Funtastic : Completion of Entitlement Offer

Funtastic Limited (Company) advises that the $7.0 underwritten 1-for-1 non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) announced on 13 September 2018 closed on 2 October 2018. Applications were received under the Entitlement Offer for 54,169,620 fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) for a total subscription amount of approximately $3.25m.

As required by paragraph 3 of Appendix 7A of the ASX Listing Rules, the Company advises that there was a shortfall in subscriptions of 62,418,827 Shares (Shortfall Shares). The underwriters to the Entitlement Offer have been advised of the number of Shortfall Shares.

It is expected that the New Shares and the Shortfall Shares will be issued on 9 October 2018. For more information, please contact:

Howard Abbey

Company Secretary Funtastic Limited +61 3 9081 9100 howard.abbey@funtastic.com.au

