Funcom N : Play ALL of Funcom's Conan games free on Steam this weekend

Funcom's best-selling game ever, Conan Exiles, the brutal MMO Age of Conan and a newly improved and expanded Conan Unconquered are all available for free this weekend starting TODAY.

OSLO, Norway - Sept 19th, 2019 - In celebration of the Conan franchise and in order to display the evolution of all three titles, Funcom has together with Steam today made survival game Conan Exiles, MMO Age of Conan and the RTS game Conan Unconquered available to play for free for a limited time.

DOWNLOAD CONAN FREE WEEKEND TRAILER:

Download from the FTP | Embed from YouTube

Download the NEW Conan Exiles video

Starting today and lasting until September 23 rd, anyone can log on to Steam to play the three Conan games and discover the improvements they have had since their initial launches, as outlined below. During this time, and lasting for an additional week, all three games will also be available for purchase with significant discounts.

Conan Exiles

The open world survival game, set in the savage lands of Conan the Barbarian, quickly became one of Funcom's best-selling games after a successful Early Access run starting January 2017. Since the game launched in full on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on May 8 th, 2018, the game has had 7 DLCs and a host of free updates, adding new lands to explore, more end-game content, building pieces, bug fixes and performance improvements.

For a limited time, the game will be available at a 50% discount on Steam.

Age of Conan: Unchained

The MMO, which is widely considered to be one of the most brutal games in the genre, sold more than a million copies within weeks after launch. Age of Conan has benefited from years of continual development, improving the visuals, performance and content of the game.

The MMO was re-worked into Age of Conan: Unchained in 2011, making it available free, with the option of purchasing additional content. During the Steam Free Weekend, Hyborian Conqueror Collection - containing 4 expansions and an exclusive vanity item - will be available at a 60% discounted price.

Conan Unconquered

The real-time survival strategy game developed by the Command & Conquer-veterans at Petroglyph and published by Funcom was released earlier this year. This week the game has been updated, improving the game's visuals and balancing, as well as adding a new playable hero - Bêlit the Pirate Queen - and new campaign scenarios. The price has been adjusted from $29.99 / €29.99 to $19.99 / €19.99 (prices may differ across territories) and will even be available at a 30% discount through the course of the week.

For more information, check out Funcom on Steam.