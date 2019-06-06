Log in
Funcom N : Conan Unconquered devs challenge players to beat them at their own game

06/06/2019 | 08:28am EDT

Can you beat the guys who are making all the rules? The Conan Unconquered developers at Petroglyph would like to see you try.

WATCH PETROGLYPH ISSUE THEIR CHALLENGE TO PLAYERS:
OSLO, Norway - June 7th, 2019 - Having worked on games such as Command & Conquer and Star Wars: Empire at War in the past, one could safely say that not many people know RTS games better than the developers at Petroglyph. Now RTS fans get to test their skills against Petroglyph and some of the best Conan Unconquered players in the world.

Using Conan Unconquered's brand-new Challenge mode-feature, they now provide you with a link to test your skills on the exact same map, against the exact foes, as they played on themselves.

By selecting Challenges in the game menu and using the code L3M9BM9, you can see if you have what it takes to beat the developers. The top five scores will be listed in-game for all to see, giving you a chance to prove yourself as the ultimate RTS legend!

A lot of people have already tried their luck against the developers, and while most have failed, the challenge proves that there are some incredibly skilled RTS gamers in the Conan Unconquered community. The score you need to beat Conan Unconquered developer Renato Orellana is above 556,500.

Conan Unconquered is a fast-paced strategy game where players face wave after wave of enemies in ever-increasing numbers and difficulty. To withstand the savage hordes players must build an unconquerable stronghold and put up walls and other defensive measures to avoid utter destruction. While the game can be played entirely in single-player, two players can also play together online to build a shared stronghold while fending off the enemy hordes allowing for a unique, cooperative multiplayer experience.

Eirik Leganger Nergård 
PR Manager
Funcom  eirikn@funcom.com

ABOUT FUNCOM - Funcom is an independent developer and publisher of online games for PC and consoles. Funcom has provided outstanding entertainment since 1993 and continues to expand its track-record of more than twenty released games. Titles include 'Conan Exiles', 'Secret World Legends, 'Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures', 'The Longest Journey', 'Anarchy Online', 'The Park', and 'Dreamfall: The Longest Journey'. For corporate information please visit www.funcom.com. For information about Funcom games visit www.conanexiles.com, www.secretworldlegends.com, www.anarchy-online.com, www.dreamfall.com, www.theparkgame.com, www.conanexiles.com, or www.ageofconan.com. Funcom is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker FUNCOM.

ABOUT CABINET - The Cabinet group consists of Cabinet Entertainment, a tv/film financing and production company, as well as Cabinet Licensing, a consumer products division which manages and develops global entertainment franchises in all forms of media, including motion picture, television, and the gaming, publishing and toy/collectibles industries. Our portfolio consists of well-known brands such as Conan the Barbarian, Kull of Atlantis, Solomon Kane, Mutant Chronicles, Mutant: Year Zero, and Kult.

ABOUT PETROGLYPH GAMES - Based in Las Vegas, Petroglyph has over 30 employees with many team members coming from Westwood Studios, creators of Command & Conquer. They've been responsible for a range of tactical and strategic PC games including Star Wars: Empire at War, Grey Goo and the recent '8-Bit' RTS series. They are also currently developing the remaster of Command & Conquer to be released by Electronic Arts.

Disclaimer

Funcom NV published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 12:27:03 UTC
