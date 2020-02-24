MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > Fulton Financial Corporation FULT FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION (FULT) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 02/21 04:00:00 pm 16.52 USD -1.14% 07:26a FULTON FINANCIAL : Announces Launch of Subordinated Notes Offerings BU 07:07a FULTON FINANCIAL : SEC Filing - 424B5 PU 02/21 FULTON FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K) AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Fulton Financial : SEC Filing - 424B5 0 02/24/2020 | 07:07am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 424B5 Table of Contents Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)

Registration No. 333-221393 The information in this preliminary prospectus supplement is not complete and may be changed. A registration statement relating to the securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities and are not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. Subject to Completion. Dated February 24, 2020 PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT (to Prospectus dated November 7, 2017) $ % Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 We are offering $ aggregate principal amount of % Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 (the 'subordinated notes'). The subordinated notes will mature on , 2030. From and including the date of original issuance to, but excluding, , 2025 or the date of early redemption, the subordinated notes will bear interest at a rate of % per annum, payable semiannually in arrears on and of each year, commencing on , 2020. From and including , 2025, to, but excluding, , 2030 or the date of early redemption, the subordinated notes will bear interest at a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate (which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR (as defined herein)) plus a spread of basis points, payable quarterly in arrears on , , and of each year, commencing on , 2025. We may, at our option, redeem the subordinated notes (i) in whole or in part beginning with the interest payment date of , 2025, and on any interest payment date thereafter or (ii) in whole but not in part upon the occurrence of a 'Tax Event,' a 'Tier 2 Capital Event' or Fulton Financial Corporation becoming required to register as an investment company pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the '1940 Act'). The redemption price for any redemption is 100% of the principal amount of the subordinated notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the date of redemption. Any early redemption of the subordinated notes will be subject to the receipt of the approval of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System to the extent then required under applicable laws or regulations, including capital regulations. The subordinated notes will rank junior to all of our existing and future senior indebtedness. In addition, the subordinated notes will be effectively subordinated to all of our secured indebtedness to the extent of the value of the assets securing such indebtedness. The subordinated notes will be structurally subordinated to all of the existing and future liabilities and obligations of our subsidiaries, including the deposit liabilities and claims of other creditors of our bank subsidiary, Fulton Bank N.A. The subordinated notes will be obligations of Fulton Financial Corporation only and will not be obligations of, and will not be guaranteed by, any of our subsidiaries. Concurrently with this offering, and pursuant to a separate prospectus supplement, we are offering $ aggregate principal amount of % Fixed-To-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2035 (the 'concurrently offered notes'). The closing of this offering is not conditioned upon the closing of the concurrently offered notes offering, and the closing of that offering is not conditioned upon the closing of this offering. The subordinated notes will not be listed on any national securities exchange. Currently, there is no public market for the subordinated notes. PUBLIC

OFFERING

PRICE(1) UNDERWRITING

DISCOUNTS

AND

COMMISSIONS(2) PROCEEDS,

BEFORE

EXPENSES,

TO US(1) Per subordinated note % % % Total $ $ $ (1) Plus accrued interest, if any, from , 2020 to the date of delivery. (2) We have agreed to reimburse the underwriters for certain expenses in connection with this offering. See 'Underwriting.' The underwriters expect to deliver the subordinated notes in book-entry only form on or about , 2020. Investing in the subordinated notes involves certain risks. Please read 'Risk Factors' beginning on page S-6 of this prospectus supplement, on page 6 of the accompanying prospectus and beginning on page 15 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. The subordinated notes are not savings accounts or deposits and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the 'FDIC'), or any other government agency. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission, the FDIC, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the 'Federal Reserve') nor any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Book-Running Managers Piper Sandler Keefe, Bruyette & Woods A Stifel Company Co-Managers Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Wells Fargo Securities The date of this prospectus supplement is February , 2020 Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS Prospectus Supplement About This Prospectus Supplement S-ii Extended Settlement S-ii Incorporation of Certain Documents by Reference S-iii Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information S-iv Summary S-1 The Offering S-2 Risk Factors S-6 Use of Proceeds S-15 Capitalization S-16 Consolidated Capital Ratios S-17 Description of Subordinated Notes S-18 United States Federal Income Tax Considerations S-34 ERISA Considerations S-38 Underwriting S-40 Validity of Notes S-43 Experts S-43 Prospectus About this Prospectus 1 Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information 2 Where You Can Find More Information 4 About Fulton Financial Corporation 5 Risk Factors 6 Use of Proceeds 7 Consolidated Earnings Ratios 8 Summary of the Securities We May Offer 9 Validity of Securities 11 Experts 11 We have not, and the underwriters have not, authorized any other person to provide you with any information other than the information contained in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, any free writing prospectus we may authorize to be delivered to you and the documents incorporated by reference herein and therein. Neither we nor the underwriters take responsibility for, or provide any assurance as to the reliability of, any different or additional information. This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, the securities offered by this prospectus supplement and the accompany prospectus in any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation. The information contained in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, the documents incorporated by reference herein or therein or any free writing prospectus prepared by us is only accurate as of the date of the document containing such information, regardless of the time of delivery of this prospectus supplement and any sale of the subordinated notes. S-i Table of Contents ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT This document is comprised of two parts. The first is this prospectus supplement, which describes the specific terms of this offering. The second part, the accompanying prospectus, gives more general information, some of which may not apply to this offering. This prospectus supplement also adds to, updates and changes information contained in the accompanying prospectus. If the information set forth in this prospectus supplement differs in any way from the information in the accompanying prospectus, you should rely on the information in this prospectus supplement. If the information set forth in this prospectus supplement conflicts with any statement in a document we have incorporated by reference, then you should consider only the statement in the more recent document. The accompanying prospectus is part of a registration statement that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') using a shelf registration statement. Under the shelf registration process, from time to time, we may offer and sell debt securities, including the subordinated debt securities offered hereby, preferred stock, depositary shares, common stock, warrants, purchase contracts or units, or any combination thereof, in one or more offerings. It is important that you read and consider all of the information contained in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and any free writing prospectus filed by us with the SEC related to this offering in making your investment decision. You should also read and consider the information in the documents to which we have referred you in 'Incorporation of Certain Documents by Reference' on page S-iii of this prospectus supplement and 'Where You Can Find More Information' on page 4 of the accompanying prospectus. The distribution of this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and any free writing prospectus and the offering of the subordinated notes in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and any free writing prospectus come should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. This prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and any free writing prospectus do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not authorized or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation. In this prospectus supplement, references to the 'Corporation,' 'Fulton Financial,' 'we,' 'us,' 'our' or similar references mean Fulton Financial Corporation and not Fulton Financial Corporation together with any of its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise. EXTENDED SETTLEMENT We expect that delivery of the subordinated notes will be made against payment therefor on or about , 2020, which will be the business day following the date of pricing of the subordinated notes, or 'T+ .' Under Rule 15c6-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), trades in the secondary market generally are required to settle in two business days, unless the parties to any such trade expressly agree otherwise. Accordingly, purchasers who wish to trade the subordinated notes on the date of pricing or the next succeeding business days will be required, by virtue of the fact that the subordinated notes initially settle in T+ , to specify an alternate settlement arrangement at the time of any such trade to prevent a failed settlement. Purchasers of the subordinated notes who wish to trade the subordinated notes prior to their date of delivery hereunder should consult their advisors. S-ii Table of Contents INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN DOCUMENTS BY REFERENCE We file annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. Our SEC filings are available to the public on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the investor relations page of our website at http://www.fult.com. Except for those SEC filings incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement, none of the other information on these websites constitutes a part of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. In this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, as permitted by law, we 'incorporate by reference' information from other documents that we file with the SEC. This means that we can disclose important information to you by referring you to those documents. The information incorporated by reference is considered to be a part of this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and should be read with the same care. When we update the information contained in documents that have been incorporated by reference by making future filings with the SEC, the information incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus is considered to be automatically updated and superseded. In other words, in case of a conflict or inconsistency between information contained in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and information incorporated by reference into this prospectus, you should rely on the information contained in the document that was filed later. We incorporate by reference the following documents listed below: • our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, filed on February 21, 2020; and • our definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, filed on April 2, 2019 (solely to the extent incorporated by reference into Part III of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018). In addition, all reports and other documents we subsequently file pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act on or after the date of this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus until we complete the offering of the subordinated notes offered by this prospectus supplement (other than any information furnished pursuant to Item 2.02 or Item 7.01 of any Current Report on Form 8-K, unless we specifically state in such Current Report that such information is to be considered 'filed' under the Exchange Act or we incorporate it by reference into a filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), or the Exchange Act) will be deemed to be incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and to be part of this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus from the date of the filing of such reports and documents. Any statement contained in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus or in a document incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference herein shall be deemed to be modified or superseded for purposes of this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus to the extent that a statement contained in any subsequently filed document which is or is deemed to be incorporated by reference herein modifies or supersedes such statement. Any such statement so modified or superseded shall not be deemed, except as so modified or superseded, to constitute a part of this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. You may request a copy of these filings, other than an exhibit to a filing unless that exhibit is specifically incorporated by reference into that filing, at no cost, by writing to or telephoning us at the following address: Fulton Financial Corporation One Penn Square P.O. Box 4887 Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17604 Attention: Corporate Secretary (717) 291-2411 In addition, these filings are available on our website at www.fult.com. Please note that this website address is for textual reference only and does not form a part of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. S-iii Table of Contents CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This prospectus supplement contains or incorporates by reference, and from time to time our management may make, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as 'may,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'predicts,' 'potential' or 'continue,' the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions (some of which are beyond the Corporation's control and ability to predict), may include projections of the Corporation's future financial performance, future expenses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation's business or financial results. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. Among the important factors that could cause the Corporation's actual financial condition and results of operations, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are the factors disclosed under 'Risk Factors' in Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 21, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, as well as the other information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: • the impact of adverse conditions in the economy and financial markets on the performance of the Corporation's loan and lease portfolio and demand for the Corporation's products and services; • increases in non-performing assets, which may require the Corporation to increase the allowance for credit losses, charge off loans and leases and incur elevated collection and carrying costs related to such non-performing assets; • investment securities gains and losses, including other-than-temporary declines in the value of securities which may result in charges to earnings; • the effects of market interest rates, and the relative balances of interest rate-sensitive assets to interest rate-sensitive liabilities, on net interest margin and net interest income; • the planned phasing out of London interbank offered rate, or LIBOR, as a benchmark reference rate; • the effects of changes in interest rates on demand for the Corporation's products and services; • the effects of changes in interest rates or disruptions in liquidity markets on the Corporation's sources of funding; • the effects of the extensive level of regulation and supervision to which the Corporation and Fulton Bank, N.A. ('Fulton Bank') are subject; • the effects of the significant amounts of time and expense associated with regulatory compliance and risk management; • the potential for negative consequences from regulatory violations, investigations and examinations, or failure to comply with the Bank Secrecy Act of 1970, the USA PATRIOT Act of 2001 and related anti-money laundering requirements, including potential supervisory actions, the assessment of fines and penalties, the imposition of sanctions and the need to undertake remedial actions; S-iv Table of Contents • the continuing impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act on the Corporation's business and results of operations; • the effects of, and uncertainty surrounding, new legislation, changes in regulation and government policy, which could result in significant changes in banking and financial services regulation; • the effects of actions by the federal government, including those of the Federal Reserve and other government agencies, that impact money supply and market interest rates; • the effects of changes in U.S. federal, state or local tax laws; • the effects of negative publicity on the Corporation's reputation; • the effects of adverse outcomes in litigation and governmental or administrative proceedings; • the potential to incur losses in connection with repurchase and indemnification payments related to sold loans; • the Corporation's ability to achieve its growth plans; • completed and potential acquisitions may affect costs and the Corporation may not be able to successfully integrate the acquired business or realize the anticipated benefits from such acquisitions; • the effects of competition on deposit rates and growth, loan rates and growth and net interest margin; • the Corporation's ability to manage the level of non-interest expenses, including salaries and employee benefits expenses, operating risk losses and goodwill impairment; • the effects of changes in accounting policies, standards, and interpretations on the Corporation's reporting of its financial condition and results of operations; • the impact of operational risks, including the risk of human error, inadequate or failed internal processes and systems, computer and telecommunications systems failures, faulty or incomplete data and an inadequate risk management framework; • the impact of failures of third parties upon which the Corporation relies to perform in accordance with contractual arrangements; • the failure or circumvention of the Corporation's system of internal controls; • the loss of, or failure to safeguard, confidential or proprietary information; • the Corporation's failure to identify and to address cyber-security risks, including data breaches and cyber-attacks; • the Corporation's ability to keep pace with technological changes; • the Corporation's ability to attract and retain talented personnel; • capital and liquidity strategies, including the Corporation's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, and the Corporation's ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms; • the Corporation's reliance on its subsidiaries for substantially all of its revenues and its ability to pay dividends or other distributions; and • the effects of any downgrade in the Corporation's or Fulton Bank's credit ratings on their borrowing costs or access to capital markets. S-v Table of Contents SUMMARY The following summary should be read together with the information contained in other parts of this prospectus supplement and in the accompanying prospectus. It may not contain all the information that is important to you. You should carefully read this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference in their entirety, including 'Risk Factors' beginning on page S-6 of this prospectus supplement and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and our financial statements and the notes thereto incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus before making a decision about whether to invest in the subordinated notes. Fulton Financial Corporation Fulton Financial is a Pennsylvania business corporation and a registered financial holding company that maintains its headquarters in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. As a financial holding company, Fulton Financial engages in general commercial and retail banking and trust business, and also in related financial services, through its bank subsidiary, Fulton Bank, and its non-bank subsidiaries. Fulton Bank currently operates 230 banking offices in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, Fulton Financial had, on a consolidated basis, total assets of $21.9 billion, loans and leases, net of unearned income of $16.8 billion, total deposits of $17.4 billion and total shareholders' equity of $2.3 billion. The principal asset of Fulton Financial is its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Fulton Bank, a national banking association. In addition, Fulton Financial wholly owns the following five non-bank subsidiaries, which are consolidated for financial reporting purposes: (i) Fulton Financial Realty Company, which holds title to or leases certain properties where Fulton Financial's branch offices and other facilities are located; (ii) Central Pennsylvania Financial Corp., which owns limited partnership interests in partnerships invested primarily in low- and moderate-income housing developments; (iii) FFC Management, Inc., which owns certain passive investments; (iv) FFC Penn Square, Inc., which owns trust preferred securities issued by a subsidiary of Fulton Bank; and (v) Fulton Insurance Services Group, Inc., which engages in the sale of various life insurance products. Fulton Financial also wholly owns three non-bank subsidiaries which are not consolidated for financial reporting purposes and whose sole assets consist of junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures issued by the Corporation. Our principal executive offices are located at One Penn Square, Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17604, and our telephone number is (717) 291-2411. Our common stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol 'FULT.' Our website address is www.fult.com. This website address is not intended to be an active link and information on our website is not incorporated in, and should not be construed to be part of, this prospectus supplement. Concurrent Underwritten Offering Concurrently with this offering, and pursuant to a separate prospectus supplement, we are offering $ aggregate principal amount of % fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2035 (the 'concurrently offered notes'). The closing of this offering is not conditioned upon the closing of the concurrently offered notes offering, and the closing of that offering is not conditioned upon the closing of this offering. We cannot assure you that either or both of the offerings will be completed. The foregoing description and other information regarding the offering of the concurrently offered notes is included herein solely for informational purposes. Nothing in this prospectus supplement should be construed as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, the concurrently offered notes, and no part of the offering of concurrently offered notes is incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement.



