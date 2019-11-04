Log in
Funcom : Presentation of Third Quarter 2019 Financials

11/04/2019 | 02:00pm EST

Funcom will present its financial result for the Third Quarter of 2019 on Monday 11 November 2019 at 20:00 hrs CET (20:00 local Oslo time). The presentation will be held in English on Twitch by CEO Rui Casais and CFO Stian Drageset.

To watch the presentation please visit the Funcom Channel on Twitch https://twitch.tv/funcom

For questions, please contact us by email at: investor@funcom.com

Please note that the Third Quarter 2019 report and presentation will also be made available just ahead of the presentation on the company's website at: https://www.funcom.com/

To receive Funcom news directly to your e-mail sign up to our e-mail service at https://investors.funcom.com/

Funcom SE

Badhoevedorp, the Netherlands, 4 November 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 of vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

Disclaimer

Funcom NV published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 18:59:09 UTC
