” referred to as the current expected credit loss model (“CECL”). This accounting standard requires that credit losses for financial assets and off-balance-sheet ("OBS") credit exposures be measured based on expected credit losses, rather than on incurred credit losses as in prior periods. (3) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Loans, net of unearned income" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. (4) Asset quality information excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $1.9 billion at June 30, 2020. (5) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2020 are preliminary and prior periods are actual. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands % Change from Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Jun 30 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 141,702 $ 181,777 $ 132,283 $ 120,671 $ 107,091 (22.0) % 32.3 % Other interest-earning assets 1,007,939 793,572 482,930 572,499 488,968 27.0 % 106.1 % Loans held for sale 77,415 40,645 37,828 33,945 45,754 90.5 % 69.2 % Investment securities 2,974,813 3,141,440 2,867,378 2,705,610 2,853,358 (5.3) % 4.3 % Loans, net of unearned income 18,704,722 17,077,403 16,837,526 16,686,866 16,368,458 9.5 % 14.3 % Less: ACL - loans (256,537) (238,508) (163,622) (166,135) (170,233) 7.6 % 50.7 % Net loans 18,448,185 16,838,895 16,673,904 16,520,731 16,198,225 9.6 % 13.9 % Premises and equipment 239,596 236,908 240,046 237,344 243,300 1.1 % (1.5) % Accrued interest receivable 73,720 59,365 60,898 60,447 62,984 24.2 % 17.0 % Goodwill and intangible assets 535,039 535,171 535,303 534,178 535,249 — % — % Other assets 1,119,454 1,102,086 855,470 918,193 773,741 1.6 % 44.7 % Total Assets $ 24,617,863 $ 22,929,859 $ 21,886,040 $ 21,703,618 $ 21,308,670 7.4 % 15.5 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 19,884,208 $ 17,365,026 $ 17,393,913 $ 17,342,717 $ 16,388,895 14.5 % 21.3 % Short-term borrowings 572,551 1,386,808 883,241 832,860 1,188,390 (58.7) % (51.8) % Other liabilities 525,407 513,811 384,941 477,311 435,171 2.3 % 20.7 % FHLB advances and long-term debt 1,295,196 1,378,466 881,769 726,714 987,416 (6.0) % 31.2 % Total Liabilities 22,277,362 20,644,111 19,543,864 19,379,602 18,999,872 7.9 % 17.3 % Shareholders' equity 2,340,501 2,285,748 2,342,176 2,324,016 2,308,798 2.4 % 1.4 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 24,617,863 $ 22,929,859 $ 21,886,040 $ 21,703,618 $ 21,308,670 7.4 % 15.5 % LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL: Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 6,934,936 $ 6,895,069 $ 6,700,776 $ 6,604,634 $ 6,497,973 0.6 % 6.7 % Commercial and industrial 5,970,473 4,451,239 4,446,701 4,494,496 4,365,248 34.1 % 36.8 % Real estate - residential mortgage 2,862,226 2,718,290 2,641,465 2,570,793 2,451,966 5.3 % 16.7 % Real estate - home equity 1,251,455 1,292,677 1,314,944 1,346,115 1,386,974 (3.2) % (9.8) % Real estate - construction 972,909 947,768 971,079 913,644 922,547 2.7 % 5.5 % Consumer 465,610 468,172 463,164 464,213 452,874 (0.5) % 2.8 % Equipment lease financing and other 247,113 304,188 299,397 292,971 290,876 (18.8) % (15.0) % Total Loans, net of unearned income $ 18,704,722 $ 17,077,403 $ 16,837,526 $ 16,686,866 $ 16,368,458 9.5 % 14.3 % Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,239,055 $ 4,531,872 $ 4,453,324 $ 4,240,478 $ 4,226,404 37.7 % 47.6 % Interest-bearing demand 5,099,405 