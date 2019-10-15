Log in
Fulton Financial Corporation : Approves $100 Million Stock Repurchase Program

0
10/15/2019 | 04:24pm EDT

Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the repurchase of up to $100 million of shares of Fulton’s common stock, or approximately 3.9 percent of Fulton’s outstanding shares, based on the closing price of Fulton’s common stock and the number of shares outstanding on October 11, 2019. This approval expires on December 31, 2020.

Fulton also announced that it repurchased approximately $48.0 million of its outstanding shares during the third quarter of 2019, which completed the repurchase of shares authorized under the $100 million stock repurchase program announced in March 2019.

As permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements and subject to market conditions and other factors, purchases may be made from time to time in open market or privately negotiated transactions, including without limitation, through accelerated share repurchase transactions. The repurchase program may be discontinued at any time.

Fulton Financial Corporation is a $21 billion financial holding company that operates banking offices in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia.

Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation can be found at www.fult.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 879 M
EBIT 2019 311 M
Net income 2019 235 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,36%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,97x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,94x
Capitalization 2 614 M
Chart FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fulton Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,42  $
Last Close Price 15,72  $
Spread / Highest target 8,14%
Spread / Average Target 4,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
E. Philip Wenger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Curtis J. Myers President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark R. McCollom Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Angela M. Sargent Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Patrick J. Freer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION1.55%2 614
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.02%173 309
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD27.04%53 755
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%53 539
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED12.39%52 621
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%49 271
