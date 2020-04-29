Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between October 31, 2019 and March 5, 2020. Funko designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally.

Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, on October 31, 2019, Funko touted an increase in net sales in its third quarter 2019 financial results and reiterated its fiscal 2019 financial outlook, stating "the Company expects net sales to be in the range of $840 million to $850 million" for full year 2019. Despite Funko's auspicious expectations, on February 5, 2020, Funko revealed in its preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results that its net sales were expected to decrease by 8% and that the Company would incur a $16.8 million write-down to "dispose of slower moving inventory." On this news Funko's stock price fell $6.20 per share, or 40%, to close at $9.29 per share. One month later, Funko affirmed a decrease of 4% year-over-year in net sales for its fourth quarter 2019 financial results citing "softness at retail during the holiday season which led to a decrease in orders." On this news, Funko's stock price fell over 4% to close at $6.92 per share.

Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Shareholders Have Legal Options