S-1 Table of Contents THE OFFERING Issuer Fulton Financial Corporation Securities Offered $ aggregate principal amount of % fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030. Maturity Date The subordinated notes will mature on , 2030 (the 'Maturity Date'). Issue Date , 2020. Interest From and including the date of original issuance to, but excluding, , 2025 or the date of earlier redemption (the 'fixed rate period'), the subordinated notes will bear interest at a rate of % per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on and of each year (each, a 'fixed rate interest payment date'), commencing on , 2020. The last fixed rate interest payment date for the fixed rate period will be , 2025. From and including , 2025 to, but excluding, the Maturity Date or the date of earlier redemption (the 'floating rate period'), the subordinated notes will bear interest at a floating rate per annum equal to the Benchmark rate (which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR) plus a spread of basis points. For each quarterly interest period during the floating rate period, interest will be payable quarterly in arrears on , , and of each year (each, a 'floating rate interest payment date' and, together with the fixed rate interest payment dates, the 'interest payment dates'), commencing on , 2025. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the Benchmark rate is less than zero, the Benchmark rate shall be deemed to be zero. For each interest period during the floating rate period, 'Three-Month Term SOFR' means the rate for Term SOFR for a tenor of three months that is published by the Term SOFR Administrator at the Reference Time for any interest period, as determined by the calculation agent after giving effect to the Three-Month Term SOFR Conventions (each as defined under 'Description of Subordinated Notes-Interest'). If the calculation agent determines on or prior to the relevant Reference Time that a Benchmark Transition Event and its related Benchmark Replacement Date (each as defined under 'Description of Subordinated Notes') have occurred with respect to Three-Month Term SOFR, then the provisions under 'Description of Subordinated Notes-Effect of Benchmark Transition Event,' which are referred to herein as the 'benchmark transition provisions,' will thereafter apply to all determinations of the interest rate on the subordinated notes for each interest period during the floating rate period. In accordance



S-2 Table of Contents with the benchmark transition provisions, after a Benchmark Transition Event and its related Benchmark Replacement Date have occurred, the interest rate on the subordinated notes for each interest period during the floating rate period will be an annual rate equal to the Benchmark Replacement (as defined under 'Description of Subordinated Notes') plus basis points. Ranking The subordinated notes will be our general unsecured subordinated obligations and will be: • junior in right of payment to any of our existing and future Senior Indebtedness (as defined under 'Description of Subordinated Notes'), including our 3.60% senior notes due 2022; • equal in right of payment with any of our existing and future subordinated indebtedness, including our 4.50% subordinated notes due 2024 and the concurrently offered notes, if issued; • senior to our obligations relating to any junior subordinated debt securities issued to our capital trust subsidiaries; • effectively subordinated to all of our secured indebtedness to the extent of the value of the assets securing such indebtedness; and • structurally subordinated to any existing and future liabilities and obligations of our subsidiaries, including the deposit liabilities and claims of other creditors of our bank subsidiary, Fulton Bank. The subordinated notes are not savings accounts or deposits and they are not insured by the United States, the FDIC or any other agency of fund of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, we had $19.3 billion of Senior Indebtedness outstanding on a consolidated basis, and Fulton Bank had $17.4 billion of deposits, $991.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank ('FHLB') advances, including advances with an original maturity term of less than one year, $56.7 million of customer repurchase agreements and $326.5 million of customer short-term promissory notes to which the subordinated notes will be structurally subordinated. The FHLB advances are secured by mortgage loan related collateral and the customer repurchase agreements are secured by investment securities. Redemption We may, at our option, beginning with the interest payment date of , 2025, and on any interest payment date thereafter, redeem the subordinated notes, in whole or in part, from time to time, subject to obtaining the prior approval of the Federal Reserve to the extent such approval is then required under the rules of the Federal Reserve, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the subordinated notes being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption. See 'Description of Subordinated Notes-Redemption.'



S-3 Table of Contents We may also redeem the subordinated notes at any time prior to their maturity, including prior to , 2025, in whole, but not in part, subject to obtaining the prior approval of the Federal Reserve to the extent such approval is then required under the rules of the Federal Reserve, upon the occurrence of a 'Tax Event,' a 'Tier 2 Capital Event' or the Corporation becoming required to register as an investment company pursuant to the 1940 Act. See 'Description of Subordinated Notes-Redemption.' Listing Currently, there is no public market for the subordinated notes. We do not intend to apply for listing of the subordinated notes on any securities exchange or automated dealer quotation system. Use of Proceeds We expect to receive net proceeds from this offering of approximately $ after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by us. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes. See 'Use of Proceeds.' Tax Considerations You should carefully review the section 'Material Federal Income Tax Consequences' in this prospectus supplement and discuss the tax consequences of your particular situation with your tax advisor. ERISA Considerations For a discussion of certain prohibited transactions and fiduciary duty issues pertaining to purchases by or on behalf of an employee benefit plan, you should read 'ERISA Considerations.' Global Note; Book-Entry System The subordinated notes offered hereby will be issued only in fully registered form without interest coupons and in minimum denominations of $1,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof. The subordinated notes offered hereby will be evidenced by a global note deposited with the trustee for the subordinated notes, as custodian for DTC. Beneficial interests in the global note will be shown on, and transfers of those beneficial interest can only be made through, records maintained by DTC and its participants. See 'Description of Notes-Form, Denomination, Transfer, Exchange and Book-Entry Procedures.' Risk Factors See 'Risk Factors' and other information included or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for a discussion of factors you should consider carefully before deciding to invest in the subordinated notes. Trustee Wilmington Trust, National Association.



S-4 Table of Contents Calculation Agent We will appoint a calculation agent for the subordinated notes prior to the commencement of the floating rate period. We will act as the initial calculation agent. Concurrent Subordinated Notes Offering Concurrently with this offering, and pursuant to a separate prospectus supplement, we are offering $ aggregate principal amount of the concurrently offered notes. The closing of this offering is not conditioned upon the closing of the concurrently offered notes offering, and the closing of that offering is not conditioned upon the closing of this offering. Nothing in this prospectus supplement should be construed as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the concurrently offered notes offering.



