Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc    FEET   GB00BLSNND18

FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC

(FEET)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust : Factsheet as at 30 September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 11:39am EDT

2 October 2019

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc

(the 'Company')

The Company's fact sheet as at 30 September 2019 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSMand on the Company's website, www.feetplc.co.uk.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734

- END -

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Disclaimer

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 15:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIE
11:39aFUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Factsheet as at 30 September 2019
PU
09/20FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Notification of Transaction
PU
09/04FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Factsheet as at 30 August 2019
PU
08/05FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Factsheet as at 31 July 2019
PU
07/11FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Notification of Transaction
PU
07/02FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Fact Sheet as at 28 June 2019
PU
06/24FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PU
06/13FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Notification of Transaction
PU
06/06FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Factsheet as at 31 May 2019
PU
05/23FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : City veteran Terry Smith hands over Fundsmit..
AQ
More news
Chart FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
David Martin Bralsford Chairman
David Roger William Potter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC-2.94%0
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA--.--%3 643
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS LLC58.63%1 181
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.22.01%215
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group