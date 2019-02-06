Funtastic : Director Appointment/Resignation

7 February 2019

As foreshadowed at the Company's AGM last November 2018, Funtastic Limited (ASX: FUN) (the Company) announces the resignation of Mr Stephen Heath as an independent non-executive director of the Company effective 6 February 2019 after more than 8 years of active service to the Company.

Mr Heath has been a director of the Company since 18 October 2010 and has for many years held the role of Chair of the Remuneration, Evaluation and Nomination Committee and Chair of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee.

Mr Heath has contributed enormously to the growth and development of the Company and his strong retail background and sound business acumen has been a great strength to the Company, often during difficult times. The Board sincerely thanks him for his extensive contributions and wishes Mr Heath all the very best in his current and future endeavours.

As announced on 15 January 2019, Mr Steven Leighton will also resign as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company from 31 March 2019. As a result of Mr Heath's resignation, the Board has appointed Ms Nicki Anderson as Chair of the Remuneration, Evaluation and Nomination Committee and Mr John Tripodi as Chair of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee. Mr Shane Tanner remains as Chair of the Board.

Shane Tanner

Chairman

About Funtastic Limited

Funtastic Limited (ASX:FUN) is an Australian based listed company which operates in the Toys and Plush, Tech, Apparel and Confectionery industries, principally aimed at the younger demographic market. Apart from distributing leading products throughout Australia for its key partners, Funtastic also owns several well-known brands and distributes these to over 30 countries globally. These include Chill Factor, Floaties and Pillow Pets (excluding USA).

Name of director Stephen Michael Heath Date of last notice 22 September 2017 Date that director ceased to be director 6 February 2019

Heath Nominees (Aust) Pty Ltd 1,149,863 fully paid ordinary shares Heath Family Superannuation Fund 620,000 fully paid ordinary shares Total 1,769,863 fully paid ordinary shares

Detail of contract None

None

