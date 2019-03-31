Funtastic : Final Directors Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity Funtastic Limited ABN 94 063 886 199

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Steven Douglas Leighton Date of last notice 25 June 2018 Date that director ceased to be director 31 March 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Steven Douglas Leighton - Vested Service Rights 1,643,836

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest Number & class of securities Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest Steven Douglas Leighton 1,600,000 fully paid ordinary shares atf The S F & G Family A/C

