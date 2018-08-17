Log in
INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Funko, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm

08/17/2018 | 03:43am CEST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Funko, Inc. (“Funko” or ''the Company'') (NASDAQ: FNKO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Funko’s initial public offering on or about November 1, 2017 (the "IPO"), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 27, 2018.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Funko made materially false and misleading statements in the documents supporting the company’s IPO. Funko’s profitability and growth prospects were not as strong as the company represented in its documentation. As a result of the failure to disclose this information, Funko’s financial statements, claims about the company’s business operations, and financial prospects were materially false and misleading in connection to the IPO. According to the lawsuit, when accurate information about Funko became apparent in the market, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
