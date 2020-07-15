Log in
Fulton Financial : Bank Announces Creation of New Forward® Foundation to Advance Economic Empowerment in Underserved Communities

07/15/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

Fulton Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), today announced the establishment of the Fulton Forward® Foundation, an independent, non-profit private foundation funded by Fulton Bank that will provide financial impact gifts of $20,000 or more to 501(c)3 community organizations that share Fulton’s vision of advancing economic empowerment, particularly in underserved communities.

The new Fulton Forward Foundation is an extension of the bank’s Fulton Forward initiative, which promotes diversity, equity and inclusion; encourages the building of vibrant communities; fosters affordable housing; drives economic development; and increases financial literacy in the communities served by Fulton Bank.

“We’re very proud to introduce the new Fulton Forward Foundation, which will enable our company to build upon the initiative we created in 2015 to promote economic development in the communities we serve,” said Curtis J. Myers, Chairman and CEO of Fulton Bank. “By supporting the Foundation, Fulton Bank will focus the majority of its charitable contributions on providing critical financial support to projects and organizations that serve our most vulnerable populations, now and in the future.”

In April 2020, Fulton Bank made a special, one-time $500,000 contribution to the Foundation to support COVID-19 response programs in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. In June 2020, the Fulton Forward Foundation completed its distribution of those funds, awarding grants to the following 12 organizations:

ORGANIZATION

LOCATION

Greater Easton Development Partnership

Easton, PA

Washington County COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund (United Way of Washington County/Community Foundation of Washington County)

Hagerstown, MD

Urban League of Hampton Roads, Inc.

Norfolk, VA

Saint Joseph's Carpenter Society

Camden, NJ

United Way of South Hampton Roads Coronavirus Recovery Fund

Norfolk, VA

Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund (Community Foundation for Greater Richmond)

Richmond, VA

Delaware Community Foundation COVID-19 Fund

Wilmington, DE

Baltimore CONNECT

Baltimore, MD

North Broad Renaissance Gift Card Matching Program

Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund (Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation)

Philadelphia, PA

Norwescap Career and Life Transition Center

Flemington, NJ

Lancaster City COVID-19 Emergency Grant and Loan Fund (Community First Fund)

Lancaster, PA

About Fulton Forward® Foundation:

The Fulton Forward Foundation was established in 2019 as an extension of Fulton Bank’s Fulton Forward® initiative. The Foundation is an independent, non-profit organization funded by Fulton Bank. The Foundation provides financial impact gifts to 501(c)(3) community organizations that share its vision of advancing economic empowerment, particularly in underserved communities. Fulton Forward is a registered trademark of Fulton Financial Corporation and is used with permission.

About Fulton Bank, N.A.:

Fulton Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, a $23 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,500 employees and operates approximately 230 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia. Additional information on Fulton Bank can be found at www.fultonbank.com.


© Business Wire 2020
