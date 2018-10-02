Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC    FEET   GB00BLSNND18

FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC (FEET)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 10/02 05:26:51 pm
1185.0000 GBp   -0.21%
06:02pFUNDSMITH EMERG : Fact Sheet as at 28 September 2018
PU
09/06FUNDSMITH EMERG : Fact Sheet
PU
08/06FUNDSMITH EMERG : Issue of Equity
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust : Fact Sheet as at 28 September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 06:02pm CEST

2 October 2018

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc

(the 'Company')

The Company's fact sheet as at 28 September 2018 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSMand on the Company's website, www.feetplc.co.uk.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734

- END -

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Disclaimer

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 16:01:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIE
06:02pFUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Fact Sheet as at 28 September 2018
PU
09/06FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Fact Sheet
PU
08/06FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
08/03FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Fact Sheet
PU
08/02FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Appoints Three New Partners
PU
07/30FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
07/04FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Fact Sheet
PU
07/02FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PU
06/04FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Fact Sheet
PU
04/06FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Fact sheet
PU
More news
Chart FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
David Martin Bralsford Chairman
David Roger William Potter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC-9.82%410
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS6.19%1 078
DRAPER ESPRIT49.43%754
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%346
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP3.26%172
CM FINANCE INC5.28%117
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.