FUNTASTIC LIMITED (FUN) AU0000FUNDA5

FUNTASTIC LIMITED

(FUN)
No quotes available
-- AUD   0.00%
09:47pFUNTASTIC : Final Directors Interest Notice
PU
02/06FUNTASTIC : Director Appointment/Resignation
PU
01/15FUNTASTIC : Renewal of Key Contract
PU
Summary 
News Summary

Funtastic : Final Directors Interest Notice

03/31/2019 | 09:47pm EDT

Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Funtastic Limited

ABN

94 063 886 199

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Steven Douglas Leighton

Date of last notice

25 June 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

31 March 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Steven Douglas Leighton - Vested Service Rights 1,643,836

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

to the relevant interest

Steven Douglas Leighton

1,600,000 fully paid ordinary shares

atf The S F & G Family A/C

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

None

Nature of interest

None

Name of registered holder

None

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

None

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Funtastic Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 01:46:10 UTC
