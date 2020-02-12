Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fulton Financial Corporation    FULT

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FULT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fulton Financial : Reports Fourth Quarter and 2019 Results – Revised

02/12/2020 | 06:51pm EST

Revised February 12, 2020

Exhibit 99.1

FULTON FINANCIAL

CORPORATION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: Laura Wakeley (717) 291-2616

Investor Contact: Jason Weber (717) 327-2394

Fulton Financial reports revised fourth quarter and 2019 results

(February 12, 2020) - Lancaster, PA - Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) ("Fulton" or the "Corporation") initially reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 on January 21, 2020. Recently, and prior to the filing of the Corporation's audited financial statements for the year-ended December 31, 2019, more information was learned concerning a certain commercial borrower of the Corporation, representing a total lending relationship of approximately $29 million. This borrower's loans had been placed on non-accrual status with an allocation of the allowance for credit losses of approximately $12 million as of December 31, 2019, and the Corporation's financial results as of, and for the periods ended, December 31, 2019, were reported on that basis. However, upon consideration of the additional information about this lending relationship, the Corporation recorded an additional $8 million provision for credit losses for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and determined that $20 million of the lending relationship was uncollectable as of December 31, 2019, resulting in a charge-off of this amount for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in the provision for credit losses, as well as related reductions in certain incentive compensation accruals and adjustments to income tax expense, reduced the Corporation's net income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 from $54.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, and $232.6 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, respectively, to $47.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, and $226.3 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, respectively.

The remainder of this release and the tables at the end of this release have been updated to reflect these events.

Revised February 12, 2020

2019 Key Accomplishments

  • Termination of the remaining BSA/AML regulatory orders
  • Successful consolidation of affiliate banks into Fulton Bank, N.A.
  • Record year of revenues and net income
  • Average loan growth of 4% and average deposit growth of 6%
  • Net income grew 9% and pre-provision net revenue(1) increased 4%

(February 12, 2020) - Lancaster, PA - Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) ("Fulton" or the "Corporation") reported net income of $48 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and net income of $226 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, for 2019.

"Overall, 2019 was another good year for Fulton as we continued to execute on our growth strategies and completed the consolidation of our remaining affiliate banks into Fulton Bank," said E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and CEO. "I'm extremely proud of our team's hard work this year, and continued focus on driving shareholder value. We look forward to 2020 and believe we are well- positioned to continue to advance our strategic priorities."

Net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased 22% to $0.29 in comparison to the $0.37 reported for the third quarter of 2019 and decreased 12% from the $0.33 reported in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline in net income from the third quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily the result of a decrease in net interest income and an increase in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest expense.

  1. Non-GAAPfinancial measure. Please refer to the calculation and management's reasons for using this measure on the page titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables.

Revised February 12, 2020

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income per diluted share increased 14% to $1.35 in comparison to the $1.18 reported for 2018. The increase in net income was driven by a lower provision for credit losses and higher net interest income, non-interest income and securities gains, partially offset by higher non-interest expense.

Net Interest Income and Balance Sheet

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $159 million, a $2 million decrease from the third quarter of 2019. The decrease resulted from the impact of a 9 basis point decrease in net interest margin due mainly to the 25 basis point decrease in the federal funds rate in each of September and October 2019, partially offset by balance sheet growth. The decline in net interest margin resulted from the net impact of an 18 basis point decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by an 11 basis point decrease in average cost of funds. The decline in asset yields was primarily the result of a 24 basis point decrease in loan yields, partially offset by an 8 basis point increase in investment securities yields.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest income increased $18 million, or 3%, driven mainly by a 4% increase in average interest-earning assets. The increase in average interest-earning assets was partially offset by the impact of a 4 basis point decrease in the net interest margin to 3.36%. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased 18 basis points and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 28 basis points from 2018.

Total average assets for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $22 billion, an increase of $355 million from the third quarter of 2019, with average loans, net of unearned income, increasing $332 million.

Revised February 12, 2020

Average loans and yields, by type, for the fourth quarter of 2019 in comparison to the third quarter of 2019 are summarized in the following table:

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

Growth

Balance

Yield (1)

Balance

Yield (1)

$

%

(dollars in thousands)

Average Loans, net of unearned income, by type:

Real estate - commercial mortgage

$

6,561,029

4.34%

$

6,489,456

4.57%

$

71,573

1.1 %

Commercial - industrial, financial, and agricultural

4,575,133

4.24%

4,414,992

4.56%

160,141

3.6 %

Real estate - residential mortgage

2,606,136

4.00%

2,512,899

4.06%

93,237

3.7 %

Real estate - home equity

1,331,088

4.97%

1,364,161

5.27%

(33,073)

(2.4)%

Real estate - construction

934,556

4.37%

905,060

4.68%

29,496

3.3 %

Consumer

464,606

4.44%

457,524

4.36%

7,082

1.5 %

Leasing

281,451

4.35%

277,555

4.41%

3,896

1.4 %

Other

14,058

N/A

14,860

N/A

(802)

(5.4)%

Total Average Loans, net of unearned income

$

16,768,057

4.31%

$

16,436,507

4.55%

$

331,550

2.0 %

  1. Presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. N/A - Not applicable

For the year ended December 31, 2019, average loans increased $615 million, or 4%, compared to 2018. Ending loans at December 31, 2019 increased $151 million, or 1%, compared to September 30, 2019 and increased $672 million, or 4%, compared to December 31, 2018.

