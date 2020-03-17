Fulton Financial Corporation : declares quarterly cash dividend

The Board of Directors of Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirteen cents per share on its common stock, payable on April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2020.

Fulton Financial Corporation, a $22 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,600 employees and operates more than 225 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A.

Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation can be found at www.fult.com.

# # #

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005734/en/