Fulton Financial : Reports Fourth Quarter and 2019 Results – Revised

Revised February 12, 2020 Exhibit 99.1 FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contact: Laura Wakeley (717) 291-2616 Investor Contact: Jason Weber (717) 327-2394 Fulton Financial reports revised fourth quarter and 2019 results (February 12, 2020) - Lancaster, PA - Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) ("Fulton" or the "Corporation") initially reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 on January 21, 2020. Recently, and prior to the filing of the Corporation's audited financial statements for the year-ended December 31, 2019, more information was learned concerning a certain commercial borrower of the Corporation, representing a total lending relationship of approximately $29 million. This borrower's loans had been placed on non-accrual status with an allocation of the allowance for credit losses of approximately $12 million as of December 31, 2019, and the Corporation's financial results as of, and for the periods ended, December 31, 2019, were reported on that basis. However, upon consideration of the additional information about this lending relationship, the Corporation recorded an additional $8 million provision for credit losses for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and determined that $20 million of the lending relationship was uncollectable as of December 31, 2019, resulting in a charge-off of this amount for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in the provision for credit losses, as well as related reductions in certain incentive compensation accruals and adjustments to income tax expense, reduced the Corporation's net income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 from $54.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, and $232.6 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, respectively, to $47.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, and $226.3 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, respectively. The remainder of this release and the tables at the end of this release have been updated to reflect these events. Revised February 12, 2020 2019 Key Accomplishments Termination of the remaining BSA/AML regulatory orders

Successful consolidation of affiliate banks into Fulton Bank, N.A.

Record year of revenues and net income

Average loan growth of 4% and average deposit growth of 6%

Net income grew 9% and pre-provision net revenue (1) increased 4% (February 12, 2020) - Lancaster, PA - Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) ("Fulton" or the "Corporation") reported net income of $48 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and net income of $226 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, for 2019. "Overall, 2019 was another good year for Fulton as we continued to execute on our growth strategies and completed the consolidation of our remaining affiliate banks into Fulton Bank," said E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and CEO. "I'm extremely proud of our team's hard work this year, and continued focus on driving shareholder value. We look forward to 2020 and believe we are well- positioned to continue to advance our strategic priorities." Net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased 22% to $0.29 in comparison to the $0.37 reported for the third quarter of 2019 and decreased 12% from the $0.33 reported in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline in net income from the third quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily the result of a decrease in net interest income and an increase in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest expense. Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation and management's reasons for using this measure on the page titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables. Revised February 12, 2020 For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income per diluted share increased 14% to $1.35 in comparison to the $1.18 reported for 2018. The increase in net income was driven by a lower provision for credit losses and higher net interest income, non-interest income and securities gains, partially offset by higher non-interest expense. Net Interest Income and Balance Sheet Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $159 million, a $2 million decrease from the third quarter of 2019. The decrease resulted from the impact of a 9 basis point decrease in net interest margin due mainly to the 25 basis point decrease in the federal funds rate in each of September and October 2019, partially offset by balance sheet growth. The decline in net interest margin resulted from the net impact of an 18 basis point decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by an 11 basis point decrease in average cost of funds. The decline in asset yields was primarily the result of a 24 basis point decrease in loan yields, partially offset by an 8 basis point increase in investment securities yields. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest income increased $18 million, or 3%, driven mainly by a 4% increase in average interest-earning assets. The increase in average interest-earning assets was partially offset by the impact of a 4 basis point decrease in the net interest margin to 3.36%. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased 18 basis points and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 28 basis points from 2018. Total average assets for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $22 billion, an increase of $355 million from the third quarter of 2019, with average loans, net of unearned income, increasing $332 million. Revised February 12, 2020 Average loans and yields, by type, for the fourth quarter of 2019 in comparison to the third quarter of 2019 are summarized in the following table: Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Growth Balance Yield (1) Balance Yield (1) $ % (dollars in thousands) Average Loans, net of unearned income, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 6,561,029 4.34% $ 6,489,456 4.57% $ 71,573 1.1 % Commercial - industrial, financial, and agricultural 4,575,133 4.24% 4,414,992 4.56% 160,141 3.6 % Real estate - residential mortgage 2,606,136 4.00% 2,512,899 4.06% 93,237 3.7 % Real estate - home equity 1,331,088 4.97% 1,364,161 5.27% (33,073) (2.4)% Real estate - construction 934,556 4.37% 905,060 4.68% 29,496 3.3 % Consumer 464,606 4.44% 457,524 4.36% 7,082 1.5 % Leasing 281,451 4.35% 277,555 4.41% 3,896 1.4 % Other 14,058 N/A 14,860 N/A (802) (5.4)% Total Average Loans, net of unearned income $ 16,768,057 4.31% $ 16,436,507 4.55% $ 331,550 2.0 % Presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. N/A - Not applicable For the year ended December 31, 2019, average loans increased $615 million, or 4%, compared to 2018. Ending loans at December 31, 2019 increased $151 million, or 1%, compared to September 30, 2019 and increased $672 million, or 4%, compared to December 31, 2018. Total average liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $329 million, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2019, with a $499 million, or 3%, increase in average deposits being partially offset by a $202 million, or 22%, decrease in average short-term borrowings. Average deposits and interest rates, by type, for the fourth quarter of 2019 in comparison to the third quarter of 2019 are summarized in the following table: Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Growth Balance Rate Balance Rate $ % (dollars in thousands) Average Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,324,568 -% $ 4,247,820 -% $ 76,748 1.8 % Interest-bearing demand 4,699,040 0.71% 4,448,112 0.82% 250,928 5.6 % Savings and money market deposits 5,205,260 0.78% 5,026,316 0.87% 178,944 3.6 % Total average demand and savings 14,228,868 0.52% 13,722,248 0.58% 506,620 3.7 % Brokered deposits 261,689 1.94% 253,426 2.40% $ 8,263 3.3 % Time deposits 2,959,008 1.86% 2,974,993 1.86% (15,985) (0.5)% Total Average Deposits $ 17,449,565 0.77% $ 16,950,667 0.84% $ 498,898 2.9 % Revised February 12, 2020 For the year ended December 31, 2019, average deposits increased $934 million, or 6%, compared to 2018. Ending deposits at December 31, 2019 increased $1 billion, or 6%, compared to December 31, 2018. Asset Quality The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $21 million, up from $2 million for the third quarter of 2019, driven primarily by a higher allocation need for a certain commercial loan. Non-performing assets were $148 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, compared to $144 million, or 0.66% of total assets, at September 30, 2019 and $150 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at December 31, 2018. Annualized net charge-offs for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were 0.65% of total average loans, compared to 0.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, with the increase in the fourth quarter of 2019 driven by the aforementioned commercial loan. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans was 118% at December 31, 2019, compared to 127% at September 30, 2019. Non-interest Income Non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding investment securities gains, was $55 million, essentially unchanged from the third quarter of 2019 and $6 million, or 12%, higher than the fourth quarter of 2018. Wealth management income increased due to growth in trust and brokerage income, both organically and, with respect to brokerage income, through the acquisitions completed in the first and fourth quarters of 2019. Mortgage banking income decreased due to seasonally lower loan volumes. Consumer banking income decreased, driven by decreases in card income. Commercial banking income increased, as higher commercial loan interest rate swap fees were partially offset by declines in merchant and card income. During the third quarter of 2019, Fulton completed a balance sheet restructuring involving the sale of approximately $400 million of investment securities and a corresponding prepayment of FHLB advances. As a result of these transactions, $5 million of investment securities gains were realized during the quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2019, non-interest income, excluding investment securities gains, increased $16 million, or 8%, with increases across all major categories. Non-interest Expense Revised February 12, 2020 Non-interest expense was $139 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $8 million, or 5%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 and a decrease of $2 million, or 1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter of 2019 included decreases in salaries and benefits, other outside services, marketing and intangible amortization, partially offset by increases in FDIC insurance expense, due to lower assessment credits, net occupancy