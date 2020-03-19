Log in
FNKO LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Reminds Funko, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – FNKO

03/19/2020

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) between October 31, 2019 and March 5, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important May 11, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Funko investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Funko class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1805.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Funko was experiencing lower than expected sales; (2) as a result, Funko was reasonably likely to incur a writedown for slower moving inventory; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 11, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1805.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 839 M
EBIT 2020 62,5 M
Net income 2020 34,3 M
Debt 2020 198 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 5,44x
P/E ratio 2021 4,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
EV / Sales2021 0,35x
Capitalization 133 M
Chart FUNKO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Funko, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUNKO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 8,47  $
Last Close Price 3,82  $
Spread / Highest target 162%
Spread / Average Target 122%
Spread / Lowest Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Mariotti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Perlmutter President
Kenneth Brotman Chairman
Joe Sansone Chief Global Operations Officer
Jennifer Fall Jung Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUNKO, INC.-77.74%133
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-12.91%11 446
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-4.39%9 499
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-0.16%7 980
HASBRO, INC.-55.67%6 409
MATTEL-36.97%2 962
