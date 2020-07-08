Log in
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC

(FCH)
Funding Circle : Britain's Funding Circle to cut 85 U.S. jobs

07/08/2020

Funding Circle will cut around 85 jobs in its U.S. business, the British-based peer-to-peer lending platform said on Wednesday, as it seeks to accelerate a push to make the U.S. operations profitable.

The lender will also centralise its technology development in Britain rather than having a separate U.S. team, it said.

Funding Circle, which matches borrowers with retail and institutional investors, in April said it was withdrawing its financial guidance for the rest of the year until the outlook became clearer.

(Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials
Sales 2020 148 M 185 M 185 M
Net income 2020 -50,2 M -63,1 M -63,1 M
Net cash 2020 108 M 136 M 136 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 244 M 308 M 307 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 055
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Funding Circle Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 126,20 GBX
Last Close Price 70,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 351%
Spread / Average Target 80,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samir Desai Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Digby Learoyd Non-Executive Chairman
Oliver White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Swati Lay Chief Technology Officer
Henry Willem Nelis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC-19.91%308
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED37.38%630 891
NETFLIX, INC.52.41%216 894
PROSUS N.V.27.61%156 158
NASPERS LIMITED39.34%80 240
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.36%56 909