Total average liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $329 million, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2019, with a $499 million, or 3%, increase in average deposits being partially offset by a $202 million, or 22%, decrease in average short-term borrowings.

Average deposits and interest rates, by type, for the fourth quarter of 2019 in comparison to the third quarter of 2019 are summarized in the following table:

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

Growth

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

$

%

(dollars in

thousands)

Average Deposits, by type:

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

4,324,568

-%

$

4,247,820

-%

$

76,748

1.8 %

Interest-bearing demand

4,699,040

0.71%

4,448,112

0.82%

250,928

5.6 %

Savings and money market deposits

5,205,260

0.78%

5,026,316

0.87%

178,944

3.6 %

Total average demand and savings

14,228,868

0.52%

13,722,248

0.58%

506,620

3.7 %

Brokered deposits

261,689

1.94%

253,426

2.40%

$

8,263

3.3 %

Time deposits

2,959,008

1.86%

2,974,993

1.86%

(15,985)

(0.5)%

Total Average Deposits

$

17,449,565

0.77%

$

16,950,667

0.84%

$

498,898

2.9 %

Revised February 12, 2020

For the year ended December 31, 2019, average deposits increased $934 million, or 6%, compared to 2018. Ending deposits at December 31, 2019 increased $1 billion, or 6%, compared to December 31, 2018.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $21 million, up from $2 million for the third quarter of 2019, driven primarily by a higher allocation need for a certain commercial loan.

Non-performing assets were $148 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, compared to $144 million, or 0.66% of total assets, at September 30, 2019 and $150 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at December 31, 2018.

Annualized net charge-offs for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were 0.65% of total average loans, compared to 0.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, with the increase in the fourth quarter of 2019 driven by the aforementioned commercial loan. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans was 118% at December 31, 2019, compared to 127% at September 30, 2019.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding investment securities gains, was $55 million, essentially unchanged from the third quarter of 2019 and $6 million, or 12%, higher than the fourth quarter of 2018.

Wealth management income increased due to growth in trust and brokerage income, both organically and, with respect to brokerage income, through the acquisitions completed in the first and fourth quarters of 2019. Mortgage banking income decreased due to seasonally lower loan volumes. Consumer banking income decreased, driven by decreases in card income. Commercial banking income increased, as higher commercial loan interest rate swap fees were partially offset by declines in merchant and card income.

During the third quarter of 2019, Fulton completed a balance sheet restructuring involving the sale of approximately $400 million of investment securities and a corresponding prepayment of FHLB advances. As a result of these transactions, $5 million of investment securities gains were realized during the quarter.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, non-interest income, excluding investment securities gains, increased $16 million, or 8%, with increases across all major categories.

Non-interest Expense

Revised February 12, 2020

Non-interest expense was $139 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $8 million, or 5%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 and a decrease of $2 million, or 1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

The fourth quarter of 2019 included decreases in salaries and benefits, other outside services, marketing and intangible amortization, partially offset by increases in FDIC insurance expense, due to lower assessment credits, net occupancy expense and other expenses.

The third quarter of 2019 included $5 million of expenses related to the consolidation of the remaining subsidiary banks, primarily in other outside services. The third quarter also included $4 million of penalties related to the prepayment of certain FHLB advances in conjunction with the previously mentioned balance sheet restructuring.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, non-interest expense increased $22 million, or 4%, compared to 2018. This increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, other outside services and other expense, partially offset by decreases in amortization of tax credit investments and FDIC insurance expense.

Expenses incurred for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 related to the consolidation of the subsidiary banks were $11 million and $4 million, respectively, which were recognized in various categories in non-interest expense.

Income Tax Expense

The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 13%, as compared to 14% for the third quarter of 2019, with the decrease resulting mainly from lower income before income taxes.

The effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 14%, as compared to 11% in 2018. The increase resulted mainly from higher income before income taxes.

Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fult.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation's financial condition, results of operations and business. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," "projects," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation's future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation's business or financial results.

Revised February 12, 2020

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, they are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation's control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, and some of the factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, can be found in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2019, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website (www.fult.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Corporation uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this release.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

REVISED AS OF FEBRUARY 12, 2020

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

in thousands, except per-share data and percentages

Three Months Ended

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Ending Balances

Investments

$ 2,867,378

$ 2,705,610

$ 2,853,358

$ 2,748,249

$ 2,686,973

Loans, net of unearned income

16,837,526

16,686,866

16,368,458

16,262,633

16,165,800

Total assets

21,886,040

21,703,618

21,308,670

20,974,649

20,682,152

Deposits

17,393,913

17,342,717

16,388,895

16,377,978

16,376,159

Shareholders' equity

2,342,176

2,324,016

2,308,798

2,301,019

2,247,573

Average Balances

Investments

$ 2,830,999

$ 2,829,672

$ 2,790,392

$ 2,699,130

$ 2,646,266

Loans, net of unearned income

16,768,057

16,436,507

16,316,076

16,194,375

15,965,637

Total assets

21,812,438

21,457,800

21,057,030

20,690,365

20,512,130

Deposits

17,449,565

16,950,667

16,375,456

16,275,633

16,413,066

Shareholders' equity

2,341,397

2,315,585

2,301,258

2,265,097

2,281,669

Income Statement

Net interest income

$

159,270

$

161,260

$

164,544

$

163,315

$

162,944

Provision for credit losses

20,530

2,170

5,025

5,100

8,200

Non-interest income

55,281

59,813

54,315

46,751

49,523

Non-interest expense

138,974

146,770

144,168

137,824

140,685

Income before taxes

55,047

72,133

69,666

67,142

63,582

Net income

47,788

62,108

59,779

56,663

58,083

Pre-provision net revenue(1)

