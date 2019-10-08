Funcom : Press Release – Funcom releases Debaucheries DLC for Conan Exiles

In today's press release Funcom announces that Debaucheries of Derketo, the eight DLC (Downloadable Content) for Conan Exiles, is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The DLC contains new building and armor pieces, emotes, warpaint, outfits, placeable items and jewelry pieces.
Debaucheries of Derketo is available on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for USD 9.99. Prices will differ depending on local currency and the region in which the units are sold.
Funcom SE
Badhoevedorp, The Netherlands, 8 October 2019