S-5 Table of Contents RISK FACTORS An investment in the subordinated notes involves certain risks. You should carefully consider the risk factors and other information included or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus before making an investment decision. In particular, you should carefully consider, among other things, the matters discussed below and under 'Risk Factors' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Our business, financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected by any of these risks. The price of the subordinated notes could decline due to any of these risks, and you may lose all or part of your investment. This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus also contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including the risks faced by us described below and elsewhere in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference herein. Risk Factors Related to the Subordinated Notes You should not rely on indicative or historical data concerning SOFR. The interest rate during the floating rate period will be determined using Three-Month Term SOFR (unless a Benchmark Transition Event and its related Benchmark Replacement Date occur with respect to Three-Month Term SOFR, in which case the rate of interest will be based on the next-available Benchmark Replacement). In the following discussion of the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ('SOFR'), when we refer to SOFR-linked subordinated notes, we mean the subordinated notes at any time when the interest rate on the subordinated notes is or will be determined based on SOFR, including Three-Month Term SOFR. SOFR is published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York ('FRBNY') and is intended to be a broad measure of the cost of borrowing cash overnight collateralized by U.S. Treasury securities. FRBNY reports that SOFR includes all trades in the Broad General Collateral Rate, plus bilateral U.S. Treasury repurchase agreement ('repo') transactions cleared through the delivery-versus-payment service offered by the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (the 'FICC'), a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ('DTCC'). SOFR is filtered by FRBNY to remove a portion of the foregoing transactions considered to be 'specials.' According to FRBNY, 'specials' are repos for specific-issue collateral which take place at cash-lending rates below those for general collateral repos because cash providers are willing to accept a lesser return on their cash in order to obtain a particular security. FRBNY reports that SOFR is calculated as a volume-weighted median of transaction-level tri-party repo data collected from The Bank of New York Mellon, which currently acts as the clearing bank for the tri-party repo market, as well as general collateral finance repo transaction data and data on bilateral U.S. Treasury repo transactions cleared through the FICC's delivery-versus-payment service. FRBNY states that it obtains information from DTCC Solutions LLC, an affiliate of DTCC. FRBNY currently publishes SOFR daily on its website at https://apps.newyorkfed.org/markets/autorates/sofr. FRBNY states on its publication page for SOFR that use of SOFR is subject to important disclaimers, limitations and indemnification obligations, including that FRBNY may alter the methods of calculation, publication schedule, rate revision practices or availability of SOFR at any time without notice. The foregoing Internet website is an inactive textual reference only, meaning that the information contained on the website is not part of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus or incorporated by reference herein or therein. FRBNY started publishing SOFR in April 2018. FRBNY has also started publishing historical indicative SOFRs dating back to 2014, although this historical indicative data inherently involves assumptions, estimates and approximations. You should not rely on this historical indicative data or on any historical changes or trends in SOFR as an indicator of the future performance of SOFR. S-6 Table of Contents SOFR may be more volatile than other benchmark or market rates. Since the initial publication of SOFR, daily changes in the rate have, on occasion, been more volatile than daily changes in comparable benchmark or market rates, and SOFR over time may bear little or no relation to the historical actual or historical indicative data. In addition, the return on and value of the SOFR-linked subordinated notes may fluctuate more than floating rate securities that are linked to less volatile rates. Changes in SOFR could adversely affect the amount of interest that accrues on the SOFR-linked subordinated notes and the trading prices for the SOFR-linked subordinated notes. Because SOFR is published by FRBNY based on data received from other sources, we have no control over its determination, calculation or publication. There can be no assurance that SOFR will not be discontinued or fundamentally altered in a manner that is materially adverse to the interests of investors in the SOFR-linked subordinated notes. If the manner in which SOFR is calculated is changed, that change may result in a reduction in the amount of interest that accrues on the SOFR-linked subordinated notes, which may adversely affect the trading prices of the SOFR-linked subordinated notes. In addition, the interest rate on the SOFR-linked subordinated notes for any day will not be adjusted for any modification or amendment to SOFR for that day that FRBNY may publish if the interest rate for that day has already been determined prior to such publication. Further, if the Benchmark rate on the SOFR-linked subordinated notes during the floating rate period for any interest period declines to zero or becomes negative, interest will only accrue on the SOFR-linked subordinated notes at a rate equal to the spread of % per annum with respect to that interest period. There is no assurance that changes in SOFR could not have a material adverse effect on the yield on, value of and market for the SOFR-linked subordinated notes. SOFR differs fundamentally from, and may not be a comparable substitute for, U.S. dollar LIBOR. In June 2017, the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (the 'ARRC') convened by the Federal Reserve and FRBNY announced SOFR as its recommended alternative to the London interbank offered rate for U.S. dollar obligations ('U.S. dollar LIBOR'). However, because SOFR is a broad U.S. Treasury repo financing rate that represents overnight secured funding transactions, it differs fundamentally from U.S. dollar LIBOR. For example, SOFR is a secured overnight rate, while U.S. dollar LIBOR is an unsecured rate that represents interbank funding over different maturities. In addition, because SOFR is a transaction-based rate, it is backward-looking, whereas U.S. dollar LIBOR is forward-looking. Because of these and other differences, there can be no assurance that SOFR will perform in the same way as U.S. dollar LIBOR would have done at any time, and there is no guarantee that it is a comparable substitute for U.S. dollar LIBOR. Any failure of SOFR to gain market acceptance could adversely affect the trading prices of the SOFR-linked subordinated notes. SOFR may fail to gain market acceptance. SOFR was developed for use in certain U.S. dollar derivatives and other financial contracts as an alternative to U.S. dollar LIBOR in part because it is considered to be a good representation of general funding conditions in the overnight U.S. Treasury repo market. However, as a rate based on transactions secured by U.S. Treasury securities, it does not measure bank-specific credit risk and, as a result, is less likely to correlate with the unsecured short-term funding costs of banks. This may mean that market participants would not consider SOFR to be a suitable substitute or successor for all of the purposes for which U.S. dollar LIBOR historically has been used (including, without limitation, as a representation of the unsecured short-term funding costs of banks), which may, in turn, lessen its market acceptance. Any failure of SOFR to gain market acceptance could adversely affect the return on, value of and market for the SOFR-linked subordinated notes. S-7 Table of Contents Any market for the SOFR-linked subordinated notes may be illiquid or unpredictable. Since SOFR is a relatively new market index, SOFR-linked debt securities likely will have no established trading market when issued, and an established trading market for the SOFR-linked subordinated notes may never develop or may not be very liquid. Market terms for securities that are linked to SOFR, such as the spread over the base rate reflected in the interest rate provisions, may evolve over time, and as a result, trading prices of the SOFR-linked subordinated notes may be lower than those of later-issued securities that are linked to SOFR. Similarly, if SOFR does not prove to be widely used in securities that are similar or comparable to the SOFR-linked subordinated notes, the trading price of the SOFR-linked subordinated notes may be lower than those of securities that are linked to rates that are more widely used. You may not be able to sell the SOFR-linked subordinated notes at all or may not be able to sell the SOFR-linked subordinated notes at prices that will provide you with a yield comparable to similar investments that have a developed secondary market, and may consequently suffer from increased pricing volatility and market risk. The manner of adoption or application of reference rates based on SOFR in the bond and equity markets may differ materially compared with the application and adoption of SOFR in other markets, such as the derivatives and loan markets. You should carefully consider how any potential inconsistencies between the adoption of reference rates based on SOFR across these markets may impact any hedging or other financial arrangements which you may put in place in connection with any acquisition, holding or disposal of the SOFR-linked subordinated notes. The interest rate for the subordinated notes during the floating rate period may be determined based on a rate other than Three-Month Term SOFR. Under the terms of the subordinated notes, the interest rate on the subordinated notes for each interest period during the floating rate period will be based on Three-Month Term SOFR, a forward-looking term rate for a tenor of three months that will be based on SOFR ('Three-Month Term SOFR'). Three-Month Term SOFR does not currently exist and is currently being developed under the sponsorship of the ARRC. There is no assurance that the development of Three-Month Term SOFR, or any other forward-looking term rate based on SOFR, will be completed. Uncertainty surrounding the development of forward-looking term rates based on SOFR could have a material adverse effect on the return on, value of and market for the subordinated notes. If, at the commencement of the floating rate period for the subordinated notes, the Federal Reserve and/or the FRBNY, or a committee officially endorsed or convened by the Federal Reserve and/or the FRBNY or any successor thereto ('Relevant Governmental Body') has not selected or recommended a forward-looking term rate for a tenor of three months based on SOFR, the development of a forward-looking term rate for a tenor of three months based on SOFR that has been recommended or selected by the Relevant Governmental Body is not complete or the calculation agent determines that the use of a forward-looking rate for a tenor of three months based on SOFR is not administratively feasible, then the next-available Benchmark Replacement under the benchmark transition provisions will be used to determine the interest rate on the subordinated notes during the floating rate period (unless a Benchmark Transition Event and its related Benchmark Replacement Date occur with respect to that next-available Benchmark Replacement). Under the terms of the subordinated notes, the calculation agent is expressly authorized to make determinations, decisions or elections with respect to technical, administrative or operational matters that it decides are appropriate to reflect the use of Three-Month Term SOFR as the interest rate basis for the subordinated notes, which are defined in the terms of the subordinated notes as 'Three-Month Term SOFR Conventions.' For example, assuming that a form of Three-Month Term SOFR is developed, it is not currently known how or by whom rates for Three-Month Term SOFR will be published. Accordingly, the calculation agent will need to determine the applicable Three-Month Term SOFR during the floating rate period. The calculation agent's determination and implementation of any Three-Month Term SOFR Conventions could result in adverse consequences to the amount of interest that accrues on the subordinated notes during the floating rate period, which could adversely affect the return on, value of and market for the subordinated notes. S-8 Table of Contents Any Benchmark Replacement may not be the economic equivalent of Three-Month Term SOFR. Under the benchmark transition provisions of the subordinated notes, if the calculation agent determines that a Benchmark Transition Event and its related Benchmark Replacement Date have occurred with respect to Three-Month Term SOFR, then the interest rate on the subordinated notes during the floating rate period will be determined using the next-available Benchmark Replacement (which may include a related Benchmark Replacement Adjustment). However, the Benchmark Replacement may not be the economic equivalent of Three-Month Term SOFR. For example, Compounded SOFR, the first available Benchmark Replacement, is the compounded average of the daily Secured Overnight Financing Rates calculated in arrears, while Three-Month Term SOFR is intended to be a forward-looking rate with a tenor of three months. In addition, very limited market precedent exists for securities that use Compounded SOFR as the rate basis, and the method for calculating Compounded SOFR in those precedents varies. Further, the ISDA Fallback Rate, which is another Benchmark Replacement, has not yet been established and may change over time. The implementation of Benchmark Replacement Conforming Changes could adversely affect the amount of interest that accrues on the subordinated notes and the trading prices for the subordinated notes. Under the benchmark transition provisions of the subordinated notes, if a particular Benchmark Replacement or Benchmark Replacement Adjustment cannot be determined, then the next-available Benchmark Replacement or Benchmark Replacement Adjustment will apply. These replacement rates and adjustments may be selected or formulated by (i) the Relevant Governmental Body (such as the ARRC), (ii) ISDA or (iii) in certain circumstances, the calculation agent. In addition, the benchmark transition provisions expressly authorize the calculation agent to make certain changes, which are defined in the terms of the subordinated notes as 'Benchmark Replacement Conforming Changes,' with respect to, among other things, the determination of interest periods, and the timing and frequency of determining rates and making payments of interest. The application of a Benchmark Replacement and Benchmark Replacement Adjustment, and any implementation of Benchmark Replacement Conforming Changes, could result in adverse consequences to the amount of interest that accrues on the subordinated notes during the floating rate period, which could adversely affect the return on, value of and market for the subordinated notes. Further, there is no assurance that the characteristics of any Benchmark Replacement will be similar to the then-current Benchmark that it is replacing, or that any Benchmark Replacement will produce the economic equivalent of the then-current Benchmark that it is replacing. Because the subordinated notes may be redeemed at our option under certain circumstances prior to their maturity, you may be subject to reinvestment risk. Subject to the prior approval of the Federal Reserve, to the extent that such approval is then required, we may redeem the subordinated notes at our option (i) in whole but not in part beginning with the interest payment date of , 2025, and on any interest payment date thereafter. In addition, at any time at which any subordinated notes remain outstanding, subject to the prior approval of the Federal Reserve, to the extent that such approval is then required, we may redeem the subordinated notes in whole but not in part upon the occurrence of (i) a 'Tier 2 Capital Event,' (ii) a 'Tax Event' or (iii) if we are required to register as an investment company pursuant to the 1940 Act. In the event that we redeem the subordinated notes, holders of the subordinated notes will receive only the principal amount of the subordinated notes plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, such earlier redemption date. If any redemption occurs, holders of the subordinated notes will not have the opportunity to continue to accrue and be paid interest to the stated maturity date. Any such redemption may have the effect of reducing the income or return that you may receive on an investment in the subordinated notes by reducing the term of the investment. If this occurs, you may not be able to reinvest the proceeds at an interest rate comparable to the rate paid on the subordinated notes. See 'Description of Notes-Redemption.' S-9 Table of Contents Investors should not expect us to redeem the subordinated notes on or after the date on which they become redeemable at our option. Under Federal Reserve regulations, unless the Federal Reserve authorizes us in writing to do otherwise, we may not redeem the subordinated notes unless they are replaced with other Tier 2 capital instruments or unless we can demonstrate to the satisfaction of the Federal Reserve that, following redemption, we will continue to hold capital commensurate with our risk. If we are in default on our obligations to pay our Senior Indebtedness, we will not be able to make payments on the subordinated notes. Our obligations under the subordinated notes will be unsecured and will rank junior to the following, unless, by their terms, the obligation ranks equal with, or junior to, the subordinated notes: • any of our indebtedness for purchased or borrowed money, whether or not evidenced by securities, notes, debentures, bonds or other similar instruments issued by us, including obligations incurred in connection with the acquisition of property, assets or businesses; • any of our capital lease obligations; • any of our obligations issued or assumed as the deferred purchase price of property, our conditional sale obligations and our obligations under any conditional sale or title retention agreement, but excluding trade accounts payable in the ordinary course of business; • any of our obligations arising from off-balance sheet guarantees and direct credit substitutes, including obligations in respect of any letters of credit, bankers' acceptance, security purchase facilities and similar credit transactions; • any of our obligations associated with derivative products, including obligations in respect of interest rate swap, cap or other agreements, interest rate future or options contracts, currency swap agreements, currency future or option contracts and other similar agreements; • any of the above listed types of obligations of other persons for the payment for which we are responsible or liable, directly or indirectly, as obligor, guarantor or otherwise; • any of the above listed types of obligations of other persons secured by any lien on any of our property or assets whether or not we assume that obligation; and • any deferrals, renewals or extensions of any of the above listed obligations. If we default on payments under any of these obligations that are senior to the subordinated notes, or if any of these senior obligations are accelerated or any judicial proceeding with respect to a default is pending, we will not be able to make payments on the subordinated notes, unless we cure the default. If we liquidate, go bankrupt or dissolve, we would be able to pay under the subordinated notes only after we have paid in full all of our liabilities that are senior to the subordinated notes. As of December 31, 2019, we had $19.3 billion of Senior Indebtedness outstanding on a consolidated basis. The Subordinated Indenture (as defined below) does not limit the amount of Senior Indebtedness that we may incur. For more information on the subordination of payments under the subordinated notes, see 'Description of Subordinated Notes-Subordination.' The subordinated notes are structurally subordinated to all indebtedness of our subsidiaries and creditors of our subsidiaries will have priority as to our subsidiaries' assets. The subordinated notes are not obligations of, or guaranteed by, any of our subsidiaries or any third party. As a result, our right and the rights of our creditors, including holders of the subordinated notes, to participate in any distribution of assets of any of our subsidiaries upon its liquidation, reorganization or otherwise would be subject to the prior claims of creditors of that subsidiary. In the event of any such distribution of assets of our bank subsidiary, the claims of depositors and other general or subordinated creditors of such subsidiary would be entitled to priority over the claims of ours or holders of the subordinated notes. Accordingly, the subordinated S-10 Table of Contents notes are structurally subordinated to all of the existing and future liabilities and obligations of our subsidiaries. Claims on our bank subsidiary by creditors other than us include those by holders of our long-term debt and there are substantial obligations with respect to deposit liabilities and federal funds purchased, other short-term borrowings and various other financial obligations. As of December 31, 2019, Fulton Bank had $17.4 billion of deposits, $991.0 million of FHLB advances, including advances with an original maturity term of less than one year, $56.7 million of customer repurchase agreements and $326.5 million of customer short-term promissory notes to which the subordinated notes will be structurally subordinated. We are a holding company, and banking laws and regulations could limit our access to funds from our bank subsidiary with the result that we may not have access to sufficient cash to make payments on the subordinated notes. As a holding company, our principal source of funds to service our debt, including the subordinated notes, is dividends from our subsidiaries. For the year ended December 31, 2019, our interest expense on our debt obligations was $15.75 million (holding company only). Federal and state banking regulations limit dividends from our bank subsidiary to us. Generally, banks are prohibited from paying dividends when doing so would cause them to fall below regulatory minimum capital levels. Additionally, limits exist on banks paying dividends in excess of net income for specified periods. The total amount available for payment of dividends by our bank subsidiary was approximately $150 million at December 31, 2019, based on our bank subsidiary maintaining enough capital to be considered well capitalized and other regulatory restrictions on subsidiary bank dividend payments. During the year ended December 31, 2019, our bank subsidiary paid dividends of $197 million to us. In addition, federal bank regulatory agencies have the authority to prohibit our bank subsidiary from engaging in unsafe or unsound practices in conducting their business. The payment of dividends or other transfers of funds to us, depending on the financial condition of the bank, could be deemed an unsafe or unsound practice. Dividend payments from our bank subsidiary would also be prohibited under the 'prompt corrective action' regulations of federal bank regulators if the bank subsidiary is, or after payment of such dividends would be, undercapitalized under such regulations. In addition, our bank subsidiary is subject to restrictions under federal law that limit their ability to transfer funds or other items of value to us and our non-bank subsidiaries, including affiliates, whether in the form of loans and other extensions of credit, investments and asset purchases, or as other transactions involving the transfer of value. Unless an exemption applies, these transactions by our bank subsidiary with us are limited to 10% of the bank subsidiary's capital stock and surplus and, with respect to all such transactions with affiliates in the aggregate, to 20% of the bank subsidiary's capital stock and surplus. As of December 31, 2019, a maximum of approximately $356 million was available to us from our bank subsidiary pursuant to these limitations. Moreover, loans and extensions of credit by our bank subsidiary to its affiliates, including us, generally are required to be secured in specified amounts. A bank's transactions with its non-bank affiliates also are required generally to be on arm's-length terms. Accordingly, we can provide no assurance that we will receive dividends or other distributions from our bank subsidiary and our other subsidiaries in an amount sufficient to pay interest on or principal of the subordinated notes. Holders of the subordinated notes will have limited rights, including limited rights of acceleration, if there is an event of default. Payment of principal on the subordinated notes may be accelerated only in the case of certain events of bankruptcy or insolvency involving us or our bank subsidiary. There is no automatic acceleration, or right of acceleration, in the case of default in the payment of principal of or interest on the subordinated notes, or in the performance of any of our other obligations under the subordinated notes or the Subordinated Indenture governing the subordinated notes. Our regulators can, in the event we or our bank subsidiary become subject to S-11 Table of Contents an enforcement action, prohibit our bank subsidiary from paying dividends to us, and prevent our payment of interest or principal on the subordinated notes and any dividends on our capital stock, but such limits will not permit acceleration of the subordinated notes. See 'Description of the Subordinated Notes-Events of Default.' Our indebtedness could adversely affect our financial results and prevent us from fulfilling our obligations under the subordinated notes. In addition to our currently outstanding indebtedness and any additional indebtedness we may incur pursuant to this offering, we may be able to borrow substantial additional indebtedness, including senior debt, in the future. If new indebtedness is incurred in addition to our current debt levels, the related risks that we now face could increase. Our indebtedness, including the indebtedness we may incur in the future, could have important consequences for the holders of the subordinated notes, including: • limiting our ability to satisfy our obligations with respect to the subordinated notes; • increasing our vulnerability to general adverse economic and industry conditions; • limiting our ability to obtain additional financing to fund future working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate requirements; • requiring a substantial portion of our cash flow from operations for the payment of principal of, and interest on, our indebtedness and thereby reducing our ability to use our cash flow to fund working capital, capital expenditures and general corporate requirements; • limiting our flexibility in planning for, or reacting to, changes in our business and the industry; and • putting us at a disadvantage compared to competitors with less indebtedness. The subordinated indenture does not limit the incurrence of additional indebtedness by us, including secured indebtedness, which would be effectively senior to the subordinated notes to the extent of the value of the collateral securing such indebtedness. Our business operations may not generate the cash needed to service our indebtedness. Our ability to make payments on our indebtedness, including the subordinated notes, and to fund planned capital expenditures will depend on our ability to generate cash in the future. We cannot assure you that our business will generate sufficient cash flow from operations or that future borrowings will be available to us in an amount sufficient to enable us to pay interest on and principal of our indebtedness, including the subordinated notes, or to fund our other liquidity needs. The limited covenants relating to the subordinated notes do not protect you. The covenants in the subordinated indenture governing the subordinated notes are limited. In addition, the subordinated notes and the subordinated indenture do not limit our or our subsidiaries' ability to further issue additional subordinated notes, including additional notes of the same series as the subordinated notes, or to incur additional debt. As a result, the terms of the subordinated indenture do not protect you in the event of an adverse change in our financial condition or results of operations, and you should not consider the terms of the subordinated indenture to be a significant factor in evaluating whether we will be able to comply with our obligations under the subordinated notes. S-12 Table of Contents There may be no active market for the subordinated notes. The subordinated notes are a new issuance of securities with no established trading market. We do not intend to apply for listing of the subordinated notes on any national securities exchange or for quotation of the subordinated notes on any automated dealer quotation system. The underwriters have advised us that they presently intend to make a market in the subordinated notes. However, they are under no obligation to do so and may discontinue any market making activities at any time without any notice. A liquid or active trading market for the subordinated notes may not develop. If an active trading market for the subordinated notes does not develop, the market price and liquidity of the subordinated notes may be adversely affected. If the subordinated notes offered hereby are traded, they may trade at a discount from their initial offering price, depending on prevailing interest rates, the market for similar securities, our performance and other factors. If a trading market for the subordinated notes develops, changes in the debt markets, among others, could adversely affect your ability to liquidate your investment in the subordinated notes and the market price of the subordinated notes. Many factors could affect the trading market for, and the trading value of, the subordinated notes. These factors include: the method of calculating the principal, premium, if any, interest or other amounts payable, if any, on the subordinated notes; the time remaining to the maturity of the subordinated notes; the ranking of the subordinated notes; the redemption features of the subordinated notes; the outstanding amount of subordinated notes with terms identical to the subordinated notes offered hereby; the prevailing interest rates being paid by other companies similar to us; changes in U.S. interest rates; whether the ratings on the subordinated notes or us provided by any rating agency have changed; our financial condition, financial performance and future prospects; the level, direction and volatility of market interest rates generally; general economic conditions of the capital markets in the United States; and geopolitical conditions and other financial, political, regulatory, and judicial events that affect the capital markets generally. The condition of the financial markets and prevailing interest rates have fluctuated significantly in the past and are likely to fluctuate in the future. Such fluctuations could adversely affect the trading market (if any) for, and the market price of, the subordinated notes. The subordinated notes are not insured or guaranteed by the FDIC. The subordinated notes are not savings accounts, deposits or other obligations of our bank subsidiary and are not insured by the FDIC or any other governmental agency or instrumentality. A downgrade in our credit ratings or the ratings of Fulton Bank could have a material adverse impact on us. Rating agencies continuously evaluate us and our subsidiaries, and their ratings of our and Fulton Bank's long-term and short-term debt are based on a number of factors, including financial strength, as well as factors not entirely within our and Fulton Bank's control, such as conditions affecting the financial services industry generally. In light of these reviews and the continued focus on the financial services industry generally, we and Fulton Bank may not be able to maintain our current credit ratings. Ratings downgrades by a rating agency could have a significant and immediate impact on our funding and liquidity through cash obligations, reduced funding capacity and collateral triggers. A reduction in our or Fulton Bank's credit ratings could also increase our and Fulton Bank's borrowing costs and limit access to the capital markets. Downgrades in the credit or financial strength ratings assigned to the counterparties with whom we transact could create the perception that our financial condition will be adversely impacted as a result of potential future defaults by such counterparties. Additionally, we could be adversely affected by a general, negative perception of financial institutions caused by the downgrade of other financial institutions. Accordingly, ratings downgrades for other financial institutions could affect the market price of our stock and could limit our access to or increase our cost of capital. S-13 Table of Contents We will act as the initial calculation agent and may have economic interests adverse to the interests of the holders of the subordinated notes. The calculation agent will determine the interest rate during the floating rate period. We will act as the initial calculation agent for the subordinated notes. Any exercise of discretion by us under the terms of the subordinated notes, including, without limitation, any discretion exercised by us acting as calculation agent, could present a conflict of interest. In making the required determinations, decisions and elections, we may have economic interests that are adverse to the interests of the holders of the subordinated notes, and those determinations, decisions or elections could have a material adverse effect on the yield on, value of and market for the subordinated notes. Any determination by us, as the calculation agent, will be final and binding absent manifest error. S-14 Table of Contents USE OF PROCEEDS We expect to receive net proceeds from this offering of approximately $ after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by us. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes. Concurrently with this offering, and pursuant to a separate prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, we are offering $ aggregate principal amount of our concurrently offered notes. The closing of this offering is not conditioned upon the closing of the concurrent underwritten offering of the concurrently offered notes, and the closing of the concurrent underwritten offering of the concurrently offered notes is not conditioned upon the closing of this offering. We cannot assure you that either or both of the offerings will be completed. The foregoing description and other information regarding the offering of the concurrently offered notes is included herein solely for informational purposes. Nothing in this prospectus supplement should be construed as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any concurrently offered notes, and no part of the offering of the concurrently offered notes is incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement. S-15 Table of Contents CAPITALIZATION The following table sets forth our consolidated capitalization as of December 31, 2019 (i) on an actual basis and (ii) on an as adjusted basis to give effect to the sale of $ aggregate principal amount of subordinated notes offered hereby. You should read this table in conjunction with the more detailed information, including our consolidated financial statements and related notes, incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. As of December 31, 2019

(in thousands) Actual As Adjusted for

this Offering(1) Cash and due from banks $ 132,283 $ Short-term borrowings: Total short-term customer funding $ 383,241 $ 383,241 Short-term FHLB advances $ 500,000 $ 500,000 Total short-term borrowings $ 883,241 $ 883,241 Long-term debt: FHLB advances $ 491,024 $ 491,024 3.60% Senior Notes due 2022 $ 125,000 $ 125,000 Subordinated Notes: 4.50% subordinated notes due 2024 $ 250,000 $ 250,000 % subordinated notes due 2030 offered hereby - $ Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures $ 16,496 $ 16,496 Unamortized discounts and issuance costs $ (751 ) $ Total long-term debt $ 881,769 $ Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $2.50 par value; 600 million shares authorized; 222.4 million (actual and as adjusted) shares issued as of December 31, 2019 $ 556,110 $ 556,110 Additional paid-in capital $ 1,499,681 $ 1,499,681 Retained earnings $ 1,079,391 $ 1,079,391 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income $ (137 ) $ (137 ) Treasury stock (58.2 million shares (actual and as adjusted) as of December 31, 2019) at cost $ (792,869 ) $ (792,869 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 2,342,176 $ 2,342,176 Total long-term debt and shareholders' equity $ 3,223,945 $ (1) Concurrently with this offering, and pursuant to a separate prospectus supplement, we are offering $ aggregate principal amount of the concurrently offered notes. The closing of this offering is not conditioned upon the closing of the concurrently offered notes offering, and the closing of that offering is not conditioned upon the closing of this offering. If that offering were also to be completed, our cash and due from banks would be $ , our total long-term debt would be $ and our total long-term debt and shareholders' equity would be $ . S-16 Table of Contents CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS The following table sets forth our consolidated regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2019 (i) on an actual basis and (ii) on an as adjusted basis to give effect to the sale of $ aggregate principal amount of subordinated notes offered hereby. As of December 31, 2019 Actual As Adjusted for

