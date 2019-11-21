Log in
Fulton Financial : Bank Awarded Gold Designation from MEECO Leadership Institute

11/21/2019 | 11:06am EST

The MEECO Leadership Institute, a research and think tank for the employee experience space, has selected Fulton Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of Lancaster, PA-based Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), to receive a Gold Level Designation for its work in employee leadership development.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005713/en/

Fulton Bank’s Debra Hamilton (right), chief learning & development officer, and Dr. Terry Hildebrandt, master corporate executive coach, Terry Hildebrandt and Associates, LLC, display Fulton’s MEECO Award. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fulton Bank’s Debra Hamilton (right), chief learning & development officer, and Dr. Terry Hildebrandt, master corporate executive coach, Terry Hildebrandt and Associates, LLC, display Fulton’s MEECO Award. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Gold Standard designation is awarded to organizations that support employees via executive coaching, Employee Sciences™ and/ or through organizational culture.

Dr. Terry Hildebrandt, chair of the evaluation committee, presented the award to Debra Hamilton, chief learning & development officer of Fulton Bank, on Oct. 18, at the MEECO Leadership Conference.

Fulton was nominated to apply for this top-level designation based on Hamilton’s article Leadership Development: A Blueprint for Building a Coaching Culture, which chronicled the importance of coaching in developing employees and future leaders. It was published in the summer 2019 issue of Organization Development Review, a journal of the Organization Development Network.

“Fulton is honored to be recognized by the MEECO Leadership Institute for its customized leadership development program,” said Curtis J. Myers, chairman and CEO of Fulton Bank, N.A. “Congratulations to our Center for Learning and Talent Development and our leaders for their hard work, which is changing lives for the better.”

For more information about Fulton Bank, visit FultonBank.com.

About Fulton Bank, N.A.:

Fulton Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, a $21 billion financial holding company headquartered in Lancaster, PA. Fulton Bank operates more than 225 financial centers throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.


© Business Wire 2019
