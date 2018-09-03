Funtastic : Change of Company Address

3 September 2018

Change of Address

Funtastic Limited (ASX: FUN) is pleased to announce a change of address of its principal place of business and registered address to:

Suite 2.01

315 Ferntree Gully Road

Mount Waverley VIC 3149

AUSTRALIA

Funtastic Limited's new contact details are as follows:

Telephone +61 3 9081 9100

Facsimile +61 3 9081 9199 info@funtastic.com.au

For more information, please contact:

Howard Abbey

Company Secretary Funtastic Limited +61 3 9081 9100 howard.abbey@funtastic.com.au