MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Funtastic Limited    FUN   AU0000FUNDA5

FUNTASTIC LIMITED (FUN)
Funtastic : Cleansing Notice

09/13/2018 | 04:48am CEST

13 September 2018

The Manager

Market Announcements Office ASX Limited

Dear Sir/Madam

FUNTASTIC LIMITED - NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

This notice is given by Funtastic Limited ACN 063 886 199 (Funtastic) under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

Funtastic has issued 20,562,620 fully paid ordinary shares in Funtastic at an issue price of $0.06 per share to various institutional investors (Placement Shares). The Placement Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.

Funtastic advises that, as at the date of this notice, it has complied with:

  • (a) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to Funtastic; and

  • (b) section 674 of the Corporations Act.

As at the date of this notice, there is no "excluded information" of the type referred to in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

Yours sincerely

Howard Abbey Company Secretary Funtastic Limited +61 3 9081 9100 howard.abbey@funtastic.com.au

Suite 2.01/315 Ferntree Gully Road, Mount Waverley, Vic Australia 3149

Ph: (03) 9081 9100www.funtastic.com.auABN 94 063 886 199

Disclaimer

Funtastic Limited published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 02:47:03 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Leighton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Shane Francis Tanner Chairman
Howard Abbey Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Stephen Heath Independent Non-Executive Director
Phillip Jones Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUNTASTIC LIMITED44.00%5
NINTENDO CO., LTD-6.60%49 734
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE21.99%15 244
HASBRO11.75%12 893
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT43.87%12 176
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC14.34%8 620