77,224

76,741

76,114

73,775

78,320

Per Share

Net income (basic)

$

0.29

$

0.38

$

0.36

$

0.33

$

0.33

Net income (diluted)

$

0.29

$

0.37

$

0.35

$

0.33

$

0.33

Cash dividends

$

0.17

$

0.13

$

0.13

$

0.13

$

0.16

Tangible common equity(1)

$

11.00

$

10.91

$

10.63

$

10.39

$

10.08

Weighted average shares (basic)

164,135

165,324

168,343

169,884

174,571

Weighted average shares (diluted)

165,039

166,126

169,168

170,909

175,473

Asset Quality

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.65%

0.15%

-0.04%

0.10%

0.17%

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.84%

0.81%

0.90%

0.85%

0.86%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.68%

0.66%

0.73%

0.70%

0.73%

Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding

0.99%

1.04%

1.08%

1.05%

1.05%

Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding

0.97%

1.00%

1.04%

1.00%

0.99%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

118%

127%

120%

123%

121.00%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

116%

122%

115%

117%

115.00%

Non-performing assets to tangible shareholders' equity

7.50%

7.32%

7.94%

7.63%

7.97%

and allowance for credit losses(1)

Profitability

Return on average assets

0.87%

1.15%

1.14%

1.11%

1.12%

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.10%

10.64%

10.42%

10.15%

10.10%

Return on average shareholders' equity (tangible)(1)

10.52%

14.03%

13.60%

13.28%

13.17%

Net interest margin

3.22%

3.31%

3.44%

3.49%

3.44%

Efficiency ratio(1)

63.1%

63.6%

64.2%

63.9%

62.2%

Capital Ratios

Tangible common equity ratio(1)

8.46%

8.45%

8.54%

8.64%

8.52%

Tier 1 leverage ratio(2)

8.47%

8.52%

8.68%

8.92%

9.01%

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2)

9.67%

9.64%

9.96%

10.16%

10.22%

Tier 1 capital ratio(2)

9.67%

9.64%

9.96%

10.16%

10.22%

Total risk-based capital ratio(2)

11.79%

12.01%

12.44%

12.63%

12.75%

  1. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this document.
  2. Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2019 are preliminary and prior periods are actual.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

REVISED AS OF FEBRUARY 12, 2020

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

dollars in thousands

% Change from

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Dec 31

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

132,283

$

120,671

$

107,091

$

115,884

$

103,436

9.6 %

27.9 %

Other interest-earning assets

482,930

572,499

488,968

411,037

421,534

(15.6)%

14.6 %

Loans held for sale

37,828

33,945

45,754

27,768

27,099

11.4 %

39.6 %

Investment securities

2,867,378

2,705,610

2,853,358

2,748,249

2,686,973

6.0 %

6.7 %

Loans, net of unearned income

16,837,526

16,686,866

16,368,458

16,262,633

16,165,800

0.9 %

4.2 %

Allowance for loan losses

(163,622)

(166,135)

(170,233)

(162,109)

(160,537)

(1.5)%

1.9 %

Net loans

16,673,904

16,520,731

16,198,225

16,100,524

16,005,263

0.9 %

4.2 %

Premises and equipment

240,046

237,344

243,300

239,004

234,529

1.1 %

2.4 %

Accrued interest receivable

60,898

60,447

62,984

62,207

58,879

0.7 %

3.4 %

Goodwill and intangible assets

535,303

534,178

535,249

535,356

531,556

0.2 %

0.7 %

Other assets

855,470

918,193

773,741

734,620

612,883

(6.8)%

39.6 %

Total Assets

$

21,886,040

$

21,703,618

$

21,308,670

$

20,974,649

$

20,682,152

0.8 %

5.8 %

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits

$

17,393,913

$

17,342,717

$

16,388,895

$

16,377,978

$

16,376,159

0.3 %

6.2 %

Short-term borrowings

883,241

832,860

1,188,390

829,016

754,777

6.0 %

17.0 %

Other liabilities

384,941

477,311

435,171

401,324

311,364

(19.4)%

23.6 %

FHLB advances and long-term debt

881,769

726,714

987,416

1,065,312

992,279

21.3 %

(11.1)%

Total Liabilities

19,543,864

19,379,602

18,999,872

18,673,630

18,434,579

0.8 %

6.0 %

Shareholders' equity

2,342,176

2,324,016

2,308,798

2,301,019

2,247,573

0.8 %

4.2 %

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

21,886,040

$

21,703,618

$

21,308,670

$

20,974,649

$

20,682,152

0.8 %

5.8 %

LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL:

Loans, by type:

Real estate - commercial mortgage

$

6,700,776

$

6,604,634

$

6,497,973

$

6,428,688

$

6,434,285

1.5 %

4.1 %

Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural

4,446,701

4,494,496

4,365,248

4,429,538

4,404,548

(1.1)%

1.0 %

Real estate - residential mortgage

2,641,465

2,570,793

2,451,966

2,313,908

2,251,044

2.7 %

17.3 %

Real estate - home equity

1,314,944

1,346,115

1,386,974

1,413,500

1,452,137

(2.3)%

(9.4)%

Real estate - construction

971,079

913,644

922,547

953,087

916,599

6.3 %

5.9 %

Consumer

463,164

464,213

452,874

433,545

419,186

(0.2)%

10.5 %

Leasing and other

299,397

292,971

290,876

290,367

288,001

2.2 %

4.0 %

Total Loans, net of unearned income

$

16,837,526

$

16,686,866

$

16,368,458

$

16,262,633

$

16,165,800

0.9 %

4.2 %

Deposits, by type:

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

4,453,324

$

4,240,478

$

4,226,404

$

4,255,043

$

4,310,105

5.0 %

3.3 %

Interest-bearing demand

4,720,188

4,771,109

4,083,615

4,207,442

4,240,974

(1.1)%

11.3 %

Savings and money market accounts

5,153,941

5,094,387

4,938,998

4,907,346

4,926,937

1.2 %

4.6 %

Total demand and savings

14,327,453

14,105,974

13,249,017

13,369,831

13,478,016

1.6 %

6.3 %

Brokered deposits

264,531

256,870

246,116

251,395

176,239

3.0 %

50.1 %

Time deposits

2,801,929

2,979,873

2,893,762

2,756,752

2,721,904

(6.0)%

2.9 %

Total Deposits

$

17,393,913

$

17,342,717

$

16,388,895

$

16,377,978

$

16,376,159

0.3 %

6.2 %

Short-term borrowings, by type:

Customer repurchase agreements

$

56,707

$

58,853

$

56,496

$

54,440

$

43,499

(3.6)%

30.4 %

Customer short-term promissory notes

326,534

279,007

281,894

299,576

326,278

17.0 %

0.1 %

Short-term FHLB advances

500,000

475,000

650,000

475,000

385,000

5.3 %

29.9 %

Federal funds purchased

-

20,000

200,000

-

-

(100.0)%

N/M

Total Short-term Borrowings

$

883,241

$

832,860

$

1,188,390

$

829,016

$

754,777

6.0 %

17.0 %

N/M - Not meaningful

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

REVISED AS OF FEBRUARY 12, 2020

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

in thousands

Three Months Ended

% Change from

Year ended

December 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Dec 31

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

Interest Income:

Interest income

$

202,159

$

208,413

$

210,034

$

204,700

$

200,609

(3.0)%

0.8 %

$

825,306

$

758,514

8.8 %

Interest expense

42,889

47,153

45,490

41,385

37,665

(9.0)%

13.9 %

176,917

128,058

38.2 %

Net Interest Income

159,270

161,260

164,544

163,315

162,944

(1.2)%

(2.3)%

648,389

630,456

2.8 %

Provision for credit losses

20,530

2,170

5,025

5,100

8,200

N/M

150.4 %

32,825

46,907

(30.0)%

Net Interest Income after Provision

138,740

159,090

159,519

158,215

154,744

(12.8)%

(10.3)%

615,564

583,549

5.5 %

Non-Interest Income:

Wealth management

14,419

13,867

14,153

13,239

13,408

4.0 %

7.5 %

55,678

52,148

6.8 %

Mortgage banking

5,076

6,658

6,593

4,772

4,774

(23.8)%

6.3 %

23,099

19,026

21.4 %

Consumer banking:

Card

4,991

5,791

5,047

4,686

4,966

(13.8)%

0.5 %

20,515

19,497

5.2 %

Overdraft

4,750

4,682

4,413

4,104

4,653

1.5 %

2.1 %

17,949

17,606

1.9 %

Other consumer banking

2,685

2,860

2,907

2,587

2,799

(6.1)%

(4.1)%

11,039

11,319

(2.5)%

Total consumer banking

12,426

13,333

12,367

11,377

12,418

(6.8)%

0.1 %

49,503

48,422

2.2 %

Commercial banking:

Merchant and card

5,841

6,166

6,512

5,558

5,656

(5.3)%

3.3 %

24,077

23,427

2.8 %

Cash management

4,697

4,696

4,638

4,361

4,340

- %

8.2 %

18,392

17,581

4.6 %

Commercial loan interest rate swap

5,426

3,944

3,477

2,028

2,540

37.6 %

113.6 %

14,875

9,831

51.3 %

Other commercial banking

3,664

3,478

3,815

2,816

3,466

5.3 %

5.7 %

13,773

13,090

5.2 %

Total commercial banking

19,628

18,284

18,442

14,763

16,002

7.4 %

22.7 %

71,117

63,929

11.2 %

Other

3,732

3,179

2,584

2,535

2,921

17.4 %

27.8 %

12,030

11,963

0.6 %

Non-Interest Income before Investment

55,281

55,321

54,139

46,686

49,523

(0.1)%

11.6 %

211,427

195,488

8.2 %

Securities Gains

Investment securities gains, net

-

4,492

176

65

-

(100.0)%

- %

4,733

37

N/M

Total Non-Interest Income

55,281

59,813

54,315

46,751

49,523

(7.6)%

11.6 %

216,160

195,525

10.6 %

Non-Interest Expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

76,975

78,211

78,991

77,757

75,745

(1.6)%

1.6 %

311,934

303,202

2.9 %

Net occupancy

13,080

12,368

14,469

12,909

12,708

5.8 %

2.9 %

52,826

51,678

2.2 %

Data processing and software

11,468

11,590

11,268

10,353

10,203

(1.1)%

12.4 %

44,679

41,286

8.2 %

Other outside services

8,215

12,163

11,259

8,352

8,944

(32.5)%

(8.2)%

39,989

33,758

18.5 %

Equipment

3,475

3,459

3,299

3,342

3,275

0.5 %

6.1 %

13,575

13,243

2.5 %

Professional fees

2,873

3,331

2,970

3,960

3,546

(13.7)%

(19.0)%

13,134

14,161

(7.3)%

FDIC insurance

2,177

239

2,755

2,609

2,563

N/M

(15.1)%

7,780

10,993

(29.2)%

Amortization of tax credit investments

1,505

1,533

1,492

1,491

6,538

(1.8)%

(77.0)%

6,021

11,449

(47.4)%

Marketing

1,503

3,322

2,863

2,160

1,577

(54.8)%

(4.7)%

9,848

8,854

11.2 %

Intangible amortization

142

1,071

107

107

-

N/M

100.0 %

1,427

-

100.0 %

Prepayment penalty on FHLB advances

-

4,326

-

-

(100.0)%

- %

4,326

-

100.0 %

Other

17,561

15,157

14,695

14,784

15,586

15.9 %

12.7 %

62,197

57,480

8.2 %

Total Non-Interest Expense

138,974

146,770

144,168

137,824

140,685

(5.3)%

(1.2)%

567,736

546,104

4.0 %

Income Before Income Taxes

55,047

72,133

69,666

67,142

63,582

(23.7)%

(13.4)%

263,988

232,970

13.3 %

Income tax expense

7,258

10,025

9,887

10,479

5,499

(27.6)%

32.0 %

37,649

24,577

53.2 %

Net Income

$

47,789

$

62,108

$

59,779

$

56,663

$

58,083

(23.1)%

(17.7)%

$

226,339

$

208,393

8.6 %

PER SHARE:

Net income:

Basic

$

0.29

$

0.38

$

0.36

$

0.33

$

0.33

(23.7)%

(12.1)%

$

1.36

$

1.19

14.3 %

Diluted

0.29

0.37

0.35

0.33

0.33

(21.6)%

(12.1)%

1.35

1.18

14.4 %

Cash dividends

0.17

0.13

0.13

0.13

0.16

30.8 %

6.3 %

0.56

0.52

7.7 %

Weighted average shares (basic)

164,135

165,324

168,343

169,884

174,571

(0.7)%

(6.0)%

166,902

175,395

(4.8)%

Weighted average shares (diluted)

165,039

166,126

169,168

170,909

175,473

(0.7)%

(5.9)%

167,792

176,543

(5.0)%

N/M - not meaningful

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) dollars in thousands

REVISED AS OF FEBRUARY 12, 2020

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Interest (1)

Rate

Balance

Interest (1)

Rate

Balance

Interest (1)

Rate

ASSETS

Interest-earning assets:

Loans, net of unearned income

$

16,768,057

$

182,024

4.31%

$

16,436,507

$

188,280

4.55%

$

15,965,637

$

182,358

4.54%

Taxable investment securities

2,198,252

15,621

2.84%

2,282,292

15,565

2.73%

2,283,897

15,005

2.74%

Tax-exempt investment securities

594,487

5,058

3.38%

516,907

4,650

3.57%

426,872

3.978

3.71%

Total Investment Securities

2,792,739

20,679

2.96%

2,799,199

20,215

2.88%

2,710,769

18.983

2.80%

Loans held for sale

30,062

295

3.93%

31,898

466

5.83%

22,361

271

4.85%

Other interest-earning assets

492,560

2,370

1.92%

509,579

2,709

2.12%

492,529

2,177

1.76%

Total Interest-earning Assets

20,083,418

205,368

4.07%

19,777,183

211,670

4.25%

19,191,296

203.789

4.22%

Noninterest-earning assets:

Cash and due from banks

128,417

120,967

111,252

Premises and equipment

239,294

240,383

233,445

Other assets

1,528,758

1,491,115

1,131,548

Less: allowance for loan losses

(167,449)

(171,848)

(155,411)

Total Assets

$

21,812,438

$

21,457,800

$

20,512,130

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Demand deposits

$

4,699,040

$

8,494

0.72%

$

4,448,112

$

9,163

0.82%

$

4,225,157

$

7,448

0.70%

Savings deposits

5,205,260

10,253

0.78%

5,026,316

11,059

0.87%

4,979,712

9,745

0.78%

Brokered deposits

261,689

1,279

1.94%

253,426

1,536

2.40%

164,280

969

2.34%

Time deposits

2,959,008

13,775

1.86%

2,974,993

13,979

1.86%

2,722,141

9,997

1.46%

Total Interest-bearing Deposits

13,124,997

33,801

1.02%

12,702,847

35,737

1.12%

12,091,290

28,159

0.92%

Short-term borrowings

717,811

2,343

1.29%

919,697

4,156

1.78%

504,550

1,410

1.11%

FHLB advances and long-term debt

875,802

6,745

3.07%

842,706

7,260

3.44%

988,914

8,096

3.26%

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

14,718,610

42,889

1.16%

14,465,250

47,153

1.29%

13,584,754

37,665

1.10%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

Demand deposits

4,324.568

4,247,820

4,321,776

Total Deposits

17,449.565

16,950,667

16,413,066

Other

427.863

429,145

323,931

Total Liabilities

19,471.041

19,142,215

18,230,461

Total Interest-bearing liabilities and non interest-

19,043.178

0.89%

18,713,070

1.00%

17,906,530

0.84%

bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")

