Funcom N : Conan Unconquered to launch early, system requirements released

The Command & Conquerveterans from Petroglyph and publisher Funcom have moved the launch date for Conan Unconquered from May 30th to May 29th.

OSLO, Norway - May 24th, 2019 - The upcoming RTS game created by the Command & Conquer veterans at Petroglyph is now due to release late afternoon on May 29th, one day earlier than previously announced.

DOWNLOAD VIDEO AND KEY ART HERE:

Download from the FTP |Embed from YouTube

Download key art and screenshots from the Funcom FTP

'We're eagerly looking forward to launch and to getting Conan Unconquered into the hands of players. The game has really come together and although the skill cap is high, it's tremendously fun to play,' says Lawrence Poe, Chief Product Officer at Conan Unconquered publisher Funcom.

The upcoming RTS has already received positive previews, with several journalists comparing it to the highly successful game They Are Billions. The game has a number of features that set it apart from the other games in the genre, however. Among them the fact that you control a hero, as well as the army you amass. Also, the game's co-op mode and the newly announced challenge mode, in which players can challenge one another on a unique map with a unique leaderboard, look to be welcome additions to the RTS genre.

The system requirements were also revealed today, and are as follows:

Minumum:

Windows 7, 8 or 10 (64 bit)

8GB of RAM

Core i3 (dual core) @3Ghz+ or equivalent

Intel HD Graphics 620 or DX11 graphics card w/ minimum 1GB dedicated RAM

Storage - 10GB

Recommended:

Windows 7, 8 or 10 (64 bit)

8GB of RAM

Core i5 (quad core) @3Ghz+ or equivalent

Nvidia Geforce GTX 970 or AMD RX580 or better

Storage - 10GB

The game is currently available for pre-order on Steam and via www.conanunconquered.com.