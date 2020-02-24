Funcom : Presentation of Fourth Quarter 2019 Financials

Presentation of Fourth Quarter 2019 Financials
Funcom will present its financial result for the Fourth Quarter of 2019 on Friday 28 February 2020 at 17:00 hrs CET (17:00 local Oslo time). The presentation will be held in English on Twitch by CEO Rui Casais and CFO Stian Drageset. To watch the presentation please visit the Funcom Channel on Twitch https://twitch.tv/funcom
For questions, please contact us by email at: investor@funcom.com Please note that the Fourth Quarter 2019 report and presentation will also be made available just ahead of the presentation on the company's website at: https://www.funcom.com/
Funcom SE Badhoevedorp, the Netherlands, 24 February 2020 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 of vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)