4,724,520 4,720,188 4,771,109 4,083,615 7.9 % 24.9 % Savings 5,667,893 5,092,865 5,153,941 5,094,387 4,938,998 11.3 % 14.8 % Total demand and savings 17,006,353 14,349,257 14,327,453 14,105,974 13,249,017 18.5 % 28.4 % Brokered 310,689 313,337 264,531 256,870 246,116 (0.8) % 26.2 % Time 2,567,166 2,702,432 2,801,929 2,979,873 2,893,762 (5.0) % (11.3) % Total Deposits $ 19,884,208 $ 17,365,026 $ 17,393,913 $ 17,342,717 $ 16,388,895 14.5 % 21.3 % Short-term borrowings, by type: Customer funding 572,551 461,808 383,241 337,860 338,390 24.0 % 69.2 % Federal funds purchased — 200,000 — 20,000 200,000 N/M N/M Short-term FHLB advances — 725,000 500,000 475,000 650,000 N/M N/M Total Short-term Borrowings $ 572,551 $ 1,386,808 $ 883,241 $ 832,860 $ 1,188,390 (58.7) % (51.8) % N/M - Not meaningful (1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Loans, net of unearned income" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Three Months Ended % Change from Six months ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Jun 30 Jun 30 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 % Change Interest Income: Interest income $ 180,696 $ 199,378 $ 202,159 $ 208,413 $ 210,034 (9.4) % (14.0) % $ 380,074 $ 414,734 (8.4) % Interest expense 27,942 38,632 42,889 47,153 45,490 (27.7) % (38.6) % 66,574 86,875 (23.4) % Net Interest Income 152,754 160,746 159,270 161,260 164,544 (5.0) % (7.2) % 313,500 327,859 (4.4) % Provision for credit losses 19,570 44,030 20,530 2,170 5,025 (55.6) % N/M 63,600 10,125 N/M Net Interest Income after Provision 133,184 116,716 138,740 159,090 159,519 14.1 % (16.5) % 249,900 317,734 (21.3) % Non-Interest Income: Wealth management 13,407 15,055 14,419 13,867 14,153 (10.9) % (5.3) % 28,462 27,392 3.9 % Mortgage banking 9,964 6,234 5,076 6,658 6,593 59.8 % 51.1 % 16,198 11,365 42.5 % Consumer banking: Card 4,966 4,685 4,991 5,791 5,047 6.0 % (1.6) % 9,651 9,733 (0.8) % Overdraft 2,107 4,058 4,750 4,682 4,413 (48.1) % (52.3) % 6,165 8,517 (27.6) % Other consumer banking 2,065 2,496 2,688 2,860 2,907 (17.3) % (29.0) % 4,561 5,494 (17.0) % Total consumer banking 9,138 11,239 12,429 13,333 12,367 (18.7) % (26.1) % 20,377 23,744 (14.2) % Commercial banking: Merchant and card 5,326 5,624 5,841 6,166 6,512 (5.3) % (18.2) % 10,950 12,070 (9.3) % Cash management 4,503 4,742 4,697 4,696 4,638 (5.0) % (2.9) % 9,245 8,999 2.7 % Capital markets 5,004 5,075 5,939 4,448 4,053 (1.4) % 23.5 % 10,079 6,568 53.5 % Other commercial banking 1,914 2,978 3,664 3,478 3,815 (35.7) % (49.8) % 4,892 6,631 (26.2) % Total commercial banking 16,748 18,419 20,141 18,788 19,018 (9.1) % (11.9) % 35,167 34,268 2.6 % Other 3,660 3,651 3,216 2,675 2,009 0.2 % 82.2 % 7,311 4,056 80.3 % Non-interest income before investment securities gains 52,917 54,598 55,281 55,321 54,140 (3.1) % (2.3) % 107,515 100,825 6.6 % Investment securities gains, net 3,005 46 — 4,492 176 N/M N/M 3,051 241 N/M Total Non-Interest Income 55,922 54,644 55,281 59,813 54,316 2.3 % 3.0 % 110,566 101,066 9.4 % Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 81,012 80,228 76,975 78,211 78,991 1.0 % 2.6 % 161,240 156,748 2.9 % Net occupancy 13,144 13,486 13,080 12,368 14,469 (2.5) % (9.2) % 26,630 27,378 (2.7) % Data processing and software 12,193 11,645 11,468 11,590 11,268 4.7 % 8.2 % 23,838 21,621 10.3 % Other outside services 7,600 7,881 8,215 12,163 11,259 (3.6) % (32.5) % 15,481 19,611 (21.1) % Equipment 3,193 3,418 