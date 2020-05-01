Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Funko, Inc.    FNKO

FUNKO, INC.

(FNKO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Funko Inc. Investors (FNKO)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Funko, Inc. (“Funko” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FNKO) securities between October 31, 2019 and March 5, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Funko investors have until May 11, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 5, 2020, after the market closed, Funko issued a press release announcing preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results. Therein, Funko stated that “[n]et sales are expected to be approximately $214 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $233 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.20, or over 40%, to close at $9.29 per share on February 6, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

On March 5, 2020, after the market closed, Funko issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Therein, Funko affirmed that net sales for fourth quarter had decreased 4% year-over-year to $213.6 million due to, among other things, “softness at retail during the holiday season which led to a decrease in orders.”

On this news, Funko’s share price fell $0.32, or over 4%, to close at $6.92 on March 6, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Funko was experiencing lower than expected sales; (2) that, as a result, Funko was reasonably likely to incur a writedown for slower moving inventory; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Funko securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 11, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Funko securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FUNKO, INC.
05:39pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
04/30FUNKO SETS FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNIN : 30 p.m. ET
BU
04/29SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Sued for Mi..
BU
04/27FNKO Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Funko, Inc. Investors of Clas..
BU
04/12Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Funko, Inc. ..
PR
04/09HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : Fraudulent Period Expanded, Important Ap..
PR
04/09SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Sued for Misleading..
BU
04/08FUNKO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04/02FUNKO : Provides Additional COVID-19 Business Update
BU
03/20FNKO Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Funko, Inc. Investors of Cla..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 763 M
EBIT 2020 45,4 M
Net income 2020 42,6 M
Debt 2020 191 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 8,78x
P/E ratio 2021 6,44x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
EV / Sales2021 0,40x
Capitalization 150 M
Chart FUNKO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Funko, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUNKO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,72  $
Last Close Price 4,28  $
Spread / Highest target 86,9%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Mariotti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Perlmutter President
Kenneth Brotman Chairman
Joe Sansone Chief Global Operations Officer
Jennifer Fall Jung Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUNKO, INC.-75.06%150
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-1.13%12 995
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.0.78%11 149
HASBRO, INC.-30.96%9 893
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT10.30%8 931
MATTEL-35.65%3 025
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group