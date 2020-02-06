Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Funko, Inc. (FNKO) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Funko, Inc. (“Funko” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FNKO) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 5, 2020, after the market closed, Funko issued a press release announcing preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results. Therein, Funko stated that "[n]et sales are expected to be approximately $214 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $233 million in the fourth quarter of 2018."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.20, over 40%, to close at $9.29 per share on February 6, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you purchased Funko securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206006025/en/