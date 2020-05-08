The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Funko, Inc. (FNKO)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming May 11, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Funko, Inc. (“Funko” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FNKO) securities between October 31, 2019 and March 5, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 5, 2020, after the market closed, Funko issued a press release announcing preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results. Therein, Funko stated that “[n]et sales are expected to be approximately $214 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $233 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.20, or over 40%, to close at $9.29 per share on February 6, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

On March 5, 2020, after the market closed, Funko issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Therein, Funko affirmed that net sales for fourth quarter had decreased 4% year-over-year to $213.6 million due to, among other things, “softness at retail during the holiday season which led to a decrease in orders.”

On this news, Funko’s share price fell $0.32, or over 4%, to close at $6.92 on March 6, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Funko was experiencing lower than expected sales; (2) that, as a result, Funko was reasonably likely to incur a write down for slower moving inventory; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Funko securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 11, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005403/en/