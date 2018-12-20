Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Funtastic Limited    FUN   AU0000FUNDA5

FUNTASTIC LIMITED (FUN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- AUD   0.00%
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Funtastic : New Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 03:35am CET

20 December 2018

Australian Securities Exchange Rialto Tower

525 Collins Street MELBOURNE VIC 3000

FUNTASTIC LIMITED (ASX: FUN)

Announcement

Funtastic Limited (ASX: FUN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Interflora Australia to provide a range of products co-branded for the florist and home decoration markets. This agreement is in line with several of the stated Funtastic strategic initiatives including:

  • To grow and build our own brands

  • To grow our international footprint and performance

  • To develop our distribution and customer footprint outside of mass retailers

  • To develop long term partnerships that reduce the dependence on transactional revenue opportunities

For further information, contact:

Shane Tanner

Chairman 0411 107 099

About Funtastic Limited

Funtastic Limited (ASX: FUN) is an Australian based listed company which operates in the Toys and Plush, Tech, Apparel and Confectionery markets, principally aimed at the younger demographic market. Apart from distributing leading products throughout Australia for its key partners, Funtastic owns a number of its own products and distributes these to over 30 countries globally. These products include Chill Factor, Floaties and Pillow pets (excepting USA).

Level 2, 315 Ferntree Gully Road Mount Waverley Victoria 3149

Ph: (03) 9081 9100 www.funtastic.com.au ABN 94 063 886 199

Disclaimer

Funtastic Limited published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2018 02:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUNTASTIC LIMITED
03:35aFUNTASTIC : New Agreement
PU
11/29FUNTASTIC : 2018 AGM results
PU
11/29FUNTASTIC : 2018 AGM presentation
PU
10/30FUNTASTIC : Initial Director's Interest Notice - Nicki Anderson
PU
10/30FUNTASTIC : Initial Director's Interest Notice - John Tripodi
PU
10/30FUNTASTIC : Appointment of Directors
PU
10/11FUNTASTIC : Completion of Underwriting and update on Debt settlement
PU
10/05FUNTASTIC : Completion of Entitlement Offer
PU
09/13FUNTASTIC : Cleansing Notice
PU
09/03FUNTASTIC : Change of Company Address
PU
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Leighton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Shane Francis Tanner Chairman
Howard Abbey Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Stephen Heath Independent Non-Executive Director
Phillip Jones Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUNTASTIC LIMITED44.00%9
NINTENDO CO., LTD-28.77%39 069
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE-5.78%11 778
HASBRO-9.45%10 412
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC27.37%9 236
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT7.70%8 859
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.