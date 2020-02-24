Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Funcom SE    FUNCOM   NL0012756266

FUNCOM SE

(FUNCOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/24 10:20:00 am
16.96 NOK   +0.36%
10:18aFUNCOM : Presentation of Fourth Quarter 2019 Financials
PU
10:16aFUNCOM : Presentation of Fourth Quarter 2019 Financials
AQ
02/20FUNCOM : Approved Offer Document
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Funcom : Presentation of Fourth Quarter 2019 Financials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 10:18am EST
Presentation of Fourth Quarter 2019 Financials
Funcom will present its financial result for the Fourth Quarter of 2019 on Friday 28 February 2020 at 17:00 hrs CET (17:00 local Oslo time). The presentation will be held in English on Twitch by CEO Rui Casais and CFO Stian Drageset. To watch the presentation please visit the Funcom Channel on Twitch https://twitch.tv/funcom For questions, please contact us by email at: investor@funcom.com Please note that the Fourth Quarter 2019 report and presentation will also be made available just ahead of the presentation on the company's website at: https://www.funcom.com/ To receive Funcom news directly to your e-mail sign up to our e-mail service at https://investors.funcom.com/ Funcom SE Badhoevedorp, the Netherlands, 24 February 2020 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 of vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

Disclaimer

Funcom NV published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 15:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FUNCOM SE
10:18aFUNCOM : Presentation of Fourth Quarter 2019 Financials
PU
10:16aFUNCOM : Presentation of Fourth Quarter 2019 Financials
AQ
02/20FUNCOM : Approved Offer Document
AQ
02/20TENCENT : launches its recommended voluntary cash offer for all shares in Funcom..
AQ
02/19FUNCOM : Voluntary offer - offer document approved
AQ
02/12FUNCOM : Conan Chop Chop to Hit the Shop in Q2 2020
PU
02/12PRESS RELEASE : New release window for Conan Chop Chop
AQ
02/05FUNCOM : Update in connection with the announcement of intent to launch voluntar..
AQ
01/23CORRECTED : Convening Notice Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
01/23FUNCOM : Convening Notice Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 27,2 M
EBIT 2019 0,30 M
Net income 2019 -1,00 M
Finance 2019 14,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -182x
P/E ratio 2020 36,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,66x
EV / Sales2020 4,34x
Capitalization 141 M
Chart FUNCOM SE
Duration : Period :
Funcom SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUNCOM SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,18  $
Last Close Price 1,82  $
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rui Manuel Monteiro Casais Chief Executive Officer
Ole Arne Prydz Gladhaug Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ole Schreiner Chief Operating Officer
Stian Drageset Chief Financial Officer
Alain L. Tascan Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUNCOM SE28.52%141
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD6.66%48 688
NETEASE, INC.,12.51%44 145
NEXON CO., LTD.0.11%14 512
NCSOFT CORP--.--%11 408
WUHU SANQI INTRCTV ENT NTWK TCH GRP COLD--.--%11 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group