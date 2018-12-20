Funtastic : New Agreement

20 December 2018

Funtastic Limited (ASX: FUN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Interflora Australia to provide a range of products co-branded for the florist and home decoration markets. This agreement is in line with several of the stated Funtastic strategic initiatives including:

 To grow and build our own brands

 To grow our international footprint and performance

 To develop our distribution and customer footprint outside of mass retailers

 To develop long term partnerships that reduce the dependence on transactional revenue opportunities

About Funtastic Limited

Funtastic Limited (ASX: FUN) is an Australian based listed company which operates in the Toys and Plush, Tech, Apparel and Confectionery markets, principally aimed at the younger demographic market. Apart from distributing leading products throughout Australia for its key partners, Funtastic owns a number of its own products and distributes these to over 30 countries globally. These products include Chill Factor, Floaties and Pillow pets (excepting USA).