expense and other expenses. The third quarter of 2019 included $5 million of expenses related to the consolidation of the remaining subsidiary banks, primarily in other outside services. The third quarter also included $4 million of penalties related to the prepayment of certain FHLB advances in conjunction with the previously mentioned balance sheet restructuring. For the year ended December 31, 2019, non-interest expense increased $22 million, or 4%, compared to 2018. This increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, other outside services and other expense, partially offset by decreases in amortization of tax credit investments and FDIC insurance expense. Expenses incurred for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 related to the consolidation of the subsidiary banks were $11 million and $4 million, respectively, which were recognized in various categories in non-interest expense. Income Tax Expense The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 13%, as compared to 14% for the third quarter of 2019, with the decrease resulting mainly from lower income before income taxes. The effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 14%, as compared to 11% in 2018. The increase resulted mainly from higher income before income taxes. Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fult.com. Safe Harbor Statement This news release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation's financial condition, results of operations and business. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," "projects," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation's future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation's business or financial results. Revised February 12, 2020 Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, they are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation's control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, and some of the factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, can be found in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2019, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website (www.fult.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Corporation uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this release. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION REVISED AS OF FEBRUARY 12, 2020 SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) in thousands, except per-share data and percentages Three Months Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Ending Balances Investments $ 2,867,378 $ 2,705,610 $ 2,853,358 $ 2,748,249 $ 2,686,973 Loans, net of unearned income 16,837,526 16,686,866 16,368,458 16,262,633 16,165,800 Total assets 21,886,040 21,703,618 21,308,670 20,974,649 20,682,152 Deposits 17,393,913 17,342,717 16,388,895 16,377,978 16,376,159 Shareholders' equity 2,342,176 2,324,016 2,308,798 2,301,019 2,247,573 Average Balances Investments $ 2,830,999 $ 2,829,672 $ 2,790,392 $ 2,699,130 $ 2,646,266 Loans, net of unearned income 16,768,057 16,436,507 16,316,076 16,194,375 15,965,637 Total assets 21,812,438 21,457,800 21,057,030 20,690,365 20,512,130 Deposits 17,449,565 16,950,667 16,375,456 16,275,633 16,413,066 Shareholders' equity 2,341,397 2,315,585 2,301,258 2,265,097 2,281,669 Income Statement Net interest income $ 159,270 $ 161,260 $ 164,544 $ 163,315 $ 162,944 Provision for credit losses 20,530 2,170 5,025 5,100 8,200 Non-interest income 55,281 59,813 54,315 46,751 49,523 Non-interest expense 138,974 146,770 144,168 137,824 140,685 Income before taxes 55,047 72,133 69,666 67,142 63,582 Net income 47,788 62,108 59,779 56,663 58,083 Pre-provision net revenue(1) 77,224 76,741 76,114 73,775 78,320 Per Share Net income (basic) $ 0.29 $ 0.38 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 Net income (diluted) $ 0.29 $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 Cash dividends $ 0.17 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.16 Tangible common equity(1) $ 11.00 $ 10.91 $ 10.63 $ 10.39 $ 10.08 Weighted average shares (basic) 164,135 165,324 168,343 169,884 174,571 Weighted average shares (diluted) 165,039 166,126 169,168 170,909 175,473 Asset Quality Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.65% 0.15% -0.04% 0.10% 0.17% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.84% 0.81% 0.90% 0.85% 0.86% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.68% 0.66% 0.73% 0.70% 0.73% Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding 0.99% 1.04% 1.08% 1.05% 1.05% Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding 0.97% 1.00% 1.04% 1.00% 0.99% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 118% 127% 120% 123% 121.00% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 116% 122% 115% 117% 115.00% Non-performing assets to tangible shareholders' equity 7.50% 7.32% 7.94% 7.63% 7.97% and allowance for credit losses(1) Profitability Return on average assets 0.87% 1.15% 1.14% 1.11% 1.12% Return on average shareholders' equity 8.10% 10.64% 10.42% 10.15% 10.10% Return on average shareholders' equity (tangible)(1) 10.52% 14.03% 13.60% 13.28% 13.17% Net interest margin 3.22% 3.31% 3.44% 3.49% 3.44% Efficiency ratio(1) 63.1% 63.6% 64.2% 63.9% 62.2% Capital Ratios Tangible common equity ratio(1) 8.46% 8.45% 8.54% 8.64% 8.52% Tier 1 leverage ratio(2) 8.47% 8.52% 8.68% 8.92% 9.01% Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 9.67% 9.64% 9.96% 10.16% 10.22% Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 9.67% 9.64% 9.96% 10.16% 10.22% Total risk-based capital ratio(2) 11.79% 12.01% 12.44% 12.63% 12.75% Please refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this document. Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2019 are preliminary and prior periods are actual. FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION REVISED AS OF FEBRUARY 12, 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands % Change from Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Dec 31 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 132,283 $ 120,671 $ 107,091 $ 115,884 $ 103,436 9.6 % 27.9 % Other interest-earning assets 482,930 572,499 488,968 411,037 421,534 (15.6)% 14.6 % Loans held for sale 37,828 33,945 45,754 27,768 27,099 11.4 % 39.6 % Investment securities 2,867,378 2,705,610 2,853,358 2,748,249 2,686,973 6.0 % 6.7 % Loans, net of unearned income 16,837,526 16,686,866 16,368,458 16,262,633 16,165,800 0.9 % 4.2 % Allowance for loan losses (163,622) (166,135) (170,233) (162,109) (160,537) (1.5)% 1.9 % Net loans 16,673,904 16,520,731 16,198,225 16,100,524 16,005,263 0.9 % 4.2 % Premises and equipment 240,046 237,344 243,300 239,004 234,529 1.1 % 2.4 % Accrued interest receivable 60,898 60,447 62,984 62,207 58,879 0.7 % 3.4 % Goodwill and intangible assets 535,303 534,178 535,249 535,356 531,556 0.2 % 0.7 % Other assets 855,470 918,193 773,741 734,620 612,883 (6.8)% 39.6 % Total Assets $ 21,886,040 $ 21,703,618 $ 21,308,670 $ 20,974,649 $ 20,682,152 0.8 % 5.8 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 17,393,913 $ 17,342,717 $ 16,388,895 $ 16,377,978 $ 16,376,159 0.3 % 6.2 % Short-term borrowings 883,241 832,860 1,188,390 829,016 754,777 6.0 % 17.0 % Other liabilities 384,941 477,311 435,171 401,324 311,364 (19.4)% 23.6 % FHLB advances and long-term debt 881,769 726,714 987,416 1,065,312 992,279 21.3 % (11.1)% Total Liabilities 19,543,864 19,379,602 18,999,872 18,673,630 18,434,579 0.8 % 6.0 % Shareholders' equity 2,342,176 2,324,016 2,308,798 2,301,019 2,247,573 0.8 % 4.2 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 21,886,040 $ 21,703,618 $ 21,308,670 $ 20,974,649 $ 20,682,152 0.8 % 5.8 % LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL: Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 6,700,776 $ 6,604,634 $ 6,497,973 $ 6,428,688 $ 6,434,285 1.5 % 4.1 % Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural 4,446,701 4,494,496 4,365,248 4,429,538 4,404,548 (1.1)% 1.0 % Real estate - residential mortgage 2,641,465 2,570,793 2,451,966 2,313,908 2,251,044 2.7 % 17.3 % Real estate - home equity 1,314,944 1,346,115 1,386,974 1,413,500 1,452,137 (2.3)% (9.4)% Real estate - construction 971,079 913,644 922,547 953,087 916,599 6.3 % 5.9 % Consumer 463,164 464,213 452,874 433,545 419,186 (0.2)% 10.5 % Leasing and other 299,397 292,971 290,876 290,367 288,001 2.2 % 4.0 % Total Loans, net of unearned income $ 16,837,526 $ 16,686,866 $ 16,368,458 $ 16,262,633 $ 16,165,800 0.9 % 4.2 % Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,453,324 $ 4,240,478 $ 4,226,404 $ 4,255,043 $ 4,310,105 5.0 % 3.3 % Interest-bearing demand 4,720,188 4,771,109 4,083,615 4,207,442 4,240,974 (1.1)% 11.3 % Savings and money market accounts 5,153,941 5,094,387 4,938,998 4,907,346 4,926,937 1.2 % 4.6 % Total demand and savings 14,327,453 14,105,974 13,249,017 13,369,831 13,478,016 1.6 % 6.3 % Brokered deposits 264,531 256,870 246,116 251,395 176,239 3.0 % 50.1 % Time deposits 2,801,929 2,979,873 2,893,762 2,756,752 2,721,904 (6.0)% 2.9 % Total Deposits $ 17,393,913 $ 17,342,717 $ 16,388,895 $ 16,377,978 $ 16,376,159 0.3 % 6.2 % Short-term borrowings, by type: Customer repurchase agreements $ 56,707 $ 58,853 $ 56,496 $ 54,440 $ 43,499 (3.6)% 30.4 % Customer short-term promissory notes 326,534 279,007 281,894 299,576 326,278 17.0 % 0.1 % Short-term FHLB advances 500,000 475,000 650,000 475,000 385,000 5.3 % 29.9 % Federal funds purchased - 20,000 200,000 - - (100.0)% N/M Total Short-term Borrowings $ 883,241 $ 832,860 $ 1,188,390 $ 829,016 $ 754,777 6.0 % 17.0 % N/M - Not meaningful FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION REVISED AS OF FEBRUARY 12, 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) in thousands Three Months Ended % Change from Year ended December 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Dec 31 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 Interest Income: Interest income $ 202,159 $ 208,413 $ 210,034 $ 204,700 $ 200,609 (3.0)% 0.8 % $ 825,306 $ 758,514 8.8 % Interest expense 42,889 47,153 45,490 41,385 37,665 (9.0)% 13.9 % 176,917 128,058 38.2 % Net Interest Income 159,270 161,260 164,544 163,315 162,944 (1.2)% (2.3)% 648,389 630,456 2.8 % Provision for credit losses 20,530 2,170 5,025 5,100 8,200 N/M 150.4 % 32,825 46,907 (30.0)% Net Interest Income after Provision 138,740 159,090 159,519 158,215 154,744 (12.8)% (10.3)% 615,564 583,549 5.5 % Non-Interest Income: Wealth management 14,419 13,867 14,153 13,239 13,408 4.0 % 7.5 % 55,678 52,148 6.8 % Mortgage banking 5,076 6,658 6,593 4,772 4,774 (23.8)% 6.3 % 23,099 19,026 21.4 % Consumer banking: Card 4,991 5,791 5,047 4,686 4,966 (13.8)% 0.5 % 20,515 19,497 5.2 % Overdraft 4,750 4,682 4,413 4,104 4,653 1.5 % 2.1 % 17,949 17,606 1.9 % Other consumer banking 2,685 2,860 2,907 2,587 2,799 (6.1)% (4.1)% 11,039 11,319 (2.5)% Total consumer banking 12,426 13,333 12,367 11,377 12,418 (6.8)% 0.1 % 49,503 48,422 2.2 % Commercial banking: Merchant and card 5,841 6,166 