3,475 3,459 3,299 (6.6) % (3.2) % 6,611 6,641 (0.5) % Professional fees 3,331 4,202 2,873 3,331 2,970 (20.7) % 12.2 % 7,533 6,930 8.7 % Marketing 1,303 1,579 1,503 3,322 2,863 (17.5) % (54.5) % 2,882 5,023 (42.6) % Amortization of tax credit investments 1,450 1,450 1,505 1,533 1,492 — % (2.8) % 2,900 2,983 (2.8) % FDIC insurance 2,133 2,808 2,177 239 2,755 (24.0) % (22.6) % 4,941 5,364 (7.9) % Intangible amortization 132 132 142 1,071 107 — % 23.4 % 264 214 23.4 % Prepayment penalty on FHLB advances 2,878 — — 4,326 — N/M N/M 2,878 — N/M Other 14,637 15,723 17,561 15,157 14,695 (6.9) % (0.4) % 30,360 29,479 3.0 % Total Non-Interest Expense 143,006 142,552 138,974 146,770 144,168 0.3 % (0.8) % 285,558 281,992 1.3 % Income Before Income Taxes 46,101 28,808 55,047 72,133 69,667 60.0 % (33.8) % 74,909 136,808 (45.2) % Income tax expense 6,542 2,761 7,258 10,025 9,887 136.9 % (33.8) % 9,303 20,366 (54.3) % Net Income $ 39,559 $ 26,047 $ 47,789 $ 62,108 $ 59,780 51.9 % (33.8) % $ 65,606 $ 116,442 (43.7) % PER SHARE: Net income: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.16 $ 0.29 $ 0.38 $ 0.36 50.0 % (33.3) % $ 0.40 $ 0.69 (42.0) % Diluted 0.24 0.16 0.29 0.37 0.35 50.0 % (31.4) % 0.40 0.68 (41.2) % Cash dividends 0.13 0.13 0.17 0.13 0.13 — % — % $ 0.26 $ 0.26 — % Weighted average shares (basic) 161,715 163,475 164,135 165,324 168,343 (1.1) % (3.9) % 162,582 169,109 (3.9) % Weighted average shares (diluted) 162,267 164,417 165,039 166,126 169,168 (1.3) % (4.1) % 163,326 170,042 (3.9) % FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Three months ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Balance (1) Rate Balance (1) Rate Balance (1) Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income $ 18,331,797 $ 160,613 3.52 % $ 16,860,067 $ 177,496 4.23 % $ 16,316,076 $ 190,694 4.69 % Taxable investment securities 2,200,870 15,171 2.76 % 2,284,457 16,294 2.85 % 2,348,443 15,935 2.71 % Tax-exempt investment securities 830,836 6,737 3.23 % 720,223 5,960 3.29 % 444,227 4,141 3.70 % Total Investment Securities 3,031,706 21,908 2.89 % 3,004,680 22,254 2.96 % 2,792,670 20,076 2.87 % Loans held for sale 55,608 509 3.66 % 27,178 320 4.71 % 24,568 350 5.71 % Other interest-earning assets 815,910 766 0.38 % 602,270 2,532 1.69 % 409,617 2,168 2.12 % Total Interest-earning Assets 22,235,021 183,796 3.32 % 20,494,195 202,602 3.97 % 19,542,931 213,288 4.37 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 153,728 138,248 116,285 Premises and equipment 240,417 239,619 240,666 Other assets 1,761,038 1,590,666 1,321,057 Less: ACL - loans(2) (251,088) (210,629) (163,909) Total Assets $ 24,139,116 $ 22,252,099 $ 21,057,030 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 5,103,419 $ 2,219 0.17 % $ 4,649,905 $ 5,643 0.49 % $ 4,186,280 $ 8,173 0.78 % Savings deposits 5,446,368 3,331 0.25 % 5,127,662 7,110 0.56 % 4,925,788 10,550 0.86 % Brokered deposits 312,121 422 0.54 % 275,359 1,073 1.57 % 246,154 1,582 2.58 % Time deposits 2,624,962 11,145 1.71 % 2,761,474 12,614 1.84 % 2,816,424 12,245 1.74 % Total Interest-bearing Deposits 13,486,870 17,118 0.51 % 12,814,400 26,440 0.83 % 12,174,646 32,550 1.07 % Short-term borrowings 707,771 517 0.29 % 1,303,047 4,073 1.25 % 941,504 4462 1.89 % FHLB advances and long-term debt 1,361,421 10,307 3.03 % 1,063,214 8,119 3.06 % 1,051,919 8,480 3.23 % Total Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 15,556,062 $ 27,942 0.72 % $ 