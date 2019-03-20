Funcom N : announces Mutant Year Zero coming to Nintendo Switch this summer with DLC expansion and retail release

XCOM-meets-Fallout tactical adventure game Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden arriving for the first time on Nintendo Switch on June 25th

Retail Deluxe Edition for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch also arriving June 25th, will include new DLC expansion

OSLO, Norway - March 20th, 2019 - During today's Epic keynote at the Game Developer Conference in San Francisco, publisher Funcom and the developers at The Bearded Ladies announced from the stage that Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is finally making its way to Nintendo Switch and that the date to mark in your calendar is June 25th, 2019. It was also announced that the Nintendo Switch version will come with an expansion DLC that will also be available for purchase on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Lastly, it was announced that a retail Deluxe Edition will also release on June 25th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch which will include both the base game and the expansion DLC.

Check out the NINTENDO SWITCH REVEAL TRAILER here:

Download from the FTP | Embed from YouTube

Download the latest screenshots and key art from Funcom's press FTP

The retail edition is being co-published together with Maximum Games and is already available for pre-order at select retailers, with more rolling out soon. The retail Deluxe Edition is listed with a $39.99 SRP.

More information about the expansion DLC, including digital pricing, will be revealed later.

'Ever since we started working on this game, we have always felt it would be a perfect fit for the Nintendo Switch,' said Haraldur Thormundsson, CEO of The Bearded Ladies. 'The game lends itself really well to the Switch controls and the pacing of the tactical turn-based combat is perfect for an on-the-go, handheld console. We are also excited for the opportunity to tell another Mutant Year Zero Story with the new expansion DLC, and we look forward to talking more about that soon.'

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden combines XCOM-like tactical, turn-based combat with real-time stealth and exploration of a post-human Earth. It is developed by The Bearded Ladies, a team made up of former HITMAN and PAYDAY developers among others. The game has received several 'Best of Show' awards at both E3 and Gamescom. Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is currently available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The Nintendo Switch version will launch on June 25th, 2019.

For more information, please visit the official website at www.mutantyearzero.com.

Media Contact

Erling Ellingsen

Chief Marketing Officer

Funcom

erling@funcom.com