this Offering(1) Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.4 % % Common equity Tier 1 ratio 9.7 % % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 9.7 % % Total risk-based capital ratio 11.8 % % (1) Concurrently with this offering, and pursuant to a separate prospectus supplement, we are offering $ aggregate principal amount of the concurrently offered notes. The closing of this offering is not conditioned upon the closing of the concurrently offered notes offering, and the closing of that offering is not conditioned upon the closing of this offering. If that offering were also to be completed, we would intend for the subordinated notes offered hereby and the concurrently offered notes to qualify (subject to applicable limitations) as Tier 2 capital under applicable capital regulations, guidance, and interpretations of the Federal Reserve, and our Tier 1 leverage ratio would be %, our common equity Tier 1 ratio would be %, our Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio would be % and our total risk-based capital ratio would be %. S-17 Table of Contents DESCRIPTION OF SUBORDINATED NOTES The following summary of the subordinated notes does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by the Subordinated Indenture (as defined below), including the definitions therein of certain terms. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in this summary have the meanings specified in the Subordinated Indenture. For purposes of this 'Description of Subordinated Notes,' references to the 'Corporation,' 'Fulton Financial,' 'we,' and 'us' include only Fulton Financial Corporation and not its consolidated subsidiaries. General The subordinated notes offered hereby will be issued under a subordinated debt indenture, dated as of November 17, 2014, as amended and supplemented by a supplemental indenture, dated as of , 2020, between Fulton Financial and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee, which together we refer to in this summary as the 'Subordinated Indenture.' The subordinated notes will be our general unsecured, subordinated obligations and will rank equally with all of our other unsecured, subordinated obligations from time to time outstanding. The subordinated notes will rank junior to all of our existing and future Senior Indebtedness (as defined below), including our 3.60% senior notes due 2022, to the extent and in the manner set forth in the Subordinated Indenture. In addition, the subordinated notes will be effectively subordinated to all of our secured indebtedness to the extent of the value of the assets securing such indebtedness. The subordinated notes will be structurally subordinated to all of the existing and future liabilities and obligations of our subsidiaries, including the deposit liabilities and claims of other creditors of our subsidiary bank, Fulton Bank. See '-Subordination.' The subordinated notes will be obligations of Fulton Financial Corporation only and will not be obligations of, and will not be guaranteed by, any of our subsidiaries. The subordinated notes will mature on , 2030 (the 'Maturity Date'), unless previously redeemed or otherwise accelerated. There is no sinking fund for the subordinated notes. We intend for the subordinated notes to qualify (subject to applicable limitations) as Tier 2 capital under applicable capital regulations, guidance, and interpretations of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the 'Federal Reserve'). Beginning with the interest payment date of , 2025, and on any interest payment date thereafter, we may, at our option, subject to obtaining the prior approval of the Federal Reserve to the extent such approval is then required under the rules of the Federal Reserve (or, as and if applicable, the rules of any successor appropriate bank regulatory agency) ('Federal Reserve Approval'), redeem the subordinated notes, in whole or in part, at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the subordinated notes to be redeemed plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. The subordinated notes may not be redeemed by us prior to , 2025, except that we may, at our option, subject to Federal Reserve Approval, redeem the subordinated notes in whole, but not in part, prior to maturity, including prior to , 2025, upon the occurrence of a 'Tax Event' or a 'Tier 2 Capital Event' (as such terms are defined in the Subordinated Indenture) or if we are required to register as an investment company pursuant to the 1940 Act, in each case, at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the subordinated notes to be redeemed plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Any partial redemption will be made in accordance with the applicable procedures of The Depository Trust Company (with its successors, 'DTC'). See '- Redemption.' Further Issues The Subordinated Indenture does not limit the amount of subordinated notes that we may issue from time to time in one or more series. The Subordinated Indenture permits us to reopen this series of subordinated notes in the future and issue additional notes of the same series with the same terms as the subordinated notes (except for the issue date, public offering price and the first interest payment date) without your consent and without notifying you, including prior to the settlement of the subordinated notes offered hereby, provided that the reopened notes are fungible with the subordinated notes for United States federal income tax purposes. S-18 Table of Contents Interest From and including the date of original issuance to, but excluding, , 2025, or the date of earlier redemption (the 'fixed rate period'), the subordinated notes will bear interest at a rate of % per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on and of each year (each, a 'fixed rate interest payment date'), commencing on , 2020. The last fixed rate interest payment date for the fixed rate period will be , 2025. From and including , 2025, to, but excluding, the Maturity Date or the date of earlier redemption (the 'floating rate period'), the subordinated notes will bear interest at a floating rate per annum equal to the Benchmark rate (which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR) plus a spread of basis points. For each quarterly interest period during the floating rate period, interest will be payable quarterly in arrears on , , and of each year (each, a 'floating rate interest payment date' and, together with the fixed rate interest payment dates, the 'interest payment dates'), commencing on , 2025. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the Benchmark rate is less than zero, the Benchmark rate shall be deemed to be zero. For the purpose of calculating the interest on the subordinated notes for each interest period during the floating rate period when the Benchmark is Three-Month Term SOFR, 'Three-Month Term SOFR' means the rate for Term SOFR for a tenor of three months that is published by the Term SOFR Administrator at the Reference Time for any interest period, as determined by the calculation agent after giving effect to the Three-Month Term SOFR Conventions. We will act as the initial calculation agent. The following definitions apply to the foregoing definition of Three-Month Term SOFR: 'Benchmark' means, initially, Three-Month Term SOFR; provided that if the calculation agent determines on or prior to the Reference Time that a Benchmark Transition Event and its related Benchmark Replacement Date have occurred with respect to Three-Month Term SOFR or the then-current Benchmark, then 'Benchmark' means the applicable Benchmark Replacement. 'Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Website' means the website of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York at http://www.newyorkfed.org, or any successor source. The foregoing Internet website is an inactive textual reference only, meaning that the information contained on the website is not part of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus or incorporated by reference herein or therein. 'Reference Time' with respect to any determination of the Benchmark means (1) if the Benchmark is Three-Month Term SOFR, the time determined by the calculation agent after giving effect to the Three-Month Term SOFR Conventions, and (2) if the Benchmark is not Three-Month Term SOFR, the time determined by the calculation agent after giving effect to the Benchmark Replacement Conforming Changes. 'Relevant Governmental Body' means the Federal Reserve and/or the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, or a committee officially endorsed or convened by the Federal Reserve and/or the Federal Reserve Bank of New York or any successor thereto. 'SOFR' means the secured overnight financing rate published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, as the administrator of the Benchmark (or a successor administrator), on the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's website. 'Term SOFR' means the forward-looking term rate based on SOFR that has been selected or recommended by the Relevant Governmental Body. 'Term SOFR Administrator' means any entity designated by the Relevant Governmental Body as the administrator of Term SOFR (or a successor administrator). S-19 Table of Contents 'Three-Month Term SOFR Conventions' means any determination, decision or election with respect to any technical, administrative or operational matter (including with respect to the manner and timing of the publication of Three-Month Term SOFR, or changes to the definition of 'interest period,' timing and frequency of determining Three-Month Term SOFR with respect to each interest period and making payments of interest, rounding of amounts or tenors, and other administrative matters) that the calculation agent decides may be appropriate to reflect the use of Three-Month Term SOFR as the Benchmark in a manner substantially consistent with market practice (or, if the calculation agent decides that adoption of any portion of such market practice is not administratively feasible or if the calculation agent determines that no market practice for the use of Three-Month Term SOFR exists, in such other manner as the calculation agent determines is reasonably necessary). The terms 'Benchmark Replacement,' 'Benchmark Replacement Conforming Changes,' 'Benchmark Replacement Date,' 'Benchmark Transition Event' and 'Corresponding Tenor' and have the meanings set forth below under the heading '-Effect of Benchmark Transition Event.' Notwithstanding the foregoing paragraphs related to the determination of interest, if the calculation agent determines on or prior to the relevant Reference Time that a Benchmark Transition Event and its related Benchmark Replacement Date (each as defined below) have occurred with respect to Three-Month Term SOFR, then the provisions set forth below under the heading '-Effect of Benchmark Transition Event,' which we refer to as the 'benchmark transition provisions,' will thereafter apply to all determinations of the interest rate on the subordinated notes for each interest period during the floating rate period. In accordance with the benchmark transition provisions, after a Benchmark Transition Event and its related Benchmark Replacement Date have occurred, the interest rate on the subordinated notes for each interest period during the floating rate period will be an annual rate equal to the Benchmark Replacement plus basis points. Absent manifest error, the calculation agent's determination of the interest rate for an interest period for the subordinated notes will be binding and conclusive on you, the trustee and us. The calculation agent's determination of any interest rate, and its calculation of interest payments for any period, will be maintained on file at the calculation agent's principal offices, will be made available to any holder of the subordinated notes upon request and will be provided to the trustee. Interest shall be calculated on the basis of a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months during the fixed rate period and on the basis of a 360-day year and the actual number of days elapsed during the floating rate period. Dollar amounts resulting from that calculation will be rounded to the nearest cent, with one-half cent being rounded upward. Interest on the subordinated notes, subject to certain exceptions, will accrue during the applicable interest period. When we use the term 'interest period,' we mean the period from and including the immediately preceding interest payment date in respect of which interest has been paid or duly provided for or, if no interest has been paid or duly provided for, from and including the date of issuance of the subordinated notes to, but excluding, the applicable interest payment date or the Maturity Date or date of earlier redemption, if applicable. If a fixed rate interest payment date or the Maturity Date falls on a day that is not a business day, then the interest payment or the payment of principal and interest at maturity will be paid on the next succeeding business day, but the payments made on such dates will be treated as being made on the date that the payment was first due and the holders of the subordinated notes will not be entitled to any further interest or other payments. If a floating rate interest payment date falls on a day that is not a business day, then such floating rate interest payment date will be postponed to the next succeeding business day unless such day falls in the next succeeding calendar month, in which case such floating rate interest payment date will be accelerated to the immediately preceding business day, and, in each such case, the amounts payable on such business day will include interest accrued to, but excluding, such business day. Interest on each subordinated note will be payable to the person in whose name such subordinated note is registered on the fifteenth day immediately preceding the applicable interest payment date, whether or not such S-20 Table of Contents day is a business day. Any interest which is payable, but is not punctually paid or duly provided for, on any interest payment date shall cease to be payable to the holder on the relevant record date by virtue of having been a holder on such date, and such defaulted interest may be paid by us to the person in whose name the subordinated notes are registered at the close of business on a special record date for the payment of defaulted interest, or in any other lawful manner not inconsistent with the requirements of any securities exchange on which the subordinated notes may be listed. However, interest that is paid on the Maturity Date will be paid to the person to whom the principal will be payable. Interest will be payable by wire transfer in immediately available funds in U.S. dollars at the office of the principal paying agent or, at our option in the event the subordinated notes are not represented by global notes, by check mailed to the address of the person specified for payment in the preceding sentences. If the then-current Benchmark is Three-Month Term SOFR, the calculation agent will have the right to establish the Three-Month Term SOFR Conventions, and if any of the foregoing provisions concerning the calculation of the interest rate and interest payments during the floating rate period are inconsistent with any of the Three-Month Term SOFR Conventions determined by the calculation agent, then the relevant Three-Month Term SOFR Conventions will apply. Furthermore, if the calculation agent determines that a Benchmark Transition Event and its related Benchmark Replacement Date have occurred with respect to Three-Month Term SOFR at any time when any of the subordinated notes are outstanding, then the foregoing provisions concerning the calculation of the interest rate and interest payments during the floating rate period will be modified in accordance with the benchmark transition provisions. 'Business day' means (i) each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday which is not a day on which banking institutions in New York are authorized or obligated by law or executive order to close or (ii) a day on which the corporate trust office of the trustee is not closed for business. Ranking The subordinated notes are our general unsecured, subordinated obligations and are: • junior in right of payment to any of our existing and future Senior Indebtedness, including our 3.60% senior notes due 2022; • equal in right of payment with any of our existing and future subordinated indebtedness, including our 4.50% subordinated notes due 2024 and the concurrently offered notes, if issued; • senior to our obligations relating to any junior subordinated debt securities issued to our capital trust subsidiaries; • effectively subordinated to all of our secured indebtedness to the extent of the value of the assets securing such indebtedness; and • structurally subordinated to any existing and future liabilities and obligations of our subsidiaries, including the deposit liabilities and claims of other creditors of our subsidiary bank, Fulton Bank. Subordination The subordinated notes are junior in right of payment to the prior payment in full of all our Senior Indebtedness. This means that, under certain circumstances where we may not be making payments on all of our debt obligations as they become due, the holders of all of our Senior Indebtedness will be entitled to receive payment in full of all amounts that are due or will become due on their debt securities before the holders of the subordinated notes will be entitled to receive any amounts under the subordinated notes. These circumstances include when we make a payment or distribute assets to creditors upon our liquidation, dissolution, winding up or reorganization. S-21 Table of Contents These subordination provisions mean that if we are insolvent, a direct holder of a specific amount of our Senior Indebtedness may ultimately receive more of our assets than a direct holder of the same amount of subordinated notes, and our creditor that is owed a specific amount may ultimately receive more of our assets than a direct holder of the same amount of subordinated notes. The Subordinated Indenture does not limit our ability to incur Senior Indebtedness or general obligations, including indebtedness ranking equally with the subordinated notes or secured debt. Holders of the subordinated notes may not accelerate the maturity of the subordinated notes, except upon an event of default. See '-Events of Default' below. The Subordinated Indenture provides that, unless all principal of and any premium or interest on Senior Indebtedness has been paid in full, no payment or other distribution may be made in respect of any subordinated notes under the following circumstances: • in the event of any insolvency or bankruptcy proceedings, or any receivership, liquidation, reorganization, dissolution, winding up, assignment for the benefit of creditors or other similar proceedings or events involving us or our assets; • in the event and during the continuation of any default in the payment of principal of (or premium, if any) or interest on any Senior Indebtedness beyond any applicable grace period with respect thereto, or, in the event any judicial proceeding shall be pending with respect to any such default; or • in the event that any subordinated notes have been declared due and payable before their stated maturity. If the trustee or any holders of subordinated notes receive any payment or distribution that is prohibited under the subordination provisions, and if this fact is made known to the trustee or holders at or prior to the time of such payment or distribution, then the trustee or the holders will have to pay over that money to us. Further, in the event of any insolvency or bankruptcy proceedings, or any receivership, liquidation, reorganization, assignment for the benefit of creditors or other similar proceedings or events involving us or our assets, any creditors in respect of general obligations will be entitled to receive payment in full of all amounts due or to become due on or in respect of such general obligations, before any amount is made available for payment or distribution to the holders of the subordinated notes. Even if the subordination provisions prevent us from making any payment when due on the subordinated notes, we will be in default on our obligations under the subordinated notes if we do not make the payment when due. This means that the trustee and the holders of subordinated notes can take action against us, but they will not receive any money until the claims of the holders of Senior Indebtedness have been fully satisfied. The Subordinated Indenture allows the holders of Senior Indebtedness to obtain a court order requiring us and any holder of subordinated notes to comply with the subordination provisions. The Subordinated Indenture defines 'Senior Indebtedness' as: • the principal of (and premium, if any) and interest in respect of our indebtedness for purchased or borrowed money, whether or not evidenced by securities, notes, debentures, bonds or other similar instruments issued by us, including obligations incurred in connection with the acquisition of property, assets or businesses; • our capital lease obligations; • our obligations issued or assumed as the deferred purchase price of property, our conditional sale obligations and our obligations under any conditional sale or title retention agreement, but excluding trade accounts payable in the ordinary course of business; S-22 Table of Contents • our obligations arising from off-balance sheet guarantees and direct credit substitutes, including obligations in respect of any letters of credit, bankers' acceptance, security purchase facilities and similar credit transactions; • our obligations associated with derivative products, including obligations in respect of interest rate swap, cap or other agreements, interest rate future or options contracts, currency swap agreements, currency future or option contracts and other similar agreements; • any of the above listed obligations of other persons the payment of which we are responsible or liable for, either directly or indirectly, as obligor, guarantor or otherwise; • any of the above listed obligations of other persons secured by any lien on any of our property or assets whether or not we assume that obligation; and • any deferrals, renewals or extensions of any of the above listed obligations. However, Senior Indebtedness does not include: • the subordinated notes; • trade accounts payable arising in the ordinary course of business; and • any indebtedness that by its terms is subordinated to, or ranks on an equal basis with, the subordinated notes, including: (A) the $250 million aggregate principal amount of our 4.50% subordinated notes due November 15, 2024 and (B) any indebtedness issued to any statutory trust created by us for the purpose of issuing trust securities in connection with such issuance of indebtedness, which shall in all cases be junior to the subordinated notes. As of December 31, 2019, the Corporation had $19.3 billion of Senior Indebtedness outstanding on a consolidated basis. The subordinated notes and the Subordinated Indenture do not contain any limitation on the amount of Senior Indebtedness that we may hereafter incur. We are a financial holding company and substantially all of our assets are held by our direct and indirect subsidiaries. We rely on dividends and other payments or distributions from our subsidiaries to pay the interest on our debt obligations (such as the subordinated notes offered hereby), which interest expense was $15.75 million for each of the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (holding company only). Federal and state bank regulations impose certain restrictions on the ability of our bank subsidiaries to pay dividends directly or indirectly to us, to make any extensions of credit to us or certain of our affiliates and to invest in our stock or securities. These regulations also prevent us from borrowing from our bank subsidiaries unless the loans are secured by collateral. Accordingly, we may not have access to sufficient cash to make payments on the subordinated notes. See 'Risk Factors.' Because we are a holding company, our right and the rights of our creditors, including holders of the subordinated notes, to participate in any distribution of assets of any of our subsidiaries upon their liquidation, reorganization, dissolution, winding up or otherwise would be subject to the prior claims of creditors of that subsidiary (except to the extent that we are a creditor with a recognized claim). In the event of any such distribution of assets of our bank subsidiaries due in part to their status as insured depository institutions, the claims of depositors and other general or subordinated creditors of such bank subsidiaries would be entitled to priority over claims of shareholders of such bank subsidiary, including us as its parent holding company and any creditor of ours, such as holders of the subordinated notes. As of December 31, 2019, Fulton Bank had $17.4 billion of deposits, $991.0 million of FHLB advances, including advances with an original maturity term of less than one year, $56.7 million of customer repurchase agreements and $326.5 million of customer short-term promissory notes to which the subordinated notes will be structurally subordinated. S-23 Table of Contents No Additional Amounts In the event that any payment on the subordinated notes is subject to withholding of any U.S. federal income tax or other tax or assessment (as a result of a change in law or otherwise), we will not pay additional amounts with respect to such tax or assessment. For a discussion relating to certain U.S. federal income tax consequences of the ownership and disposition of the subordinated notes, see 'Material Federal Income Tax Consequences.' Redemption We may, at our option, beginning with the interest payment date of , 2025, but not prior thereto (except upon the occurrence of certain events specified below), and on any interest payment date thereafter, redeem the subordinated notes, in whole or in part, from time to time, subject to obtaining the Federal Reserve Approval, at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the subordinated notes being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption. The subordinated notes may not otherwise be redeemed prior to the Maturity Date, except that we may also, at our option, redeem the subordinated notes, in whole, but not in part, subject to obtaining the Federal Reserve Approval, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the subordinated notes being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption, at any time, including before , 2025, upon the occurrence of: • a 'Tax Event,' defined in the Subordinated Indenture to mean the receipt by us of an opinion of independent tax counsel to the effect that as a result of (a) an amendment to or change (including any announced prospective amendment or change) in any law or treaty, or any regulation thereunder, of the United States or any of its political subdivisions or taxing authorities; (b) a judicial decision, administrative action, official administrative pronouncement, ruling, regulatory procedure, regulation, notice or announcement, including any notice or announcement of intent to adopt or promulgate any ruling, regulatory procedure or regulation (any of the foregoing, an 'administrative or judicial action'); or (c) an amendment to or change in any official position with respect to, or any interpretation of, an administrative or judicial action or a law or regulation of the United States that differs from the previously generally accepted position or interpretation, in each case, which change or amendment or challenge becomes effective or which pronouncement, or decision or challenge is announced on or after the original issue date of the subordinated notes, there is more than an insubstantial risk that interest payable by us on the subordinated notes is not, or, within 90 days of the date of such opinion, will not be, deductible by us, in whole or in part, for United States federal income tax purposes; • a 'Tier 2 Capital Event,' defined in the Subordinated Indenture to mean our good faith determination that, as a result of (a) any amendment to, or change in, the laws, rules or regulations of the United States (including, for the avoidance of doubt, any agency or instrumentality of the United States, including the Federal Reserve and other federal bank regulatory agencies) or any political subdivision of or in the United States that is enacted or becomes effective after the original issue date of the subordinated notes; (b) any proposed change in those laws, rules or regulations that is announced or becomes effective after the original issue date of the subordinated notes; or (c) any official administrative decision or judicial decision or administrative action or other official pronouncement interpreting or applying those laws, rules, regulations, policies or guidelines with respect thereto that is announced after the original issue date of the subordinated notes, there is more than an insubstantial risk that we will not be entitled to treat the subordinated notes then outstanding as 'Tier 2 Capital' (or its equivalent) for purposes of the capital adequacy rules or regulations of the Federal Reserve (or, as and if applicable, the capital adequacy rules or regulations of any successor appropriate federal banking agency) as then in effect and applicable to us, for so long as any subordinated notes are outstanding; or • the Corporation becoming required to register as an investment company pursuant to the 1940 Act. S-24 Table of Contents In the event of any redemption of the subordinated notes, we will deliver or cause to be delivered a notice of redemption (which notice may be conditional in our discretion on one or more conditions precedent, and the redemption date may be delayed until such time as any or all of such conditions have been satisfied or revoked by us if we determine that such conditions will not be satisfied) to each holder of subordinated notes not less than 30 nor more than 60 days prior to the redemption date. Any partial redemption will be made in accordance with DTC's applicable procedures among all of the holders of the subordinated notes. If any subordinated note is to be redeemed in part only, the notice of redemption relating to such subordinated note shall state the portion of the principal amount thereof to be redeemed. A replacement subordinated note in principal amount equal to the unredeemed portion thereof will be issued in the name of the holder thereof upon cancellation of the original note. The subordinated notes are not subject to redemption or prepayment at the option of the holders. Events of Default The only 'events of default' with respect to the subordinated notes under the Subordinated Indenture are certain events related to our bankruptcy or insolvency, whether voluntary or involuntary, or certain events related to the insolvency of Fulton Bank, National Association, which represents fifty percent or more of our consolidated assets. If an event of default with respect to the subordinated notes occurs and is continuing, the principal amount of all of the subordinated notes shall become and be immediately due and payable without any declaration or other action on the part of the trustee or any holder of the subordinated notes. If an event of default with respect to subordinated notes occurs and is continuing, the trustee may enforce its rights and the rights of the holders of the subordinated notes by any judicial proceedings that the trustee deems to be most effectual to do so. The maturity of the subordinated notes may only be accelerated upon the occurrence of an event of default described above. There is no right of acceleration of the payment of principal of the subordinated notes upon a 'default' in the payment of principal of or interest on the subordinated notes or in the performance of any of our covenants or agreements contained in the subordinated notes, in the Subordinated Indenture or any of our other obligations or liabilities. For purposes of the subordinated notes, 'default' means (i) a default in the payment of principal of the subordinated notes when due, whether at maturity, by acceleration of maturity or otherwise; and (ii) a default in the payment of interest on the subordinated notes when due, which continues for 30 days. If a default in the payment of principal of or interest on the subordinated notes occurs and is continuing under the Subordinated Indenture, the trustee and holders of subordinated notes will have a right to institute suit directly against us for the collection of such overdue payment. Other than upon a default in the payment of principal of or interest on the subordinated notes, the holders of the subordinated notes will have limited rights to institute proceedings to enforce the terms of the Subordinated Indenture. Modification From time to time, we, together with the trustee, may, without the consent of the holders of subordinated notes, amend the Subordinated Indenture for one or more of the following purposes: • to provide for the assumption by a successor corporation of our obligations under the Subordinated Indenture; • to add to our covenants and the default provisions for the benefit of the holders of subordinated notes or to surrender any right or power conferred upon us by the Subordinated Indenture; • to permit or facilitate the issuance of subordinated notes in bearer form or in uncertificated form; • to cure ambiguities, defects or inconsistencies, so long as the amendment does not adversely affect the interests of the holders of subordinated notes as determined in good faith by us; • to appoint a successor trustee with respect to the subordinated notes; S-25 Table of Contents • to establish the form or terms of a series of subordinated notes • to make any change to the Subordinated Indenture that neither applies to any subordinated note of any series created prior to the execution of such supplemental indenture and entitled to the benefit of such provision nor modifies the rights of any subordinated note holder with respect to such provision; or • to secure the subordinated notes. The Subordinated Indenture permits us and the trustee, with the consent of the holders of a sixty-six and two-thirds percent in aggregate principal amount of each series of the outstanding subordinated notes affected thereby, to modify the Subordinated Indenture in a manner affecting the rights of the holders of the subordinated notes of such series; provided that no modification may, without the consent of the holders of each outstanding note affected: • change the maturity of the principal of any subordinated note or the timing of an interest payment on a subordinated note; • reduce the principal amount or the rate of interest of any subordinated note; • reduce the amount of the principal of any subordinated note which would be due and payable upon a declaration of acceleration; • change the place of payment where, or the coin or currency in which, any subordinated note principal or interest is payable; • impair the right to institute suit for the enforcement of any such due and payable obligation; • modify the provisions of the Subordinated Indenture with respect to the subordination of the subordinated notes in a manner adverse to the subordinated note holders; • reduce the percentage of any series, the consent of whose holders is required for any such supplemental indenture, or the consent of whose holders is required for any waiver provided for in the Subordinated Indenture; or • modify such provisions with respect to modification or waiver. Consolidation, Merger, Sale of Assets and Other Transactions We will not consolidate with or merge into any other person or convey, transfer or lease all or substantially all of our properties and assets to any person, unless: • if we are the surviving person or if we consolidate with or merge into another person or sell, convey, transfer or lease substantially all of our properties and assets to any person, the successor is a corporation, partnership, limited liability company or trust organized under the laws of the United States of America or any state or the District of Columbia, and the successor, if not Fulton Financial, expressly assumes our obligations relating to the subordinated notes and the Subordinated Indenture; • immediately after giving effect to the transaction, no 'event of default' and no event which, after notice or lapse of time or both, would become an 'event of default' shall have occurred and be continuing; and • certain other conditions described in the Subordinated Indenture are met. The general provisions of the Subordinated Indenture do not limit the rights of Fulton Financial to enter into transactions, such as a highly-leveraged transaction, that may adversely affect the holders of the subordinated notes. S-26 Table of Contents Satisfaction and Discharge The Subordinated Indenture provides that when, among other things, all subordinated notes not previously delivered to the trustee for cancellation: • have become due and payable, or • will become due and payable at their stated maturity within one year, or • are to be called for redemption within one year under arrangements satisfactory to the trustee for the giving of notice of redemption by the trustee, and we irrevocably deposit or cause to be deposited with the trustee as trust funds in trust for such purpose money in an amount sufficient to pay and discharge the entire indebtedness on the subordinated notes not previously delivered to the trustee for cancellation, for the principal and any premium and interest to the date of such deposit (in the case of subordinated notes which have become due and payable) or to the Maturity Date or the date of redemption, as the case may be; then, upon our request, the Subordinated Indenture will cease to be of further effect, and we will be deemed to have satisfied and discharged the Subordinated Indenture with respect to the subordinated notes. However, we will continue to be obligated to pay all other sums due under the Subordinated Indenture and to provide the officers' certificates and opinions of counsel described in the Subordinated Indenture. Defeasance We may at any time terminate all of our obligations under the subordinated notes, except for certain obligations, including those respecting the defeasance trust. Our obligations will be deemed to have been discharged if the following applicable conditions have been satisfied: • we have irrevocably deposited in trust with the trustee or the defeasance agent, if any, money or U.S. government obligations for the payment of principal and interest on the subordinated notes to maturity; • if the subordinated notes are then listed on any securities exchange, we have delivered to the trustee or defeasance agent an officers' certificate to the effect that our defeasance will not cause the subordinated notes to be delisted from such exchange; • such defeasance will not result in a breach or violation, or constitute a default under, any other agreement or instrument to which we are a party; • we have delivered to the trustee and the defeasance agent, if any, an opinion of counsel to the effect that holders of the subordinated notes will not recognize gain or loss for United States federal income tax purposes as a result of such defeasance and will be subject to United States federal income tax on the same amount and in the same manner and at the same times as would have been the case if such defeasance had not occurred; • no event or condition exists that would prevent us from making payments of the principal of or interest on the subordinated notes on the date we deposit funds or any time during the 90 days thereafter; and • certain other conditions set forth in the Subordinated Indenture. Any defeasance of the subordinated notes pursuant to the Subordinated Indenture shall be subject to our obtaining the prior approval of the Federal Reserve and any additional requirements that the Federal Reserve may impose with respect to defeasance of the subordinated notes. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if, due to a change in law, regulation or policy subsequent to the issue date of the subordinated notes the Federal Reserve does not require that defeasance of instruments be subject to Federal Reserve approval in order for the instrument to be accorded Tier 2 capital treatment, then no such approval of the Federal Reserve will be required for such defeasance. S-27 Table of Contents Effect of Benchmark Transition Event Benchmark Replacement . If the calculation agent determines that a Benchmark Transition Event and its related Benchmark Replacement Date have occurred on or prior to the Reference Time in respect of any determination of the Benchmark on any date, then the Benchmark Replacement will replace the then-current Benchmark for all purposes relating to the subordinated notes during the floating rate period in respect of such determination on such date and all determinations on all subsequent dates. Benchmark Replacement Conforming Changes . In connection with the implementation of a Benchmark Replacement, the calculation agent will have the right to make Benchmark Replacement Conforming Changes from time to time. Certain Defined Terms . As used herein: 'Benchmark Replacement' means the Interpolated Benchmark with respect to the then-current Benchmark, plus the Benchmark Replacement Adjustment for such Benchmark; provided that if (a) the calculation agent cannot determine the Interpolated Benchmark as of the Benchmark Replacement Date or (b) the then-current Benchmark is Three-Month Term SOFR and a Benchmark Transition Event and its related Benchmark Replacement Date have occurred with respect to Three-Month Term SOFR (in which event no Interpolated Benchmark with respect to Three-Month Term SOFR shall be determined), then 'Benchmark Replacement' means the first alternative set forth in the order below that can be determined by the calculation agent as of the Benchmark Replacement Date: (1) Compounded SOFR; (2) the sum of: (a) the alternate rate that has been selected or recommended by the Relevant Governmental Body as the replacement for the then-current Benchmark for the applicable Corresponding Tenor and (b) the Benchmark Replacement Adjustment; (3) the sum of: (a) the ISDA Fallback Rate, and (b) the Benchmark Replacement Adjustment; (4) the sum of: (a) the alternate rate that has been selected by the calculation agent as the replacement for the then-current Benchmark for the applicable Corresponding Tenor, giving due consideration to any industry-accepted rate as a replacement for the then-current Benchmark for U.S. dollar-denominated floating rate securities at such time, and (b) the Benchmark Replacement Adjustment. 'Benchmark Replacement Adjustment' means the first alternative set forth in the order below that can be determined by the calculation agent as of the Benchmark Replacement Date: (1) the spread adjustment, or method for calculating or determining such spread adjustment (which may be a positive or negative value or zero), that has been selected or recommended by the Relevant Governmental Body for the applicable Unadjusted Benchmark Replacement; (2) if the applicable Unadjusted Benchmark Replacement is equivalent to the ISDA Fallback Rate, then the ISDA Fallback Adjustment; and (3) the spread adjustment (which may be a positive or negative value or zero) that has been selected by the calculation agent giving due consideration to any industry-accepted spread adjustment or method for calculating or determining such spread adjustment, for the replacement of the then-current Benchmark with the applicable Unadjusted Benchmark Replacement for U.S. dollar-denominated floating rate securities at such time. S-28 Table of Contents 'Benchmark Replacement Conforming Changes' means, with respect to any Benchmark Replacement, any technical, administrative or operational changes (including changes to the definition of 'interest period,' timing and frequency of determining rates with respect to each interest period and making payments of interest, rounding of amounts or tenors, and other administrative matters) that the calculation agent decides may be appropriate to reflect the adoption of such Benchmark Replacement in a manner substantially consistent with market practice (or, if the calculation agent decides that adoption of any portion of such market practice is not administratively feasible or if the calculation agent determines that no market practice for use of the Benchmark Replacement exists, in such other manner as the calculation agent determines is reasonably necessary). 'Benchmark Replacement Date' means the earliest to occur of the following events with respect to the then-current Benchmark: (1) in the case of clause (1) of the definition of 'Benchmark Transition Event,' the relevant Reference Time in respect of any determination; (2) in the case of clause (2) or (3) of the definition of 'Benchmark Transition Event,' the later of (a) the date of the public statement or publication of information referenced therein and (b) the date on which the administrator of the Benchmark permanently or indefinitely ceases to provide the Benchmark; or (3) in the case of clause (4) of the definition of 'Benchmark Transition Event,' the date of the public statement or publication of information referenced therein. For the avoidance of doubt, for purposes of the definitions of Benchmark Replacement Date and Benchmark Transition Event, references to the Benchmark also include any reference rate underlying the Benchmark (for example, if the Benchmark becomes Compounded SOFR, references to the Benchmark would include SOFR). For the avoidance of doubt, if the event giving rise to the Benchmark Replacement Date occurs on the same day as, but earlier than, the Reference Time in respect of any determination, the Benchmark Replacement Date will be deemed to have occurred prior to the Reference Time for such determination. 'Benchmark Transition Event' means the occurrence of one or more of the following events with respect to the then-current Benchmark: (1) if the Benchmark is Three-Month Term SOFR, (a) the Relevant Governmental Body has not selected or recommended a forward-looking term rate for a tenor of three months based on SOFR, (b) the development of a forward-looking term rate for a tenor of three months based on SOFR that has been recommended or selected by the Relevant Governmental Body is not complete or (c) we determine that the use of a forward-looking rate for a tenor of three months based on SOFR is not administratively feasible; (2) a public statement or publication of information by or on behalf of the administrator of the Benchmark announcing that such administrator has ceased or will cease to provide the Benchmark, permanently or indefinitely, provided that, at the time of such statement or publication, there is no successor administrator that will continue to provide the Benchmark; (3) a public statement or publication of information by the regulatory supervisor for the administrator of the Benchmark, the central bank for the currency of the Benchmark, an insolvency official with jurisdiction over the administrator for the Benchmark, a resolution authority with jurisdiction over the administrator for the Benchmark or a court or an entity with similar insolvency or resolution authority over the administrator for the Benchmark, which states that the administrator of the Benchmark has ceased or will cease to provide the Benchmark permanently or indefinitely, provided that, at the time of such statement or publication, there is no successor administrator that will continue to provide the Benchmark; or S-29 Table of Contents (4) a public statement or publication of information by the regulatory supervisor for the administrator of the Benchmark announcing that the Benchmark is no longer representative. 'Compounded SOFR' means the compounded average of SOFRs for the applicable Corresponding Tenor, with the rate, or methodology for this rate, and conventions for this rate being established by the calculation agent in accordance with: (1) the rate, or methodology for this rate, and conventions for this rate selected or recommended by the Relevant Governmental Body for determining compounded SOFR; provided that: (2) if, and to the extent that, the calculation agent determines that Compounded SOFR cannot be determined in accordance with clause (1) above, then the rate, or methodology for this rate, and conventions for this rate that have been selected by the calculation agent giving due consideration to any industry-accepted market practice for U.S. dollar-denominated floating rate securities at such time. For the avoidance of doubt, the calculation of Compounded SOFR shall exclude the Benchmark Replacement Adjustment (if applicable) and the spread of basis points per annum. 'Corresponding Tenor' with respect to a Benchmark Replacement means a tenor (including overnight) having approximately the same length (disregarding business day adjustment) as the applicable tenor for the then-current Benchmark. 'Interpolated Benchmark' with respect to the Benchmark means the rate determined for the Corresponding Tenor by interpolating on a linear basis between: (1) the Benchmark for the longest period (for which the Benchmark is available) that is shorter than the Corresponding Tenor, and (2) the Benchmark for the shortest period (for which the Benchmark is available) that is longer than the Corresponding Tenor. 'ISDA Definitions' means the 2006 ISDA Definitions published by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. or any successor thereto, as amended or supplemented from time to time, or any successor definitional booklet for interest rate derivatives published from time to time. 'ISDA Fallback Adjustment' means the spread adjustment (which may be a positive or negative value or zero) that would apply for derivatives transactions referencing the ISDA Definitions to be determined upon the occurrence of an index cessation event with respect to the Benchmark for the applicable tenor. 'ISDA Fallback Rate' means the rate that would apply for derivatives transactions referencing the ISDA Definitions to be effective upon the occurrence of an index cessation date with respect to the Benchmark for the applicable tenor excluding the applicable ISDA Fallback Adjustment. 