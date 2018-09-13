Funtastic : Cleansing Notice

13 September 2018
The Manager
Market Announcements Office ASX Limited
Dear Sir/Madam
FUNTASTIC LIMITED - NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT
This notice is given by Funtastic Limited ACN 063 886 199 (Funtastic) under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).
Funtastic has issued 20,562,620 fully paid ordinary shares in Funtastic at an issue price of $0.06 per share to various institutional investors (Placement Shares). The Placement Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.
Funtastic advises that, as at the date of this notice, it has complied with:
As at the date of this notice, there is no "excluded information" of the type referred to in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.
Yours sincerely
Howard Abbey Company Secretary Funtastic Limited +61 3 9081 9100 howard.abbey@funtastic.com.au
