Press Release – Funcom releases new “Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden” video

In today's press release Funcom announces a new video for the game 'Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden'.

In the video the team takes you behind the scenes at their Malmö studio as they give you the overview of what the game is all about and what players can look forward to. You can also find a written overview posted on www.mutantyearzero.com.

The game, which is available for pre-order on buy.mutantyearzero.com will, as previously communicated, be released 4 December 2018 on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

This tactical adventure game is developed by The Bearded Ladies and published by Funcom through a Development Support and Publishing Agreement.

Badhoevedorp, The Netherlands, 18 October 2018

Funcom N.V.