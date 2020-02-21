Funko : Unveils Innovative Line Targeting Kids at New York Toy Fair

SNAPSIES TM lets kids snap-and-match, creating thousands of variations in a brand rollout with experience-based machines designed to disrupt the toy aisle

Funko, Inc. (“Funko” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, today announced it is entering the toy category starting with an innovative product line called SnapsiesTM.

With Snapsies, Funko has developed a toyline kids will love engaging with, because each snap creates a custom character that makes the Snapsie truly unique. The patent pending snap-and-match technology allows kids to add an extra layer of personalization to an already diverse lineup of characters like rock star unicorn Jett, super-athletic mountain goat Billie, and hedgehog Boe, the baker.

To support this line, Funko has created an innovative delivery system with a touchscreen-display retail machine that lets kids immerse themselves in the world of Snapsies through video shorts created by Funko Animation Studios. From the machine a toy capsule is dispensed for instant unwrap, snap, and play.

“Funko is taking our experience in pop culture and entertainment licensed merchandise and bringing it to the toy aisle with an innovative delivery system and product line that will engage kids and increase dwell time at retail,” said Brian Mariotti, Chief Executive Officer at Funko.

ABOUT FUNKO

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, board games, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://www.funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

