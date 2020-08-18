Fulum : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Stock Code: 1443)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting of Fulum Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at 15/F., Luk Hop Industrial Building, 8 Luk Hop Street, San Po Kong, Kowloon, Hong Kong on 18 September 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to consider and, if thought fit, transact the following ordinary businesses:
to receive and approve the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors (the "Directors") and auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020;
to consider the re-election of the retiring Directors, namely Mr. Yeung Yun Kei, Mr. Fan Chun Wah Andrew and Mr. Wu Kam On Keith, each as a separate resolution, and to authorise the board (the "Board") of Directors to fix the remuneration of the Directors; and
to consider the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as the auditor for the year ending 31 March 2021 and to authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor;
and, as ordinary businesses, to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions (with or without modifications):
4. "THAT:
subject to paragraph (c) below, pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and all other applicable laws, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (d) below) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the share capital of the Company, and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including but not limited to warrants, bonds and debentures convertible into Shares) which would or might require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds and debentures convertible into Shares) which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;
the total number of Shares allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to:
a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined in paragraph (d) below);
the exercise of options granted under any share option scheme or similar arrangement adopted by the Company from time to time;
any scrip dividend or similar arrangements providing for allotment and issue of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on Shares in accordance with the articles of association ("Articles of Association") of the Company and other relevant regulations in force from time to time; or
any issue of Shares upon the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any warrants of the Company or any securities which are convertible into Shares;
shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of the passing of this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purpose of this resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the date of passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association or any applicable law of the Cayman Islands to be held; or
the date on which such mandate granted under this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting.
"Rights Issue" means an offer of Shares, or offer or issue of warrants, options or other securities giving rights to subscribe for Shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to the holders of Shares or any class of Shares whose names appear on the registers of members of the Company on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such Shares as at that date (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or
having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory applicable to the Company)."
5. "THAT:
subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (c) below) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase the shares in the share capital of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") or any other stock exchange on which Shares may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") and the Stock Exchange for such purpose, and subject to and in accordance with the rules and regulations of the SFC, the Stock Exchange, the Companies Law, Chapter 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands and all other applicable laws as amended from time to time in this regard, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the total number of Shares which may be repurchased or agreed to be repurchased by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of the passing of this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purpose of this resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the date of passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any other applicable law of the Cayman Islands to be held; or
the date on which such mandate granted under this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting."
6. "THAT conditional upon resolutions numbered 4 and 5 above being passed, the unconditional general mandate granted to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the share capital of the Company pursuant to resolution numbered 4 above be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of a number of Shares representing the total number of Shares repurchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to resolution numbered 5 above, provided that such number of shares so repurchased shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of the passing of this resolution."
By order of the Board
Fulum Group Holdings Limited
Yeung Wai
Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 18 August 2020
Corporate headquarters and principal place of business in Hong Kong: 15/F., Luk Hop Industrial Building
8 Luk Hop Street
San Po Kong
Kowloon
Hong Kong
Notes:
A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting above is entitled to appoint in written form one or, if he is the holder of two or more Shares of the Company, more proxies to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
In the case of joint holders of Shares, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the above meeting, whether in person or by proxy, then one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such Share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
In order to be valid, the form of proxy must be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the appointor is a corporation, either under seal, or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised, and must be deposited with the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office ("Branch Registrar") of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof) not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding of the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
For the purpose of determining members who are qualified for attending the annual general meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 15 September 2020 to Friday, 18 September 2020 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of the Shares will be effected. In order to qualify for attending the above meeting or any adjournment thereof, all transfers of Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Branch Registrar at the above address by no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 14 September 2020.
Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the above meeting or any adjournment thereof and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
Bad Weather Arrangements
Subject to the articles of association of the Company, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands, if a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above is hoisted or "extreme conditions" caused by super typhoon or a black rainstorm warning signal is in force or expected to be in force in Hong Kong at any time between 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on the date of the Annual General Meeting, the Annual General Meeting will be automatically adjourned to a later date. When the date, time and location of the adjourned meeting has been fixed by the Directors, the Company will post an announcement on the websites of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.fulumgroup. com) to notify shareholders of the date, time and location of the adjourned meeting. The Annual General Meeting will be held as scheduled when an amber or a red rainstorm warning signal is in force in Hong Kong. Shareholders should in any event exercise due care and caution when deciding to attend the Annual General Meeting in adverse weather conditions.
Due to the recent development of the pandemic COVID-19, the Company will implement the following precautionary measures at the Annual General Meeting against the pandemic to protect the Shareholders from the risk of infection:
compulsory body temperature checks will be conducted on every attending Shareholder, proxy and other attendees at the entrance of the Annual General Meeting venue. Any person with a body temperature of over 37.4 degrees Celsius will be denied entry into, or be requested to leave, the Annual General Meeting venue;
all attendees are requested to wear surgical face masks at the Annual General Meeting venue at all times, and to maintain a safe distance with other attendees where possible;
any person who is subject to quarantine order will be denied entry into, or be required to leave, the Annual General Meeting venue;
to the extent permitted under applicable laws and regulations, any person who does not comply with the measures above will be denied entry into, or be required to leave, the Annual General Meeting venue; and
no refreshments will be served, and there will be no corporate gifts, at the Annual General Meeting.
As at the date of this notice, the executive Directors are Mr. Yeung Wai, Mr. Yeung Yun Chuen, Mr. Yeung Yun Kei and Mr. Leung Siu Sun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Fan Chun Wah Andrew, Mr. Wu Kam On Keith and Mr. Ng Ngai Man Raymond.
