Funcom : Debaucheries DLC turns up the heat in Conan Exiles

OSLO, Norway - Oct 8th, 2019 - Build a luxurious pleasure house in the tree-tops, connected to a bustling tavern by a rope bridge. Decorate your home with an exquisitely crafted chess set, scarlet curtains and wine racks, and prepare yourself for battle with the new and intimidating Dark Templar armor set. The Debaucheries of Derketo DLC lets you cast your prudence aside and give in to your darkest and innermost desires.

Released today on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, Debaucheries of Derketo offers Conan Exiles players a wide variety of new building pieces, outfits and emotes. Also released is a free update, giving everyone access to the brand-new Wine Cellar dungeon, where you will find the new Khari Warrior and Khari Priest armor sets.

Debaucheries of Derketo pack is available for $9.99/€9.99 (pricing may differ across territories), and contains the following:

10 new building pieces. Build in tree-tops with new tree hut foundation, rope bridges, stages and more.

10 new armor pieces. Go to battle in the new and intimidating Dark Templar armor or the golden Guardian armor.

12 new emotes. Juggle, chug beer, instill fear with the new angry emote or display a cool and nonchalant look.

10 new outfit pieces, including noble clothes and innkeeper outfit.

6 new warpaints, each symbolizing distinct emotions.

29 new placeables. Wine racks, tavern counters, chess set, lavish curtains and more, specifically constructed for tavern interior, pleasure houses and exquisite chateaus.

10 new jewelry pieces. Five golden and five silver pieces of jewelry, designed to seduce even the most cold-hearted warrior.

All the new content in Debaucheries of Derketo is exclusive to this DLC and adds a host of new visual options, but does not give any in-game advantage in power. All the new items have comparable stats to existing items.

Conan Exiles is an open world survival game set in the savage lands of Conan the Barbarian. After a successful Early Access run starting in January 2017, the game launched in full on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on May 8th, 2018 and became one of Funcom's best-selling and fastest-selling games to date. For more information about Conan Exiles, visit www.conanexiles.com.