'Unadjusted Benchmark Replacement' means the Benchmark Replacement excluding the Benchmark Replacement Adjustment. The terms 'Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Website,' 'Reference Time,' 'Relevant Governmental Body,' 'SOFR' and 'Term SOFR' have the meanings set forth above under the heading '-Interest.' Determinations and Decisions The calculation agent is expressly authorized to make certain determinations, decisions and elections under the terms of the subordinated notes, including with respect to the use of Three-Month Term SOFR as the Benchmark for the floating rate period and under the benchmark transition provisions. Any determination, decision or election that may be made by the calculation agent under the terms of the subordinated notes, S-30 Table of Contents including any determination with respect to a tenor, rate or adjustment or of the occurrence or non-occurrence of an event, circumstance or date and any decision to take or refrain from taking any action or any selection: • will be conclusive and binding on the holders of the subordinated notes and the trustee absent manifest error; • if made by us as calculation agent, will be made in our sole discretion; • if made by a calculation agent other than us, will be made after consultation with us, and the calculation agent will not make any such determination, decision or election to which we reasonably object; and • notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the subordinated indenture, shall become effective without consent from the holders of the subordinated notes, the trustee or any other party. Form, Denomination, Transfer, Exchange and Book-Entry Procedures The subordinated notes offered hereby will be issued only in fully registered form, without interest coupons, and in minimal denominations of $1,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof. The subordinated notes offered hereby will be evidenced by a global note which will be deposited with, or on behalf of, DTC, or any successor thereto, and registered in the name of Cede & Co., or Cede, as nominee of DTC. Except as set forth below, record ownership of the global note may be transferred, in whole or in part, only to another nominee of DTC or to a successor of DTC or its nominee. The global note will not be registered in the name of any person, or exchanged for subordinated notes that are registered in the name of any person, other than DTC or its nominee, unless one of the following occurs: • DTC notifies us that it is unwilling or unable to continue acting as the depositary for the global note, or DTC has ceased to be a clearing agency registered under the Exchange Act, and in either case we fail to appoint a successor depositary; or • an event of default with respect to the subordinated notes represented by the global note has occurred and is continuing. In those circumstances, DTC will determine in whose names any securities issued in exchange for the global note will be registered. Any such subordinated notes in certificated form will be issued in minimum denominations of $1,000 and multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof and may be transferred or exchanged only in such minimum denominations. DTC or its nominee will be considered the sole owner and holder of the global note for all purposes, and as a result: • you cannot get subordinated notes registered in your name if they are represented by the global note; • you cannot receive certificated (physical) notes in exchange for your beneficial interest in the global note; • you will not be considered to be the owner or holder of the global note or any note it represents for any purpose; and • all payments on the global note will be made to DTC or its nominee. The laws of some jurisdictions require that certain kinds of purchasers (for example, certain insurance companies) can only own securities in definitive (certificated) form. These laws may limit your ability to transfer your beneficial interests in the global note to these types of purchasers. S-31 Table of Contents Only institutions (such as a securities broker or dealer) that have accounts with the DTC or its nominee (called 'participants') and persons that may hold beneficial interests through participants (including through Euroclear Bank SA/NV or Clearstream Banking, société anonyme, as DTC participants) can own a beneficial interest in the global note. The only place where the ownership of beneficial interests in the global note will appear and the only way the transfer of those interests can be made will be on the records kept by DTC (for their participants' interests) and the records kept by those participants (for interests of persons held by participants on their behalf). Secondary trading in bonds and notes of corporate issuers is generally settled in clearing-house (that is, next-day) funds. In contrast, beneficial interests in a global note usually trade in DTC's same-day funds settlement system, and settle in immediately available funds. We make no representations as to the effect that settlement in immediately available funds will have on trading activity in those beneficial interests. We will make cash payments of interest on and principal of the global note to Cede, the nominee for DTC, as the registered owner of the global note. We will make these payments by wire transfer of immediately available funds on each payment date. You may exchange or transfer the subordinated notes at the corporate trust office of the trustee for the series of subordinated notes or at any other office or agency maintained by us for those purposes. We will not require payment of a service charge for any transfer or exchange of the subordinated notes, but Fulton Financial may require payment of a sum sufficient to cover any applicable tax or other governmental charge. We have been informed that, with respect to any cash payment of interest on or principal of the global note, DTC's practice is to credit participants' accounts on the payment date with payments in amounts proportionate to their respective beneficial interests in the subordinated notes represented by the global note as shown on DTC's records, unless DTC has reason to believe that it will not receive payment on that payment date. Payments by participants to owners of beneficial interests in subordinated notes represented by the global note held through participants will be the responsibility of those participants, as is now the case with securities held for the accounts of customers registered in 'street name.' We also understand that neither DTC nor Cede will consent or vote with respect to the subordinated notes. We have been advised that under its usual procedures, DTC will mail an 'omnibus proxy' to us as soon as possible after the record date. The omnibus proxy assigns Cede's consenting or voting rights to those participants to whose accounts the subordinated notes are credited on the record date identified in a listing attached to the omnibus proxy. Because DTC can only act on behalf of participants, who in turn act on behalf of indirect participants, the ability of a person having a beneficial interest in the principal amount represented by the global note to pledge the interest to persons or entities that do not participate in the DTC book-entry system, or otherwise take actions in respect of that interest, may be affected by the lack of a physical certificate evidencing its interest. DTC has advised us that it will take any action permitted to be taken by a holder of notes (including the presentation of notes for exchange) only at the direction of one or more participants to whose account with DTC interests in the global note are credited and only in respect of such portion of the principal amount of the subordinated notes represented by the global note as to which such participant has, or participants have, given such direction. DTC has also advised us as follows: DTC is a limited purpose trust company organized under the laws of the State of New York, a 'banking organization' within the meaning of the New York Banking Law, a member of the Federal Reserve System, a 'clearing corporation' within the meaning of the Uniform Commercial Code, as amended, and a 'clearing agency' registered pursuant to the provisions of Section 17A of the Exchange Act. DTC was created to hold securities for its participants and facilitate the clearance and settlement of securities transactions between participants through electronic book-entry changes in accounts of its participants. S-32 Table of Contents Participants include securities brokers and dealers, banks, trust companies and clearing corporations and may include certain other organizations. Certain of such participants (or their representatives), together with other entities, own DTC. Indirect access to the DTC system is available to other entities such as banks, brokers, dealers and trust companies that clear through or maintain a custodial relationship with a participant, either directly or indirectly. The rules applicable to DTC and its direct and indirect participants are on file with the SEC. The policies and procedures of DTC, which may change periodically, will apply to payments, transfers, exchanges and other matters relating to beneficial interests in the global note. We and the trustee have no responsibility or liability for any aspect of DTC's or any participants' records relating to beneficial interests in the global note, including for payments made on the global note, and we and the trustee are not responsible for maintaining, supervising or reviewing any of those records. Calculation Agent We will appoint a calculation agent for the subordinated notes prior to the commencement of the floating rate period and will keep a record of such appointment at our principal offices, which will be available to any holder of the subordinated notes upon request. In addition, we or an affiliate of ours may assume the duties of the calculation agent. We will act as the initial calculation agent. The Trustee The trustee for the holders of subordinated notes issued under the Subordinated Indenture is Wilmington Trust, National Association. If an event of default with respect to the subordinated notes occurs, and is not cured, the trustee will be required to use the degree of care of a prudent person in the conduct of his or her own affairs in the exercise of its powers. Subject to the provisions of the Subordinated Indenture, the trustee will be under no obligation to exercise any of its rights or powers under the Subordinated Indenture at the request of any holders of the subordinated notes, unless they have offered to the trustee security or indemnity satisfactory to the trustee. Wilmington Trust, National Association, in the future, may be the trustee under other indentures pursuant to which we issue debt. Pursuant to the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, if a default occurs with respect to the securities of any series, the trustee will be required to eliminate any conflicting interest as defined in the Trust Indenture Act or resign as trustee with respect to the securities of that series within 90 days of such default, unless such default were cured, duly waived or otherwise eliminated. Payment and Paying Agents We will pay principal and interest on the subordinated notes at the corporate trust office of the trustee or at the office of any paying agent that we may designate. We will pay any interest on the subordinated notes to the registered owner of the subordinated notes at the close of business on the record date for the interest, except in the case of defaulted interest. Interest payable at maturity of the subordinated notes will be paid to the registered holder to whom principal is payable. We may at any time designate additional paying agents or rescind the designation of any paying agent. Any moneys deposited with the trustee or any paying agent, or then held by us in trust, for the payment of the principal of and interest on any subordinated note that remains unclaimed for two years after the principal or interest has become due and payable will, at our request, be repaid to us, or (if then held by us) be discharged from such trust. After repayment to us, you are entitled to seek payment only from us as a unsecured general creditor. Governing Law The Subordinated Indenture and the subordinated notes are governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of New York. S-33 Table of Contents UNITED STATES FEDERAL INCOME TAX CONSIDERATIONS The following discussion is a summary of the U.S. federal income tax considerations generally applicable to the ownership and disposition of the subordinated notes we are offering. It applies to you only if you acquire subordinated notes in this offering of subordinated notes and you hold your subordinated notes as capital assets for U.S. federal income tax purposes. This section does not apply to you if you are a member of a class of holders subject to special rules, such as: • a dealer in securities, • a trader in securities that elects to use a mark-to-market method of accounting for your securities holdings, • a bank, • a life insurance company, • a tax-exempt organization, • a person that owns subordinated notes that are a hedge or that are hedged against interest rate risks, • a person that owns subordinated notes as part of a straddle or conversion transaction for tax purposes, • a person that purchases or sells subordinated notes as part of a wash sale for tax purposes, or • a U.S. Holder (as defined below) whose functional currency for tax purposes is not the U.S. dollar. Furthermore, this summary does not address other U.S. federal tax consequences (e.g., estate or gift tax or the Medicare tax on net investment income) or tax consequences arising under the tax laws of any state, locality or non-U.S. jurisdiction. This summary is based on the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the 'Code'), its legislative history, existing and proposed regulations under the Code, published rulings and court decisions, all as currently in effect. These laws are subject to change, possibly on a retroactive basis. If a partnership (or other entity or arrangement classified as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes) holds the subordinated notes, the U.S. federal income tax treatment of a partner will generally depend on the status of the partner and the activities of the partnership. A partner in a partnership holding the subordinated notes should consult its tax advisor with regard to the U.S. federal income tax treatment of an investment in the subordinated notes. Please consult your own tax advisor concerning the consequences of the ownership and disposition of these subordinated notes in your particular circumstances under the Code and the laws of any other taxing jurisdiction. U.S. Holders This subsection describes the tax consequences to a U.S. Holder. You are a U.S. Holder if you are a beneficial owner of a subordinated note and you are, for United States federal income tax purposes: • a citizen or resident of the United States, • a domestic corporation, • an estate whose income is subject to U.S. federal income tax regardless of its source, or • a trust if a United States court can exercise primary supervision over the trust's administration and one or more United States persons are authorized to control all substantial decisions of the trust. S-34 Table of Contents If you are not a U.S. Holder, this subsection does not apply to you and you should refer to 'Non-U.S. Holders' below. Payments of Interest. You will be taxed on interest on your subordinated note as ordinary income in the taxable year in which you receive the interest or in the taxable year in which the interest accrues, depending on your method of accounting for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Purchase, Sale and Retirement of the Subordinated Notes. You will generally recognize capital gain or loss on the sale or other disposition or retirement of your subordinated note equal to the difference between the amount you realize on the sale or other disposition or retirement, excluding any amounts attributable to accrued but unpaid interest (which will be treated as interest payments and taxed subject to the rules regarding payments of interest as discussed above), and your tax basis in your subordinated note. Your tax basis in your subordinated note will generally be its cost. Capital gain of a noncorporate U.S. Holder generally taxed at preferential rates where the property is held for more than one year. Non-U.S. Holders Payments of Interests If you are a Non-U.S. Holder of a subordinated note, you generally will not be subject to U.S. federal withholding tax on interest received on the subordinated notes, provided that: • you do not actually or constructively own 10% or more of the total combined voting power of all classes of our stock entitled to vote, • you are not a 'controlled foreign corporation' directly or indirectly related to us through stock ownership (actually or constructively), • you are not engaged in the conduct of a trade or business in the United States and interest on the subordinated notes is not effectively connected with such conduct of a trade or business, and • you satisfy certain certification requirements under penalty of perjury as to your status as a Non-U.S. Holder (generally through the provision of a properly completed and executed IRS Form W-8BEN,W-8BEN-E or other applicable IRS form). If you are engaged in the conduct of a trade or business in the United States and interest on the subordinated notes is effectively connected with such trade or business (or, if an applicable treaty so requires, is attributable to the conduct of a trade or business through a permanent establishment or fixed base maintained by you in the United States) then, generally, you will be subject to U.S. federal income tax on such interest on a net income basis (generally in the same manner as if you were a United States person). If you are subject to U.S. federal income tax on interest under the rules described in the preceding sentence, you will not be subject to U.S. federal withholding tax on any such interest if you satisfy certain certification requirements under penalty of perjury (generally through the provision of a properly completed and executed IRS Form W-8ECI or other applicable form). In addition, if you are a foreign corporation, you may also be subject to a branch profits tax at a rate of 30% (or lower treaty rate, if applicable) on effectively connected earnings and profits for the taxable year, subject to certain adjustments. A Non-U.S. Holder that does not qualify for an exemption from U.S. federal withholding tax under the rules described above will generally be subject to withholding at a rate of 30% (or lower treaty rate, if applicable) on interest received on a subordinated note. S-35 Table of Contents Sale, Exchange, Retirement or Other Disposition of Subordinated Notes If you are a Non-U.S. Holder of a subordinated note, any gain realized by you upon a sale, exchange, retirement or other disposition of a subordinated note (other than gain that represents accrued but unpaid interest, which will be subject to the rules regarding payments of interest as discussed above) generally will not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, unless: • such gain is effectively connected with your conduct of a trade or business in the United States (or, if an applicable treaty so requires, is attributable to the conduct of a trade or business through a permanent establishment or fixed base maintained by you in the United States), in which case you will be subject to U.S. federal income tax on such gain on a net income basis (generally in the same manner as if you were a United States person). In addition, if you are a foreign corporation, you may also be subject to a branch profits tax at a rate of 30% (or lower treaty rate, if applicable) on effectively connected earnings and profits for the taxable year, subject to certain adjustments, or • if you are an individual Non-U.S. Holder, you are present in the United States for 183 days or more in the taxable year of such disposition and certain other conditions are met. FATCA Withholding Pursuant to sections 1471 through 1474 of the Code, commonly known as the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act ('FATCA'), a 30% withholding tax ('FATCA withholding') may be imposed on certain payments to you or to certain foreign financial institutions, investment funds and other non-U.S. persons receiving payments on your behalf if you or such persons fail to comply with certain information reporting requirements. Payments of interest that you receive in respect of the subordinated notes could be affected by this withholding if you are subject to the FATCA information reporting requirements provided by the Code, Treasury regulations promulgated thereunder, official guidance or any applicable intergovernmental agreement with respect thereto, and fail to comply with them or if you hold subordinated notes through a non-U.S. person (e.g., a foreign bank or broker) that fails to comply with these requirements (even if payments to you would not otherwise have been subject to FATCA withholding). You should consult your own tax advisors regarding the relevant U.S. law and other official guidance on FATCA withholding. Backup Withholding and Information Reporting In general, if you are a noncorporate U.S. holder, we and other payors are required to report to the IRS all payments of principal and any interest on your subordinated note. In addition, we and other payors are required to report to the IRS any payment of proceeds of the sale of your subordinated note before maturity within the United States. Additionally, backup withholding would apply to any payments if you fail to provide an accurate taxpayer identification number, or (in the case of interest payments) you are notified by the IRS that you have failed to report all interest and dividends required to be shown on your federal income tax returns. In general, if you are a Non-U.S. Holder, we are required to report payments of interest on your subordinated notes on IRS Form 1042-S. Payments of principal or interest made by us to you with respect to your subordinated notes would otherwise not be subject to information reporting and backup withholding, provided that you have satisfied certain certification requirements as to your status as a Non-U.S. Holder or you otherwise establish an exemption. In addition, payment of the proceeds from the sale of subordinated notes effected at a United States office of a broker will not be subject to backup withholding and information reporting if (i) the payor or broker does not have actual knowledge or reason to know that you are a United States person and (ii) you have furnished to the payor or broker an appropriate IRS Form W-8, an acceptable substitute form or other documentation upon which it may rely to treat the payment as made to a non-United States person. In general, payment of the proceeds from the sale of a subordinated note effected at a foreign office of a broker will not be subject to information reporting or backup withholding. However, a sale effected at a foreign S-36 Table of Contents office of a broker could be subject to information reporting in the same manner as a sale within the United States (and in certain cases may be subject to backup withholding as well) if (i) the broker has certain connections to the United States, (ii) the proceeds or confirmation are sent to the United States or (iii) the sale has certain other specified connections with the United States. Backup withholding is not an additional tax. You generally may obtain a refund of any amounts withheld under the backup withholding rules that exceed your U.S. federal income tax liability by filing a refund claim with the IRS. S-37 Table of Contents ERISA CONSIDERATIONS A fiduciary of a pension, profit-sharing or other employee benefit plan subject to the U.S. Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, as amended ('ERISA') (each, a 'Plan'), should consider the fiduciary standards of ERISA in the context of the Plan's particular circumstances before authorizing an investment in the subordinated notes. Among other factors, the fiduciary should consider whether the investment would satisfy the prudence and diversification requirements of ERISA and would be consistent with the documents and instruments governing the Plan, and whether the investment would involve a prohibited transaction under ERISA or the Code. Section 406 of ERISA and Section 4975 of the Code prohibit Plans, as well as individual retirement accounts, Keogh plans and any other plans that are subject to Section 4975 of the Code (also, 'Plans') from engaging in certain transactions involving 'plan assets' with persons who are 'parties in interest' under ERISA or 'disqualified persons' under the Code with respect to the Plan. A violation of these prohibited transaction rules may result in excise tax or other liabilities under ERISA or the Code for those persons, unless exemptive relief is available under an applicable statutory, regulatory or administrative exemption. Employee benefit plans that are governmental plans (as defined in Section 3(32) of ERISA), certain church plans (as defined in Section 3(33) of ERISA) and non-U.S. plans (as described in Section 4(b)(4) of ERISA) ('Non-ERISA Arrangements') are not subject to the requirements of Section 406 of ERISA or Section 4975 of the Code but may be subject to similar provisions under applicable federal, state, local, non-U.S. or other laws ('Similar Laws'). The acquisition and holding of the subordinated notes or any interest therein by a Plan or any entity whose underlying assets include 'plan assets' by reason of any Plan's investment in the entity (a 'Plan Asset Entity') with respect to which we or any paying agent or any of our or its respective affiliates is or becomes a party in interest or disqualified person may result in a prohibited transaction under ERISA or Section 4975 of the Code, unless the subordinated notes are acquired and held pursuant to an applicable exemption. The U.S. Department of Labor has issued prohibited transaction class exemptions, or 'PTCEs,' that may provide exemptive relief if required for direct or indirect prohibited transactions that may arise from the purchase or holding of the subordinated notes, or any interest therein. These exemptions include PTCE 84-14 (for certain transactions determined by independent qualified professional asset managers), PTCE 90-1 (for certain transactions involving insurance company pooled separate accounts), PTCE 91-38 (for certain transactions involving bank collective investment funds), PTCE 95-60 (for transactions involving certain insurance company general accounts), and PTCE 96-23 (for transactions managed by in-house asset managers). In addition, ERISA Section 408(b)(17) and Section 4975(d)(20) of the Code (the 'service provider exemption') may provide an exemption for the purchase and sale of the subordinated notes, provided that (i) the issuer of the subordinated notes is not a party in interest or disqualified person with respect to an investing Plan other than by reason of providing services to the Plan or a relationship to a service provider, (ii) neither the issuer of the subordinated notes nor any of its affiliates has or exercises any discretionary authority or control or renders any investment advice with respect to the assets of the Plan involved in the transaction, and provided further that the Plan pays no more and receives no less than 'adequate consideration' in connection with the transaction. There can be no assurance that all of the conditions of any such exemptions will be satisfied. Any purchaser or holder of the subordinated notes or any interest therein will be deemed to have represented by its purchase and holding of the subordinated notes or any interest therein that it either (1) is not a Plan, a Plan Asset Entity or a Non-ERISA Arrangement and is not purchasing or holding the subordinated notes or any interest therein on behalf of or with the assets of any Plan, a Plan Asset Entity or Non-ERISA Arrangement or (2) the purchase and holding of the subordinated notes will not constitute or result in a non-exempt prohibited transaction under ERISA or the Code or a similar violation under any applicable Similar Laws. Due to the complexity of these rules and the penalties that may be imposed upon persons involved in non-exempt prohibited transactions, it is important that fiduciaries or other persons considering purchasing the S-38 Table of Contents subordinated notes or any interest therein on behalf of or with the assets of any Plan, a Plan Asset Entity or Non-ERISA Arrangement consult with their counsel regarding the potential consequences under ERISA and Section 4975 of the Code, and, if applicable, the availability of exemptive relief under any of the PTCEs listed above, the service provider exemption or the potential consequences of any purchase or holding under Similar Laws, as applicable. Purchasers of the subordinated notes have exclusive responsibility for ensuring that their purchase and holding of the subordinated notes or any interest therein do not violate the fiduciary or prohibited transaction rules of ERISA or the Code or any similar provisions of Similar Laws. The sale of any subordinated notes to a Plan, Plan Asset Entity or Non-ERISA Arrangement is in no respect a recommendation to make such a purchase or a representation by us or any of our affiliates or representatives that such an investment meets all relevant legal requirements with respect to investments by any such Plans, Plan Asset Entities or Non-ERISA Arrangements generally or any particular Plan, Plan Asset Entity or Non-ERISA Arrangement or that such investment is appropriate for such Plans, Plan Asset Entities or Non-ERISA Arrangements generally or any particular Plan, Plan Asset Entity or Non-ERISA Arrangement. S-39 Table of Contents UNDERWRITING Subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the underwriting agreement between us and Piper Sandler & Co., as the representative of the underwriters named below, we have agreed to sell to the underwriters, and each of the underwriters has agreed, severally and not jointly, to purchase from us, the principal amount of subordinated notes offered hereby shown opposite its name below: Underwriter Principal

