FUNCOM N.V.    FUNCOM   NL0012756266

FUNCOM N.V. (FUNCOM)
10/18 04:25:19 pm
17.76 NOK   +1.01%
News 
Press Release

Press Release – Funcom releases new “Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden” video

0
10/18/2018 | 08:53pm CEST

In today's press release Funcom announces a new video for the game 'Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden'.

In the video the team takes you behind the scenes at their Malmö studio as they give you the overview of what the game is all about and what players can look forward to. You can also find a written overview posted on www.mutantyearzero.com.

The game, which is available for pre-order on buy.mutantyearzero.com will, as previously communicated, be released 4 December 2018 on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

This tactical adventure game is developed by The Bearded Ladies and published by Funcom through a Development Support and Publishing Agreement.

To read the full press release, please visit the 'News Section' of the Funcom website: http://pr.funcom.com/latest_news

Badhoevedorp, The Netherlands, 18 October 2018

Funcom N.V.

Disclaimer

Funcom NV published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 18:52:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Rui Manuel Monteiro Casais Chief Executive Officer
Ole Arne Prydz Gladhaug Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ole Schreiner Chief Operating Officer
Stian Drageset Chief Financial Officer
Alain L. Tascan Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUNCOM N.V.13.37%160
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD19.50%59 697
NEXON CO LTD-58.21%10 873
NCSOFT CORP--.--%7 921
ZYNGA INC6.50%3 613
WUHU SHUNRONG SANQI IE NTWRK TECH CO LTD--.--%3 045