15,180,661 $ 38,632 1.02 % $ 14,168,069 $ 45,492 1.29 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 5,789,788 4,307,027 4,200,810 Total Deposits/Cost of Deposits 19,276,658 0.36 % 17,121,427 0.62 % 16,375,456 0.80 % Other 484,133 427,395 386,893 Total Liabilities $ 21,829,983 $ 19,915,083 $ 18,755,772 Total Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 21,345,850 0.53 % 19,487,688 0.80 % 18,368,879 0.93 % Shareholders' equity 2,309,133 2,337,016 2,301,258 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 24,139,116 $ 22,252,099 $ 21,057,030 Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 155,854 2.81 % 163,970 3.21 % 167,796 3.44 % Tax equivalent adjustment (3,100) (3,224) (3,252) Net interest income $ 152,754 $ 160,746 $ 164,544 (1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED): dollars in thousands Three months ended % Change from Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Jun 30 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 6,875,872 $ 6,746,766 $ 6,561,029 $ 6,489,456 $ 6,424,213 1.9 % 7.0 % Commercial and industrial 5,710,145 4,446,750 4,574,047 4,414,992 4,440,860 28.4 % 28.6 % Real estate - residential mortgage 2,769,682 2,670,019 2,606,136 2,512,899 2,366,685 3.7 % 17.0 % Real estate - home equity 1,271,190 1,300,132 1,331,088 1,364,161 1,404,141 (2.2) % (9.5) % Real estate - construction 941,079 929,529 934,556 905,060 943,080 1.2 % (0.2) % Consumer 465,728 466,415 464,606 457,524 445,666 (0.1) % 4.5 % Equipment lease financing and other 298,101 300,456 296,595 292,415 291,431 (0.8) % 2.3 % Total Loans, net of unearned income $ 18,331,797 $ 16,860,067 $ 16,768,057 $ 16,436,507 $ 16,316,076 8.7 % 12.4 % Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,789,788 $ 4,307,027 $ 4,324,568 $ 4,247,820 $ 4,200,810 34.4 % 37.8 % Interest-bearing demand 5,103,419 4,649,905 4,699,040 4,448,112 4,186,280 9.8 % 21.9 % Savings 5,446,368 5,127,662 5,205,260 5,026,316 4,925,788 6.2 % 10.6 % Total demand and savings 16,339,575 14,084,594 14,228,868 13,722,248 13,312,878 16.0 % 22.7 % Brokered 312,121 275,359 261,689 253,426 246,154 13.4 % 26.8 % Time 2,624,962 2,761,474 2,959,008 2,974,993 2,816,425 (4.9) % (6.8) % Total Deposits $ 19,276,658 $ 17,121,427 $ 17,449,565 $ 16,950,667 $ 16,375,457 12.6 % 17.7 % Short-term borrowings, by type: Customer funding $ 546,716 $ 428,240 $ 377,529 $ 332,893 $ 344,867 27.7 % 58.5 % Federal funds purchased 74,231 186,868 91,467 101,022 181,769 (60.3) % (59.2) % Short-term FHLB advances and other borrowings 86,824 687,937 248,815 485,782 414,868 (87.4) % (79.1) % Total Short-term borrowings $ 707,771 $ 1,303,045 $ 717,811 $ 919,697 $ 941,504 (45.7) % (24.8) % FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Six months ended June 30 2020 2019 Average Average Balance Interest (1) Yield/Rate Balance Interest (1) Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income $ 17,595,932 $ 338,110 3.86 % $ 16,255,562 $ 376,816 4.67 % Taxable investment securities 2,242,663 31,465 2.81 % 2,317,257 31,370 2.71 % Tax-exempt investment securities 775,530 12,698 3.26 % 444,180 8,291 3.71 % Total Investment Securities 3,018,193 44,163 2.92 % 2,761,437 39,661 2.87 % Loans held for sale 41,393 829 4.00 % 20,523 590 5.76 % Other interest-earning assets 709,091 3,297 4.31 % 388,016 4,170 2.16 % Total Interest-earning Assets $ 21,364,609 386,399 3.63 % $ 19,425,538 421,237 4.36 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 