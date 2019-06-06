Funcom N : Conan Unconquered devs challenge players to beat them at their own game

Can you beat the guys who are making all the rules? The Conan Unconquered developers at Petroglyph would like to see you try.

OSLO, Norway - June 7th, 2019 - Having worked on games such as Command & Conquer and Star Wars: Empire at War in the past, one could safely say that not many people know RTS games better than the developers at Petroglyph. Now RTS fans get to test their skills against Petroglyph and some of the best Conan Unconquered players in the world.

Using Conan Unconquered's brand-new Challenge mode-feature, they now provide you with a link to test your skills on the exact same map, against the exact foes, as they played on themselves.

By selecting Challenges in the game menu and using the code L3M9BM9, you can see if you have what it takes to beat the developers. The top five scores will be listed in-game for all to see, giving you a chance to prove yourself as the ultimate RTS legend!

A lot of people have already tried their luck against the developers, and while most have failed, the challenge proves that there are some incredibly skilled RTS gamers in the Conan Unconquered community. The score you need to beat Conan Unconquered developer Renato Orellana is above 556,500.

Conan Unconquered is a fast-paced strategy game where players face wave after wave of enemies in ever-increasing numbers and difficulty. To withstand the savage hordes players must build an unconquerable stronghold and put up walls and other defensive measures to avoid utter destruction. While the game can be played entirely in single-player, two players can also play together online to build a shared stronghold while fending off the enemy hordes allowing for a unique, cooperative multiplayer experience.