Amount of

Subordinated

Notes Piper Sandler & Co. $ Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Total $ The underwriting agreement provides that the obligations of the several underwriters are subject to certain conditions precedent such as the receipt by the underwriters of officers' certificates and legal opinions and approval of certain legal matters by their counsel. The underwriting agreement provides that the underwriters will purchase all of the subordinated notes offered hereby if any of them are purchased. If an underwriter defaults, the underwriting agreement provides that the purchase commitments of the nondefaulting underwriters may be increased or the underwriting agreement may be terminated. We have agreed to indemnify the underwriters and certain of their controlling persons against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act, and to contribute to payments that the underwriters may be required to make in respect of those liabilities. The subordinated notes will constitute a new class of securities with no established trading market. The underwriters have advised us that, following the completion of this offering, they currently intend to make a market in the subordinated notes as permitted by applicable laws and regulations. However, the underwriters are not obligated to do so, and the underwriters may discontinue any market-making activities at any time without notice in their sole discretion. Accordingly, no assurance can be given as to the liquidity of the trading market for the subordinated notes, that you will be able to sell any of the subordinated notes held by you at a particular time or that the prices that you receive when you sell will be favorable. The underwriters are offering the subordinated notes offered hereby subject to their acceptance of such subordinated notes from us and subject to prior sale. The underwriters reserve the right to withdraw, cancel or modify offers to the public and to reject orders in whole or in part. Commission and Expenses The underwriters have advised us that they propose to offer the subordinated notes offered hereby to the public initially at the public offering price set forth on the cover page of this prospectus and to certain dealers, which may include the underwriters, at that price less a concession not in excess of % per subordinated note. The underwriters may allow, and certain dealers may reallow, a discount from the concession not in excess of % per subordinated note to certain brokers and dealers. After the offering, the public offering price, concession and reallowance to dealers may be reduced by the representative. No such reduction will change the amount of proceeds to be received by us as set forth on the cover page of this prospectus. S-40 Table of Contents The following table shows the public offering price, the underwriting discounts and commissions that we are to pay the underwriters and the proceeds, before expenses, to us in connection with this offering (expressed as a percentage of the principal amount of the subordinated notes offered hereby). Per Subordinated