145,988 113,504 Premises and equipment 240,019 238,905 Other assets 1,675,849 1,259,388 Less: allowance for loan losses (230,858) (162,624) Total Assets $ 23,195,607 $ 20,874,711 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 4,876,662 $ 8,020 0.33 % $ 4,170,221 $ 15,692 0.76 % Savings deposits 5,287,015 10,441 0.40 % 4,919,357 20,512 0.84 % Brokered deposits 293,756 1,495 1.02 % 233,244 2,964 2.56 % Time deposits 2,693,202 23,602 1.76 % 2,791,216 23,071 1.67 % Total Interest-bearing Deposits 13,150,635 43,558 0.67 % 12,114,038 62,239 1.04 % Short-term borrowings 1,005,409 4,590 0.91 % 881,115 8,044 1.83 % FHLB advances and long-term debt 1,212,318 18,426 3.04 % 1,027,328 16,594 3.24 % Total Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 15,368,362 $ 66,574 0.87 % $ 14,022,481 $ 86,877 1.25 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 5,048,408 4,211,782 Total Deposits/Cost of Deposits 18,199,043 0.48 % 16,325,820 0.77 % Other 455,763 357,170 Total Liabilities $ 20,872,533 $ 18,591,433 Total Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 20,416,770 0.65 % 18,234,263 0.96 % Shareholders' equity 2,323,074 2,283,278 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 23,195,607 $ 20,874,711 Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 319,825 3.01 % 334,360 3.46 % Tax equivalent adjustment (6,325) (6,501) Net interest income $ 313,500 $ 327,859 (1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED): dollars in thousands Six months ended June 30 2020 2019 % Change Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 6,811,318 $ 6,401,305 6.4 % Commercial and industrial 5,078,448 4,451,342 14.1 % Real estate - residential mortgage 2,719,851 2,321,897 17.1 % Real estate - home equity 1,285,661 1,418,776 (9.4) % Real estate - construction 935,304 936,699 (0.1) % Consumer 466,071 435,131 7.1 % Equipment lease financing and other 299,279 290,412 3.1 % Total Loans, net of unearned income $ 17,595,932 $ 16,255,562 8.2 % Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,048,408 $ 4,211,782 19.9 % Interest-bearing demand 4,876,662 4,170,221 16.9 % Savings 5,287,015 4,919,357 7.5 % Total demand and savings 15,212,085 13,301,360 14.4 % Brokered 293,756 233,244 25.9 % Time 2,693,202 2,791,216 (3.5) % Total Deposits $ 18,199,043 $ 16,325,820 11.5 % Short-term borrowings, by type: Customer funding $ 487,478 $ 356,767 36.6 % Federal funds purchased 130,549 169,514 (23.0) % Short-term FHLB advances and other borrowings 387,382 354,834 9.2 % Total Short-term Borrowings $ 1,005,409 $ 881,115 14.1 % FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Three months ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Allowance for credit losses related to Loans, net of unearned income: Balance at beginning of period $ 238,508 $ 163,620 $ 166,135 $ 170,233 $ 162,109 Impact of adopting CECL — 45,724 — — — Loans charged off: Commercial and industrial (3,480) (10,899) (30,547) (7,181) (1,895) Real estate - commercial mortgage (2,324) (855) (68) (394) (230) Consumer and home equity (1,303) (1,529) (1,416) (1,375) (1,001) Real estate - residential mortgage (235) (187) (223) (533) (134) Real estate - construction (17) — — (45) (3) Equipment lease financing and other (688) (533) (727) (600) (448) Total loans charged off (8,047) (14,003) (32,981) (10,128) (3,711) Recoveries of loans previously charged off: Commercial and industrial 2,978 