6,512 5,558 5,656 (5.3)% 3.3 % 24,077 23,427 2.8 % Cash management 4,697 4,696 4,638 4,361 4,340 - % 8.2 % 18,392 17,581 4.6 % Commercial loan interest rate swap 5,426 3,944 3,477 2,028 2,540 37.6 % 113.6 % 14,875 9,831 51.3 % Other commercial banking 3,664 3,478 3,815 2,816 3,466 5.3 % 5.7 % 13,773 13,090 5.2 % Total commercial banking 19,628 18,284 18,442 14,763 16,002 7.4 % 22.7 % 71,117 63,929 11.2 % Other 3,732 3,179 2,584 2,535 2,921 17.4 % 27.8 % 12,030 11,963 0.6 % Non-Interest Income before Investment 55,281 55,321 54,139 46,686 49,523 (0.1)% 11.6 % 211,427 195,488 8.2 % Securities Gains Investment securities gains, net - 4,492 176 65 - (100.0)% - % 4,733 37 N/M Total Non-Interest Income 55,281 59,813 54,315 46,751 49,523 (7.6)% 11.6 % 216,160 195,525 10.6 % Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 76,975 78,211 78,991 77,757 75,745 (1.6)% 1.6 % 311,934 303,202 2.9 % Net occupancy 13,080 12,368 14,469 12,909 12,708 5.8 % 2.9 % 52,826 51,678 2.2 % Data processing and software 11,468 11,590 11,268 10,353 10,203 (1.1)% 12.4 % 44,679 41,286 8.2 % Other outside services 8,215 12,163 11,259 8,352 8,944 (32.5)% (8.2)% 39,989 33,758 18.5 % Equipment 3,475 3,459 3,299 3,342 3,275 0.5 % 6.1 % 13,575 13,243 2.5 % Professional fees 2,873 3,331 2,970 3,960 3,546 (13.7)% (19.0)% 13,134 14,161 (7.3)% FDIC insurance 2,177 239 2,755 2,609 2,563 N/M (15.1)% 7,780 10,993 (29.2)% Amortization of tax credit investments 1,505 1,533 1,492 1,491 6,538 (1.8)% (77.0)% 6,021 11,449 (47.4)% Marketing 1,503 3,322 2,863 2,160 1,577 (54.8)% (4.7)% 9,848 8,854 11.2 % Intangible amortization 142 1,071 107 107 - N/M 100.0 % 1,427 - 100.0 % Prepayment penalty on FHLB advances - 4,326 - - (100.0)% - % 4,326 - 100.0 % Other 17,561 15,157 14,695 14,784 15,586 15.9 % 12.7 % 62,197 57,480 8.2 % Total Non-Interest Expense 138,974 146,770 144,168 137,824 140,685 (5.3)% (1.2)% 567,736 546,104 4.0 % Income Before Income Taxes 55,047 72,133 69,666 67,142 63,582 (23.7)% (13.4)% 263,988 232,970 13.3 % Income tax expense 7,258 10,025 9,887 10,479 5,499 (27.6)% 32.0 % 37,649 24,577 53.2 % Net Income $ 47,789 $ 62,108 $ 59,779 $ 56,663 $ 58,083 (23.1)% (17.7)% $ 226,339 $ 208,393 8.6 % PER SHARE: Net income: Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.38 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 (23.7)% (12.1)% $ 1.36 $ 1.19 14.3 % Diluted 0.29 0.37 0.35 0.33 0.33 (21.6)% (12.1)% 1.35 1.18 14.4 % Cash dividends 0.17 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.16 30.8 % 6.3 % 0.56 0.52 7.7 % Weighted average shares (basic) 164,135 165,324 168,343 169,884 174,571 (0.7)% (6.0)% 166,902 175,395 (4.8)% Weighted average shares (diluted) 165,039 166,126 169,168 170,909 175,473 (0.7)% (5.9)% 167,792 176,543 (5.0)% N/M - not meaningful FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands REVISED AS OF FEBRUARY 12, 2020 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest (1) Rate Balance Interest (1) Rate Balance Interest (1) Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income $ 16,768,057 $ 182,024 4.31% $ 16,436,507 $ 188,280 4.55% $ 15,965,637 $ 182,358 4.54% Taxable investment securities 2,198,252 15,621 2.84% 2,282,292 15,565 2.73% 2,283,897 15,005 2.74% Tax-exempt investment securities 594,487 5,058 3.38% 516,907 4,650 3.57% 426,872 3.978 3.71% Total Investment Securities 2,792,739 20,679 2.96% 2,799,199 20,215 2.88% 2,710,769 18.983 2.80% Loans held for sale 30,062 295 3.93% 31,898 466 5.83% 22,361 271 4.85% Other interest-earning assets 492,560 2,370 1.92% 509,579 2,709 2.12% 492,529 2,177 1.76% Total Interest-earning Assets 20,083,418 205,368 4.07% 19,777,183 211,670 4.25% 19,191,296 203.789 4.22% Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 128,417 120,967 111,252 Premises and equipment 239,294 240,383 233,445 Other assets 1,528,758 1,491,115 1,131,548 Less: allowance for loan losses (167,449) (171,848) (155,411) Total Assets $ 21,812,438 $ 21,457,800 $ 20,512,130 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 4,699,040 $ 8,494 0.72% $ 4,448,112 $ 9,163 0.82% $ 4,225,157 $ 7,448 0.70% Savings deposits 5,205,260 10,253 0.78% 5,026,316 11,059 0.87% 4,979,712 9,745 0.78% Brokered deposits 261,689 1,279 1.94% 253,426 1,536 2.40% 164,280 969 2.34% Time deposits 2,959,008 13,775 1.86% 2,974,993 13,979 1.86% 2,722,141 9,997 1.46% Total Interest-bearing Deposits 13,124,997 33,801 1.02% 12,702,847 35,737 1.12% 12,091,290 28,159 0.92% Short-term borrowings 717,811 2,343 1.29% 919,697 4,156 1.78% 504,550 1,410 1.11% FHLB advances and long-term debt 875,802 6,745 3.07% 842,706 7,260 3.44% 988,914 8,096 3.26% Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 14,718,610 42,889 1.16% 14,465,250 47,153 1.29% 13,584,754 37,665 1.10% Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 4,324.568 4,247,820 4,321,776 Total Deposits 17,449.565 16,950,667 16,413,066 Other 427.863 429,145 323,931 Total Liabilities 19,471.041 19,142,215 18,230,461 Total Interest-bearing liabilities and non interest- 19,043.178 0.89% 18,713,070 1.00% 17,906,530 0.84% bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") Shareholders' equity 2,341.397 2,315,585 2,281,669 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 21,812,438 $ 21,457,800 $ 20,512,130 Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 162,479 3.22% 164,517 3.31% 166,124 3.44% Tax equivalent adjustment (3,209) (3,257) (3,180) Net interest income $ 159,270 $ 161,260 $ 162,944 Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.

AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL: Three Months Ended % Change from Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Dec 31 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 6,561,029 $ 6,489,456 $ 6,424,213 $ 6,378,145 $ 6,343,024 1.1 % 3.4 % Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural 4,575,133 4,414,992 4,440,860 4,462,609 4,329,937 3.6 % 5.7 % Real estate - residential mortgage 2,606,136 2,512,899 2,366,685 2,276,611 2,209,993 3.7 % 17.9 % Real estate - home equity 1,331,088 1,364,161 1,404,141 1,433,574 1,459,647 (2.4)% (8.8)% Real estate - construction 934,556 905,060 943,080 930,246 931,724 3.3 % 0.3 % Consumer 464,606 457,524 445,666 424,480 406,436 1.5 % 14.3 % Leasing and other 295,509 292,415 291,431 288,710 284,876 1.1 % 3.7 % Total Loans, net of unearned income $ 16,768,057 $ 16,436,507 $ 16,316,076 $ 16,194,375 $ 15,965,637 2.0 % 5.0 % Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,324,568 $ 4,247,820 $ 4,200,810 $ 4,222,875 $ 4,321,776 1.8 % 0.1 % Interest-bearing demand 4,699,040 4,448,112 4,186,280 4,153,984 4,225,157 5.6 % 11.2 % Savings and money market accounts 5,205,260 5,026,316 4,925,788 4,912,856 4,979,712 3.6 % 4.5 % Total demand and savings 14,228,868 13,722,248 13,312,878 13,289,715 13,526,645 3.7 % 5.2 % Brokered deposits 261,689 253,426 246,154 220,115 164,280 3.3 % 59.3 % Time deposits 2,959,008 2,974,993 2,816,425 2,765,803 2,722,141 (0.5)% 8.7 % Total Deposits $ 17,449,565 $ 16,950,667 $ 16,375,457 $ 16,275,633 $ 16,413,066 2.9 % 6.3 % Short-term borrowings, by type: Customer repurchase agreements $ 59,363 $ 61,230 $ 56,171 $ 56,707 $ 64,102 (3.0)% (7.4)% Customer short-term promissory notes 318,166 271,663 288,696 312,092 310,296 17.1 % 2.5 % Federal funds purchased 91,467 101,022 181,769 157,122 43 (9.5)% N/M Short-term FHLB advances and other borrowings 248,815 485,782 414,868 294,133 130,109 (48.8)% 91.2 % Total Short-term Borrowings $ 717,811 $ 919,697 $ 941,504 $ 820,054 $ 504,550 (22.0)% 42.3 % FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION REVISED AS OF FEBRUARY 12, 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Year Ended December 31 2019 2018 Average Average Balance Interest (1) Yield/Rate Balance Interest (1) Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income $ 16,430,347 $ 747,119 4.55 % $ 15,815,263 $ 691,954 4.38% Taxable investment securities 2,278,448 62,556 2.74 % 2,246,555 56,039 2.49% Tax-exempt investment securities 500,398 17,998 3.57 % 416,119 15,285 3.65% Equity securities - - - % 126 5 3.97% Total Investment Securities 2,778,846 80,554 2.89 % 2,662,800 71,329 2.68% Loans held for sale 25,795 1,351 5.24 % 22,970 1,159 5.05% Other interest-earning assets 445,008 9,249 2.08 % 382,569 6,193 1.62% Total Interest-earning Assets 19,679,996 838,273 4.26 % 18,883,602 770,635 4.08% Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 119,144 104,595 Premises and equipment 239,376 231,762 Other assets 1,385,689 1,123,857 Less: allowance for loan losses (166,165) (160,614) Total Assets $ 21,258,040 $ 20,183,202 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 4,384,059 $ 33,348 0.76 % $ 4,063,929 $ 22,789 0.56% Savings deposits 5,018,381 41,823 0.83 % 4,684,023 27,226 0.58% Brokered deposits 245,483 5,779 2.35 % 121,863 2,480 2.04% Time deposits 2,869,344 50,825 1.77 % 2,675,670 35,217 1.32% Total Interest-bearing Deposits 12,517,267 131,775 1.05 % 11,545,485 87,712 0.76% Short-term borrowings 849,679 14,543 1.70 % 785,923 8,489 1.07% FHLB advances and long-term debt 942,600 30,599 3.25 % 977,573 31,857 3.26% Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 14,309,546 176,917 1.24 % 13,308,981 128,058 0.96% Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 4,249,294 4,287,121 Total Deposits 16,766,561 15,832,606 Other 393,130 331,336 Total Liabilities 18,951,970 17,927,438 Total Interest-bearing liabilities and non interest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 18,558,840 0.95 % 17,596,102 0.73% Shareholders' equity 2,306,070 2,255,764 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 21,258,040 $ 20,183,202 Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 661,356 3.36 % 642,577 3.40% Tax equivalent adjustment (12,967) (12,121) Net interest income $ 648,389 $ 630,456 Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.

AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL: Year Ended December 31 2019 2018 % Change Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 6,463,783 $ 6,314,349 2.4 % Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural 4,473,549 4,314,584 3.7 % Real estate - residential mortgage 2,441,684 2,085,258 17.1 % Real estate - home equity 1,382,908 1,493,620 (7.4)% Real estate - construction 928,183 965,835 (3.9)% Consumer 448,205 361,186 24.1 % Leasing and other 292,035 280,431 4.1 % Total Loans, net of unearned income $ 16,430,347 $ 15,815,263 3.9 % Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,249,294 $ 4,287,121 (0.9)% Interest-bearing demand 4,384,059 4,063,929 7.9 % Savings and money market accounts 5,018,381 4,684,023 7.1 % Total demand and savings 13,651,734 13,035,073 4.7 % Brokered deposits 245,483 121,863 101.4 % Time deposits 2,869,344 2,675,670 7.2 % Total Deposits $ 16,766,561 $ 15,832,606 5.9 % Short-term borrowings, by type: Customer repurchase agreements $ 58,384 $ 137,198 (57.4)% Customer short-term promissory notes 297,599 308,470 (3.5)% Federal funds purchased 132,578 229,715 (42.3)% Short-term FHLB advances and other borrowings 361,118 110,540 N/M Total Short-term Borrowings $ 849,679 $ 785,923 8.1 % N/M - not meaningful FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION REVISED AS OF FEBRUARY 12, 2020 ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Dec 31 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: Balance at beginning of period $ 172,797 $ 176,941 $ 170,372 $ 169,410 $ 167,826 $ 169,410 $ 176,084 Loans charged off: Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural (30,547) (7,181) (1,895) (2,787) (6,263) (42,410) (52,441) Real estate - commercial mortgage (68) (394) (230) (1,145) (762) (1,837) (2,045) Consumer and home equity (1,416) (1,375) (1,001) (902) (1,884) (4,694) (6,127) Real estate - residential mortgage (223) (533) (134) (655) (446) (1,545) (1,574) Real estate - construction - (45) (3) (95) (392) (143) (1,368) Leasing and other (727) (600) (448) (785) (889) (2,560) (2,521) Total loans charged off (32,981) (10,128) (3,711) (6,369) (10,636) (53,189) (66,076) Recoveries of loans previously charged off: Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural 2,487 2,311 2,680 1,243 2,647 8,721 4,994 Real estate - commercial mortgage 1,453 444 169 136 94 2,202 1,622 Consumer and home equity 437 348 802 407 684 1,994 2,393 Real estate - residential mortgage 206 440 211 132 100 989 620 Real estate - construction 1,098 164 1,245 84 415 2,591 1,829 Leasing and other 182 107 148 229 80 666 1,037 Recoveries of loans previously charged off 5,863 3,814 5,255 2,231 4,020 17,163 12,495 Net loans recovered (charged off) (27,118) (6,314) 1,544 (4,138) (6,616) (36,026) (53,581) Provision for credit losses 20,530 2,170 5,025 5,100 8,200 32,825 46,907 Balance at end of period $ 166,209 $ 172,797 $ 176,941 $ 170,372 $ 169,410 $ 166,209 $ 169,410 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.65% 0.15% (0.04)% 0.10% 0.17% 0.22% 0.34% NON-PERFORMING ASSETS: Non-accrual loans $ 125,098 $ 124,287 $ 133,118 $ 127,141 $ 128,572 Loans 90 days past due and accruing 16,057 11,689 14,598 11,540 11,106 Total non-performing loans 141,155 135,976 147,716 138,681 139,678 Other real estate owned 6,831 7,706 7,241 9,012 10,518 Total non-performing assets $ 147,986 $ 143,682 $ 154,957 $ 147,693 $ 150,196 NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE: Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural $ 49,491 $ 37,126 $ 47,260 $ 50,148 $ 51,269 Real estate - commercial mortgage 37,279 45,710 43,850 29,817 32,153 Real estate - residential mortgage 22,411 20,150 21,659 22,299 19,101 Consumer and home equity 11,026 11,012 12,378 10,770 10,178 Real estate - construction 4,306 4,312 4,632 7,039 7,390 Leasing 16,642 17,666 17,937 18,608 19,587 Total non-performing loans $ 141,155 $ 135,976 $ 147,716 $ 138,681 $ 139,678 FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION REVISED AS OF FEBRUARY 12, 2020 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) in thousands, except per share data and percentages Explanatory This press release contains certain financial information, as detailed below, which has been derived by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The note: Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's quarterly results of operations. Presentation of these non-GAAPfinancial measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAPfinancial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management believes that these non- GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAPbasis measures and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAPfinancial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow: Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Dec 31 Dec 31 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Shareholders' equity (tangible), per share Shareholders' equity $ 2,342,176 $ 2,324,016 $ 2,308,798 $ 2,301,019 $ 2,247,573 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (535,303) (534,178) (535,249) (535,356) (531,556) Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator) $ 1,806,873 $ 1,789,838 $ 1,773,549 $ 1,765,663 $ 1,716,017 Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator) 164,218 164,036 166,903 169,923 170,184 Shareholders' equity (tangible), per share $ 11.00 $ 10.91 $ 10.63 $ 10.39 $ 10.08 Return on average shareholders' equity (tangible) Net income $ 47,789 $ 62,108 $ 59,779 $ 56,663 $ 58,083 $ 226,339 $ 208,393 Plus: Intangible amortization, net of tax 112 846 85 85 - 1,127 - Numerator $ 47,901 $ 62,954 $ 59,864 $ 56,748 $ 58,083 $ 227,466 $ 208,393 Average shareholders' equity $ 2,341,397 $ 2,315,585 $ 2,301,258 $ 2,265,097 $ 2,281,669 $ 2,306,070 $ 2,255,764 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (534,190) (535,184) (535,301) (531,767) (531,556) $ (534,120) $ (531,556) Average tangible shareholders' equity (denominator) $ 1,807,207 $ 1,780,401 $ 1,765,957 $ 1,733,330 $ 1,750,113 $ 1,771,950 $ 1,724,208 Return on average shareholders' equity (tangible), annualized 10.52% 14.03% 13.60% 13.28% 13.17% 12.84% 12.09% Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (TCE Ratio) Shareholders' equity $ 2,342,176 $ 2,324,016 $ 2,308,798 $ 2,301,019 $ 2,247,573 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (535,303) (534,178) (535,249) (535,356) (531,556) Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator) $ 1,806,873 $ 1,789,838 $ 1,773,549 $ 1,765,663 $ 1,716,017 Total assets $ 21,886,040 $ 21,703,618 $ 21,308,670 $ 20,974,649 $ 20,682,152 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (535,303) (534,178) (535,249) (535,356) (531,556) Total tangible assets (denominator) $ 21,350,737 $ 21,169,440 $ 20,773,421 $ 20,439,293 $ 20,150,596 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 8.46% 8.45% 8.54% 8.64% 8.52% Efficiency ratio Non-interest expense $ 138,974 $ 146,770 $ 144,168 $ 137,824 $ 140,685 $ 567,736 $ 546,104 Less: Intangible amortization (142) (1,071) (107) (107) - (1,427) - Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (1,505) (1,533) (1,492) (1,491) (6,538) (6,021) (11,449) Less: Prepayment penalty on FHLB advances - (4,326) - - - (4,326) - Non-interest expense (numerator) $ 137,327 $ 139,840 $ 142,569 $ 136,226 $ 134,147 $ 555,962 $ 534,655 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 162,479 $ 164,517 $ 167,794 $ 166,564 $ 166,124 $ 661,356 $ 642,577 Plus: Total Non-interest income 55,281 59,813 54,315 46,751 49,523 216,160 195,525 Less: Investment securities gains - (4,492) (176) (65) - (4,733) (37) Net interest income (denominator) $ 217,760 $ 219,838 $ 221,933 $ 213,250 $ 215,647 $ 872,783 $ 838,065 Efficiency ratio 63.1% 63.6% 64.2% 63.9% 62.2% 63.7% 63.8% Non-performing assets to tangible common shareholders' equity and allowance for credit losses Non-performing assets (numerator) $ 147,986 $ 143,682 $ 154,957 $ 147,693 $ 150,196 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,806,873 $ 1,789,838 1,773,549 1,765,663 $ 1,716,017 Plus: Allowance for credit losses 166,209 172,797 176,941 170,372 169,410 Tangible shareholders' equity and allowance for credit losses (denominator) $ 1,973,082 $ 1,962,635 $ 1,950,490 $ 1,936,035 $ 1,885,427 Non-performing assets to tangible shareholders' equity and allowance for 7.50% 7.32% 7.94% 7.63% 7.97% credit losses Pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 159,270 $ 161,260 $ 164,544 $ 163,315 $ 162,944 $ 648,389 $ 630,456 Non-interest income 55,281 59,813 54,315 46,751 49,523 216,160 195,525 Less: Investment securities gains - (4,492) (176) (65) - (4,733) (37) Total revenue $ 214,551 $ 216,581 $ 218,683 $ 210,001 $ 212,467 $ 859,816 $ 825,944 Non-interest expense $ 138,974 $ 146,770 $ 144,168 $ 137,824 $ 140,685 $ 567,736 $ 546,104 Less: Prepayment penalty on FHLB advances - (4,326) - - - (4,326) - Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (1,505) (1,533) (1,492) (1,491) (6,538) (6,021) (11,449) Less: Intangible amortization (142) (1,071) (107) (107) - (1,427) - Total non-interest expense $ 137,327 $ 139,840 $ 142,569 $ 136,226 $ 134,147 $ 555,962 $ 534,655 Pre-provision net revenue $ 77,224 $ 76,741 $ 76,114 $ 73,775 $ 78,320 $ 303,854 $ 291,289 Attachments Original document