Shareholders' equity

2,341.397

2,315,585

2,281,669

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

21,812,438

$

21,457,800

$

20,512,130

Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable

equivalent)

162,479

3.22%

164,517

3.31%

166,124

3.44%

Tax equivalent adjustment

(3,209)

(3,257)

(3,180)

Net interest income

$

159,270

$

161,260

$

162,944

  1. Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.
    AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL:

Three Months Ended

% Change from

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Dec 31

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Loans, by type:

Real estate - commercial mortgage

$

6,561,029

$

6,489,456

$

6,424,213

$

6,378,145

$

6,343,024

1.1 %

3.4 %

Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural

4,575,133

4,414,992

4,440,860

4,462,609

4,329,937

3.6 %

5.7 %

Real estate - residential mortgage

2,606,136

2,512,899

2,366,685

2,276,611

2,209,993

3.7 %

17.9 %

Real estate - home equity

1,331,088

1,364,161

1,404,141

1,433,574

1,459,647

(2.4)%

(8.8)%

Real estate - construction

934,556

905,060

943,080

930,246

931,724

3.3 %

0.3 %

Consumer

464,606

457,524

445,666

424,480

406,436

1.5 %

14.3 %

Leasing and other

295,509

292,415

291,431

288,710

284,876

1.1 %

3.7 %

Total Loans, net of unearned income

$

16,768,057

$

16,436,507

$

16,316,076

$

16,194,375

$

15,965,637

2.0 %

5.0 %

Deposits, by type:

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

4,324,568

$

4,247,820

$

4,200,810

$

4,222,875

$

4,321,776

1.8 %

0.1 %

Interest-bearing demand

4,699,040

4,448,112

4,186,280

4,153,984

4,225,157

5.6 %

11.2 %

Savings and money market accounts

5,205,260

5,026,316

4,925,788

4,912,856

4,979,712

3.6 %

4.5 %

Total demand and savings

14,228,868

13,722,248

13,312,878

13,289,715

13,526,645

3.7 %

5.2 %

Brokered deposits

261,689

253,426

246,154

220,115

164,280

3.3 %

59.3 %

Time deposits

2,959,008

2,974,993

2,816,425

2,765,803

2,722,141

(0.5)%

8.7 %

Total Deposits

$

17,449,565

$

16,950,667

$

16,375,457

$

16,275,633

$

16,413,066

2.9 %

6.3 %

Short-term borrowings, by type:

Customer repurchase agreements

$

59,363

$

61,230

$

56,171

$

56,707

$

64,102

(3.0)%

(7.4)%

Customer short-term promissory notes

318,166

271,663

288,696

312,092

310,296

17.1 %

2.5 %

Federal funds purchased

91,467

101,022

181,769

157,122

43

(9.5)%

N/M

Short-term FHLB advances and other borrowings

248,815

485,782

414,868

294,133

130,109

(48.8)%

91.2 %

Total Short-term Borrowings

$

717,811

$

919,697

$

941,504

$

820,054

$

504,550

(22.0)%

42.3 %

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

REVISED AS OF FEBRUARY 12, 2020

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)

dollars in thousands

Year Ended December 31

2019

2018

Average

Average

Balance

Interest (1)

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest (1)

Yield/Rate

ASSETS

Interest-earning assets:

Loans, net of unearned income

$

16,430,347

$

747,119

4.55 %

$

15,815,263

$

691,954

4.38%

Taxable investment securities

2,278,448

62,556

2.74 %

2,246,555

56,039

2.49%

Tax-exempt investment securities

500,398

17,998

3.57 %

416,119

15,285

3.65%

Equity securities

-

-

- %

126

5

3.97%

Total Investment Securities

2,778,846

80,554

2.89 %

2,662,800

71,329

2.68%

Loans held for sale

25,795

1,351

5.24 %

22,970

1,159

5.05%

Other interest-earning assets

445,008

9,249

2.08 %

382,569

6,193

1.62%

Total Interest-earning Assets

19,679,996

838,273

4.26 %

18,883,602

770,635

4.08%

Noninterest-earning assets:

Cash and due from banks

119,144

104,595

Premises and equipment

239,376

231,762

Other assets

1,385,689

1,123,857

Less: allowance for loan losses

(166,165)

(160,614)

Total Assets

$

21,258,040

$

20,183,202

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Demand deposits

$

4,384,059

$

33,348

0.76 %

$

4,063,929

$

22,789

0.56%

Savings deposits

5,018,381

41,823

0.83 %

4,684,023

27,226

0.58%

Brokered deposits

245,483

5,779

2.35 %

121,863

2,480

2.04%

Time deposits

2,869,344

50,825

1.77 %

2,675,670

35,217

1.32%

Total Interest-bearing Deposits

12,517,267

131,775

1.05 %

11,545,485

87,712

0.76%

Short-term borrowings

849,679

14,543

1.70 %

785,923

8,489

1.07%

FHLB advances and long-term debt

942,600

30,599

3.25 %

977,573

31,857

3.26%

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

14,309,546

176,917

1.24 %

13,308,981

128,058

0.96%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

Demand deposits

4,249,294

4,287,121

Total Deposits

16,766,561

15,832,606

Other

393,130

331,336

Total Liabilities

18,951,970

17,927,438

Total Interest-bearing liabilities and non interest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")