1,734 2,487 2,311 2,680 Real estate - commercial mortgage 95 244 1,453 444 169 Consumer and home equity 649 646 437 348 802 Real estate - residential mortgage 112 85 206 440 211 Real estate - construction — 70 1,098 164 1,245 Equipment lease financing and other 92 108 182 107 148 Recoveries of loans previously charged off 3,926 2,887 5,863 3,814 5,255 Net loans (charged off) recovered (4,121) (11,116) (27,118) (6,314) 1,544 Provision for credit losses 22,150 40,280 24,603 2,216 6,580 Balance at end of period $ 256,537 $ 238,508 $ 163,620 $ 166,135 $ 170,233 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.09 % 0.26 % 0.65 % 0.15 % (0.04) % Allowance credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures(1) Balance at beginning of period $ 18,963 $ 2,588 $ 6,662 $ 6,708 $ 8,263 Impact of adopting CECL — 12,625 — — — Provision for credit losses (2,580) 3,750 (4,074) (46) (1,555) Balance at end of period $ 16,383 $ 18,963 $ 2,588 $ 6,662 $ 6,708 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS: Non-accrual loans $ 125,037 $ 120,345 $ 125,098 $ 124,287 $ 133,118 Loans 90 days past due and accruing 14,767 19,593 16,057 11,689 14,598 Total non-performing loans 139,804 139,938 141,155 135,976 147,716 Other real estate owned 5,418 6,593 6,831 7,706 7,241 Total non-performing assets $ 145,222 $ 146,531 $ 147,986 $ 143,682 $ 154,957 NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE: Commercial and industrial $ 39,730 $ 41,318 $ 49,491 $ 37,126 $ 47,260 Real estate - commercial mortgage 42,374 36,538 37,279 45,710 43,850 Real estate - residential mortgage 22,887 25,832 22,411 20,150 21,659 Consumer and home equity 11,911 11,226 11,026 11,012 12,378 Real estate - construction 4,525 4,379 4,306 4,312 4,632 Equipment lease financing and other 18,377 20,645 16,642 17,666 17,937 Total non-performing loans $ 139,804 $ 139,938 $ 141,155 $ 135,976 $ 147,716 (1) The allowance for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures is presented in "other liabilities" on the consolidated balance sheets. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) in thousands, except per share data and percentages Explanatory note: This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, which has been derived by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow: Three months ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Shareholders' equity (tangible), per share Shareholders' equity $ 2,340,501 $ 2,285,748 $ 2,342,176 $ 2,324,016 $ 2,308,798 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (535,039) (535,171) (535,303) (534,178) (535,249) Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator) $ 1,805,462 $ 1,750,577 $ 1,806,873 $ 1,789,838 $ 1,773,549 Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator) 161,958 161,435 164,218 164,036 166,903 Shareholders' equity (tangible), per share $ 11.15 $ 10.84 $ 11.00 $ 10.91 $ 10.63 Return on average shareholders' equity (tangible) Net income $ 39,559 $ 26,047 $ 47,789 $ 62,108 $ 59,780 Plus: Intangible amortization, net of tax 104 104 112 846 85 (Numerator) $ 39,663 $ 26,151 $ 47,901 $ 62,954 $ 59,865 Average shareholders' equity $ 2,309,133 $ 2,337,016 $ 2,341,397 $ 2,315,585 $ 2,301,258 Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets (535,103) (535,235) (534,190) (535,184) (535,301) Average tangible shareholders' equity (denominator) $ 1,774,030 $ 1,801,781 $ 1,807,207 $ 1,780,401 $ 1,765,957