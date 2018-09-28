Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Funding Circle SME Income Fund Ltd    FCIF   GG00BYYJCZ96

FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD (FCIF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/27 05:35:13 pm
100.5 GBp   -0.99%
01:28aGlobal equity raising slumps, European bankers eye big floats
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Global equity raising slumps, European bankers eye big floats

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 01:28am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe was the worst performing region for equity raising proceeds in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, as a strong performance in Asia failed to undo a global slump in issuance.

Global equity capital markets' (ECM) proceeds fell to $543 billion (415 billion pounds) in the first three quarters of the year from $563 billion in the same period of 2017.

Asia offerings helped to balance a slump in Europe, where activity was stymied by an absence of the massive bank rights issues seen in 2017. In the third quarter, European ECM fell 63 percent to $19 billion, while global ECM proceeds fell 31 percent to $134 billion.

A banking source who declined to be named said the poor performance of some stocks following share sales - including British bank RBS and financial technology firm Adyen - dampened investor sentiment in Europe.

"The one bright spot is IPOs. The ones we're looking at are big in size, whereas last year the IPO flow was more scattered and small and there was investor fatigue towards year end," said Samuel Losada, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) ECM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Starting in late 2017, a string of European IPOs were cancelled, with bankers often citing market conditions or a mismatch in price expectations between buyers and sellers.

Most notably Saudi Aramco shelved its plan to sell $100 billion worth of shares, a deal aggressively chased by ECM bankers battling for league table positions.

"IPO markets will need to digest a lot of issuance over the coming weeks and months and long only investors are driving this. They are however very sensitive to price," Losada added.

Goldman Sachs was the top bookrunner for ECM and IPOs globally, beating fellow Wall Street bank JP Morgan which came top last year.

SETTING THE TONE

Swiss packager SIG Combibloc and British peer-to-peer lending platform Funding Circle are scheduled to make their market debut on Friday and are expected to set the tone for a string of deals currently in the market.

Early October would see Mubadala-backed Spanish energy company Cepsa and British car maker Aston Martin go public in multi-billion dollar floats.

But with U.S. midterm elections and crucial summits to decide Britain's future relationship with the European Union in the coming weeks, companies may have just a small time frame in which to do deals.

The initial public offering of Volkswagen's truck and bus unit is expected to be among the biggest of 2019, driving proceeds of more than 6 billion euros to its parent company Volkswagen AG.

Bankers pointed to an outflow of global funds from Europe, with capital instead favouring the United States, which has a better growth forecast. Hoping for a reversal of this trend, London-based bankers said investors may soon see European IPOs as a good opportunity to pile back into the continent.

"The volumes are sustainable and because of a number of jumbo IPOs coming up, there may be an upside. Merger and acquisition financing may also help bring up issuance," said Suneel Hargunani, head of EMEA equity syndicate at Citigroup.

(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Gareth Jones)

By Dasha Afanasieva
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADYEN 3.43% 684.7 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BANK OF AMERICA -0.63% 29.94 Delayed Quote.2.07%
CITIGROUP 0.69% 72.95 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD 0.31% 100.5 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP -0.50% 227.74 Delayed Quote.-10.16%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.43% 114.52 Delayed Quote.10.20%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 0.16% 255.6 Delayed Quote.-8.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME
01:28aGlobal equity raising slumps, European bankers eye big floats
RE
01/11FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND : INTRUST Bank and Funding Circle Announce Strate..
AQ
01/10FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND : Intrust Bank to fund loans originated on Fundin..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 343 M
Chart FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD
Duration : Period :
Funding Circle SME Income Fund Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,06  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Samir Desai Chief Executive Officer
Richard Michael Boléat Independent Chairman
Jonathan Ronald Lucien Bridel Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Burwood Independent Non-Executive Director
Frederic Hervouet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.17%450
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS5.31%1 069
DRAPER ESPRIT59.64%813
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%350
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP3.49%173
CM FINANCE INC8.54%121
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.