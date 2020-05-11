Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Funko, Inc.    FNKO

FUNKO, INC.

(FNKO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FNKO FINAL DEADLINE TODAY: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Funko, Inc. Investors of Important May 11 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 10:40am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) between August 8, 2019 and March 5, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important May 11, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Funko investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Funko class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1805.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Funko was experiencing lower than expected sales; (2) as a result, Funko was reasonably likely to incur a write-down for slower moving inventory; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 11, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1805.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FUNKO, INC.
10:40aFNKO FINAL DEADLINE TODAY : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Funko, Inc. Inves..
BU
05/08THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
05/08FUNKO, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
05/07FUNKO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
05/07FUNKO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07FUNKO : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
05/06FNKO INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors that on..
BU
05/05MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
05/047-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Actio..
BU
05/01THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 652 M
EBIT 2020 25,5 M
Net income 2020 10,8 M
Debt 2020 186 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 35,9x
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 165 M
Chart FUNKO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Funko, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUNKO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4,50  $
Last Close Price 4,73  $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target -4,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Mariotti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Perlmutter President
Kenneth Brotman Chairman
Joe Sansone Chief Global Operations Officer
Jennifer Fall Jung Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUNKO, INC.-72.44%165
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.6.06%13 940
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-3.08%11 299
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT20.01%9 641
HASBRO, INC.-34.00%9 550
MATTEL-34.91%3 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group