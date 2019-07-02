Funding Circle : halves revenue growth guidance as demand falls

Log in
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC

(FCH)
  Report  
07/02/2019 | 03:38am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - British peer-to-peer lending platform Funding Circle Holdings Plc on Tuesday halved its 2019 revenue growth projection to 20% and tightened its lending standards as reduced demand for loans hit its earnings.

"The uncertain economic environment has reduced demand from small businesses and led us to proactively tighten lending criteria. As a result, revenue growth will be impacted," Chief Executive Samir Desai said.

Funding Circle also said it is 'pausing' a planned expansion into Canada in order to focus on its existing markets, mainly Britain and the United States.

The lender's shares fell as much as 25% in early Tuesday trade and were down 10% at 0715 GMT. They are down 71% since the company floated in September amid wider concerns about the peer-to-peer industry model which works by matching borrowers with retail and institutional investors willing to lend for a return.

The negative update from one of Britain's most prominent peer-to-peer lenders will only intensify scrutiny from regulators and investors about the industry, following several high-profile problems in recent years.

The Financial Conduct Authority in June ruled retail investors will face a cap on how much they can put into peer-to-peer platforms amid concerns they risk big losses compared to insured bank savings accounts.

Funding Circle's shares took a hit in April when it said it would close its listed SME income fund, which analysts said had struggled with rising hedging and financing costs.

In an unscheduled update to the market ahead of its half-year results due on Aug. 8, Funding Circle on Tuesday said it has tightened lending criteria for higher-risk companies in a move that would hit loan volumes but protect investors.

"This is a disappointing update by Funding Circle, though not entirely surprising in our view as the ambitious growth targets set out at the IPO were always going to be difficult to hit while also maintaining a firm grip on asset quality," said analyst Colin Jackson at Dublin-based broker Goodbody.

Funding Circle said its current loan performance remains in line with previous projections, but that there was a 'marginal' increase in bad debt expectations for loans originated in Britain in 2018.

The company has yet to turn a profit but said on Tuesday it expected its annual loss for 2019 to be lower than in 2018.

(Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

By Lawrence White

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 199 M
EBIT 2019 -42,0 M
Net income 2019 -45,3 M
Finance 2019 297 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 -12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -14,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,36x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
Capitalization 567 M
Chart FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Funding Circle Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,26  GBP
Last Close Price 1,63  GBP
Spread / Highest target 221%
Spread / Average Target 99,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samir Desai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Digby Learoyd Chairman
Pamela Burton Chief Operating Officer
Sean Robert Glithero Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harry Willem Nelis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC-52.75%717
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD11.82%430 278
NETFLIX39.95%160 600
NASPERS LIMITED25.69%105 912
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA28.01%26 430
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR17.25%24 551
