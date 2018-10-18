Log in
Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Funko, Inc.; New December 17, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

10/18/2018 | 04:03pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) pursuant to and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Funko’s initial public offering on or about November 1, 2017 (the “IPO”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Funko investors under the federal securities laws.

The lawsuit, styled as Satyanarayana Kanugonda v. Funko, Inc., et al., Case No. 2:18-cv-00812, is pending before Chief Judge Ricardo S. Martinez in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, Seattle Division, 700 Stewart Street, Seattle, Washington 98101.

To join the Funko class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1297.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the documents filed in connection with the IPO contained materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Funko’s profits and growth were not as positive as Funko represented; (2) Funko’s business model and customer base had not insulated it from adverse industry, sales, and earnings trends; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Funko’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and/or misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 17, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1297.html. You may also contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. The Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by Institutional Shareholder Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2018