18,558,840

0.95 %

17,596,102

0.73%

Shareholders' equity

2,306,070

2,255,764

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

21,258,040

$

20,183,202

Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)

661,356

3.36 %

642,577

3.40%

Tax equivalent adjustment

(12,967)

(12,121)

Net interest income

$

648,389

$

630,456

  1. Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.
    AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS DETAIL:

Year Ended

December 31

2019

2018

% Change

Loans, by type:

Real estate - commercial mortgage

$

6,463,783

$

6,314,349

2.4 %

Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural

4,473,549

4,314,584

3.7 %

Real estate - residential mortgage

2,441,684

2,085,258

17.1 %

Real estate - home equity

1,382,908

1,493,620

(7.4)%

Real estate - construction

928,183

965,835

(3.9)%

Consumer

448,205

361,186

24.1 %

Leasing and other

292,035

280,431

4.1 %

Total Loans, net of unearned income

$

16,430,347

$

15,815,263

3.9 %

Deposits, by type:

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

4,249,294

$

4,287,121

(0.9)%

Interest-bearing demand

4,384,059

4,063,929

7.9 %

Savings and money market accounts

5,018,381

4,684,023

7.1 %

Total demand and savings

13,651,734

13,035,073

4.7 %

Brokered deposits

245,483

121,863

101.4 %

Time deposits

2,869,344

2,675,670

7.2 %

Total Deposits

$

16,766,561

$

15,832,606

5.9 %

Short-term borrowings, by type:

Customer repurchase agreements

$

58,384

$

137,198

(57.4)%

Customer short-term promissory notes

297,599

308,470

(3.5)%

Federal funds purchased

132,578

229,715

(42.3)%

Short-term FHLB advances and other borrowings

361,118

110,540

N/M

Total Short-term Borrowings

$

849,679

$

785,923

8.1 %

N/M - not meaningful

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

REVISED AS OF FEBRUARY 12, 2020

ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

dollars in thousands

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Dec 31

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:

Balance at beginning of period

$

172,797

$

176,941

$

170,372

$

169,410

$

167,826

$

169,410

$ 176,084

Loans charged off:

Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural

(30,547)

(7,181)

(1,895)

(2,787)

(6,263)

(42,410)

(52,441)

Real estate - commercial mortgage

(68)

(394)

(230)

(1,145)

(762)

(1,837)

(2,045)

Consumer and home equity

(1,416)

(1,375)

(1,001)

(902)

(1,884)

(4,694)

(6,127)

Real estate - residential mortgage

(223)

(533)

(134)

(655)

(446)

(1,545)

(1,574)

Real estate - construction

-

(45)

(3)

(95)

(392)

(143)

(1,368)

Leasing and other

(727)

(600)

(448)

(785)

(889)

(2,560)

(2,521)

Total loans charged off

(32,981)

(10,128)

(3,711)

(6,369)

(10,636)

(53,189)

(66,076)

Recoveries of loans previously charged off:

Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural

2,487

2,311

2,680

1,243

2,647

8,721

4,994

Real estate - commercial mortgage

1,453

444

169

136

94

2,202

1,622

Consumer and home equity

437

348

802

407

684

1,994

2,393

Real estate - residential mortgage

206

440

211

132

100

989

620

Real estate - construction

1,098

164

1,245

84

415

2,591

1,829

Leasing and other

182

107

148

229

80

666

1,037

Recoveries of loans previously charged off

5,863

3,814

5,255

2,231

4,020

17,163

12,495

Net loans recovered (charged off)

(27,118)

(6,314)

1,544

(4,138)

(6,616)

(36,026)

(53,581)

Provision for credit losses

20,530

2,170

5,025

5,100

8,200

32,825

46,907

Balance at end of period

$

166,209

$

172,797

$

176,941

$

170,372

$

169,410

$

166,209

$ 169,410

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)

0.65%

0.15%

(0.04)%

0.10%

0.17%

0.22%

0.34%

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:

Non-accrual loans

$

125,098

$

124,287

$

133,118

$

127,141

$

128,572

Loans 90 days past due and accruing

16,057

11,689

14,598

11,540

11,106

Total non-performing loans

141,155

135,976

147,716

138,681

139,678

Other real estate owned

6,831

7,706

7,241

9,012

10,518

Total non-performing assets

$

147,986

$

143,682

$

154,957

$

147,693

$

150,196

NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE:

Commercial - industrial, financial and agricultural

$

49,491

$

37,126

$

47,260

$

50,148

$

51,269

Real estate - commercial mortgage

37,279

45,710

43,850

29,817

32,153

Real estate - residential mortgage

22,411

20,150

21,659

22,299

19,101

Consumer and home equity

11,026

11,012

12,378

10,770

10,178

Real estate - construction

4,306

4,312

4,632

7,039

7,390

Leasing

16,642

17,666

17,937

18,608

19,587

Total non-performing loans

$

141,155

$

135,976

$

147,716

$

138,681

$

139,678

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

REVISED AS OF FEBRUARY 12, 2020

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

in thousands, except per share data and percentages

Explanatory

This press release contains certain financial information, as detailed below, which has been derived by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The

note:

Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's

quarterly results of operations. Presentation of these non-GAAPfinancial measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAPfinancial

measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management believes that these non-

GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation

of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute

for GAAPbasis measures and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAPfinancial

measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Dec 31

Dec 31

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Shareholders' equity (tangible), per share

Shareholders' equity

$

2,342,176

$

2,324,016

$

2,308,798

$

2,301,019

$

2,247,573

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(535,303)

(534,178)

(535,249)

(535,356)

(531,556)

Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)

$

1,806,873

$

1,789,838

$

1,773,549

$

1,765,663

$

1,716,017

Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator)

164,218

164,036

166,903

169,923

170,184

Shareholders' equity (tangible), per share

$

11.00

$

10.91

$

10.63

$

10.39

$

10.08

Return on average shareholders' equity (tangible)

Net income

$

47,789

$

62,108

$

59,779

$

56,663

$

58,083

$

226,339

$

208,393

Plus: Intangible amortization, net of tax

112

846

85

85

-

1,127

-

Numerator

$

47,901

$

62,954

$

59,864

$

56,748

$

58,083

$

227,466

$

208,393

Average shareholders' equity

$

2,341,397

$

2,315,585

$

2,301,258

$

2,265,097

$

2,281,669

$

2,306,070

$

2,255,764

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(534,190)

(535,184)

(535,301)

(531,767)

(531,556)

$

(534,120)

$

(531,556)

Average tangible shareholders' equity (denominator)

$

1,807,207

$

1,780,401

$

1,765,957

$

1,733,330

$

1,750,113

$

1,771,950

$

1,724,208

Return on average shareholders' equity (tangible), annualized

10.52%

14.03%

13.60%

13.28%

13.17%

12.84%

12.09%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (TCE Ratio)

Shareholders' equity

$

2,342,176

$

2,324,016

$

2,308,798

$

2,301,019

$

2,247,573

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(535,303)

(534,178)

(535,249)

(535,356)

(531,556)

Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)

$

1,806,873

$

1,789,838

$

1,773,549

$

1,765,663

$

1,716,017

Total assets

$

21,886,040

$

21,703,618

$

21,308,670

$

20,974,649

$

20,682,152

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(535,303)

(534,178)

(535,249)

(535,356)

(531,556)

Total tangible assets (denominator)

$

21,350,737

$

21,169,440

$

20,773,421

$

20,439,293

$

20,150,596

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

8.46%

8.45%

8.54%

8.64%

8.52%

Efficiency ratio

Non-interest expense

$

138,974

$

146,770

$

144,168

$

137,824

$

140,685

$

567,736

$

546,104

Less: Intangible amortization

(142)

(1,071)

(107)

(107)

-

(1,427)

-

Less: Amortization of tax credit investments

(1,505)

(1,533)

(1,492)

(1,491)

(6,538)

(6,021)

(11,449)

Less: Prepayment penalty on FHLB advances

-

(4,326)

-

-

-

(4,326)

-

Non-interest expense (numerator)

$

137,327

$

139,840

$

142,569

$

136,226

$

134,147

$

555,962

$

534,655

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)

$

162,479

$

164,517

$

167,794

$

166,564

$

166,124

$

661,356

$

642,577

Plus: Total Non-interest income

55,281

59,813

54,315

46,751

49,523

216,160

195,525

Less: Investment securities gains

-

(4,492)

(176)

(65)

-

(4,733)

(37)

Net interest income (denominator)

$

217,760

$

219,838

$

221,933

$

213,250

$

215,647

$

872,783

$

838,065

Efficiency ratio

63.1%

63.6%

64.2%

63.9%

62.2%

63.7%

63.8%

Non-performing assets to tangible common shareholders' equity and

allowance for credit losses

Non-performing assets (numerator)

$

147,986

$

143,682

$

154,957

$

147,693

$

150,196

Tangible shareholders' equity

$

1,806,873

$

1,789,838

1,773,549

1,765,663

$

1,716,017

Plus: Allowance for credit losses

166,209

172,797

176,941

170,372

169,410

Tangible shareholders' equity and allowance for credit losses (denominator)

$

1,973,082

$

1,962,635

$

1,950,490

$

1,936,035

$

1,885,427

Non-performing assets to tangible shareholders' equity and allowance for

7.50%

7.32%

7.94%

7.63%

7.97%

credit losses

Pre-provision net revenue

Net interest income

$

159,270

$

161,260

$

164,544

$

163,315

$

162,944

$

648,389

$

630,456

Non-interest income

55,281

59,813

54,315

46,751

49,523

216,160

195,525

Less: Investment securities gains

-

(4,492)

(176)

(65)

-

(4,733)

(37)

Total revenue

$

214,551

$

216,581

$

218,683

$

210,001

$

212,467

$

859,816

$

825,944

Non-interest expense

$

138,974

$

146,770

$

144,168

$

137,824

$

140,685

$

567,736

$

546,104

Less: Prepayment penalty on FHLB advances

-

(4,326)

-

-

-

(4,326)

-

Less: Amortization of tax credit investments

(1,505)

(1,533)

(1,492)

(1,491)

(6,538)

(6,021)

(11,449)

Less: Intangible amortization

(142)

(1,071)

(107)

(107)

-

(1,427)

-

Total non-interest expense

$

137,327

$

139,840

$

142,569

$

136,226

$

134,147

$

555,962

$

534,655

Pre-provision net revenue

$

77,224

$

76,741

$

76,114

$

73,775

$

78,320

$

303,854

$

291,289

Disclaimer

Fulton Financial Corporation published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 23:50:02 UTC
