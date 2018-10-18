Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Funko, Inc.; New December 17, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has
filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities
of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) pursuant to and/or traceable to the
Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Funko’s
initial public offering on or about November 1, 2017 (the “IPO”). The
lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Funko investors under the federal
securities laws.
The lawsuit, styled as Satyanarayana Kanugonda v. Funko, Inc.,
et al., Case No. 2:18-cv-00812, is pending before Chief Judge
Ricardo S. Martinez in the United States District Court for the Western
District of Washington, Seattle Division, 700 Stewart Street, Seattle,
Washington 98101.
To join the Funko class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1297.html
or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at
866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com
for information on the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, the documents filed in connection with the IPO
contained materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to
disclose that: (1) Funko’s profits and growth were not as positive as
Funko represented; (2) Funko’s business model and customer base had not
insulated it from adverse industry, sales, and earnings trends; and (3)
as a result, defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement
regarding Funko’s business, operations and prospects were materially
false and/or misleading. When the true details entered the market, the
lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
