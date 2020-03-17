Log in
Fulton Financial Corporation : declares quarterly cash dividend

03/17/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirteen cents per share on its common stock, payable on April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2020.

Fulton Financial Corporation, a $22 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,600 employees and operates more than 225 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A.

Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation can be found at www.fult.com.

# # #


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 873 M
EBIT 2020 310 M
Net income 2020 219 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,25%
P/E ratio 2020 8,73x
P/E ratio 2021 8,54x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,22x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,14x
Capitalization 1 935 M
Chart FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fulton Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,00  $
Last Close Price 11,78  $
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
E. Philip Wenger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Curtis J. Myers President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark R. McCollom Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Angela M. Sargent Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Patrick J. Freer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION-32.42%1 935
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.63%165 588
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.1.26%64 520
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.74%45 421
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-15.04%44 122
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-6.45%42 671
