Funcom N : Conan Unconquered to launch early, system requirements released

The Command & Conquerveterans from Petroglyph and publisher Funcom have moved the launch date for Conan Unconquered from May 30th to May 29th.
OSLO, Norway - May 24th, 2019 - The upcoming RTS game created by the Command & Conquer veterans at Petroglyph is now due to release late afternoon on May 29th, one day earlier than previously announced.
'We're eagerly looking forward to launch and to getting Conan Unconquered into the hands of players. The game has really come together and although the skill cap is high, it's tremendously fun to play,' says Lawrence Poe, Chief Product Officer at Conan Unconquered publisher Funcom.
The upcoming RTS has already received positive previews, with several journalists comparing it to the highly successful game They Are Billions. The game has a number of features that set it apart from the other games in the genre, however. Among them the fact that you control a hero, as well as the army you amass. Also, the game's co-op mode and the newly announced challenge mode, in which players can challenge one another on a unique map with a unique leaderboard, look to be welcome additions to the RTS genre.
The system requirements were also revealed today, and are as follows:
Minumum:
Windows 7, 8 or 10 (64 bit)
8GB of RAM
Core i3 (dual core) @3Ghz+ or equivalent
Intel HD Graphics 620 or DX11 graphics card w/ minimum 1GB dedicated RAM
Storage - 10GB
Recommended:
Windows 7, 8 or 10 (64 bit)
8GB of RAM
Core i5 (quad core) @3Ghz+ or equivalent
Nvidia Geforce GTX 970 or AMD RX580 or better
Storage - 10GB
The game is currently available for pre-order on Steam and via www.conanunconquered.com.
ABOUT FUNCOM - Funcom is an independent developer and publisher of online games for PC and consoles. Funcom has provided outstanding entertainment since 1993 and continues to expand its track-record of more than twenty released games. Titles include 'Conan Exiles', 'Secret World Legends, 'Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures', 'The Longest Journey', 'Anarchy Online', 'The Park', and 'Dreamfall: The Longest Journey'. For corporate information please visit www.funcom.com. For information about Funcom games visit www.conanexiles.com, www.secretworldlegends.com, www.anarchy-online.com, www.dreamfall.com, www.theparkgame.com, www.conanexiles.com, or www.ageofconan.com. Funcom is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker FUNCOM.
ABOUT CABINET - The Cabinet group consists of Cabinet Entertainment, a tv/film financing and production company, as well as Cabinet Licensing, a consumer products division which manages and develops global entertainment franchises in all forms of media, including motion picture, television, and the gaming, publishing and toy/collectibles industries. Our portfolio consists of well-known brands such as Conan the Barbarian, Kull of Atlantis, Solomon Kane, Mutant Chronicles, Mutant: Year Zero, and Kult.
ABOUT PETROGLYPH STUDIOS - Based in Las Vegas, Petroglyph has over 30 employees with many team members coming from Westwood Studios, creators of Command & Conquer. They've been responsible for a range of tactical and strategic PC games including Star Wars: Empire at War, Grey Goo and the recent '8-Bit' RTS series. They are also currently developing the remaster of Command & Conquer to be released by Electronic Arts.
