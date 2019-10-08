Log in
FUNCOM SE    FUNCOM   NL0012756266

FUNCOM SE

(FUNCOM)
Funcom : Press Release – Funcom releases Debaucheries DLC for Conan Exiles

10/08/2019 | 03:06pm EDT

In today's press release Funcom announces that Debaucheries of Derketo, the eight DLC (Downloadable Content) for Conan Exiles, is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The DLC contains new building and armor pieces, emotes, warpaint, outfits, placeable items and jewelry pieces.

Debaucheries of Derketo is available on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for USD 9.99. Prices will differ depending on local currency and the region in which the units are sold.

To read the full press release and view the video, please visit the News Section of the Funcom website (http://pr.funcom.com/)

Funcom SE

Badhoevedorp, The Netherlands, 8 October 2019

Disclaimer

Funcom NV published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 19:05:04 UTC
