Funtastic : Change of Company Address

3 September 2018
Change of Address
Funtastic Limited (ASX: FUN) is pleased to announce a change of address of its principal place of business and registered address to:
Suite 2.01
315 Ferntree Gully Road
Mount Waverley VIC 3149
AUSTRALIA
Funtastic Limited's new contact details are as follows:
Telephone +61 3 9081 9100
Facsimile +61 3 9081 9199 info@funtastic.com.au
For more information, please contact:
Howard Abbey
Company Secretary Funtastic Limited +61 3 9081 9100 howard.abbey@funtastic.com.au
Disclaimer
Funtastic Limited published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 05:01:03 UTC