FUNKO, INC.

FUNKO, INC.

(FNKO)
02/20 04:00:00 pm
8.95 USD   -2.29%
Funko : Unveils Innovative Line Targeting Kids at New York Toy Fair

02/21/2020 | 08:33am EST

SNAPSIES TM lets kids snap-and-match, creating thousands of variations in a brand rollout with experience-based machines designed to disrupt the toy aisle

Funko, Inc. (“Funko” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, today announced it is entering the toy category starting with an innovative product line called SnapsiesTM.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200221005033/en/

Funko's Snapsies machine (Photo: Business Wire)

Funko's Snapsies machine (Photo: Business Wire)

With Snapsies, Funko has developed a toyline kids will love engaging with, because each snap creates a custom character that makes the Snapsie truly unique. The patent pending snap-and-match technology allows kids to add an extra layer of personalization to an already diverse lineup of characters like rock star unicorn Jett, super-athletic mountain goat Billie, and hedgehog Boe, the baker.

To support this line, Funko has created an innovative delivery system with a touchscreen-display retail machine that lets kids immerse themselves in the world of Snapsies through video shorts created by Funko Animation Studios. From the machine a toy capsule is dispensed for instant unwrap, snap, and play.

“Funko is taking our experience in pop culture and entertainment licensed merchandise and bringing it to the toy aisle with an innovative delivery system and product line that will engage kids and increase dwell time at retail,” said Brian Mariotti, Chief Executive Officer at Funko.

For more information, follow Funko’s social channels: @originalfunko on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook; or @funkohollywood on Facebook.

ABOUT FUNKO

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, board games, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://www.funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 795 M
EBIT 2019 66,0 M
Net income 2019 15,5 M
Debt 2019 231 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,76x
EV / Sales2019 0,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 312 M
Technical analysis trends FUNKO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 10,83  $
Last Close Price 8,95  $
Spread / Highest target 56,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Mariotti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Perlmutter President
Kenneth Brotman Chairman
Joe Sansone Chief Global Operations Officer
Jennifer Fall Jung Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUNKO, INC.-47.84%312
NINTENDO CO., LTD.-0.99%42 673
HASBRO, INC.-6.37%13 531
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-5.96%12 360
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-1.52%11 598
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT21.53%9 660
