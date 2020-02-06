Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Funko, Inc.    FNKO

FUNKO, INC.

(FNKO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Funko : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Urges Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Investors to Contact its Attorneys; Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 08:23pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now.  The firm is actively investigating whether the Company and senior executives violated federal securities laws, and certain investors may have valuable claims. 

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Relevant Holding Period: Before Feb. 6, 2020

Sign Upwww.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/FNKO

Contact An Attorney Now:  

FNKO@hbsslaw.com


844-916-0895

Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether Funko and its senior management overstated demand for its products and the value of its reported inventory.

In past quarters Funko has emphasized the "favorable trends in product costs," "stronger demand," and "stronger opportunities" for its pop culture products.

On Feb. 5, 2020, however, the Company shocked investors when it announced disappointing Q4 2019 revenues of $214 million, or nearly 20% below analysts' consensus, and EPS of $0.16 to $0.18, or nearly 58% - 62% below street projections.  Management blamed these poor results in part on a $16.8 million charge to write down slow-moving inventory. 

In response to Funko's dim 2020 guidance, D.A. Davidson reportedly said it has "low confidence in the 'hockey stick sales guidance.'"  JPMorgan analyst Christopher Horvers reportedly said "[t]actically, back half-weighed stories are tough to endorse, especially on such a big 4Q miss" and "[i]n our view, the stock looks to be in the penalty box for an extended period.

This news drove the price of Funko shares sharply lower on Feb. 6, 2020.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Funko misstated sales and inflated the value of its inventory," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Funko and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Funko should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email FNKO@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-urges-funko-inc-fnko-investors-to-contact-its-attorneys-firm-investigating-possible-securities-fraud-301000749.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FUNKO, INC.
08:23pFUNKO : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Urges Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Invest..
PR
07:15pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Funko, Inc. (FNKO) ..
BU
06:47pFUNKO ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Funko, Inc. on Behalf..
BU
02:16pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading National Securities Fraud Law Firm, Anno..
BU
02/05(FNKO) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Continues to Investigate Funko, Inc.; Investors Su..
PR
02/05FUNKO : Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results; Provides In..
BU
02/05FUNKO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
01/06FUNKO : Goes Live from the Red Carpet at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
BU
2019FUNKO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
2019FUNKO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group