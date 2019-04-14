Log in
Funtastic : Appointment of CEO

04/14/2019 | 09:53pm EDT

15th April 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

FUNTASTIC ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CEO

The Board of Funtastic, today announced the appointment of David Jackson, as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer. Mr Jackson's appointment will be effective from 2nd May, 2019.

David Jackson was most recently Managing Director of Britax Childcare driving substantial top and bottom line growth. Prior to this he held Chief Executive Officer roles at Sunbeam Corporation (GUD) and Escor Group (a Smorgon Family business) and held senior management positions within Myer, Pacific Brands and Pacific Dunlop.

David has over 20 years of success and experience restoring and transforming Consumer Product businesses and global brands to deliver profitable growth. His commercial career has spanned sales, manufacturing, supply chain operations and product management with major brands. David combines a deep knowledge base in product development, supply chain, retail and consumer channels with a dedication to overhauling product categories and developing leadership capability. David has a track record in steering organisations through rapidly changing and increasingly competitive markets, getting the 'basics of business' right in order to establish sustainable platforms for growth, innovation and diversification.

Funtastic Chairman, Shane Tanner commented: "We are excited to have David join the Funtastic business in this key leadership role at an important point in the company's history. David brings a wealth of experience in consumer products and has a track record of developing and executing strategic plans to deliver top and bottom line growth. David has a deep and practical undertanding of the requirements to develop and build brands that will ensure Funtastic can unlock value".

Shane Tanner

Chairman

Funtastic Limited

About Funtastic Limited

Funtastic Limited (ASX-FUN) is an Australian based listed company which operates in the Toys and Plush, Tech, Apparel and Confectionery markets, principally aimed at the younger demographic market. Apart from distributing leading products throughout Australia for its key partners, Funtastic owns a number of its own products and distributes these to over 30 countries globally. These products include Chill Factor, Floaties and Pillow Pets (excluding US).

Suite 2.01/315 Ferntree Gully Road, Mt Waverley, Victoria, 3149

Ph: (03) 9081 9103 www.funtastic.com.au

ABN 94 063 886 199

ATTACHMENT

MR DAVID JACKSON - KEY TERMS & CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Commencement Date

2nd May 2019

Term

Appointment on an on-going basis subject to customary

probationary period and termination by either party (see

termination and notice below).

Fixed Remuneration

$450,000 per annum comprising base salary and superannuation.

Short Term Incentives

Short Term Incentives of up to 30% of base salary subject to

achieving key performance indicators to be defined by the Board.

Long Term Incentives

Long Term Incentives (allocation of shares, units, options or similar

rights) up to a maximum of 70% of base salary, subject to

shareholder wealth creation to be defined by the Board. The share

price will be based on the 30 day VWAP immediately prior to the

Board approved Audited Annual Accounts of Funtastic Ltd for the

year in which any LTI Allocation vests. All options have a three

year term from the Commencement Date.

Termination and Notice

The Company or the CEO may terminate the agreement in the first

three months with one weeks notice. The Company or the CEO

may terminate the agreement by providing a six months notice

thereafter. The Company may elect, at its discretion, to make

payment in Iieu.

Suite 2.01/315 Ferntree Gully Road, Mt Waverley, Victoria, 3149

Ph: (03) 9081 9103 www.funtastic.com.au

ABN 94 063 886 199

Disclaimer

Funtastic Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 01:52:01 UTC
