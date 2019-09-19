Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Funcom N.V.    FUNCOM   NL0012756266

FUNCOM N.V.

(FUNCOM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Funcom N : Play ALL of Funcom's Conan games free on Steam this weekend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 01:57pm EDT

Funcom's best-selling game ever, Conan Exiles, the brutal MMO Age of Conan and a newly improved and expanded Conan Unconquered are all available for free this weekend starting TODAY.

OSLO, Norway - Sept 19th, 2019 - In celebration of the Conan franchise and in order to display the evolution of all three titles, Funcom has together with Steam today made survival game Conan Exiles, MMO Age of Conan and the RTS game Conan Unconquered available to play for free for a limited time.

DOWNLOAD CONAN FREE WEEKEND TRAILER:
Download from the FTP | Embed from YouTube
Download the NEW Conan Exiles video

Starting today and lasting until September 23 rd, anyone can log on to Steam to play the three Conan games and discover the improvements they have had since their initial launches, as outlined below. During this time, and lasting for an additional week, all three games will also be available for purchase with significant discounts.

Conan Exiles

The open world survival game, set in the savage lands of Conan the Barbarian, quickly became one of Funcom's best-selling games after a successful Early Access run starting January 2017. Since the game launched in full on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on May 8 th, 2018, the game has had 7 DLCs and a host of free updates, adding new lands to explore, more end-game content, building pieces, bug fixes and performance improvements.

For a limited time, the game will be available at a 50% discount on Steam.

Age of Conan: Unchained

The MMO, which is widely considered to be one of the most brutal games in the genre, sold more than a million copies within weeks after launch. Age of Conan has benefited from years of continual development, improving the visuals, performance and content of the game.

The MMO was re-worked into Age of Conan: Unchained in 2011, making it available free, with the option of purchasing additional content. During the Steam Free Weekend, Hyborian Conqueror Collection - containing 4 expansions and an exclusive vanity item - will be available at a 60% discounted price.

Conan Unconquered

The real-time survival strategy game developed by the Command & Conquer-veterans at Petroglyph and published by Funcom was released earlier this year. This week the game has been updated, improving the game's visuals and balancing, as well as adding a new playable hero - Bêlit the Pirate Queen - and new campaign scenarios. The price has been adjusted from $29.99 / €29.99 to $19.99 / €19.99 (prices may differ across territories) and will even be available at a 30% discount through the course of the week.

For more information, check out Funcom on Steam.

Media Contact
Eirik Leganger Nergård 
PR Manager
Funcom  eirikn@funcom.com

ABOUT FUNCOM - Funcom is an independent developer and publisher of online games for PC and consoles. Funcom has provided outstanding entertainment since 1993 and continues to expand its track-record of more than twenty released games. Titles include 'Conan Exiles', 'Secret World Legends, 'Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures', 'The Longest Journey', 'Anarchy Online', 'The Park', and 'Dreamfall: The Longest Journey'. For corporate information please visit www.funcom.com. For information about Funcom games visit www.conanexiles.com, www.secretworldlegends.com, www.anarchy-online.com, www.dreamfall.com, www.theparkgame.com, www.conanexiles.com, or www.ageofconan.com. Funcom is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker FUNCOM.

ABOUT CABINET - The Cabinet group consists of Cabinet Entertainment, a tv/film financing and production company, as well as Cabinet Licensing, a consumer products division which manages and develops global entertainment franchises in all forms of media, including motion picture, television, and the gaming, publishing and toy/collectibles industries. Our portfolio consists of well-known brands such as Conan the Barbarian, Kull of Atlantis, Solomon Kane, Mutant Chronicles, Mutant: Year Zero, and Kult.

ABOUT PETROGLYPH GAMES - Based in Las Vegas, Petroglyph has over 30 employees with many team members coming from Westwood Studios, creators of Command & Conquer. They've been responsible for a range of tactical and strategic PC games including Star Wars: Empire at War, Grey Goo and the recent '8-Bit' RTS series. They are also currently developing the remaster of Command & Conquer to be released by Electronic Arts.

Disclaimer

Funcom NV published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 17:56:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUNCOM N.V.
01:57pFUNCOM N : Play ALL of Funcom's Conan games free on Steam this weekend
PU
01:05pPRESS RELEASE : All Funcom's Conan games can be played for free on Steam this we..
AQ
09/03FUNCOM N : Press Release – Funcom releases new DLC and Free PvP Update for..
PU
09/03FUNCOM N : releases new DLC and free PvP update for Conan Exiles
PU
09/03FUNCOM N : Press Release - Funcom releases new DLC and Free PvP Update for Conan..
AQ
08/30FUNCOM N : Announcement of relocation plan to Norway
AQ
08/26FUNCOM N : Presentation of Second Quarter 2019 Financials
AQ
08/26PRESS RELEASE : Online multiplayer and new release date for Conan Chop Chop
AQ
08/20FUNCOM N : Presentation of Second Quarter / Half -Yearly 2019 Financials
AQ
07/31PRESS RELEASE : Funcom releases Seed of Evil, expansion for Mutant Year Zero: Ro..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 29,3 M
EBIT 2019 1,70 M
Net income 2019 1,00 M
Finance 2019 18,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 80,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,64x
EV / Sales2020 2,81x
Capitalization 125 M
Chart FUNCOM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Funcom N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUNCOM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,20  $
Last Close Price 1,61  $
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rui Manuel Monteiro Casais Chief Executive Officer
Ole Arne Prydz Gladhaug Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ole Schreiner Chief Operating Officer
Stian Drageset Chief Financial Officer
Alain L. Tascan Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUNCOM N.V.17.48%125
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD18.36%42 278
NEXON CO LTD3.90%11 906
NCSOFT CORP--.--%9 070
ZYNGA INC53.69%5 687
WUHU SANQI INTRCTV ENT NTWK TCH GRP COLD--.--%5 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group