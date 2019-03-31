Funtastic : Final Directors Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
Funtastic Limited
ABN
94 063 886 199
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Steven Douglas Leighton
Date of last notice
25 June 2018
Date that director ceased to be director
31 March 2019
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Steven Douglas Leighton - Vested Service Rights 1,643,836
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Number & class of securities
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise
to the relevant interest
Steven Douglas Leighton
1,600,000 fully paid ordinary shares
atf The S F & G Family A/C