Note Total Public offering price(l) % $ Underwriting discounts and commissions paid by us(2) % $ Proceeds to us, before expenses % $ (1) Plus accrued interest from , 2020 to the date of delivery. (2) We have agreed to reimburse the underwriters for certain legal expenses in connection with this offering. Such reimbursement is deemed underwriter compensation by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ('FINRA'). We estimate expenses payable by us in connection with this offering and the concurrently offered notes offering (if that offering were also to be completed), other than, in each case, underwriting discounts and commissions, will be approximately $ . We have agreed to reimburse the underwriters for certain legal expenses in connection with this offering and the concurrently offered notes offering (if that offering were also to be completed) in an amount not to exceed $100,000 in the aggregate. We expect that delivery of the subordinated notes will be made against payment therefor on or about , 2020, which will be the business day following the date of pricing of the subordinated notes, or 'T+ .' Under Rule 15c6-1 of the Exchange Act, trades in the secondary market generally are required to settle in two business days, unless the parties to any such trade expressly agree otherwise. Accordingly, purchasers who wish to trade the subordinated notes on the date of pricing or the next succeeding business days will be required, by virtue of the fact that the subordinated notes initially settle in T+ , to specify an alternate settlement arrangement at the time of any such trade to prevent a failed settlement. Purchasers of the subordinated notes who wish to trade the subordinated notes prior to their date of delivery hereunder should consult their advisors. No Listing The subordinated notes will not be listed on any securities exchange or included in any quotation system. No Sale of Similar Securities We have agreed with the underwriters that for a period from the date of the underwriting agreement through and including the closing date of the offering, we and our subsidiaries will not, without the prior consent of the underwriters, offer or sell, or enter into any agreement to sell, any debt securities (excluding deposit obligations) of ours or of our subsidiaries, other than the subordinated notes and the concurrently offered notes. Stabilization The underwriters have advised us that, pursuant to Regulation M under the Exchange Act, certain persons participating in the offering may engage in short sale transactions, stabilizing transactions, syndicate covering transactions or the imposition of penalty bids in connection with this offering. These activities may have the effect of stabilizing or maintaining the market price of the subordinated notes at a level above that which might otherwise prevail in the open market. Establishing short sales positions may involve either 'covered' short sales or 'naked' short sales. S-41 Table of Contents A stabilizing bid is a bid for the purchase of subordinated notes on behalf of the underwriters for the purpose of fixing or maintaining the price of the subordinated notes. A syndicate covering transaction is the bid for or the purchase of subordinated notes on behalf of the underwriters to reduce a short position incurred by the underwriters in connection with the offering. A penalty bid is an arrangement permitting the underwriters to reclaim the selling concession otherwise accruing to a syndicate member in connection with the offering if the subordinated notes originally sold by such syndicate member are purchased in a syndicate covering transaction and therefore have not been effectively placed by such syndicate member. Neither we, nor any of the underwriters make any representation or prediction as to the direction or magnitude of any effect that the transactions described above may have on the price of the subordinated notes. The underwriters are not obligated to engage in these activities and, if commenced, any of the activities may be discontinued at any time. Electronic Distribution A prospectus in electronic format may be made available by e-mail through online services maintained by one or more of the underwriters or their affiliates. In those cases, prospective investors may view offering terms online and may be allowed to place orders online. The underwriters may agree with us to allocate a specific number of subordinated notes offered hereby for sale to online brokerage account holders. Any such allocation for online distributions will be made by the underwriters on the same basis as other allocations. Other than the prospectus in electronic format, the information on the underwriters' websites and any information contained in any other website maintained by any of the underwriters is not part of this prospectus, has not been approved or endorsed by us or the underwriters and should not be relied upon by investors. Other Activities and Relationships The underwriters and certain of their respective affiliates are full service financial institutions engaged in various activities, which may include securities trading, commercial and investment banking, financial advisory, investment management, investment research, principal investment, hedging, financing and brokerage activities. Certain of the underwriters or their respective affiliates have, from time to time, performed, and may in the future perform, various commercial and investment banking and financial advisory services for us and our affiliates, for which they received or will receive customary fees and expenses. We have entered into a master confirmation agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co., an affiliate of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. The underwriters in this offering are also acting as underwriters in the concurrently offered notes offering. Neither of the offerings is conditioned upon the consummation of the other offering. In the ordinary course of their various business activities, the underwriters and certain of their respective affiliates may make or hold a broad array of investments and actively trade debt and equity securities (or related derivative securities) and financial instruments (including bank loans) for their own account and for the accounts of their customers, and such investment and securities activities may involve securities or instruments issued by us and our affiliates. If the underwriters or their respective affiliates have a lending relationship with us, they routinely hedge their credit exposure to us consistent with their customary risk management policies. The underwriters and their respective affiliates may hedge such exposure by entering into transactions which consist of either the purchase of credit default swaps or the creation of short positions in our securities or the securities of our affiliates, including potentially the subordinated notes offered hereby. Any such short positions could adversely affect future trading prices of the subordinated notes offered hereby. The underwriters and certain of their respective affiliates may also communicate independent investment recommendations, market color or trading ideas or publish or express independent research views in respect of such securities or instruments and may at any time hold, or recommend to clients that they acquire, long or short positions in such securities and instruments. S-42 Table of Contents VALIDITY OF NOTES The validity of the subordinated notes offered hereby and certain other matters relating to this offering will be passed upon for us by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, New York, New York, and with respect to matters of Pennsylvania law, by Barley Snyder LLP, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and for the underwriters by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, New York, New York. EXPERTS The consolidated financial statements of Fulton Financial Corporation as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, and for each of the years in the three-year period ended December 31, 2019, and management's assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2019 have been incorporated by reference herein and in the registration statement in reliance upon the reports of KPMG LLP, independent registered public accounting firm, incorporated by reference herein, and upon the authority of said firm as experts in accounting and auditing. S-43 Table of Contents PROSPECTUS Common Stock Preferred Stock Depositary Shares Debt Securities Warrants Purchase Contracts Units of FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION Fulton Financial Corporation from time to time may offer to sell the securities identified above in one or more offerings. This prospectus describes some of the general terms that may apply to these securities and the general manner in which they may be offered. The specific terms of any securities to be offered, and the specific manner in which they may be offered, will be described in the applicable prospectus supplement to this prospectus. Our common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol 'FULT'. This prospectus may not be used to sell securities unless accompanied by the applicable prospectus supplement. Investing in our securities involves risks. You should carefully read this prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement, together with the documents incorporated by reference, before you make your investment decision. See 'Risk Factors' on page 6 of this prospectus, as well as any additional risk factors included in, or incorporated by reference into, the applicable prospectus supplement, to read about factors you should consider before buying any of our securities. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. These securities will be our equity securities or unsecured obligations and are not savings accounts, deposits or other obligations and will not be insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency or instrumentality nor are they obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank. We may offer and sell the securities directly, through one or more agents, dealers or underwriters as designated from time to time, or through a combination of these methods. Prospectus dated November 7, 2017. Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS Pages About This Prospectus 1 Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information 2 Where You Can Find More Information 4 About Fulton Financial Corporation. 5 Risk Factors 6 Use of Proceeds 7 Consolidated Earnings Ratios 8 Summary of the Securities We May Offer 9 Validity of the Securities 11 Experts 11 -i- Table of Contents You should rely only on the information contained in or incorporated by reference into this prospectus and any applicable prospectus supplement. We have not authorized any other person to provide you with different information. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. We are not making an offer to sell the securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. You should assume that the information appearing in this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement and the documents incorporated by reference herein and therein is accurate only as of their respective dates. The Corporation's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates. ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS This prospectus is part of a registration statement that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, using a 'shelf' registration process. The prospectus does not contain all information included in the registration statement. You may review a copy of the registration statement at the SEC's Public Reference Room as well as through the SEC's internet site, as described below. Under this shelf registration process, we may offer and sell the securities identified in this prospectus in one or more offerings. Each time we offer and sell securities, we will provide a prospectus supplement along with this prospectus that will contain specific information about the terms of the offering and the securities being offered and, if necessary, a pricing supplement that will contain the specific terms of your securities. The prospectus supplement and, if necessary, the pricing supplement, may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus. Any information contained in this prospectus will be deemed to be modified or superseded by any inconsistent information contained in a prospectus supplement or a pricing supplement. You should read carefully this prospectus and any prospectus supplement and pricing supplement, together with the additional information described below under 'Where You Can Find More Information.' We may also prepare free writing prospectuses that describe particular securities. Any free writing prospectus should also be read in connection with this prospectus and with any prospectus supplement referred to therein. For purposes of this prospectus, any reference to an applicable prospectus supplement may also refer to a free writing prospectus, unless the context otherwise requires. The registration statement that contains this prospectus, including the exhibits to the registration statement, contains additional information about us and the securities offered under this prospectus. The registration statement can be read at the SEC web site or at the SEC offices mentioned under the heading 'Where You Can Find More Information.' The distribution of this prospectus and any applicable prospectus supplement and the offering of the securities in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this prospectus and any applicable prospectus supplement come should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. This prospectus and any applicable prospectus supplement do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not authorized or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation. In this prospectus supplement, references to the 'Corporation,' 'Fulton Financial,' 'we,' 'us,' 'our' or similar references mean Fulton Financial Corporation and not Fulton Financial Corporation together with any of its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise. -1- Table of Contents CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This prospectus contains or incorporates by reference, and from time to time our management may make, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as 'may,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'predicts,' 'potential' or 'continue,' the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions (some of which are beyond the Corporation's control and ability to predict), may include projections of the Corporation's future financial performance, future expenses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation's business or financial results. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. Factors that could cause the Corporation's actual financial condition and results of operations, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: • the impact of adverse conditions in the economy and capital markets on the performance of the Corporation's loan portfolio and demand for the Corporation's products and services; • increases in non-performing assets, which may require the Corporation to increase the allowance for credit losses, charge off loans and incur elevated collection and carrying costs related to such non-performing assets; • investment securities gains and losses, including other-than-temporary declines in the value of securities which may result in charges to earnings; • the effects of market interest rates, and the relative balances of rate-sensitive assets to rate-sensitive liabilities, on net interest margin and net interest income; • the effects of changes in interest rates on demand for the Corporation's products and services; • the effects of changes in interest rates or disruptions in liquidity markets on the Corporation's sources of funding; • the Corporation's ability to manage liquidity, both at the holding company level and at its bank subsidiaries; • the impact of increased regulatory scrutiny of the banking industry; • the effects of the increasing amounts of time and expense associated with regulatory compliance and risk management; • the potential for negative consequences from regulatory violations, investigations and examinations, including potential supervisory actions and the assessment of fines and penalties; • the additional time, expense and investment required to comply with, and the restrictions on potential growth and investment activities resulting from, the existing enforcement orders applicable to the Corporation and its bank subsidiaries by federal and state bank regulatory agencies requiring improvement in compliance functions and other remedial actions, or any future enforcement orders; • the Corporation's ability to manage the uncertainty associated with the delay in implementing many of the regulations mandated by the Dodd-Frank Act; • the effects of, and uncertainty surrounding, potential changes in legislation, regulation and government policy as a result of the recent change in federal administration; • the effects of actions by the federal government, including those of the Federal Reserve Board and other governmental agencies, that impact money supply and market interest rates; -2- Table of Contents • the effects of negative publicity on the Corporation's reputation; • the effects of adverse outcomes in litigation and governmental or administrative proceedings; • the potential to incur losses in connection with repurchase and indemnification payments related to sold loans; • the Corporation's ability to successfully transform its business model; • the Corporation's ability to achieve its growth plans; • the effects of competition on deposit rates and growth, loan rates and growth and net interest margin; • the Corporation's ability to manage the level of non-interest expenses, including salaries and employee benefits expenses, operating risk losses and goodwill impairment; • the effects of changes in accounting policies, standards, and interpretations on the Corporation's financial condition and results of operations; • the impact of operational risks, including the risk of human error, inadequate or failed internal processes and systems, computer and telecommunications systems failures, faulty or incomplete data and an inadequate risk management framework; • the impact of failures of third parties upon which the Corporation relies to perform in accordance with contractual arrangements; • the failure or circumvention of the Corporation's system of internal controls; • the loss of, or failure to safeguard, confidential or proprietary information; • the Corporation's failure to identify and to address cyber-security risks, including data breaches or cyberattacks; • the Corporation's ability to keep pace with technological changes; • the Corporation's ability to attract and retain talented personnel; • capital and liquidity strategies, including the Corporation's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, and the Corporation's ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms; • the Corporation's reliance on its subsidiaries for substantially all of its revenues and its ability to pay dividends or other distributions; and • the effects of any downgrade in the Corporation's credit ratings on its borrowing costs or access to capital markets. These and other factors are more fully described under 'Risk Factors' in Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2017, and under 'Risk Factors' in Item 1A of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017 and September 30, 2017, filed with the SEC on May 5, 2017, August 4, 2017 and November 3, 2017, respectively, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, as well as the other information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus or in any prospectus supplement hereto. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. -3- Table of Contents WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION We file annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. You may read and copy any document we file at the SEC's Public Reference Room at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. Please call the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330 for further information on the Public Reference Room. The SEC also maintains an Internet website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information about issuers, like Fulton Financial, that file electronically with the SEC. The address of that site is http://www.sec.gov. Fulton Financial's Internet address is http://www.fult.com. The information on these web sites is not a part of this prospectus. In this prospectus, as permitted by law, we 'incorporate by reference' information from other documents that we file with the SEC. This means that we can disclose important information to you by referring you to those documents. The information incorporated by reference is considered to be a part of this prospectus and should be read with the same care. When we update the information contained in documents that have been incorporated by reference by making future filings with the SEC, the information incorporated by reference in this prospectus is considered to be automatically updated and superseded. In other words, in case of a conflict or inconsistency between information contained in this prospectus and information incorporated by reference into this prospectus, you should rely on the information contained in the document that was filed later. We incorporate by reference the documents listed below and any documents we file with the SEC in the future (File No. 0-10587) under Section 13(a), 13(c), 14, or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the 'Exchange Act') until the completion of the offering of securities under this prospectus (other than information in such additional documents that is deemed, under the Exchange Act, in accordance with the Exchange Act and SEC rules, to be 'furnished' and not filed with the SEC): • Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2017; • Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017 and September 30, 2017, filed with the SEC on May 5, 2017, August 4, 2017 and November 3, 2017, respectively; • Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2017, May 18, 2017, October 23, 2017 and October 30, 2017; and • The description of Fulton Financial common stock contained in our registration statement on Form 8-A filed with the Commission on July 3, 1989, as amended by Form 8-A/A dated April 27, 1999, by Form 8-A/A dated June 30, 1999, by Form 8-A/A dated May 17, 2001, by Form 8-A/A dated December 27, 2005 and by Form 8-A/A dated January 15, 2009. You may request a copy of any of these filings, other than an exhibit to a filing unless that exhibit is specifically incorporated by reference into that filing, at no cost, by writing to or telephoning us at the following address: Fulton Financial Corporation One Penn Square P.O. Box 4887 Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17604 (717) 291-2411 -4- Table of Contents ABOUT FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION Fulton Financial is a Pennsylvania business corporation and a registered financial holding company that maintains its headquarters in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. As a financial holding company, Fulton Financial engages in general commercial and retail banking and trust business, and also in related financial services, through its bank and non-bank subsidiaries. As of December 31, 2016, Fulton Financial's bank subsidiaries operated more than 240 banking offices in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia. As of September 30, 2017, Fulton Financial had, on a consolidated basis, total assets of $20.1 billion, total loans, net of unearned income of $15.5 billion, total deposits of $16.1 billion and total shareholders' equity of $2.2 billion. The principal assets of Fulton Financial are its six wholly owned bank subsidiaries: • Fulton Bank, N.A., a national banking association; • Fulton Bank of New Jersey, a New Jersey state-chartered bank; • The Columbia Bank, a Maryland state-chartered bank; • Lafayette Ambassador Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank; • FNB Bank, N.A., a national banking association; and • Swineford National Bank, a national banking association. In addition, Fulton Financial wholly owns the following five non-bank subsidiaries, which are consolidated for financial reporting purposes: (i) Fulton Financial Realty Company, which holds title to or leases certain properties upon which Corporation branch offices and other facilities are located; (ii) Central Pennsylvania Financial Corp., which owns certain limited partnership interests in partnerships invested primarily in low- and moderate-income housing projects; (iii) FFC Management, Inc., which owns certain investment securities and other passive investments; (iv) FFC Penn Square, Inc., which owns trust preferred securities issued by a subsidiary of Fulton Bank, N.A.; and (v) Fulton Insurance Services Group, Inc., which engages in the sale of various life insurance products. The Corporation also wholly owns three non-bank subsidiaries which are not consolidated for financial reporting purposes and whose sole assets consist of junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures issued by the Corporation as of December 31, 2016. Our principal executive offices are located at One Penn Square, Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17604, and our telephone number is (717) 291-2411. Our common stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol 'FULT'. Our website address is www.fult.com. This website address is not intended to be an active link and information on our website is not incorporated in, and should not be construed to be part of, this prospectus. -5- Table of Contents RISK FACTORS Investing in our securities involves certain risks. Before you invest in any of our securities, in addition to the other information included in, or incorporated by reference into, this prospectus, you should carefully consider the risk factors contained in Item 1A under the caption 'Risk Factors' and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017 and September 30, 2017, which are incorporated into this prospectus by reference, as updated by our annual or quarterly reports for subsequent fiscal years or fiscal quarters that we file with the SEC and that are so incorporated. See 'Where You Can Find More Information' for information about how to obtain a copy of these documents. You should also carefully consider the risks and other information that may be contained in, or incorporated by reference into, any prospectus supplement relating to specific offerings of securities. -6- Table of Contents USE OF PROCEEDS We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of any securities offered under this prospectus for general corporate purposes, unless otherwise specified in the applicable prospectus supplement. -7- Table of Contents CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS RATIOS The following table sets forth certain information concerning our consolidated ratio of earnings to fixed charges for the periods shown. Nine Months

Ended

September 30, Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Ratio of earnings to fixed charges: Excluding interest on deposits 6.34 5.64 5.70 5.00 5.02 5.08 5.11 Including interest on deposits 3.37 3.34 3.34 3.21 3.41 3.39 2.98 Ratio of earning to combined fixed charges and preference dividends Excluding interest on deposits 6.34 5.64 5.70 5.00 5.02 5.08 5.11 Including interest on deposits 3.37 3.34 3.34 3.21 3.41 3.39 2.98 -8- Table of Contents SUMMARY OF THE SECURITIES WE MAY OFFER We may use this prospectus to offer securities from time to time in one or more offerings. The applicable prospectus supplement will describe the amounts, prices and detailed terms of the securities and may describe risks associated with an investment in the securities. We will also include in the prospectus supplement, where applicable, information about material United States ('U.S.') federal income tax considerations relating to the securities. Terms used in this prospectus will have the meanings described in this prospectus unless otherwise specified. We may offer and sell the securities to or through one or more underwriters, dealers or agents, or directly to purchasers. We, as well as any agents acting on our behalf, reserve the sole right to accept or to reject in whole or in part any proposed purchase of our securities. Each prospectus supplement will set forth the names of any underwriters, dealers or agents involved in the sale of our securities described in that prospectus supplement and any applicable fee, commission or discount arrangements with them. This prospectus may not be used to sell securities unless accompanied by the applicable prospectus supplement. Common Stock We may sell shares of our common stock, par value $2.50 per share. In a prospectus supplement, we will describe the aggregate number of shares offered and the offering price or prices of the shares. Preferred Stock; Depositary Shares We may sell shares of our preferred stock, with no par value, in one or more series. In a prospectus supplement, we will describe the specific designation, the aggregate number of shares offered, the dividend rate or manner of calculating the dividend rate, the dividend periods or manner of calculating the dividend periods, the ranking of the shares of the series with respect to dividends, liquidation and dissolution, the liquidation preference of the shares of the series, the voting rights of the shares of the series, if any, whether and on what terms the shares of the series will be convertible or exchangeable, whether and on what terms we can redeem the shares of the series, whether we will offer depositary shares representing shares of the series and if so, the fraction or multiple of a share of preferred stock represented by each depositary share, whether we will list the preferred stock or depositary shares on a securities exchange and any other specific terms of the series of preferred stock. Debt Securities-Senior Debt Securities and Subordinated Debt Securities We may sell debt securities, including senior debt securities and subordinated debt securities, which may be senior or subordinated in priority of payment. We will provide a prospectus supplement that describes the ranking, whether senior or subordinated, the level of seniority or subordination (as applicable), the specific designation, the aggregate principal amount, the purchase price, the maturity, the redemption terms, the interest rate or manner of calculating the interest rate, the time of payment of interest, if any, the terms for any conversion or exchange, including the terms relating to the adjustment of any conversion or exchange mechanism, the listing, if any, on a securities exchange and any other specific terms of any debt securities that we may issue from time to time. As required by U.S. federal law for all bonds and notes of companies that are publicly offered, our debt securities will be governed by a document called an indenture. Senior debt securities will be issued in one or more series under the senior debt securities indenture, as supplemented by the first supplemental senior debt securities indenture, each dated as of March 16, 2017 and between us and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee. Subordinated debt securities will be issued in one or more series under the subordinated -9- Table of Contents debt securities indenture, as supplemented by the first supplemental subordinated debt securities indenture, each dated as of November 17, 2014 and between us and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee. Specific terms and conditions for debt securities to be issued under the senior debt securities indenture, as supplemented, and the subordinated debt securities indenture, as supplemented, will be set forth in a supplemental indenture or company order. The senior debt securities indenture, first supplemental senior debt securities indenture, subordinated debt securities indenture and first supplemental subordinated debt securities indenture are each filed as an exhibit to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part. Warrants We may sell warrants to purchase our debt securities, shares of preferred stock or shares of our common stock. In a prospectus supplement, we will inform you of the exercise price and other specific terms of the warrants, including whether our or your obligations, if any, under any warrants may be satisfied by delivering or purchasing the underlying securities or their cash value. Purchase Contracts We may issue purchase contracts, including contracts obligating holders to purchase from, or to sell to, us, and obligating us to sell to, or to purchase from, the holders, a specified number of shares of our common stock, preferred stock or depositary shares at a future date or dates. The price per share of common stock, preferred stock or depositary shares and the number of shares of each may be fixed at the time the purchase contracts are issued or may be determined by reference to a specific formula set forth in the purchase contracts. The applicable prospectus supplement will describe the terms of the purchase contracts, including, if applicable, collateral or depositary arrangements. Units We may issue units consisting of one or more purchase contracts and beneficial interests in any of our securities described in the applicable prospectus supplement, securing the holders' obligations to purchase the common stock, preferred stock or depositary shares under the purchase contracts. The applicable prospectus supplement will describe the terms of the units, including, if applicable, collateral or depositary arrangements. -10- Table of Contents VALIDITY OF THE SECURITIES Unless otherwise indicated in the applicable prospectus supplement, the validity of the securities offered by this prospectus will be passed upon for us by Barley Snyder LLP, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, New York, New York. EXPERTS The consolidated financial statements of Fulton Financial Corporation and subsidiaries as of December 31, 2016 and 2015, and for each of the years in the three-year period ended December 31, 2016, and management's assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2016 have been incorporated by reference herein and in the registration statement in reliance upon the report of KPMG LLP, independent registered public accounting firm, appearing elsewhere and incorporated by reference herein, and upon the authority of said firm as experts in accounting and auditing. -11- Table of Contents $ % Fixed-to-Floating Subordinated Notes due 2030 PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT Book-Running Managers Piper Sandler Keefe, Bruyette & Woods A Stifel Company Co-Managers Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Wells Fargo Securities February , 2020 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Fulton Financial Corporation published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 12:06:01 UTC 0 Latest news on FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATI 07:26a FULTON FINANCIAL : Announces Launch of Subordinated Notes Offerings BU 07:07a FULTON FINANCIAL : SEC Filing - 424B5 PU 02/21 FULTON FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a.. AQ 02/12 FULTON FINANCIAL : Reports Fourth Quarter and 2019 Results – Revised PU 02/12 FULTON FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib.. AQ 02/12 FULTON FINANCIAL : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat.. AQ 02/04 FULTON FINANCIAL : Mortgage Company Honored With First Annual Community Revitali.. BU 01/21 FULTON FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial.. AQ 01/21 FULTON FINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 01/21 FULTON FINANCIAL : Reports Fourth Quarter and 2019 Results BU Financials (USD) Sales 2020 878 M EBIT 2020 310 M Net income 2020 222 M Debt 2020 - Yield 2020 3,79% P/E ratio 2020 12,1x P/E ratio 2021 11,7x Capi. / Sales2020 3,09x Capi. / Sales2021 2,97x Capitalization 2 713 M Chart FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATI Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 8 Average target price 16,67 $ Last Close Price 16,52 $ Spread / Highest target 2,91% Spread / Average Target 0,89% Spread / Lowest Target -3,15% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title E. Philip Wenger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Curtis J. Myers President, Chief Operating Officer & Director Mark R. McCollom Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President Angela M. Sargent Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP Patrick J. Freer Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION -5.22% 2 713 AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.31% 171 028 POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD. 0.20% 65 489 BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT --.--% 58 981 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 10.60% 51 262 QNB -4.65% 49 474