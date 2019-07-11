Log in
FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC

(FEET)
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust : Notification of Transaction

07/11/2019 | 05:33am EDT

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc

(the 'Company')

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified that on 10 July 2019, Terry Smith, Chief Executive of Fundsmith LLP, the Company's Investment Manager, purchased 85,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of £11.45 per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Smith holds a total of 847,000 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 3.18% of the Company's issued share capital.

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3709 8734

Disclaimer

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 09:32:03 UTC
