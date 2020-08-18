Fulum : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 1443)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting of Fulum Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at 15/F., Luk Hop Industrial Building, 8 Luk Hop Street, San Po Kong, Kowloon, Hong Kong on 18 September 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to consider and, if thought fit, transact the following ordinary businesses:

to receive and approve the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors (the " Directors ") and auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020; to consider the re-election of the retiring Directors, namely Mr. Yeung Yun Kei, Mr. Fan Chun Wah Andrew and Mr. Wu Kam On Keith, each as a separate resolution, and to authorise the board (the " Board ") of Directors to fix the remuneration of the Directors; and to consider the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as the auditor for the year ending 31 March 2021 and to authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor;

and, as ordinary businesses, to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions (with or without modifications):

4. "THAT: