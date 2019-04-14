Funtastic : Appointment of CEO

15th April 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

FUNTASTIC ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CEO

The Board of Funtastic, today announced the appointment of David Jackson, as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer. Mr Jackson's appointment will be effective from 2nd May, 2019.

David Jackson was most recently Managing Director of Britax Childcare driving substantial top and bottom line growth. Prior to this he held Chief Executive Officer roles at Sunbeam Corporation (GUD) and Escor Group (a Smorgon Family business) and held senior management positions within Myer, Pacific Brands and Pacific Dunlop.

David has over 20 years of success and experience restoring and transforming Consumer Product businesses and global brands to deliver profitable growth. His commercial career has spanned sales, manufacturing, supply chain operations and product management with major brands. David combines a deep knowledge base in product development, supply chain, retail and consumer channels with a dedication to overhauling product categories and developing leadership capability. David has a track record in steering organisations through rapidly changing and increasingly competitive markets, getting the 'basics of business' right in order to establish sustainable platforms for growth, innovation and diversification.

Funtastic Chairman, Shane Tanner commented: "We are excited to have David join the Funtastic business in this key leadership role at an important point in the company's history. David brings a wealth of experience in consumer products and has a track record of developing and executing strategic plans to deliver top and bottom line growth. David has a deep and practical undertanding of the requirements to develop and build brands that will ensure Funtastic can unlock value".

About Funtastic Limited

Funtastic Limited (ASX-FUN) is an Australian based listed company which operates in the Toys and Plush, Tech, Apparel and Confectionery markets, principally aimed at the younger demographic market. Apart from distributing leading products throughout Australia for its key partners, Funtastic owns a number of its own products and distributes these to over 30 countries globally. These products include Chill Factor, Floaties and Pillow Pets (excluding US).

